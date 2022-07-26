2022 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 23s
Class A23. Liam Blaser, RB-LB, Columbus. 6-3, 205. Bench - 300, Squat - 440, 40 - 4.75. Tough, rugged competitor, great two-way high school player. That’s pretty much it in a nutshell regarding Lia...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news