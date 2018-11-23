Class D-1 FINAL Top Ten
Team Record Final Game @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Creighton

13-0

Beat Burwell 32-30, state final

Dominated all season long then showed incredible toughness in the championship win.

2. Burwell

12-1

Lost to Creighton 32-30, state final.

Burwell has reached three of the last four state finals for a reason. This has become a great football program.

3. EMF

11-1

Lost to Creighton 72-26.

Unbeaten into the semifinals before losing to the eventual unbeaten state champ.

4. Wakefield

6-2

Beat Wisner-Pilger 42-6.

Ineligible for the playoffs but would have been a final four team. Beat Lutheran High, and Wisner-Pilger won a playoff game, ya know.

5. Lutheran High Northeast

9-2

Lost to Creighton 76-28, state quarterfinals.

Besides the Wakefield and Creighton losses Lutheran High beat Howells-Dodge and earned two playoff wins.

6. Guardian Angels Central Catholic

9-2

Lost to EMF 46-12, state quarterfinals.

Bluejays lost to Wakefield, beat Howells-Dodge twice and won two playoff games before losing to EMF without its best player.

7. Howells-Dodge

7-3

Lost to GACC 40-34, second round.

Beat Wakefield, lost to Lutheran High and lost twice to GACC.

8. BDS

8-1

Lost to Osecola-High Plains 34-22, first round.

Eagles drop six spots after first-round upset, suffered without its best player.

9. North Central

8-4

Lost to Burwell 23-22, state semifinals.

Probably deserve better after reaching semis and playing Burwell within a point.

10. Nebraska Christian

9-1

Lost to North Central 36-28, second round.

Outstanding season capped by a playoff win.
Class D-2 FINAL Top Ten
Team Record Final Game @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Johnson-Brock

13-0

Beat Mullen 56-26, state final.

Took a while to get warmed up (down 20-0) before roaring to life in the state final. Beat unbeaten Bloomfield as well as Sacred Heart and St. Francis along the way.

2. Humphrey St. Francis

11-1

Lost to Johnson-Brock 58-44, state semifinals.

Stood toe-to-toe with eventual champion after rallying past Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals.

3. Falls City Sacred Heart

9-2

Lost to Humphrey St. Francis 54-36, quarterfinals.

Played J-B within a touchdown in Week 9 before losing to St. Fran in the quarterfinals.

4. Mullen

12-1

Lost to Johnson-Brock 56-26, state final.

Great season that included a 20-point lead in the state final before things went sideways. Beat red hot Lawrence-Nelson in semifinals.

5. Lawrence-Nelson

8-4

Lost to Mullen 36-24, state semifinals.

Consecutive playoff wins over Clearwater/

Orchard and unbeaten Kenesaw make it so.

6. Clearwater/

Orchard

8-2

Lost to Lawrence-Nelson 33-30, second round.

Only other loss was to D-1 champ Creighton, and by only a touchdown.

7. Bloomfield

10-1

Lost to Johnson-Brock 72-32, state quarterfinals.

Best regular season win was over qualifier Randolph; Bees also won two playoff games.

8. Kenesaw

10-1

Lost 28-12 to Lawrence-Nelson, state quarterfinals.

Unbeaten into the quarterfinals, including nice second-round win over Riverside.

9. Osmond

7-3

Lost to Bloomfield 30-20, second round.

FInished regular season with big win over Riverside, another contender.

10.

9-2

Lost to Mullen 52-36, state quarterfinals.

Only regular season loss was to Kenesaw, plus Eagles won two playoff games.
Six-Man FINAL Top Ten
Team Record Last Game @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Wilcox-Hildreth

12-0

Beat Hay Springs 52-40, state final.

Falcons cap off first state playoff title run with victory over unbeaten Hay Springs in the final. Their semifinal win over season-long No. 1-ranked Harvard was another thing of beauty.

2. Hay Springs

11-1

Lost to Wilcox-Hildreth 52-40, state final.

Dominated the west, had a fourth-quarter lead in the state final, the program's first state final.

3. Harvard

10-1

Lost to Wilcox-Hildreth 63-50, state semifinals.

Cardinals dominated until that semifinal game, in which they went down swinging.

4. McCool Junction

8-2

Lost to Wilcox-Hildreth 70-58, second round.

Played the champs as tough as anybody in the postseason.

5. Minatare

9-2

Lost to Hay Springs 38-0, state semifinals.

Indians beat Hyannis twice, Cody-Kilgore too, but had no answer for runner-up Hawks.

6. Hyannis

8-2

Lost to Minatare 58-18, second round.

Hyannis had no answer for Minatare.

7. Spalding Academy

7-3

Lost to Hay Springs 51-8, second round.

Bumpy road for the Shamrocks but playoff win over Eustis-Farnam locks up this ranking.

8. Cody-Kilgore

6-4

Lost to Harvard 70-37, second round.

Battled injuries all season and losses are to teams a combined 38-6. Beating Deshler in the first round sealed the rankings deal.

9. Deshler

5-4

Lost to Cody-Kilgore 56-48, first round.

Tough playoff loss but Dragons also beat Eustis-Farnam in the regular season.

10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

6-2

Beat Santee 85-17.

Ineligible for the playoffs, the Bulldogs lost to McCool and Spalding Academy but also beat Deshler and ratings contender Sterling.