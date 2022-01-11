93rd Annual MUDECAS Boys Tournament Starts Today
Another chapter will be written this week in Nebraska’s oldest high school boys basketball tournament, the MUDECAS, which will (thankfully) again be played at Beatrice City Auditorium, and starts w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news