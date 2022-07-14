2022 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 29s
Class A29. (tie) Max Buettenback, RB-LB, Lincoln Southeast. 6-1, 190. Bench - 240, Squat - 420, 40 - 4.7. Another talented multi-sport athlete - he’s a Huskers baseball recruit - Max has been a dri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news