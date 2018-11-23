1. Creighton 13-0 Beat Burwell 32-30, state final Dominated all season long then showed incredible toughness in the championship win.

2. Burwell 12-1 Lost to Creighton 32-30, state final. Burwell has reached three of the last four state finals for a reason. This has become a great football program.

3. EMF 11-1 Lost to Creighton 72-26. Unbeaten into the semifinals before losing to the eventual unbeaten state champ.

4. Wakefield 6-2 Beat Wisner-Pilger 42-6. Ineligible for the playoffs but would have been a final four team. Beat Lutheran High, and Wisner-Pilger won a playoff game, ya know.

5. Lutheran High Northeast 9-2 Lost to Creighton 76-28, state quarterfinals. Besides the Wakefield and Creighton losses Lutheran High beat Howells-Dodge and earned two playoff wins.

6. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9-2 Lost to EMF 46-12, state quarterfinals. Bluejays lost to Wakefield, beat Howells-Dodge twice and won two playoff games before losing to EMF without its best player.

7. Howells-Dodge 7-3 Lost to GACC 40-34, second round. Beat Wakefield, lost to Lutheran High and lost twice to GACC.

8. BDS 8-1 Lost to Osecola-High Plains 34-22, first round. Eagles drop six spots after first-round upset, suffered without its best player.

9. North Central 8-4 Lost to Burwell 23-22, state semifinals. Probably deserve better after reaching semis and playing Burwell within a point.