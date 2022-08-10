2022 Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 14s
Class A14. (tie) Mason Chandler, TE-LB, Bellevue East, Jr. 6-0, 185. Other stats NA. Not all that big but fast and smart, always in position to make the play, then makes them. Finished with team-hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news