News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

A Career Fit for a Kingsbury: Carter Kingsbury, Ponca

Guess who's the all-time leading scorer in Ponca High School basketball history? Uh, huh...
Guess who's the all-time leading scorer in Ponca High School basketball history? Uh, huh...
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

If Coach only knew.Oh, it’s not that radical but rest assured the light hearted, dare I saw ornery, Ponca boys basketball pregame comes to an end when Ponca head coach Adam Poulosky walks into the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}