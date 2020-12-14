HuskerlandPreps - 2018: Nick Henrich Named Huskerland's Mr. Football

Some things aren’t fair.

Like having Omaha Burke’s senational senior linebacker Nick Henrich hurt and missing his team’s championship playoff run. What does seem fair is naming Henrich Huskerland’s 2018 Mr. Football.

From the time he first stepped onto a varsity football field Henrich has been a head turner, with some of my Omaha coaching friends calling him the most impactful player in the Metro since (insert genuflect here) Millard North’s great Eric Crouch. You know, the future Husker and Heisman Trophy winner? Huskerland’s first Mr. Football, way back in 1996? Pretty high praise for Nick.

You want numbers? Even after missing all four playoff games in 2018 Henrich still this season led the state champions in tackles (94) and over the past three seasons of varsity football he's racked up 67 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks. That's making plays at a high level, alright, a future Division I college level.

Henrich will sign to play college ball with the Huskers and might become an award winner at the next level. While in the high school game his instincts, speed and playmaking ability made him an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses.

He becomes Burke’s first player to ever win Huskerland’s Mr. Football award.

Past winners of Huskerland’s Mr. Football award include: (quite a list, isn't it...)

2017: Milton Sargbah, Omaha North.

2016: Jaylin Bradley, Bellevue West.

2015: Jaydn Kowalski, Bellevue West.

2014: Calvin Strong, Omaha North.

2013: Calvin Strong, Omaha North.

2012: Isaac Aakre, Millard North.

2011: Drew Ott, Giltner.

2010: Jimmie Forsythe, Omaha Burke.

2009: Andrew Rodriguez, Aurora.

2008: Tyrone Sellers, McCook.

2007: Sean Fisher, Millard North.

2006: Collins Okafor, Omaha Westside.

2005: Jeff Tarpinian, Millard North.

2004: Zach Potter, Creighton Prep.

2003: Danny Woodhead, North Platte.

2002: John McCardle, Millard North.

2001: Greg Luebbe, Seward.

2000: Barrett Ruud, Lincoln Southeast.

1999: Ja’Maine Billups, Omaha Central.

1998: Judd Davies, Millard North.

1997: Jon Bowling, Lincoln Southeast.

1996: Eric Crouch, Millard North.