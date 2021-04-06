2020 Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The Top 3 (11-M)
Class A1. Deshawn Woods, T, Omaha Central, Jr. 6-5, 280. Bench - 340, Squat - 510, 40 - 5.2. Well, gee, let’s see...basically every decent Power 5 college program is recruiting Deshawn hard so rank...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news