2024 Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 20s
Class A20. Jake Brock, DT, Creighton Prep, Jr. 6-0, 245. Bench - 280, Squat - 410, 40 - NA. Started as a freshman, hard to do in the Metro, and held up just fine. Got bigger, has the makings of an ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news