2022 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 26s
Class A26. Caleb Kincaid, L-DL, North Platte. 6-2, 230. Bench - 245, Squat - 445, 40 - 4.85. Big, fast and, um, let’s call it “highly motivated,” Caleb is a very good offensive lineman and a destru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news