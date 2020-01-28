News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 14:40:00 -0600') }} football Edit

A Little Late but Still: A Look at Tuesday Tourney Basketball

Junior Cameron Foster (23) and his Adams Central crew will look to make the most of its No. 1 seed in this week's Central Conference tournament.
Junior Cameron Foster (23) and his Adams Central crew will look to make the most of its No. 1 seed in this week's Central Conference tournament. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

We are at high tide, conference basketball tournament-wise, so let’s take a quick look at some of our best Tuesday games.@HuskerlandBob Sez: Before I begin I would like to offer some full disclosur...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}