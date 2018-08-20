



District 6

Lawrence-Nelson

RAIDERS

Coming off a brilliant 2017 season that included two playoff wins the Raiders return five starters on both sides of the ball from that 8-3 team that finished in the Class D-2 top ten.

“Both high expectations and high possibilities exist for our team this season, however many items outside our control need to be tamed if we are to reach our highest potential,” says ninth-year head coach Brian Blevins, a 2007 graduate of Hastings College. “A regular season record of 4-4 or 8-0 are both very realistic for our team. Keeping our team healthy, developing younger players and navigating a brutal early schedule will all pose obstacles to our season.

“Making it to the state quarterfinals last season was a big accomplishment for our team but it has also left a feeling of ‘unfinished business’ around our program.”

The Raiders will feature one of the premier dual threat quarterbacks in eight-man football, as senior Lane Heikkinen (6-0, 175) last season rushed for 1,018 yards and 15 TDs and passed for another 824 yards and 16 TDs. Senior Jacob Sharp (6-1, 205) is the featured power back who last season rushed for 815 yards with senior Boone Svoboda (6-0, 180) another returning starter in the backfield.

Kyle Golay (6-2, 265) might be the best lineman in eight-man football, a returning all-stater who will lead a line that includes senior starter Kaden Thompson (6-0, 220) with senior Brody Himmelberg (5-10, 160) expected to step in at center and junior Coy Ceder (6-2, 210) to battle for a starting position.

Heikkinen (84 tackles) returns to play safety on defense while Sharp (92 tackles, 5 TFL, 7 sacks) and Svoboda (102 tackles) are as good a linebacker tandem as you will find in small school football, with Himmelberg (29 tackles) also having starting experience.

Golay (69 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 sacks) is basically unblockable in the defensive line and Ceder (20 tackles) and Thompson round out a big, physical defensive front.

Depth is a concern - only 18 players on the roster - but you could see Lawrence-Nelson winning eight games again, maybe even a couple in the playoffs.

Kenesaw

BLUE DEVILS

Moving down from Class D-1 the Blue Devils return three starters on both sides of the ball after finishing last season 9-1, including a playoff win.

“We have good skill players and some depth at those positions but our success will depend on how well our young linemen develop,” says Craig Schnitzler, who has compiled a 114-55 record in his 17 years as Kenesaw head coach. “Defensively we have some good leaders and some younger players who could play key roles in the secondary.”

One of the better dual threat quarterbacks in eight-man football all-district senior Taylor Pulver (5-11, 170) enjoyed a great 2017 season, passing for 1,051 yards and 17 TDs and rushing for 377 yards and five TDs. He will work with a pair of proven senior receivers in Ryan Denkert (5-10, 185) and John Schuster (5-10, 170), Denker last season catching 22 passes for 482 yards and eight TDs and Schuster adding nine catches for 112 yards and three TDs. Schuster is moving to running back for sure and Denkert could see some time at running back as well.

Other options in the running game include junior fullback Wyatt Hansen (6-0, 175), sophomore running back Deric Goldenstein (5-8, 150) and incoming freshman Tyson Denker (5-10, 150).

Senior Noah Klein (6-2, 240) will be an important leader in the offensive line with junior guard Drew Katzberg (5-10, 200) and sophomore tight end Austin Peterson (6-0, 180) other expected starters.

Schuster (71 tackles, 4 FR) will lead a defensive line that includes Pulver and Klein with Peterson and Katzberg also contributing while Goldenstein (28 tackles) and Tyson Denkert will play the secondary. Ryan Denkert (71 tackles) was a second-team all-district linebacker in 2017 and will be joined at that position by Hansen (29 tackles).

Losing an accomplished senior class hurts, no doubt, but returning a proven quarterback helps, no doubt. Expect the Blue Devils to win five games, maybe six, and reach the playoffs.

Giltner

HORNETS

Three starters back on both offense and defense for the Hornets, who finished last season 6-4 including a playoff win.

“We will have good size in our line, fast skill players and a very physical defense but we will also lack overall experience after graduating nine seniors,” says second-year head coach Chip Bartos, a 2014 graduate of Hastings College. “We will have better depth in our line and our special teams play figures to be much improved.”

Versatile and athletic, senior running back Trevor Linden (5-8, 190) will be in the middle of things for the Giltner offense after last season rushing for 416 yards and 10 TDs and catching 22 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. In fact, Linden, junior Lance McKay (5-9, 180) and senior Dayne Hinrichs (5-11, 180) will compete for the quarterback position, with all three of them being key skill players. Speedy junior Rody Lyons (5-11, 170), senior Karter Watson (5-10, 180) and sophomore Camden Humphrey (6-2, 165) are leading prospects in the receiver corps.

Junior Cole Consbruck (5-10, 245) is the lone returning starter in the Giltner offensive front with senior Jayden DeVries (5-10, 230) and junior Trenton Thompson (6-0, 250) rounding out a big, physical line.

Linden (128 tackles) is an all-state candidate at linebacker with McKay (29 tackles) also a veteran and Watson adding depth. Coach Bartos considers Hinrichs (43 tackles, 3 sacks) a premier defensive end and he will be joined in the defensive front by Consbruck, DeVries and Thompson with Lyon (54 tackles, 2 INT) returning at safety. Watson is the team’s punter.

This could prove to be a different kind of Giltner team but one that still wins five games and makes the playoffs.

Blue Hill

BOBCATS

It was a truly magical 2017 for the Bobcats who won their first 12 games before losing in the state final. Blue Hill lost 11 seniors from that team but return three starters on both sides of the ball.

“We lost a lot of experience but we have a good group of players on the way up,” says third-year head coach Jon Coffey, a 1990 graduate of Hastings College.

Senior JC Himmelberg (6-4, 180) will bring a veteran presence to the quarterback position with sophomore McLayne Seeman (6-0, 150) and incoming freshman M.J. Coffey (5-8, 130) in backup roles. Senior Joe Mackin (5-9, 150) returns at running back with junior Max Morman (5-8, 160) and sophomores Kolten Wademan (5-9, 165) and Colton Bohlen (5-8, 160) also expected to help in the running game.

Senior Tony Bauman (6-1, 225) is the lone returning starter in the offensive line where senior Eric Wademan (5-9, 170), junior Kade Golter (6-0, 220) and sophomores Wynn Wilmot (5-9, 155) and Kaden Kohmetscher (6-1, 180) will battle for starting positions with incoming freshmen Kaleb Karr (6-0, 185) and T.J. Ockinga (6-0, 190) talented prospects who will press for playing time.

Bauman is also a returning starter in the defensive line where Kohmetscher, Karr, Ockinga and Golter are among the prospects to fill out the rotation with Himmelberg at linebacker and Mackin in the secondary. Mackin is also the team’s returning place kicker.

There will be some bumps in the road this season but expect the Bobcats to win four or five games and make the playoffs.

Axtell

WILDCATS

Returning five starters on offense and three on defense the Wildcats will be out to improve upon last year’s 2-6 record. Making that goal pretty achievable will be the return of several members of the Class D state champion track team.

“Our schedule is certainly more favorable since we no longer play last year’s champion (BDS) and runner-up (Blue Hill), and we will be better in the line and in our leadership roles,” says second-year head coach Dean Marsh, a 1994 graduate of UN-Kearney. “We still lack size at some key positions but we have speed, quickness and a desire to learn.”

Senior Creighton Kring is a sensational athlete, the defending Class D state champion in both the long jump and triple jump. Kring (6-2, 170) is also the team’s leading returning rusher, last season gaining 234 yards and scoring two TDs. Junior Dustin Klingsporn (5-8, 145), who is a 13-foot pole vaulter, is back after rushing for 111 yards last season and sophomore Kaleb Senff (6-0, 185) expected to play fullback.

Junior Tyler Danburg (6-1, 170) is an outstanding athlete who should excel as a dual threat QB, last season passing for 132 yards and two TDs and catching eight passes for 107 yards and three scores.

Senior Lane Bertrand (6-1, 170) - you got it, another state track meet runner-up (300 hurdles) - returns as a starting tight end with sophomore Aaron Skaggs (6-0, 160) also expected to play that position.

Senior center Tom Peterson (5-9, 160) and junior guard Nic Pearsen (5-10, 180) are returning starters in the offensive line with sophomore Hunter Riley (5-8, 155) another candidate for time in the line.

Danburg (31 tackles) is a returning starter in the defensive line where Pearsen and Riley are also expected to contribute while Bertrand (45 tackles) leads a linebacker unit that will also include Peterson (35 tackles), Senff and Skaggs. Kring (66 tackles) is an outstanding safety with Klingsporn (20 tackles) also a member of the secondary. Danburg is also the team’s punter, last season averaging 30.0 yards per.

Need to build some depth in the line but here’s a team that will be better, winning three games or maybe four, and that might be enough to reach the playoffs.

Franklin

FLYERS

Player participation is the biggest concern at Franklin where the Flyers try to improve last year’s 0-8 mark.

“Our numbers remain down and we have only six players with any real playing experience, but moving from D-1 to D-2 helps us compete against teams with similar numbers of players,” says second-year head coach Mike Miller, a 1990 graduate of UN-Kearney. “We have some talented players in the sophomore and freshman classes and they will need to play important roles for our team.”

Junior Ryan Weiss (5-9, 150) returns as the team’s starting quarterback and last year he passed for 236 yards and a TD and rushed for another 190 yards and a score. Senior Chase Haussermann (5-10, 190) is the team’s leading returning rusher, having last season gained 287 yards and scored four TDs, and both those players will be capable playmakers for the Flyers.

Seniors Jacob Cooper (6-3, 270) and Joseph Kahrs (5-9, 235) and junior Saxon Rose (6-1, 160) are all returning starters in the offensive line with junior Joseph Aberle (5-11, 150) playing the tight end position.

Haussermann led the Flyers in tackles last season (72) and returns at linebacker along with Rose while Aberle (31 tackles) and Weiss will play in the secondary. Cooper (29 tackles) and Kahrs return to the team’s defensive line.

With improved line play and some added depth from students returning to the program we could see the Flyers picking up a win or two this season.

District 7

Overton

EAGLES

Returning six starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 5-4 playoff team Overton looks like a program on the fast track to some big-time success in 2018.

“With the return of so many skilled players and our ability to run the ball I am expecting our offense to be very productive,” says seventh-year head coach Paul Heusinkvelt. “We need to fill some key roles in the line and like most schools we need to make sure we are working hard in the weight room, which I feel this team has done. Every year we look to compete at the state level and we feel we can do that this season.”

Back under center for the Eagles will be senior all-district quarterback Braden Kizer (6-2, 145), who last season passed for 665 yards and 13 TDs and rushed for another 189 yards and four scores. Not many eight-man teams can boast a 1-2 running back combo like senior Caleb Moore (5-6, 160) and junior Ryan Lauby (6-0, 170); last season Moore rushed for 730 yards and 11 TDs and caught seven passes for 155 yards and two TDs and Lauby rushed for 792 yards and 11 TDs and caught 12 passes for 189 yards and a TD. Adding more depth in the running attack will be senior Alex Hubbard (5-9, 170), who rushed for 133 yards, and sophomore Elijah Heusinkvelt (5-10, 155), who rushed for 108 yards in 2017.

Senior all-state candidate Schuyler Brown (6-0, 220) leads the Overton offensive line which also returns junior Kien Martin (6-0, 250) and junior tight end Jacob Surridge (5-11, 170). Junior Christian Smith (6-2, 160) and sophomores Wyatt Ryan (5-9, 150) and Dalton Carlson (5-10, 220) will compete for playing time in the line.

Kizer (40 tackles, 3 INT) will play safety on defense with Brown (46 tackles, 4 TFL) and Martin (48 tackles, 4 TFL) returning starters in the defensive line and Smith, Ryan and Carlson adding depth. Overton should have an outstanding set of linebackers, a group led by Lauby (87 tackles, 7 TFL) and Surridge (47 tackles, 3 TFL) and also including Moore (26 tackles) and Heusinkvelt (20 tackles, 2 FR) with Hubbard and Vance also competing for playing time. Kizer also returns as the team’s punter.

Overton’s backfield has got the goods, now it’s just a matter of filling in the blanks in the line. We say the Eagles win seven in the regular season and a couple more in the playoffs.

Pleasanton

BULLDOGS

Look out for the Bulldogs, who return six starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 5-4 playoff team.

“With our returning talent, great team chemistry and attitude the boys have had in our off-season weight training we have a chance to be a solid team this fall,” says head coach Ricci Westland, a 1995 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan who is entering his 23rd year at Pleasanton.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs should be senior Tyler Pawloski (5-7, 165), a three-time all-district football player and three-time state wrestling champion. Last season he rushed for 1,108 yards and 18 TDs and also passed for 399 yards and four scores. However, Tyler suffered a season-ending injury over the summer and won't play a down in 2018, which is a sad end to such a great career.

Senior Riley Racicky (5-9, 190) is another highly regarding runner for the Bulldogs with juniors Jakson Keaschall (5-10, 185) and Kessler Dixon (6-0, 170) other outstanding options in the running game. Sophomore lettermen Brodrick Paitz (5-10, 150) and Zach Hill (5-5, 140) will also battle for playing time.

All-district senior Caleb Riessland (6-2, 235) will lead the offensive line with junior Connor Hand (5-9, 180) another returning starter and senior Dillon Sievert (6-1, 200) and sophomore Wyatt Reese (5-10, 175) also expected to play. Sophomore Tyce Westland (6-2, 180) will be the team’s tight end with junior T.J. Ballie (6-2, 160) playing at split end.

The Pleasanton secondary will include senior Patrick Bukowski (5-7, 135) another returning starter in the secondary. Racicky, Keaschall and Dixon are returning staters at linebacker, with Westland also expected to help, and Riessland (41 tackles, 5 TFL, 4.5 sacks) leads a defensive line that will also include Hand and Sievert (31 tackles, 7 TFL).

This is a pretty solid group but will badly miss Pawloski. still, it's a team that should win four or five games and make the playoffs.

Anselmo-Merna

COYOTES

Lots of firepower back at Anselmo-Merna where the Coyotes return six starters on both sides of the ball after finishing 3-5 last season.

“We are very excited about the upcoming season. We have some great leadership on this team and they have worked hard to be ready for the season,” says eighth-year head coach Matt McGinn, who led the Coyotes to the Class D-2 state title game in 2014. “This bunch of kids is hungry to improve on last year’s record and with a fairly large freshman class we will have added depth on our roster.”

Returning at quarterback for the Coyotes is junior Jace Leibhart (6-3, 165), who last season passed for 793 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for another 278 yards and two scores. Joining him in the backfield will be junior Destry Miller (5-9, 150) with junior Coy Johnson and sophomore Joel Finney adding depth. Last season Miller caught four passes for 128 yards, three of them for TDs.

Junior Seth Miller (5-11, 165) leads a veteran offensive line that will also include seniors Tim Finney, Reece Huhman and Dawson Duryea and sophomore Troy Kirkpatrick along with junior tight end Rhett Safranek.

Seth Miller (143 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 FR) is an all-state candidate at linebacker with Destry Miller (45 tackles), Kirkpatrick (27 tackles, 3 FR), Johnson (22 tackles) and Finney also part of what should be a strong set of linebackers. Tim Finney (35 tackles) will lead a defensive line that will also include Safranek (24 tackle), Huhman (20 tackles) and Duryea.

With a balance of returning talent we see the Coyotes jumping to five wins and making the playoffs.

Loomis

WOLVES

There are five returning starters back for the Wolves, who finished last season 3-5.

“We should be improved from a year ago,” says head coach Denis Reese, who enters his 38th season leading the Wolves program, having won 182 games in his coaching career and leading Loomis to state finals in 1998. “Our skill players have a chance to be as good any in our district but we need to develop some additional linemen and we need to play better defense, more in line with our potential. Our seniors have done a great job of providing positive leadership in the off-season.”

For starters the Wolves will once again regain the services of their best offensive weapon, senior Isaac Wahls, who as a sophomore rushed for 1,099 yards and 17 TDS before being sidelined last year by injury. That’s a huge get right there. Also returning in the running game will be senior Andrew Dennis (6-1, 175), who rushed for 328 ayrds and TDs, and junior Joel Abramson, who rushed for 208 yards and three TDs.

Loomis has a quality dual threat QB thanks to the return of senior Peyton Shultz (5-8, 150), who last season rushed for 627 yards and six TDs and passed for another 117 yards and two TDs. Thing is, he also caught 15 passes for 224 yards and two TDs, so basically he could wind up anywhere in the backfield.

Senior Isaac Dunn (6-1, 250) is the lone returning starter in the interior line but junior tight end Joshua Marcy (6-4, 210) is also back, last season catching seven passes for 136 yards and three TDs. Senior Aden Matejka (6-3, 185) and sophomores Josh Carter (5-8, 160) and John Kenney (5-8, 140) will also battle for time in the line.

Shultz (59 tackles) and Wahls will play in the secondary for Loomis with Kenney (20 tackles) and sophomore Carson Orcutt (5-10, 140), who last year registered 22 tackles, also in the mix for playing time. Abramson (56 tackles) and Dennis (39 tackles) return at linebacker with Marcy (52 tackles) and Dunn (33 tackles) leading a defensive front that will include Matejka (23 tackles).

Wahls’ return is a huge boost and we could see the Wolves winning five and making the playoffs.

Bertrand

VIKINGS

The Vikings took their lumps last fall, finishing 1-7, but now return seven starters on both sides of the ball and drop to Class D-2 from Class D-1.

“We have nine seniors on the team, which is a real positive, and this is also the first time in a while we have had experience at all our skill positions,” says Steve Colfack, a 1989 graduate of Concordia University who has won 126 games in his career, including the 1998 Class D-2 state title at Butte, where he had four other teams finish as state runner-up. “We are hopeful we will be able to develop some depth in our line which would be a key to our making the playoffs.”

Senior Tyler Callahan (5-9, 170) is a very good dual threat quarterback for the Vikings, last year passing for 778 yards and six touchdowns, and senior Miles Peterson (6-0, 195) is a returning all-district receiver after catching 14 passes for 263 yards and three TDs. Junior Jose Murillo (5-8, 150) is also a returning starter at the tight end position.

Senior Jordan Holen (5-9, 185) is a returning starter at running back and should take on an expanded role on offense with senior Ignacio Estrada (5-8, 155) also expected to help share the load.

Great news in the line as three senior starters return, among them Dylan Boggs (6-1, 230), Pepe Estrada (5-7, 185) and Nye Pelton (5-10, 180), with senior Brock White (6-0, 190), junior Joe Lewis (6-3, 185) and sophomore Wilson Kuck (5-10, 240) also expected to play.

Holen (91 tackles) is a returning all-district linebacker with Peterson also a returning starter at that position. Ignacio Estrada, who was second-team all-district, Murillo and Callahan will give the team a solid secondary with Boggs, Pepe Estrada and Pelton returning starters in the defensive line, where Lewis and Kuck will also be factors.

For good measure Callahan is the returning all-district punter.

With that veteran look and dropping a class we expect the Vikings to win four games and make the playoffs.

Elwood

PIRATES

Moving up from six-man the Pirates will return five starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 5-3 team.

“We are looking forward to getting back into the eight-man game,” says fourth-year head coach Patrick Ropers, a 2011 graduate of UN-Kearney. “We return several players with multiple years of starting experience and we should have good speed and athleticism. We will need to improve our line play to compete in such a strong district.”

Taking the lead in the team’s offensive attack will be senior Raul Clouse (5-6, 165), who last year rushed for 493 yards and 13 touchdowns, with junior Zacob Evans (6-1, 165) returning to start at quarterback; last season as a receiver he caught 28 passes for 401 yards and four TDs. Junior Timmy Smith (5-8, 125) and sophomore Trevor Jorges (5-7, 140) will provide depth in the running attack.

Junior Hank Green (5-7, 195), sophomore Kyle Hort (6-0, 170) and junior tight end Ty Hackbart (6-1, 215) return as starters in the Elwood offensive line with junior Hunter Rios (5-8, 155) and sophomore end Conner Schutz (6-1, 155) also expected to contribute.

Clouse (60 tackles, 2 FR) and Rios, a three-year starter, return at lineabacker where Schutz will also help out while Evans will play safety and Smith add secondary depth. Green (67 tackles) is the team’s leading returning tackler and will combine with Hackbart and Hort to hold down the defensive line. Hort will also be the team’s kicker.

Keep an eye on the line play; if the Pirates find a way to make it work they could win more than three or four games.

District 8

Mullen

BRONCOS

With five starters back on both sides of the ball from an 11-1 team that reached the state playoff semifinals the Broncos seem poised for another big season.

“We do return a good number of starters but we also need to fill come key positions due to graduation losses,” says Mitch Pfieffer,a 1985 graduate of Kearney State College who enters his sixth season as the team’s head coach.

One area where the Broncos won’t be weak is in the running game thanks to the return of senior all-stater Lane Edis (5-10, 180), who last season bolted for 2,325 yards and 45 touchdowns and caught seven passes for 172 yards, five of them for touchdowns. Edis is the gold standard back in eight-man football and he’s got help with senior Justin Wiens (5-10, 155) and junior Ty Kvanvig (6-0, 200) also returning. In 2017 Wiens rushed for 367 yards and 10 touchdowns while Kvanvig added 148 yards and five TDs.

Senior Brady Gracey (6-0, 150) returns as the team’s quarterback, last season he passed for 673 yards and 13 TDs, and he’s got a big-play receiver in senior Zachery Sweet (5-10, 150). Sweet is a returning all-district player and exceptionally versatile, last season catching 18 passes for 326 yards and six touchdowns and adding 128 yards rushing and three scores.

Two starters return in the offensive line, including senior center Colton Hendrix (6-1, 210) and senior tight end Ty Durfee (6-1, 185), who last season caught 10 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Expect both senior Koby Walker (6-0, 190) and junior Clayton Hasseet (6-1, 215) to also be big contributors in the O-line with senior Josh Cox (5-10, 170) adding depth.

Walker (69 tackles, 2 INT) is a returning all-district player and the team’s leading linebacker with Edis (71 tackles, 6 INT), Sweet (53 tackles, 3 INT) and Wiens (24 tackles, FR) making good things happen in the secondary with rising sophomore Brendon Walker (6-0, 165) and senior Jade Lovitt (5-10, 150) also in the mix. Mullen’s gonna be a load in the defensive line with Hassett (51 tackles), Kvanvig (41 tackles, 2 FR) and Durfee (37 tackles, 2 FR) back in the saddle with Hendrix also expected to play.

This is a good football team, top to bottom. Expect another 10 wins or so and a district title.

Sandhills/Thedford

KNIGHTS

Let’s hope the injury bug takes a year off, OK? Despite losing two of their best linemen to injury in the 2017 off-season the Knights still managed a 4-5 mark that included a playoff appearance and they return five starters on offense, six on defense.

“We were forced to play a lot of younger kids last year due to injuries, including three freshmen in the starting lineup for the last six games of the season, and hopefully that experience pays off,” says seventh-year head coach Josh Deines, a 2008 graduate of Midland College. “Getting our two best linemen back is also a huge plus for us.”

The linemen in question are seniors Gage Haake (6-3, 195) and Chase Haake (6-0, 185), both of them all-district as sophomores and Gage in the 2018 all-state mix. They are legit and will be joined in the offensive front by sophomores Anthony Benscoter (5-11, 260) and Reed McFadden (5-11, 180) with junior Dylan Lister (6-0, 175) returning at tight end. Also expect incoming freshman Dane Pokorny (6-0, 170) to be an impact tight end.

One of eight-man’s elite all-around players, senior running back Cauy Pokorny (6-0, 185) is on track to become the program’s all-time leading rusher and last season gained 1,104 yards and scored 16 TDs, adding 12 catches for 304 yards and four more scores. Speedy incoming freshman Trae Hickman (5-6, 155), an 11.5 100 meters sprinter, will also contribute in the running game and junior Bryan Zutavern (5-9, 150) will be the team’s new starting quarterback.

Both Haakes are playmakers at the defensive line of scrimmage and will be joined by Benscoter and sophomore Lane Wilde (5-10, 180), who had 20 tackles in 2017. Lister (20 tackles) and incoming freshman Drew McIntosh (6-0, 190) will also contribute in the defensive line.

Cauy Pokorny (102 tackles, 19 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 FR) is also a brilliant linebacker and will team with McFadden (80 tackles) and Dane Pokorny to form one of the better linebacker crews in Class D-2. Zutavern (34 tackles), sophomore Matt Dailey (5-9, 150), who last season had 30 tackles, Lister (20 tackles) and senior Matt Hesseltine (6-0, 150), who added 20 stops, will lead a secondary that also figures to include Hickman.

Do for some good fortune we see the Knights winning six games and another in the playoffs.

Medicine Valley

RAIDERS

Following the greatest season in the program’s state playoff era the Raiders drop to Class D-2, returning three starters on both offense and defense, after finishing last season 11-1 and reaching the Class D-1 state semifinals.

“We had a wonderful season in 2017 and our players are excited to continue our recent success,” says Scott Johnsen, a 1989 graduate of UN-Kearney who has won 123 games in his coaching career. “Lacking returning starters is an obstacle that will need to overcome but we have many players with game experience. Success early in the season will help get us started on the right path.”

Junior QB Sam Heapy (5-9, 145) gained valuable playing experience in last year’s playoff run and ended the season with 351 yards passing and seven touchdowns. He will team with promising junior Quade Potter (5-11, 190), who was named all-district last season after catching 11 passes for 243 yards and three TDs. Senior Dylan Davis is a good athlete and will become the team’s primary ball carrier in 2018.

Senior Austin Wolfe will lead an offensive line that will include senior Tristin Smith and junior Monty Farr.

Davis (101 tackles, 2 FR) was named all-district in 2017 and he and senior Reid Stout will be the team’s linebackers while Heapy will play safety on defense. Potter, Wolfe, Farr and Smith will give the Raiders good depth in the defensive line.

Raiders will need to build depth as the season goes along but this is a winning program and we’d expect five or six wins and a playoff berth in 2018.

Maxwell

WILDCATS

With five starters back on offense and six on defense and a couple more top prospects returning from injury the Wildcats will be out to improve upon last year’s 4-4 mark.

“We have a very talented group of underclassmen, including several who played last season as freshmen. This is a very coachable group that wants to win a lot of football games,” says 12th year head coach Ryan Jones, a graduate of UN-Lincoln who has a career coaching mark of 62-43.

Powerful senior Drew Hazen (6-2, 215) returns as the team’s leading rusher, last season gaining 642 yards and scoring nine TDs, with junior Jacob Gholson (5-8, 140) the returning starter at quarterback, last season having passed for 488 yards and seven TDs and rushed for another 193 yards and three TDs. Sophomores Dalton Whisenhunt (5-9, 155) and Connor McKeeman (5-8, 130) will also help at the skill positions.

Three starters return in the offensive line, a group led by junior tight end Seth Simcox (6-2, 180) and also including senior Tyler Landfried (5-11, 190) and sophomore center Troy Breinig (6-2, 240). Promising sophomore Luke Howitt (6-1, 180) is another leading candidate for playing time in the line with sophomore Drey Smith (5-8, 210) adding depth. Junior tight end Chance Donohoe (6-1, 155) and sophomore Ashton Smith (5-8, 185) will also be in the offensive line mix.

Hazen (57 tackles, 20 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 FR) is a monster in the defensive line, a 2018 all-state candidate, with Smith (46 tackles) another returning starter and Howitt and Smith (23 tackles) also expected to contribute in the D-line. Like Hazen, Simcox (75 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks) is a returning all-district player and leads a linebacker unit that includes Gholson (40 tackles), junior Caden Messersmith (6-0, 160), who had 32 tackles including three for loss and three fumble recoveries, and Whisenhunt.

McKeeman (35 tackles) is the team’s returning starter at safety.

Brady

EAGLES

They’ll roll out an experienced bunch at Brady where the Eagles return seven starters on both sides of the ball after finishing last season 2-6.

“Our overall team strength so we are going to use it to our advantage,” says seventh-year head coach Andy Seamann. “We do lack some size but we want to beef up our running game and become multi-dimensional instead of leaning so heavily on our passing game. To reach our goals we need to be more balanced on offense.”

“Our expectations are high as we expect to compete for a district title and a playoff spot.”

And why not? The Eagles will feature junior T.J. Roe (5-9, 150), one of the more prolific passers in eight-man football, last year throwing for 1,719 yards and 22 TDs and adding 456 yards rushing and 11 more TDs. Senior Cameron Sylvan (5-8, 145) returns as the team’s leading receiver with 11 catches for 261 yards, and senior Titus Earll (5-11, 175) is a returning all-district player who rushed for 332 yards and three TDs.

Junior Lucas Simmons (5-9, 170) is another starter at running back, returning from a broken leg injury, with his sophomore brother Logan Simmons (175) having started the games at running back Lucas missed.

Junior Tad Grasz (5-9, 175) is already a two-time all-district player who will be joined by junior Thomas Most (6-2, 180), another first-team all-district selection, along with three-year starter Christian Gentry (6-1, 245) a senior center who was second-team all-district last season. Senior Bodee Assels (5-7, 155) and junior Cauy Golter (6-1, 175) will add depth in what should be an outstanding line.

Grasz (71 tackles), Most and Gentry are returning starters in the defensive line with Lucas Simmons (67 tackles, 3 TFL), junior Noah Jurgens (5-10, 165) and Logan Simmons returning at linebacker. Earll and Roe are returning starters in the secondary.

Expect the Eagles to win five or six games and that competing for a district title talk, it’s legit.

District 9

Garden County

EAGLES

No reason to expect anything but winning by the Eagles, who have reached the playoffs every season since 2002 and now return six starters on both offense and defense from an 8-2 team.

“We do have a lot of experience returning in the line but only one returning starter in the backfield, so we need to develop some skill players,” says Jason Spady, the team’s 18-year head coach who is a 1995 graduate of Chadron State College. “Our schedule is filled with good teams so we are going to have to give great effort on a weekly basis if we want to be successful.”

Junior Austin Dormann (6-0, 175) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last season passing for 644 yards and 13 TDs, and he’ll work with couple of good receivers, including senior Hayden Riedel (6-1, 165), who caught 14 passes for 166 yards and two TDs, and junior Reid Spady, who last season caught 17 passes for 256 yards and six TDs.

Playing time at the running back positions ere still being determined over the summer, says Coach Spady, but a name to know is senior Chandler McCord (6-1, 160), who will also play in the defensive line.

Seniors Wyatt Santoro (6-3, 170), junior Kenny Barringer (5-10, 160) and sophomore Chesney Stanczyk (5-10, 155) bring starting experience to the offensive line where senior Connor McCord (5-10, 160) will also play.

Dormann (74 tackles, 3 TFL) and Spady (61 tackles) lead the defensive line with Hayden Riedel (57 tackles, 4 INT, 3 FR) a playmaker in the secondary. Barringer (64 tackles), Stanczyk (31 tackles) and Santoro (28 tackles, 2 INT) lead the linebacker unit with seniors Chase Sciortino (5-10, 210) and Chris Sciortino (5-10, 180) and sophomore Colton Holthus (5-9, 150) adding depth on both sides of the ball.

Facing 8-man newbies Kimball and Bayard and 2017 state semifinalist Mullen in the first three weeks will be demanding but we see the Eagles winning six or so and stretching that playoff streak.

Wauneta-Palisade

BRONCOS

It’s a full house at Wauneta-Palisade where the Broncos return nine starters on offense and seven on defense after finishing last season 5-4, which included a playoff berth.

Wauneta-Palisade has co-head coaches, Randy Geier and Joseph Frecks. Geier is a 1982 graduate of Kearney State College who has won 174 games in his coaching career while Frecks is a 2010 graduate of Hastings College. They point to the team’s overall playing experience as a plus and believe the team can be consistently competitive this season.

Fueling the W-P offense will be a pair of outstanding running backs, senior Dalton Harchelroad (5-11, 170) and junior Austen Rozelle (6-0, 175). Harchelroad played only four games last season due to injury but still amassed 357 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, and Rozelle added 675 yards and seven more TDs. Senior Dennis Cavanaugh (6-0, 245) plays mostly tight end but also pitched in with 200 yards rushing and three TDs last season and junior Tucker Boos (5-11, 155) added another 145 yards rushing and three TDs.

And that doesn’t even count talented junior Ty Duvel (6-1, 175), the team’s leading rusher the past two seasons who suffered a torn ACL in the final basketball game of last season. It is hoped he can return to the field by late in the season.

Returning at quarterback is senior Dalton Rector (6-0, 155), who last season passed for 400 yards and four TDs.

Senior Caid Doetker (6-5, 185) lines up at the tight end position opposite of Cavanaugh while junior Gunner Goings (6-1, 250) the team’s top interior lineman with senior Paxton Gleason (6-5, 260) and junior Cord Lee (6-1, 220) also returning starters in a big, powerful line.

Rozelle (90 tackles, 11 TFL), Boos (64 tackles) and Harchelroad (29 tackles, 3 TFL) will form one of the better linebacker units in Class D-2 with Rector (29 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks), junior Joel Maris (6-0, 140), who last season finished with 46 tackles, and junior Ben Anderjaska (5-10, 135) returning starters in the secondary.

Doetker (90 tackles, 9.5 TFL) leads a solid defensive front line that will also include Cavanaugh (50 tackles, 6 TFL), Lee and Gleason.

Here’s a team that could easily wind up winning six or seven games in the regular season and advance in the playoffs.

Paxton

TIGERS

Following a 7-3 season that included the program’s second playoff win since 1999 the Tigers return five starters on both sides of the ball.

“We should be able to put some good speed on the field this season and our biggest key is how quickly we can put things together in the offensive and defensive lines,” says head coach Scott Jorgensen, a 2004 graduate of UN-Kearney who led Hayes Center to the 2009 Class D-2 state final. “As with any Class D-2 program player development will be crucial and we will be tested by a very strong schedule.”

Paxton will need to establish a new quarterback in 2018 and the eventual top prospect could well be one of its three outstanding senior running backs, including Kaden Schow (5-6, 135), Lane Blackwell (5-8, 150) and Bennett Perlinger (5-10, 155). Last season Schow rushed for 962 yards and 11 TDs, Blackwell rushed for 791 yards and 13 TDs and Perlinger 325 yards and 12 TDs, scoring three more times on pass receptions.

Seniors Ben Schow (6-2, 195) and Aidon Perlinger (5-9, 205) are returning starters in the offensive line with senior Dalton Gartrell (6-0, 220) also expected to play a key role up front. Senior Mason Schimonitz (5-10, 160), junior Kyle Neilsen (5-9, 145) and sophomore Dane Storer will split time at the tight end positions.

Bennett Perlinger (81 tackles) is a returning all-district player and will lead a set of linebackers that will also include Neilsen (27 tackles) and Storer (23 tackles) while Ben Schow (56 tackles) leads a D-line that will also include Aidon Perlinger and Gartrell.

Blackwell (40 tackles, 3 FR) and Kaden Schow (27 tackles, 2 INT) give the Tigers a pair of athletic playmakers in the secondary.

Figure the Tigers fill those spots in the lines and win five games and reach the playoffs.

Wallace

WILDCATS

The Wildcats return three starters on offense and four on defense after finishing 4-5 last season and reaching the playoffs.

“We will be young again with only three seniors with any playing experience and we will play a tough schedule but we have kids who are eager to improve and have been working hard,” says head coach Rich Lee. “We will take it one play at a time and see what happens.”

What’s gonna happen is senior all-state candidate Micah Swedburg is going to cause all sorts of problems for opposing defenses. A three-time all-district player Swedburg runs the ball a little bit (143 yards, 2 TDs) but is mostly known as a great wide receiver (32 catches, 772 yards, 13 TDs) and kick returner (29 yards per punt return, including a TD). Remember the name.

Senior Kaden Hager will take over the starting QB duties following the graduation of four-year starter Jared Sullivan with sophomore Hadley Johnson the team’s primary running back, last season racking up 317 yards rushing and four TDs, and sophomore Tanner Finley will also get some carries.

Juniors Dylan Kuhlman and Nate Ogier will return as starters in the offensive line.

Swedburg (56 tackles, 8 INTs including a TD, 3 FR including a TD) might even be better on defense with senior Blake Pelster (60 tackles), Johnson (50 tackles), Ogier (39 tackles), Finley (38 tackles) and Kuhlman (20 tackles) other defensive leaders. Swedburg is also the team’s punter, averaging 30.3 yards per attempt.

Tough to replace a four-year starter at QB and the line needs to develop some depth but you could see the Wildcats winning three games, maybe four, and making the playoffs.

Leyton/Banner Co.

WARRIORS

This first-year co-op returns five players with starting experience on both sides of the ball. Last season Leyton finished 0-8 while Banner County played only five games.

“We are in the middle of a rebuild but a lot of young players gained experience last season and that helps. So does an incoming class of 10 freshmen to help us with depth,” says head coach Glen Lipska, a 1997 graduate of Chadron State College who enters his 15th year leading the program. “Our keys to improvement will be the play of our offensive line and our increased aggressiveness on defense.”

All-district senior Josh Kruse (5-9, 165) didn’t even start at quarterback until midway through the season and still passed for 806 yards and seven TDs. His leading receiver also returns, all-district sophomore Dominick Russ (5-7, 150), who last season caught 24 passes for 438 yards and five TDs.

Also expected to make an impact is senior back Seth Dvorak (5-10, 170), who could help at any of the skill positions.

Three starters return in the offensive line including senior David George (6-1, 260), junior center Jeremy Carley (5-9, 220) and sophomore tight end Zach Henke (5-11, 170). Henkey is also a capable pass receiver, last season catching 13 passes for 187 yards and two TDs and is junior tight end Drew Haley (6-1, 190), who caught seven passes for 101 yards and a TD.

Senior Ethan Young (5-9, 160), sophomore Dawson Wiggins (5-8, 190) and junior tight end Blake Miller (5-10, 140) will also be in the mix for playing time in the line.

Kruse (72 tackles), Russ (62 tackles, 2 FR) and Young (33 tackles) return at linebacker with Haley (36 tackles), Henke (32 tackles) and Wiggins (21 tackles, 3 FR) anchoring the defensive line. Dvorak will also be a key figure on defense with George and Carley other contributors.

The Warriors will face a consistently challenging schedule in 2018 but here’s hoping they win a game or two while setting the stage for bigger things to come.