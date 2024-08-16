2024 Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 14s
Class A14. Owen James, OL, Omaha Westside, Jr. 6-3, 255. Bench - 315, Squat - 450, 40 - 5.05. So much star power on last year’s Westside team it would have been easy to lose track of a rising talen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news