2022 Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 17s
Class C-117. Ayden Zikmund, WR-DB, Central City, Jr. 6-3, 175. Bench - 185, Squat - 315, 40 - 4.8. Enjoyed a big sophomore season (46 receptions, 520 yards, 4 TDs) and is the kind of player who lov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news