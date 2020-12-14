2019: Don't Make Me Smile: Noah Schutte, Laurel-C-C
Maybe you do want Noah Schutte to smile. You know, to take his mind off the beating he’s giving your team.A plenty pleasant young man, and a very gifted athlete to boot, Noah shares pregame nerves ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news