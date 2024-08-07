2024 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 20s
Class A20. Cole Erickson, TE-DE, Lincoln Southwest. 6-2, 230. Bench -325, Squat - 435, 40 - 4.88. Another FCS recruit, you’ll see, he is not only strong and athletic, but a respected team leader, a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news