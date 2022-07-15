2022 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 28s
Class A28. (tie) Caleb Wagner, L-DL, Fremont. 6-3, 250. Bench - 290, Squat - 480, 40 - 4.2. Titus Richardson, L-DL, Fremont. 6-1, 270. Bench - 350, Squat - 555, 40 - NA. Both these guys are three-y...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news