Rosters have been announced for the 61st annual Shrine Bowl game to be played Saturday, June 1 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney.

Head coach for the North squad is Paul Limongi of Class A state champion Omaha Burke while York's Glen Snodgrass, who led the Dukes to the Class B state title in 2017, will be head coach for the South team.

Coach Limongi's assistants include Blake Beebout of Valentine; Brock Eichelberger of O’Neill; Chris Seebohm of Alliance; and Limongi's Burke assistants Ben Ryan and Andy Schatzberg. Serving as assistants for Coach Snodgrass are his York assistants Matt Kern and Matt Maltsberger, Jamie Opfer of Seward, Kam Lenhart of Fairbury and future 8-man hall of famer Eric Ryan, a member of Snodgrass's Overton staff back in the day.

York's two-time all-stater Garrett Snodgrass, Huskerland's 2018 Class B Player of the year and a member of Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class, will play in the game, his last chance to play high school football for his father.

Three of this year's Husker recruiting class will not play in the Shrine Bowl, among them Huskerland's 2018 Mr. Football, Nick Henrich of Omaha Burke, his Burke teammate Chris Hickman and Scottsbluff's Garrett Nelson. A fourth, Norfolk Catholic's Ethan Piper, elected to not play in the game.

Creighton's Bryce Zimmerer, Huskerland's 2018 Class D-1 player of the year, is a member of the North squad.

North Team

Kodjo Atikphou, Sam Sims, Grand Island; Ryan Bena, Jack Hasz, Creighton Prep; Koby Brandenburg, Central City; Mehki Butler, Steven Krawczyk, Omaha North; Cedric Case, Chris Jones, Lincoln High; Tyler Chadwick, Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Conner Cowling, Norfolk; Jackson Creek, Millard North; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Sid deMayo, Garrett Hustedt, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Lane Edis, Mullen; Grayson Garey, Broken Bow; Trenton Harbur, Gothenburg; Jacob Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic; Mason Hiemstra, Alliance; Cooper Jewett, Elkhorn South; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Rhett Jordan, Logan Schuelke, Waverly; Kaden Kneifl, Wayne; Sam Kolterman, Jack Sutton, Wahoo; Quincy Nichols, Blair; Lane McGinley, Valentine; Robert Pentecost, Papillion-La Vista; Luke Reimer, Lincoln North Star; Keegan Reifschneider, Scottsbluff; Jackson Ritchhart, Fremont; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli; Joe Teten, Norfolk Catholic; Jesse Ulrich, Ord; Bryce Zimmerer, Creighton.

Coaches: Head coach Paul Limongi, Omaha Burke; Blake Beebout, Valentine; Brock Eichelberger, O’Neill; Chris Seebohm, Alliance; Ben Ryan, Andy Schatzberg, Omaha Burke.

South Team

Cole Aniello, Millard West; Edwen Baptista, Friend; Quinn Butzke, Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial; Hunter Chilton, Caden Opfer, Gretna; John Christensen, Bruning-Davenport; Baily Darnell, Auburn; Jaden Davis, Lincoln Southeast; Joe Dworak, Austin Jablonski, Lincoln Pius X; Jarod Epperson, TJ Skradski, Omaha Skutt; Colin Giron, D.J. Gross, McCook; TaeVyn Grixby, Nick Leader, Lincoln Southwest; Tyson Guzman, Omaha Westside; Gabe Heins, Kearney; Torrence Jackson, Omaha Central; Joseph Krause, Seward; Alex Lewis, Omaha South; Jayden Merriman, Millard South; Mike McClanahan, Chase Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South; Brayden Miller, Kearney; Riley Moses, Fillmore Central; Nouredin Nouli, Norris; Garrett Nuss, Sutton; Lucas Paloucek, Ogallala; Cade Reichardt, Aurora; PJ Schaben, Seward; Barrett Sellon, Braden Sellon, Lincoln East; Garrett Snodgrass, Noah Stafursky, York; Jack Towne, Millard South; Landon Weber, Adams Central.

Coaches: Head Coach Glen Snodgrass, York; Matt Kern, Matt Maltsberger, York; Jamie Opfer, Seward; Kam Lenhart, Fairbury; Eric Ryan, Overton.