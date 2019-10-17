7 Questions for Week 8
1. Have you studied up on how to calculate the wild card points? It's a great sport, sort of like playing the lottery, where you numbers hardly ever match up but it's still fun. Some of the playoff...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news