The Nebraska Shrine Bowl is one of the state’s premier all-star events and for 62 years the annual game has been bringing together the best football talent Nebraska has to offer all for a much greater purpose. Originally scheduled to be played on June, 6 the event was postponed but an event this historic and important simply must go on.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board together with the City of Kearney and University of Nebraska – Kearney agreed upon the new date for the 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl. The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game will be played Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. The leadership of the key stakeholders came together via teleconference, joined by NSB Executive Director Dave MacDonald and agreed on the new schedule. This decision was taken based on the three main considerations and in line with the principles established by the NSBEB on March 23, 2020 and re-confirmed at its meeting April 28, 2020:

To protect the health of the student-athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus.

To safeguard the collective interests of the student-athletes, their parents, and coaches.

The statewide Nebraska sports and academic calendar.

These new dates provide health authorities and all involved in the coordination of the annual game the maximum time to deal with the evolving landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Shrine Bowl is setting up to be another exciting game with rosters filled with some of the biggest names in Nebraska high school football.

The North team will consist of Frankie Allen, Papillion-La Vista; Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep; Thomas Ault, Bellevue West; Andrew Bednar, Millard North; Kyler Beekman, Elkhorn; Nick Bohm, Bennington; Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo; Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff; Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli; Broc Douglass, Grand Island; Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff; Tre’on Fairgood Jones, Omaha North; Ryan Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli; Caleb Francl, Grand Island; Isaac Gleason, Fullerton; Kage Heisinger, Pierce; Cooper Heusman, Chadron; CJ Hoevet, Ord; Eli Hustad, Elkhorn; Jaxon Johnson, BRLD; Preston Kellogg, Papillion-La Vista; Trevin Luben, Wahoo; Keegan Menning, Fremont; Mason Nieman, Waverly; Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South; Nasire Perry, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis; Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke; Rans Sanders, Grand Island Northwest; Eli Simonson, Fremont Bergan; Easton Sixel, Millard North; Brady Soukup, Blair; Luke Stueve, Battle Creek; Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; Michael Terrano, Lincoln High; Luke Wakehouse, Tehamah-Herman.

Coaching for the North team head coach Mark Macke of Lincoln High while Rusty Fuller of St. Paul, Josh Deines of Sandhills Thedord, Byan Soukup of Blair, A.J. Santos of Lincoln High and Paul Cloutier of Grand Island serve as assistant coaches.

Lincoln High Head Football Coach Mark Macke will guide the North team on the field. During the 19 seasons he was a Creighton Prep assistant football coach and the offensive coordinator from 1992 through 2010, the Junior Jays were in the Class A playoffs 17 times with state titles in 1999 and 2004, and runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2003.

The South team will consist of Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt; Drew Baum, McCook; Bladen Bayless, Beatrice; Dalys Beanum, Millard West; Cameryn Berry, McCook; Nate Boerkircher, Aurora; Davon Brees, Centennial; Carter Brown, Ogallala; Gage Dengel, Bellevue East; Tom Erwin, York; Uzziah Vincent Freeman, Boys Town; Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Ashton Hausmann, Norris; Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock; Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest; Isaiah Harris, Millard South; Jordan Kavlak, Seward; Braden Kover, Southern; Abraham Hoskins III, Omaha Central; Evan Johnson, Adams Central; Jett Janssen, Lincoln East; Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood; Tyler Lenz, Seward; Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood; Ryan Marlatt, Aurora; Aiden Oerter, Norris; Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus; Blake Podany, Gretna; Timothy Prokupek, Plattsmouth; Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth; Dallas Rogers, Papillion-La Vista South; Michael Rutherford, Central City; Drake Sherman, Lincoln Southwest; Paxton Swanson, Platteview; Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside; Keaton VanHousen, High Plains Community; Cal Weidemann, Omaha Westside.

The South team will be coached by head coach Ryan Thompson of Ashland-Greenwood while Jay Landstrom of Omaha Central, Even Klanecky of Centennial, Troy Huebert of Central City, Nate Tonjes of Ashland-Greenwood and Brant Loewe of Omaha Skutt Catholic serve as assistants.

Ashland-Greenwood Head Football Coach Ryan Thompson, who led the Bluejays to seven straight playoff appearances between 2009 and 2015, a pair of Class C-1 state runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2014, and quarterfinal showings in four other seasons will lead the South team on the sidelines.