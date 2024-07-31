2024 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 25s
Class A25. Cam Bell, DL, Omaha Westside. 6-0, 245. Other stats NA. Not a lot of headlines for this kid but he’s going to become a three-year starter at one our our blue ribbon (or is that purple, I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news