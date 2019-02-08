Two coaches, fourteen players, and one contributor have been named members of the Eight-Man Hall of Fame Class of 2019. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 15 at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings, Nebraska.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Pinnacle Bank of Nebraska. Induction ceremonies will be held at halftime of the 42nd annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6:00 p.m.

Members of the Class of 2019 include: Players- Casey Beran (Sargent), Clint Eikmeier (Dodge), Cory Eikmeier (Dodge), John Howell (Mullen), Matt Ickes (Orchard), Paul Kosch (Humphrey St. Francis), Steve Kriewald (North Loup-Scotia), Billy Legate (Clearwater), Eric Ryan (Overton), Steve Simon (Falls City Sacred Heart), Glen Snodgrass (North Loup-Scotia), and Andy Zeisler (Butte); Family Legacy- Joel and Jeff Makovicka (East Bulter); Coaches- Doug Goltz (Falls City Sacred Heart), Gordon Pilmore (Dodge); Contributor- Bob Jensen (Huskerland Prep Report).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth, and success of Nebraska Eight-Man Football. For more information regarding the hall of fame please contact Bob McEvoy at bmcevoy@clarkson.esu7.org