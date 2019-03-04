Two days of intense continuing education will be offered at the upcoming NEMFCA clinic to be held at Holdrege, March 15-16.

The Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association (NEMFCA) clinic begins with registration Friday, March 15 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn in Holdrege. Deadline for registration is Friday, March 8 and for more information about the clinic please contact Ron Beacom at Neligh-Oakdale High School, rbeacom@nowarriors.org.

Here is a look at the sessions schedule for the clinic:

Friday, March 15

6:30 p.m. - Jay Long, Chadron State College head football coach. Developing Offensive Linemen. Coach Long will enter his seventh year as CSC head coach and his teams have three times led the RMAC in sacks allowed and twice led the conference in rushing. He has coached three all-Americans and two NFL linemen.

7:30 p.m. - Mike Hassler, Wakefield head coach. Committing to Triple Option Football. Coach Hassler has been at Wakefield for 14 years, the last eight as head football coach, and he served as an assistant on Wakefield's back-to-back state title teams in 2006 and 2007. His 2018 team won its district and finished ranked in the Class D-1 top five.

8:30 p.m. - Brandon Cool, Kearney head coach. Bearcat Spread Power Package and Adjustments. Coach Cool has spent the past 18 years as Kearney High head coach, winning the Class A state title in 2006 and finishing as state runner-up in 2017. Prior to his time at Kearney he coached at Sutherland High School for six years.

9:30 p.m. - Craig Jerslid, Chadron State College defensive backs coach. Now in his ninth year as a CSC assistant coach, Coach Jerslid previously served as defensive coordinator for two JUCO national championship programs.

Saturday, March 16

8:30 a.m. - Luke Gideon, Burwell head coach. Balanced Offensive Attack. Coach Gideon has built a career record of 118-57 over his 18 years at Burwell High School, winning the Class D-1 state title in 2016 and two other times finishing as state runner-up. His teams have also won six district titles and he was named Grand Island Independent Coach of the year in 2017 with both his Burwell football and wrestling teams finished as state champions.

9:30 a.m. - Dr. Jon Cerny, Bancroft-Rosalie. What I learned in 31 years coaching 8-man football. Dr. Cerny currently serves as superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Community School and is the District III representative on the NSAA Board of Control. In his 31 years of coaching eight-man football his teams won 230 games and his reached four state finals, winning the championship in 1985 and 1999.

10:30 a.m. - Corey Uldrich, Hartington-Newcastle head coach. Spread Offense. Apparently you have the big dog eat last. After seven years as an assistant and two years as co-head coach he has been H-N head coach the past two seasons, including last year when the program won its first playoff game. Eleven of Coach Uldrich's 13 teams have qualified for the state playoffs.



