8-Man, 6-Man Final Top Tens for 2018
|Team
|Record
|Final Game
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
|
1. Creighton
|
13-0
|
Beat Burwell 32-30, state final
|
Dominated all season long then showed incredible toughness in the championship win.
|
2. Burwell
|
12-1
|
Lost to Creighton 32-30, state final.
|
Burwell has reached three of the last four state finals for a reason. This has become a great football program.
|
3. EMF
|
11-1
|
Lost to Creighton 72-26.
|
Unbeaten into the semifinals before losing to the eventual unbeaten state champ.
|
4. Wakefield
|
6-2
|
Beat Wisner-Pilger 42-6.
|
Ineligible for the playoffs but would have been a final four team. Beat Lutheran High, and Wisner-Pilger won a playoff game, ya know.
|
5. Lutheran High Northeast
|
9-2
|
Lost to Creighton 76-28, state quarterfinals.
|
Besides the Wakefield and Creighton losses Lutheran High beat Howells-Dodge and earned two playoff wins.
|
6. Guardian Angels Central Catholic
|
9-2
|
Lost to EMF 46-12, state quarterfinals.
|
Bluejays lost to Wakefield, beat Howells-Dodge twice and won two playoff games before losing to EMF without its best player.
|
7. Howells-Dodge
|
7-3
|
Lost to GACC 40-34, second round.
|
Beat Wakefield, lost to Lutheran High and lost twice to GACC.
|
8. BDS
|
8-1
|
Lost to Osecola-High Plains 34-22, first round.
|
Eagles drop six spots after first-round upset, suffered without its best player.
|
9. North Central
|
8-4
|
Lost to Burwell 23-22, state semifinals.
|
Probably deserve better after reaching semis and playing Burwell within a point.
|
10. Nebraska Christian
|
9-1
|
Lost to North Central 36-28, second round.
|
Outstanding season capped by a playoff win.
|
1. Johnson-Brock
|
13-0
|
Beat Mullen 56-26, state final.
|
Took a while to get warmed up (down 20-0) before roaring to life in the state final. Beat unbeaten Bloomfield as well as Sacred Heart and St. Francis along the way.
|
2. Humphrey St. Francis
|
11-1
|
Lost to Johnson-Brock 58-44, state semifinals.
|
Stood toe-to-toe with eventual champion after rallying past Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals.
|
3. Falls City Sacred Heart
|
9-2
|
Lost to Humphrey St. Francis 54-36, quarterfinals.
|
Played J-B within a touchdown in Week 9 before losing to St. Fran in the quarterfinals.
|
4. Mullen
|
12-1
|
Lost to Johnson-Brock 56-26, state final.
|
Great season that included a 20-point lead in the state final before things went sideways. Beat red hot Lawrence-Nelson in semifinals.
|
5. Lawrence-Nelson
|
8-4
|
Lost to Mullen 36-24, state semifinals.
|
Consecutive playoff wins over Clearwater/
Orchard and unbeaten Kenesaw make it so.
|
6. Clearwater/
Orchard
|
8-2
|
Lost to Lawrence-Nelson 33-30, second round.
|
Only other loss was to D-1 champ Creighton, and by only a touchdown.
|
7. Bloomfield
|
10-1
|
Lost to Johnson-Brock 72-32, state quarterfinals.
|
Best regular season win was over qualifier Randolph; Bees also won two playoff games.
|
8. Kenesaw
|
10-1
|
Lost 28-12 to Lawrence-Nelson, state quarterfinals.
|
Unbeaten into the quarterfinals, including nice second-round win over Riverside.
|
9. Osmond
|
7-3
|
Lost to Bloomfield 30-20, second round.
|
FInished regular season with big win over Riverside, another contender.
|
10.
|
9-2
|
Lost to Mullen 52-36, state quarterfinals.
|
Only regular season loss was to Kenesaw, plus Eagles won two playoff games.
|
1. Wilcox-Hildreth
|
12-0
|
Beat Hay Springs 52-40, state final.
|
Falcons cap off first state playoff title run with victory over unbeaten Hay Springs in the final. Their semifinal win over season-long No. 1-ranked Harvard was another thing of beauty.
|
2. Hay Springs
|
11-1
|
Lost to Wilcox-Hildreth 52-40, state final.
|
Dominated the west, had a fourth-quarter lead in the state final, the program's first state final.
|
3. Harvard
|
10-1
|
Lost to Wilcox-Hildreth 63-50, state semifinals.
|
Cardinals dominated until that semifinal game, in which they went down swinging.
|
4. McCool Junction
|
8-2
|
Lost to Wilcox-Hildreth 70-58, second round.
|
Played the champs as tough as anybody in the postseason.
|
5. Minatare
|
9-2
|
Lost to Hay Springs 38-0, state semifinals.
|
Indians beat Hyannis twice, Cody-Kilgore too, but had no answer for runner-up Hawks.
|
6. Hyannis
|
8-2
|
Lost to Minatare 58-18, second round.
|
Hyannis had no answer for Minatare.
|
7. Spalding Academy
|
7-3
|
Lost to Hay Springs 51-8, second round.
|
Bumpy road for the Shamrocks but playoff win over Eustis-Farnam locks up this ranking.
|
8. Cody-Kilgore
|
6-4
|
Lost to Harvard 70-37, second round.
|
Battled injuries all season and losses are to teams a combined 38-6. Beating Deshler in the first round sealed the rankings deal.
|
9. Deshler
|
5-4
|
Lost to Cody-Kilgore 56-48, first round.
|
Tough playoff loss but Dragons also beat Eustis-Farnam in the regular season.
|
10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
|
6-2
|
Beat Santee 85-17.
|
Ineligible for the playoffs, the Bulldogs lost to McCool and Spalding Academy but also beat Deshler and ratings contender Sterling.