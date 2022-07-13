2022 Huskerland Top 225: Class D-1, D-2 No. 21-25
Class D-121. Mitchell Hupp, L-LB, Stanton, Jr. 6-2, 180. Bench - 245, Squat - 450, 40 - 4.5. Kinda nice when your linebacker medals in both state sprints, right? Mitchell has that kind of speed, pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news