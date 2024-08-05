2024 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 21s
Class A21. Cash Buettenback, RB-LB, Lincoln Southeast. 6-0, 210. Bench - 260, Squat - 415, 40 - 4.9. Tough, physical football player, plain and simple, last season he registered 88 tackles and rush...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news