2022 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 17s
Class A17. Kolton Tilford, RB-DB, North Platte. 5-10, 165. Bench - 230, Squat - 390, 40 - 4.5. Versatile and dynamic, Kolton recorded 106 tackles last season and rushed for 644 yards. Keep in mind ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news