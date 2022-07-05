2022 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 34s
Class C-134. Austin Lavigne, C-DL-LB, Auburn. 6-3, 200. Other stats NA. Soon to become a four-year starter, Austin has twice been a member of the all-district team, consistently taking care of busi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news