2024 Huskerland Top 225: The 24s
Class A24. Adam Pugh, DL, Millard South. 6-3, 245. Bench - 270, Squat - 430, 40 - NA What Millard South is not lacking is playmakers in the defensive line. Adam is certainly another one of those, l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news