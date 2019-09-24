News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

7-on-1: Eddie Gonzalez, Minden

Minden senior running back Eddie Gonzalez is one of the more underrated really good players in Class C-1 football? Don't believe me? Just ask around.
Minden senior running back Eddie Gonzalez is one of the more underrated really good players in Class C-1 football? Don't believe me? Just ask around.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

So you pose the question, Eddie, what drives you as a running back?After all, you’re only 5-6 (or 5-7 if you’re filling out your driver’s license) and 170 pounds. So what gives?Not Eddie Gonzalez, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}