2022 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 25s
Class A25. Lance Rucker, TE-DE, Millard South. 6-4, 225. Bench - 315, Squat - 505, 40 - 4.8. Explosive athlete, a match-up nightmare on both sides of the ball. He will get the ball more often this ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news