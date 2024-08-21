2024 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 7s, 8s
Class A7. Tony Palmer, RB-LB, South Sioux City. 5-11, 210. Bench - 315, Squat - 415, 40 - 4.55. He was there all along, right under your nose, but last fall Tony made the state sit up and take noti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news