



District 1

Johnson-Brock

EAGLES

One of the most intriguing teams in Class D-2, J-B returns four starters on both sides of the ball from a squad that finished 2017 with record of 6-5, including two wins the Class D-1 playoffs.

“We return a lot of talent, including great team speed and size,” says Mitch Roberts, a 2012 graduate of Peru State College who enters this third year at J-B. “Last year’s playoff run also gives our guys a lot of confidence heading into the season.”

Something else that won’t hurt is the return of maybe the best quarterback and receivers in the class. Senior all-state candidate Cole Fossenbarger (6-0, 150) is coming off a remarkable season in which he passed for 2,305 yards and 33 touchdowns and also rushed for 479 yards and seven scores. His leading receiver is also the best receiver in eight-man football, junior all-stater Ty Hahn (6-2, 185), who last season caught 59 passes for 1,147 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Besides Hahn’s impressive football credentials he is also the defending Class D state champion in the 200 meters and state runner-up in the 100. Good luck, DBs.

Sophomore Kaden Glynn (6-1, 180) is another outstanding athlete who can both throw the ball (257 yards, 3 TDs) or catch it (17 receptions, 209 yards, 2 TDs), and sophomore Jessy Sunderman (5-9, 140) add speed to the receiver position.

Senior Dylan Rowe (6-1, 185) is a strong, physical running back who was off to a great start in 2017 (343 yards, 7 TDs) before getting injured in Week 3 and not returning. He’s back and ready to go along with senior Hunter Oestmann (5-10, 160), who stepped in and gained 697 yards and scored 12 TDs. Junior Connor Smith (5-10, 170) and senior Wyatt Volker (5-10, 160) are other options in the running game.

Biggest news in the J-B line is the return of senior Seth Moerer (6-2, 250), who missed much of last season due to injury, with senior center Shane Westhart (6-0, 180) another returning starter in the line. Juniors Ethan Brown (5-9, 200) and Josh Hoff-Boring (5-10, 300) and sophomores Max Kahland (5-7, 150) and Logan Cash (5-9, 170) will also compete for playing time in the line.

Hahn (119 tackles, 5 INT), Glynn (47 tackles, 5 INT), Rowe and Oestmann give the Eagles an outstanding set of linebackers while Fossenbarger (89 tackles) leads a secondary that will include Sunderman, junior Brendon Froisland (5-10, 160) and sophomores Corbin Thompson (6-0, 140) and Aiden Ottemann (5-8, 150).

Westhart (104 tackles) and Moerer (56 tackles) are strong an active defensive linemen who will lead a unit that also includes Brown, Hoff-Boring, Cash and Kahland.

Not much doubt this will be one of the better teams in Class D-2, one good enough to win nine or ten games including a couple in the playoffs, maybe more.

Falls City Sacred Heart

IRISH

Following another sensational season that ended in the state semifinals the Irish return three starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 10-2 team.

“We graduated nine seniors so we have many holes to fill but we also return a few solid players,” says head coach Doug Goltz, a 1986 graduate of Peru State College who enters his 32nd year at Sacred Heart. During that time he’s compiled a 298-51 career coaching mark and led the Irish to eight state titles. “We only have three seniors on the team and we will be lacking in depth.”

A terrific dual threat, senior all-stater Drew Bippes (6-0, 160) is an outstanding athlete who last season passed for 1,100 yards and 22 TDs and rushed for another 603 yards and eight TDs. Expect junior Jake Hoy (5-10, 155) to take on an expanded role on the offense after last season catching 26 passes for 345 yards and nine touchdowns, while senior Austin Sells (6-0, 155) and junior Jarrot Simon (6-1, 170) will be assets at the skill positions.

Rising sophomore Del Casteel (5-11, 200) is a powerful athlete who figures to take over the lead running back duties and will be outstanding in that role.

Sacred Heart will feature a new-look offensive line but it will be anchored by a pair of outstanding prospects in juniors Sloan Lenard (6-1, 215) and Brandon Darveau (6-0, 200), with senior Tanner Cromer (6-0, 195) expected to step in at center.

Darveau (90 tackles) is an all-state type at linebacker and will be joined at that position by Casteel and Simon with Hoy and Sells leading the secondary and Lenard and Cromer doing the same in the D-line.

There are some holes to fill and some good fortune with regard to injuries will be important but in the end we see the Irish winning seven or eight in the regular season and a couple more in the postseason.

Diller-Odell

GRIFFINS

After a 6-3 season that netted a playoff berth the Griffins drop from Class D-1 and return five starters on both offense and defense.

“We have a sold group of kids returning and we will rely heavily on our senior class that has plenty of experience,” says eighth-year head coach Chris Schluter. “Our biggest need is to make our team physically capable of playing with bigger teams and with the effort we have gotten in the weight room this off-season we are going in the right direction.”

An all-state candidate in 2018, senior QB Ryan Arnold (6-1, 180) is one of the better dual threats in eight-man football, last season passing for 1,161 yards and 10 TDs and rushing for another 423 yards and 10 TDs. Joining him in the backfield is senior fullback William McLaughlin (6-0, 180), who last season rushed for 437 yards and seven TDs, and junior running back Tucker Martin (5-10, 165), who gained 100 yards rushing.

When the Griffins go to the air they can count on one of the better receiving tight ends in the class, all-district senior Brystron Warren (6-3,190), who last season caught 27 passes for 561 yards and five TDs. Senior Wyatt Scheele (6-4, 190) will also play tight end for D-O.

Anchoring the offensive line will be senior Jesse Scheele (6-2, 200) and rising sophomore Austin Jurgens (6-2, 210).

Arnold (32 tackles, 3 INT) and Martin (2 INT) will play the secondary for the Griffins with Jesse Scheele (66 tackles, 7 TFL), Jurgens (37 tackles) and Wyatt Scheele in the defensive line. Warren (72 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 INT, 2 FR) is a playmaker at linebacker where McLaughlin (53 tackles) is also a returning starter.

Another six wins and a playoff berth seem a good bet for the Griffins in 2018.





Meridian

MUSTANGS

Looking to build on the program’s first playoff berth since 2014 the Mustangs return seven starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 5-4 squad.

“We return a lot of experience but we will lose our biggest offensive weapons and we are in a tough district where all the teams qualified for last year’s playoffs,” says Meridian head coach Clint Jones, a Peru State College graduate who enters his 13th year at the school. “In order to compete on a week-to-week basis we develop more depth and keep our team healthy.”

Senior tight end Garrett Klipp (6-2, 195), who last season caught 23 passes for 282 yards and two TDs, and senior guard Micah Noel (5-11, 200) are both returning all-district players and will lead the Meridian offensive line. Also returning as starters in the O-line will be senior Steven Disney (6-0, 230) and junior center Zach Kerwood (5-10, 250) with junior Hector Nunez (6-0, 185) also expected to play and senior Adrian Nunez (6-0, 230) adding depth. Senior Damian Cervantes (5-10, 220) returns as the team’s starting tight end.

Junior letterman Peyton VanWesten (5-8, 160) is the team’s leading candidate at quarterback with junior Kolby Schafer (5-9, 165) a returning starter at running back and junior Wyatt Haverluck (6-0, 195) a returning second-team all-district fullback. Junior Dominik Ramirez (5-10, 160) will also be in the mix for carries with sophomore lettermen Corin Paul (5-10, 125) and Lane Barton (5-7, 115) adding depth at the skill positions.

Klipp (91 tackles) and Noel are outstanding three-year starters in the defensive line with Cervantes and Kerwood, another second-team all-district selection, rounding out what should be a very good defensive front with Disney another quality lineman. Haverluck and Hector Nunez are returning starters at linebacker with Schafer (57 tackles) back at safety.

Need one of those running backs to assert themselves and the Mustangs must settle on a quarterback but you could see them winning four or five games and reaching the playoffs.

Parkview Christian

PATRIOTS

The Patriots return five starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 4-5 state playoff team.

“We should be an athletic team with some good speed but we will need some guys to step up in our line,” says second-year head coach August Pena.

Parkview’s offense will feature all-district senior running back Rashad Woods (5-7, 180) and junior all-district wide receiver Logan Page (6-1, 170). Senior Matthew Case (5-7, 170) will line up at the other running back position, sophomore Josh Platter (6-0, 170) is a returning starter at the other wide receiver position and senior Alex Marcy (6-0, 170) returns as the team’s starting quarterback.

Junior Daniel Davenport (5-6, 190) is the lone returning starter in the offensive line.

Case, Page and senior Zach Stoll (6-0, 180) will play linebacker for the Patriots with Woods. Platter and Marcy in the secondary and Davenport leading the defensive line.

Look for Parkview to win three games or so this season.

Pawnee City

INDIANS

Plenty of reason for optimism around the Pawnee program as the team returns five starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 3-6 playoff team.

Junior QB T.J. Mawhiney (6-1, 165) returns after a strong 2017 season that saw him pass for 1,014 yards and 15 TDs and rush for another 442 yards and seven TDs, making him one of the top Class D-2 underclassmen for 2018. Speedy and versatile, junior Shamar Willey (6-0, 165) is a breakout candidate at running back and tight end; last season he rushed for 310 yards and four TDs and caught 18 passes for 181 yards and three TDs. Also at running back, sophomore Jacob Lytle (5-9, 140) has the speed to make plays.

Senior Sabian Adams (6-1, 220) is another veteran receiver for the Indians with junior Colby Robinson (6-0, 150) also expected to help after returning from a knee injury.

Second-team all-conference last season, senior Skylar Clark (5-11, 240) will lead the Pawnee offensive line but watch out for rising senior Marcus Gray (6-2, 320), who has great strength and could be another much improved player, with junior Mitch Gyhra (5-9, 230) also expected to start in the line. Senior Austin Gyhra (5-4, 160) and junior Tyson Crosby (5-11, 180) will add depth in the line.

Mawhiney (40 tackles) and Willey (29 tackles, 2 INT) give the Indians an outstanding set of DBs with senior Wyatt Schmit (5-7, 130) another veteran player at that position. Senior Mason Lierz (5-7, 150) and junior Dalton Kramer (5-9, 155) will man the linebacker positions.

Defensive line should be a strength for the Indians thanks to the return of Gray (38 tackles, 2 FR), Adams (21 tackles), Mitch Gyhra (20 tackles) and Clark.

Good size and experience in the line and an outstanding quarterback should push Pawnee to three or four wins.

District 2

Clarkson/Leigh

PATRIOTS

After qualifying for the playoffs a sixth straight season the Patriots drop to Class D-2 and will return four starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 3-6 team.

“For us, the future is now,” says Jim Clarkson, who enters his 19th year as the program’s head coach. “With only seven upperclassmen on our roster we are going to be playing a lot of young guys and while there is some talent they are going to have to mature as football players in a hurry.

“We have some size and experience in the line, we like the moxie of our quarterback and if we have some other skill players step up we like what we have on offense. Defensively we want to be sound, and its a group with good speed in the back end and some big bodies up front. Depth is always an issue but we feel we can compete in our district.”

Perhaps the key to the whole season is the development of sophomore quarterback Lance Paprocki (5-6, 130), who “has a lot of potential,” according to Coach Clarkson. Another sophomore, running back Tommy McEvoy (6-2, 185), is an outstanding young talent who last season rushed for 236 yards and caught 15 passes for 210 yards and three TDs. He’ll led the Patriots running game with senior Travis Stanley (5-5, 165) and junior Dillan Knapp (5-8, 155) also in the mix for carries.

Seniors Cort Pokorney (6-0, 180) and John Langhorst (5-10, 215) are returning starters in the offensive line with sophomores Lanyne Krutz (5-11, 250) and Austin Sayers (6-0, 230) also expected to contribute and incoming freshman Carter Hanel (6-2, 185) expected to step in at tight end.

McEvoy (45 tackles) was named first team all-district as a freshman and will be joined in what should be an outstanding secondary by Stanley (35 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 FR) and junior Izaak Wiese (5-10, 155), who last season rang up 33 tackles and five fumble recoveries. Knapp (42 tackles), Pokorney (41 tackles) and Hanel will man the linebacker spots with Langhorst, Krutz and Sayers to play in the defensive line.

Opening with old friends Howells-Dodge and Humphrey St. Francis is no joke but we could see the Patriots winning five games and making the playoffs, contending for the district title.

Mead

RAIDERS

Added depth - 10 incoming freshmen help - and experience are cornerstones for the Raiders who return six starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 3-5 team.

“Every one of the 11 returning players on our roster saw a good deal of playing time last season and we also have an influx of new players including the freshmen, a couple of players who moved into the district and a few kids who are back out for the sport,” says head coach Terry Hickman, a 2007 graduate of Wayne State College who enters his fourth year at Mead. “We will still be a young team but we have a good deal of experience and athleticism.”

Four players will be in the competition to start at quarterback including senior Cale Tweedy (5-10, 150), sophomores Calvin Muhlbach (5-6,125), Hunter Pickworth (6-0, 160) and freshman Caleb Lihs. Pickworth saw some varsity time at quarterback in 2017 and Tweedy showed athletic ability during the basketball season, which Coach Hickman hopes translates to the football field.

Pickworth, with 22 catches for 187 yards and a TD, and junior JT Haag (6-1, 155), who caught 22 passes for a team-high 384 yards and six touchdowns, bring promise to the receiver positions with senior sophomore Blaine Nicola (5-5, 125) another backfield contributor. Seniors Wyann Winn (6-0, 135) and Zane Anderson (5-10, 130) have returned to the program and will be factors at the skill positions.

Seniors Aidan Mongan (5-9, 190), sophomore Cade Mongan (5-8, 185) and senior tight end Caleb Dickes (6-1, 195) will lead the offensive line with sophomore Bayley LaCroix (6-2, 220) another promising prospect with senior Alexis Cruz (5-9, 150) and junior Tyler Engle (5-8, 175) also in the mix.

Aidan Mongan (110 tackles) and Pickworth lead the linebacker corps with Tweedy another likely contributor while Haag is the lone returning starter in the secondary, where you can expect Nicola, Muhlbach, Winn and Andersen to earn playing time. Cade Mongan and Dickes are returning starters in the defensive line with sophomore Cade Janecek (5-11, 150) among the other prospects at the position.

Pickworth also serves as the team’s punter.

Coach Hickman also sees potential in the 10 members of the incoming freshmen class, athletes who have a lot of three-sport experience and a willingness to work at becoming better football players.

Once the quarterback position is brought to order you could see the Raiders winning something like four or five games and that should put them in the playoff conversation.

Emerson-Hubbard

PIRATES

There will be a new head coach in charge of the Pirates program, which returns five starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 2-6 team.

Stepping into the head coaching position will be former E-H assistant and Ponca head coach Joe Kvidera, who led Ponca to the Class C-2 state title in 2009.

Junior quarterback Nolan Belt (150) last season established himself as a quality dual threat, rushing for 534 yards and 15 TDs and passing for 486 yards and four TDs. Senior running back Nolan Ostrand (5-7, 165) and senior wide receiver Spencer Burcham (6-0, 165) will also be key players at the skill positions, with Ostrand last season catching nine passes for 183 yards and a TD and Burcham rushing for 158 yards.

Seniors Jacob Kneifl (6-1, 225) and Micah Lamprecht (165) return as the team’s starting tight ends with senior Connor Newton (6-2, 195) adding depth at that position. Sophomore Zach Shanks (225) is a returning starter in the interior line with senior Nick Ahlers (6-3, 210) and juniors Tyler Stark (5-11, 220) and Kaden Swanson (6-1, 230) also expected to be key figures in the offensive front.

Kneifl (71 tackles) is an all-district defensive end and will be joined in the D-line by Ahlers, another returning starter, along with Shanks, Stark and Swanson. Ostrand is a returning starter at linebacker where Lamprecht, junior Hunter Schock (5-10, 160) and sophomore Anthony Lawrence (130) will compete for playing time.

Ostrand (6 INT) is a playmaker in the secondary where Burcham is also a returning starter.

Amidst the changes in the program we see the Pirates winning two or three games this season.

Cedar Bluffs

WILDCATS

Lots of experience returning at Cedar Bluffs - a lot - with 14 players who have started games. Last season the Wildcats finished 2-6.

“We have speed, quickness and athleticism but at the same time we lack size and depth at certain positions,” says second-year head coach Justin Cloyd, a graduate of UN-Omaha. “Our focus is on finding football success as well rounded individuals and becoming a consistently reliable and productive program.”

Senior Xandir Greve (5-10, 160) returns as the team’s quarterback with senior Lane Siems (5-10, 185) and juniors Dominic Goodwin (5-5, 150) and Kolby Hermanson (5-8, 145) running backs with starting experience. Senior Mason Thiesen (5-11, 145) and junior Chris Vasquez (5-10, 150) have starting experience at wide receiver and junior Dylan Marchand (6-1, 180) has started and quarterback and will be a valuable asset, playing QB if Greve moves to running back.

Four players with starting experience return in the offensive line, a group led by junior Gunner Bailey (5-11, 200) and junior tight end Hunter Bacon (6-0, 180) as well as junior Dylan Marchand (6-1, 180) and sophomores Brady Ptomey (5-9, 225), Lane Kremlacek (5-9, 195) and Gabe Anaya (5-9, 180). Incoming freshman Tyler Wesch (5-8, 190) is also expected to be a factor in the offensive line.

Goodwin, Vasquez and Thiesen have starting experience in the secondary, as do senior Nathan Guerrero (5-6, 155) and junior Grant Pleskac (5-7, 145). Siems and Hermanson return at linebacker with incoming freshman Zephan Kluthe (5-8, 170) another prospect while Bacon, Ptomey and Bailey return in the defensive line.

We see Cedar Bluffs finishing with two wins but with this much experience a rapid advance is certainly possible.

Pender

PENDRAGONS

After qualifying for the Class D-1 playoffs in 2017 the Pendragons drop to Class D-2, returning two starters on offense and one on defense from a 4-6 team.

“We will be extremely inexperienced following the graduation of seven seniors,” says fourth-year head coach Andy Welsh. “Our biggest need is to fill the quarterback position and we have two young contenders to start there, and we have a chance to be fairly solid at the other positions. Our program’s move to Class D-2 comes at an opportune time as we are currently going through a low participation cycle.”

The two contenders for the quarterback position are sophomore Nathan Breitbarth (5-11, 165) and incoming freshman Caleb Trimble (5-10, 145). Regardless of who starts they will both help at the skill positions and also have an outstanding receiver to work with, 6-6, 195-pound senior Sam Mailloux, who last season caught 22 passes for 258 yards and seven TDs.

Big and strong, senior Jaydon Jump (5-10, 225) makes the move to full-time running back and should add some punch to the rushing attack with sophomore Dylan Vogt (5-10, 170) the other starting running back.

While there are no returning starters in the offensive line there is size and some varsity experience with seniors Dylan Brader (6-4, 280) and Gabe Perez (5-10, 230) and junior Lucas Timm (5-11, 230) settling into the interior line and junior Larry McManigal (6-1, 180) getting the start at tight end.

Jump (98 tackles, 10 TFL) is an all-state candidate at linebacker with Mailloux (20 tackles), McManigal and Vogt joining him at that position, Brader, Perez and Timm manning the defensive line and Trimble and Breitbarth figuring to play in the secondary.

Not much room for error here but let’s say the Pendragons win another four games and that would mean a playoff berth.

Om. Christian Academy

EAGLES

After suspending its program for a season OCA football is back.

“We have no real playing experience, in fact only eight of the 22 boys who have expressed interesting in coming out for the sport have ever played before,” says head coach Fred Ivey. “We have a few athletes and will make the most of what we have.”

Senior Christian Maas will play quarterback for the Eagles with junior Sam Henderson at running back and junior Jared French playing wide receiver. Junior Sam Schnatz will play center with senior Cole White at one guard position and junior Seth Preston at tight end.

Senior Grant Schmidt will play linebacker for the Eagles with White one of the defensive linemen and senior Zeke Reid playing a defensive end position. The rest of the lineup is TBD.

In a situation like this you hope the kids on the team have fun and learn some things about varsity football with a win or two a huge bonus.

District 3

Bloomfield

BEES

Another great season of Bees football in 2017 as the team finished 10-1 and reached the state playoff quarterfinal round. Three starters on offense and four on defense return from that squad.

“Our defense has a chance to be good with our entire secondary returning and some good linebackers while on offense we return three key starters but need to develop a couple of interior linemen,” says Matt Kuchar, a 2001 graduate of UN-Kearney who enters his sixth season at Bloomfield. “I feel like we have a chance to be improved at a couple of positions but we need to stay healthy and develop our younger players.”

Junior Braden Eisenhauer (5-9, 155) returns as the team’s starting quarterback and last season he proved to be a good dual threat, passing for 438 yards and eight TDs and rushing for 235 yards and four scores. Senior fullback Brantson Gieselman (5-10, 175) and junior running back Will Fehringer (5-6, 155) will join him in the backfield; Gieselman last season rushed for 235 yards and three TDs and Fehringer 244 yards and three TDs. Sophomore Tyson Sauser (5-10, 140) last season rushed for 164 yards and a TD and will add depth to the backfield as will junior fullback Logan Johnson (5-10, 180).

All-district senior Mitchell Mackeprang (5-9, 230) leads the Bees offensive line with senior Dylan Kauth (5-10, 165), junior Daniel Bruegman (6-0, 225) and rising sophomore Gabe Lauck (6-2, 205) also in the mix to play up front. Senior Yuset Arellanes (5-7, 180) will add depth in the line.

Rounding out the offensive line will be senior tight end Trenton Holz (5-8, 145), who is also the team’s leading receiver after last season catching eight passes for 244 yards and five TDs.

Gieselman (108 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks) is a returning all-district linebacker and will be joined at that position by Kauth (25 tackles) and Johnson while Holz (52 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 INT, 4 FR), another returning all-district player, Fehringer (38 tackles, 3 TFL) and Eisenhauer (32 tackles, 4 INT) give Bloomfield what could be the best secondary in Class D-2.

Mackeprang (37 tackles, 8 TFL) will lead the defensive line where players like Bruegman, Lauck and sophomore Gage Pedersen (5-9, 155) will have the chance to contribute.

A new look, maybe, but at Bloomfield they win and another seven wins or so in the regular season and another in the playoffs seems about right.

Hartington-Newcastle

WILDCATS

So many options for the Wildcats in 2018,as they drop from Class D-1 to Class D-2. The biggest challenge might be where to put all the players as they return six starters on offense and defense after finishing 5-4 last season, qualifying for the playoffs.

“We will be extremely athletic with multiple offensive weapons at the skill positions and we will be physical at the line of scrimmage,” says head coach Corey Uldrich, a 2009 graduate of Wayne State College who enters his third year with the program. “We return 286 of the 298 points we scored last season, so we have a veteran presence, but we will also need to move some of our skill players to different positions so we get our best eight players on the field at the same time.”

A returning all-district performer, senior running back Ethan Koch (5-11, 190) last season rushed for 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns and he will be joined in the backfield by Laurel-Concord-Coleridge transfer Kobe Heitman (6-0, 165), who was brilliant last season as a freshman, rushing for 600 yards. Another outstanding back, senior Turner Korth (6-0, 180), will split time between running back and quarterback, last season rushing for 679 yards and nine TDs and catching nine passes for a whopping 279 yards and five TDs.

Junior Zach Burcham (5-9, 145) returns from injury and he will add depth in the running back. More depth, make it.

Junior Shaye Morten (5-10, 155) split QB playing time at Korth and still managed 721 yards and 13 yards passing to go with 136 yards and three more TDs rushing. When the QBs look to throw the ball they have a great option in senior all-district split end Lincoln McPhillips (6-0, 175), who last season caught 24 passes for 501 yards and eight TDs. Senior tight end Matt Schram (5-9, 15) has starting experience and incoming freshman Carson Sudbeck (5-10, 155) will also see playing time at receiver.

Senior Dylan Dendinger (5-10, 195) leads what should become a powerful line as he will be joined by senior Michael Mathis (6-0, 225) and junior Wyatt Jacobs (6-2, 205). Senior Austin Burcham (5-9, 195) adds depth to the offensive line.

Korth (100 tackles, 4.5 TFL) and Koch (75 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4 sacks) are as good a set of linebackers as you will find in this class with junior Morgan Koch (5-9, 165) another returning starter at the position and Sudbeck also in the picture. Dendinger (30 tackles, 6.5 TFL) will lead the defensive front, joined there by Mathis, Jacobs and Austin Burcham.

McPhillips (46 tackles, 3 FR, 2 INT) leads the secondary with Kobe Heitman (49 tackles) also bringing starting experience and Marten, Zach Burcham and Peitz also expected to contribute.

Here’s a team that seems to have it all in terms of talent and experience. How does that play out over the next few months? We say the Wildcats win six in the regular season and win a playoff game or two.

Randolph

CARDINALS

At Randolph they’ll get in line and when they do all those returning skill players will help the Cardinals make a run at something similar to last year’s 7-3 mark that included a playoff win. Randolph returns five starters on offense and six on defense.

“Graduating our entire offensive and defensive lines means we will need to have underclassmen step up to fill those roles,” says Randolph head coach Mark Lech, a 1994 graduate of UN-Lincoln who enters his 13th year at RHS. “We will have speed and athleticism but we will be lacking in overall size. Overall we have a team with a lot of experience and a group of players who are willing to put in the work required to have success.”

At the controls of the offense will be junior quarterback Carter Schnoor (5-10, 150), a good dual threat who last season passed for 569 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for another 389 yards and 11 TDs. Senior all-district selection Alex Schmit (5-10, 160) last season rushed for 772 yards and 15 touchdowns but could see more time at receiver this season after last season catching 11 passes for 173 yards and four TDs. Junior Keaton Backhaus (6-3, 160) is another talented receiver who caught 11 passes for 297 yards and seven touchdowns.

Senior Noah Scott (5-9 190) will be a key figure in the Cardinals running game, last season he rushed for 245 yards in 2017, with promising sophomore Justin Haselhorst (5-11, 185) also contending for carries.

As for the line senior Avery Bermel (6-1, 170) is the most experienced returner with senior Brandon Bloomquist (6-0, 175) another likely starter in 2018. Consider the rest of the line’s starting positions TBD.

Bloomquist is a tackling machine with his 145 stops helping him be named all-district at linebacker, a position where Scott and Haselhorst figure to be impact players. Bermel will lead the defensive front with Schmit (3 INT), Schnoor and Backhuas comprising a strong secondary and senior Merix Denn (5-11, 145) also earning playing time.

Backhaus is also the team’s punter, last season averaging 30 yards per attempt.

We look for Randolph to win five or six games and contend for the district title.

Wynot

BLUE DEVILS

After finishing 8-3 last season and reaching the Class D-2 state quarterfinals the Blue Devils return three starters on offense and two on defense.

“We have to develop depth on our team. We have players who have played some varsity football but they will have to step up and be productive, starting players for us,” says head coach Steve Heimes, who has a 55-27 career coaching mark, all at Wynot. “We do have good leadership on this team.”

Senior Landon Wieseler (5-7, 155) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last season passing for 798 yards and 11 TDs, while senior Nate Wieseler (5-8, 165) returns at running back after rushing for 314 yards and eight TDs and catching 11 passes for 101 yards and another score. Sophomore John Lauer (5-10, 175) rushed for 109 yards last season and will add depth in the running game.

Senior Jake Wieseler (5-9, 160), who last season caught five passes for 88 yards and a score, and senior Aydon Tramp (6-2, 165) will play the split end position for the Blue Devils.

Honorable mention all-district in 2017, senior center Joe Merkel (5-9, 225) will anchor the offensive line with senior Ethan Hochstein (6-1, 235) and junior Mitchel Leise (6-2, 265) settling into the interior line and junior Hunter Heimes (5-10, 165) to play tight end.

Nate Wieseler (79 tackles) is a returning starter at linebacker where Heimes (32 tackles) and Lauer (23 tackles) will be solid additions with Landon Wieseler (38 tackles) leading a secondary that will include Jake Wieseler (24 tackles) and Tramp. Hochstein (31 tackles) and Leise (30 tackles) will lead a defensive front that figures to include Merkel.

Look for Wynot to win four or five games and make the playoffs.

Wausa

WARRIORS

They’re thinking big at Wausa where the Vikings return five starters on both sides of the ball from a 5-4 playoff team, the program’s first postseason qualifier since 2013.

“All five starters have played a lot of football so far in their career and they have confidence they can compete,” says second-year head coach Adrian Alonzo. “We are working to improve our defense while our team speed, especially at the skill positions, is good. We also will be counting on a couple of underclassmen to step in and help us compete.”

One of the most talented and productive players in eight-man football, senior all-state candidate Ghatlin Hegge (6-0, 190) returns at quarterback after accounting for more than 2,000 yards of total offense in 2017. He has a full complement of receivers returning, too, including all-district senior Tyson Kaiser (5-9, 160), who caught passes for more than 900 yards last season, along with senior Drew Munter (6-1, 180) and junior Ethan Baue (6-0, 170). Juniors Taylor Kumm and Dawson Thorell (5-8, 140) will also be part of the receiver group.

When Wausa turns to the running game incoming freshman Brandon Kristensen (6-2, 175) should make an immediate impact.

Sophomore Steel Claussen (5-9, 160) returns as the team’s starting center with incoming freshman Jarrett Anderson also expected to become an immediate starter.

Munter was an all-district defensive end in 2017 and finished as the team’s leading tackler. He will be joined in the defensive line by Claussen and Anderson while Kaiser and Baue returning starters in the secondary with Kumm and Thorell also vying for playing time. Hegge will be joined by Kristensen at the linebacker position.

Like all teams Wausa could use some added depth across the board but as it is something like seven wins and another one in the playoffs seems a real possibility.

Allen

EAGLES

Could be there’s something brewing at Allen where the Eagles return six starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 5-4 playoff team.

“We have lots of returning experience but our ability to play good defense will determine our success,” says Dave Uldrich, a 1982 graduate of Peru State College who enters his 18th year as the program’s head coach. “Our schedule is a meat grinder, comprised of six teams that made last year’s playoffs.”

One of the most dynamic offensive playmakers in Class D-2 football, senior Kyle Smith (5-11, 175) finished last season with 1,419 yards rushing and 23 TDs and also passed for 555 yards and seven touchdowns. When he moves to running back it opens the door for sophomore Kobe Kumm, who rushed for 276 yards and three TDs and passed for another 138 yards, to get some snaps. After having his rookie season cut short by injury sophomore Anthony Isom (5-10, 150) is at 100 percent and will be helpful in the running game as will junior Noah Carr (5-11, 145).

Allen’s leading receiver is all-district senior Devin Twohig (6-2, 175), who last season caught 26 passes for 335 yards and five TDs and junior Steven Cooks will also play the tight end position.

Leading the Allen offensive line will be all-district junior guard Brogan Jones (5-11, 160) with senior Isaac Verzani (5-8, 155) and junior Josh Grone (6-2, 175) also returning starters in the line.

Verzani (87 tackles), Smith (70 tackles, 2 INT), Jones (46 tackles) and Isom (36 tackles) will give the Eagles a set of fast and athletic linebackers with Carr (49 tackles, 3 INT) returning at safety and Kumm (20 tackles) also expected to play in the secondary.

Twohig (43 tackles, 2 FR) and Grone (23 tackles) are returning starters at defensive end with junior Austin Gregerson (5-8, 245) and sophomore Devin Hoesing (5-10, 165) leading candidates to play in the middle of the defensive front and incoming freshmen Josh Oleson (6-0, 160) and Gabe Reinert (5-9, 155) could also be helpful on defense. Grone is also the team’s punter, averaging 30 yards per kick.

All the pieces seem in place for Allen to make some hay in 2018. Look for them to win another five games and make the playoffs.

District 4

Humphrey St. Francis

FLYERS

Perennial powerhouse St. Fran returns three starters on both offense and defense after winning a playoff game and finishing the 2017 with an 8-2 record.

“If we can stay healthy, work hard and improve each week we look to be a very competitive team,” says head coach Eric Kessler, a graduate of UN-Lincoln who has amassed a 146-24 career record at St. Francis, winning state titles in 2009 and 2015 and taking the Flyers to two other state finals.

St. Francis returns a pair of all-district backs, including senior running back Jarrett Weidner (5-10, 160) and rising junior quarterback Trevor Pfeifer (6-3, 200), the latter the defending Class D state high jump runner-up. Last season Weidner rushed for 834 yards and Pfeifer threw for 695 yards and 14 TDs. Junior Taylor Wemhoff (5-10, 160) will also be a factor in the running game as will junior fullback Evan Foltz (6-0, 190).

A returning all-district player and 2018 all-state candidate, Dylan Wemhoff (6-0, 240) leads the offensive line with senior Braden Freudenburg (6-0, 220) and other returning starter in the line. Junior Kolbe Classen (6-0, 190), sophomore Karter Welch (6-0, 210) and junior tight end Landon Kush (6-0, 165) will also compete for playing time in the offensive line.

Wemhoff (94 tackles) and Freudenburg, who was second-team all-district pick in 2017, return as starters in the defensive line with Classen and Welch also important roles while Weidner and Pfeifer return in the secondary with Wemhoff and sophomore Justin Leifeld (6-0, 170) also contributors. Foltz and sophomore Austin Leifeld (5-10, 170) are first up at the linebacker spots.

Another seven-win regular season seems in store for the Flyers who also figure to advance in the playoffs.

Riverside

CHARGERS

There is no compelling team in this class than Riverside, the four-time six-man state champion which bumps up to Class D-2, returning five starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 11-0 squad.

“We do have quite a bit of football experience but none at the varsity eight-man level, though our played eight-man in junior high,” says Joe Imus, who has won state titles all four years after graduating from UN-Omaha. “We will be figuring what scheme will help our team be competitive but having a few playmakers at the skill positions help. We are going to need to develop good line play if we want to be competitive.”

There is no more decorated player in any class than Riverside senior Ty Martinsen (5-10, 210), who was a six-man all-stater since he was a freshman and has twice been named the state’s defensive player of the year. And that doesn’t even count his prolific offensive production as last season he rushed for 1,669 yards and 30 TDs and passed for another 1,285 yards and 31 touchdowns. Sophomore Michael Bernt (6-1, 180) is a quarterback by trade, last year passing for 311 yards and five TDs, and will be part of the plan at one of the skill positions.

Joining them in the backfield will be junior Tredyn Prososki (5-10, 165), who last season rushed for 306 yards and four TDs and caught 16 passes for 242 yards and three TDs, and sophomore Jeffrey Schmeits (6-0, 180), who in part-time duty rushed for 448 yards and 11 TDs. Also expect sophomore Neal Reardon (5-10, 185) to add depth to the backfield.

Senior receiver Joseph Bloom (6-6, 210) is a tough match-up and last season caught 11 passes for 272 yards and eight TDs. Joining him at receiver will be junior Trey Carraher (5-9, 155), who is also a three-year starter.

Junior Keaton Carraher (6-1, 220) will anchor the Riverside line with sophomore Dalton Rankin (5-10, 190) returning at center and sophomore Paul VandeWalle (6-2, 200) also a likely starter. Senior Daniel Lozano (5-10, 200) will also contribute in the O-line.

Martinsen’s crazy numbers carry over the defense where last year he piled up 139 tackles, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions and three sacks. He, Bernt (70 tackles, 3 FR) and Schmeits (42 tackles) give the Chargers a great set of linebackers. Bloom (38 tackles, 5 INT), Keaton Carraher (24 tackles) and Rankin (20 tackles) will lead the defensive line with Bernt (70 tackles, 3 FR), Trey Carraher (51 tackles, 2 INT) and Prososki (28 tackles, 4 INT) members of an outstanding secondary.

There seems little reason to believe Riverside will miss a beat at the eight-man level. Something like nine wins including a couple in the playoffs seem a good bet.

Plainview

PIRATES

A Class D-1 playoff team in 2017, Plainview drops to Class D-2 and returns five starters on offense and four on defense from that 5-5 team.

“We lose a great deal of talent with the graduation of a good senior class but we also return a lot of players with varsity experience,” says sixth-year head coach Blake Mosel, a 2011 graduate of Wayne State College. “We have a couple of spots on defense we need to fill but we have players capable of playing those roles.”

Two junior running back give the rushing attack some balance, as both John Scholte (5-10, 165) and Jacob Hoffman (5-10, 175) have earned their varsity spurs. Last season Scholete rushed for 515 yards and six touchdowns with Hoffman adding 212 yards rushing and a score.

Senior Keaton Eichberger (6-1, 170) and junior tight end Collin Gale (6-1, 190) return as the team’s leading receivers, Eichberger last season catching nine passes for 280 yards and three TDs and Gale adding nine catches for 119 yards and a TD.

Senior Jake Lingenfelter (6-2, 220) and senior Cameron Nelson (6-1, 240) are returning starters in the offensive line with sophomore Lucas Hammer (5-10, 180) a leading prospect to play center for the Pirates.

Lingenfelter (61 tackles, 3 sacks,4 FR) is an all-state caliber defensive end and will be joined in the D-line by Gale (37 tackles, 4 sacks), Nelson and Hammer. Hoffman (23 tackles, 2 INT) and Schlote (23 tackles) will play linebacker for the Pirates with Eichberger (48 tackles, 2 INT) leading the secondary.

It will be a different look for the Pirates in 2018 but we still see them winning four or five games and making the playoffs.

Osmond

TIGERS

Following a 3-6 playoff season the Tigers return five starters on both sides of the ball.

Expected to step into the starting quarterback role will be senior Anthony Heiman (5-7, 140), who last season rushed for 601 yards and nine TDs, with junior Justus Maertins (5-9, 130) another returning starter in the backfield and junior Josh Gansebom (5-9, 130) and sophomore Connor Gutz (5-9, 140) also competing for carries. Sophomore Zach Huwaldt (6-1, 185) returns as the team’s starting tight end.

All-district senior Nick Reikofski (6-1, 190) leads the offensive line which also returns junior Alexis Solorzano (5-10, 185) as a starter with juniors Landon Stelling (5-8, 155), Logan Stelling (6-2, 200) and Nick Timmerman (5-10, 225) and sophomores Blake Bahr (5-10, 155), Zach Boyle (5-10, 270) and Parker Johnson (5-9, 145) all possible contributors up front.

Heiman (84 tackles, 2 INT), Reikofski (87 tackles, 3 TFL) and Solorzano (77 tackles) are an outstanding set of linebackers who will lead a defense that also returns Huwaldt (32 tackles) in the defensive line and Maertins (53 tackles) in the secondary.

With only two seniors on the roster - albeit two very good seniors - underclassmen will have much to say about the Osmond season progresses. We see another three wins, maybe four, and that would put them in the playoff hunt.

Elgin/Pope John

WOLFPACK

After a winless 2017 the Wolfpack drops from Class D-1 and returns a veteran group that includes six starters on both sides of the ball.

“We will be a team that has some good core athletes coming back but we still need many younger players to step up into important positions,” says head coach Randy Eisenhauer, a 2003 graduate of Wayne State College who enters his sixth year leading the EPPJ program.

An all-district player last season, senior QB Hunter Reestman (6-1, 180) returns to lead the Wolfpack after last season passing for 653 yards and eight TDs and rushing for 598 yards and four TDs. Joining him in the backfield will be senior running back Kyle Schumacher (6-0, 175), who last season caught 38 passes for 406 yards and five TDs and also rushed for 140 yards. Versatile junior Conor Ramold (5-10, 150) will also be a factor at the skill positions after last season passing for 199 yards and a TD, rushing for 171 yards and a TD and catching 16 passes for 134 yards and a score.

Leading the offensive line will be senior Ervin Dohmen (5-8, 205) and junior tight ends RJ Lierman (5-10, 130) and Adam Dreger (5-10, 155), with Dreger last season catching eight passes for 122 yards.

Schumacher (61 tackles) and Reestman (55 tackles) give the Wolfpack a good pair of linebackers with Ramold (36 tackles), Dreger and Lierman veteran DBs and Dohmen (22 tackles) leading the defensive line. Incoming freshmen Colton Wright and Norman Grothe are expected to help on both sides of the ball.

Dropping a class won’t hurt ‘nuthin and neither will all that returning experience. We figure the Wolfpack for a couple of wins against a challenging schedule.

Winside

BULLDOGS

New head coach Bob Fuller takes over a program that finished 2-6 last season but also returns five starters on offense and six on defense. Fuller coached last year at Weeping Water and has coached at several other Nebraska high schools.

Senior Michael Jensen (6-1, 215) is likely the new starter at quarterback with athletic and versatile junior Koby Ellis (5-9, 140) the team’s most productive skill player. A returning all-district player, Ellis last season caught 48 passes for 634 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for 257 yards and four more scores and is a proven kick and punt returner. Junior Matthew Frederick (5-7, 135) and sophomore Dominic Reed (5-10, 140) return as starters at running back for the Wildcats.

Senior Layton Peterson (5-11, 185) is the lone returning starter in the offensive line with sophomore Casey North (5-8, 165) and Cody North (5-9, 145) expected to contribute in the line.

Jensen (60 tackles, 7 forced fumbles, 5 FR) is a force in the defensive line with Casey North and Peterson also returning starters in that unit and Cody North expected to play an important role. Ellis, Frederick and Reed will split time between linebacker and DB.

Look for Winside to win a couple of games this season.

District 5

Clearwater/Orchard

CYCLONES

It’s certainly fair to say the cards have fallen for the Cyclones, who return seven starters on both sides of the ball and a total of 12 senior lettermen from last year’s 6-3 playoff team, all in time for the program to move from Class D-1 to Class D-2.

“We have a nice group of lettermen, including our 12 seniors, and we will depend on those players for continued leadership,” says head coach Jeff Shabram, a Wayne State College graduate who enters his 17th year with the program. “That kind of leadership will be crucial because we also welcome 11 freshmen to our team. Overall we are excited to see what the season has in store for us.”

As part of that quality depth the Cyclones also return two experienced senior quarterbacks in Chris Kester (6-1, 170) and Blake Hoke (6-3, 180). Both were all-district last season with Kester passing for 506 yards and 11 TDs and rushing for 490 yards and 13 TDs and Hoke adding 500 yards passing and nine TDs. Their leading returning receiver is senior Clay Thiele (6-3, 205), who last season caught 19 passes for 263 yards and five TDs with sophomore Anthony Umphress (6-2, 180) also expected to contribute at that position.

Senior running back Jacob Long (6-2, 190) is another all-district performer, last season rushing for 406 yards and five TDs and catching passes for another 120 yards; Long is also an explosive athlete won won the Class C high jump and finished second in the triple jump at last spring’s state track meet. Junior Eli Macke (5-10, 180) is also expected to contend for a starting position after last season rushing for 179 yards and three TDs in limited carries. Junior Houston Marino (5-10, 170) will add depth in the backfield and is also an outstanding kick returner.

Three senior all-district players will anchor the offensive line including Ryan Wilhelm (6-5, 255), Zach King (6-3, 205) and Tommie Peed (6-1, 255). As if all that size and experience wasn’t enough the Cyclones will also be able to count on senior Donaven Nolze (6-3, 225) and junior Gage Switzer (6-2, 205) to contend for playing time.

Thiele (76 tackles, 8 sacks, 3 blocked kicks), Kester (58 tackles, 4 INT) and Hoke (28 tackles) will lead the secondary with Long (94 tackles, 3 sacks) and Macke (34 tackles) returning at linebacker. There is again plenty of quality depth in the D-line thanks to the return of King (57 tackles, 7 sacks), Wilhelm (49 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Peed (31 tackles), with senior Codey Snider (6-2, 190), who had 20 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2017, and Switzer (20 tackles) also part of the plan.

Incoming freshmen Colton Thiele, Logan Mueller and Alex Arroyo will lead the talented freshmen class.

As usual the Cyclones will play a challenging schedule but seven wins, maybe even all eight in the regular season, and an extended playoff stay seem in this team’s future. Like, real extended.

Twin Loup

WOLVES

For the better part of two decades here’s a program that has been one of the state’s biggest winners and in 2018 the Wolves return only one starter on offense and three on defense from last year’s 10-1 state quarterfinal team.

“We lost a couple of all-staters and eight other seniors so we have some work to do but we will have a big line and some capable backs,” says head coach Mike Kozeal, a 1988 graduate of Chadron State College who has been head coach at Sargent and then Twin Loup for the past 21 years. He led Sargent to the 2011 Class D-2 state title and taken four other teams to state finals, including Twin Loup in 2016. “Our JVs were good last season and we will have some depth at our skill positions.”

Junior running back Colby Coons (5-8, 160) showed flashes last season, rushing for 224 yards and three TDs, while junior Cooper Coons (5-8, 155) caught six passes for 149 yards and two TDs, and sophomore Quade Young (5-10, 190) is an emerging force at tight end. That group of three players will be headliners by season’s end, promise.

Settling in at quarterback will be senior Dylan Osborn (5-10, 140) while senior JD Meeks (5-6, 130) and juniors Jibril Harris (5-10, 135), Lathyn Collins (5-8, 140) and Bryce Lamb (5-9, 140) will battle for playing time in the backfield.

Junior Raif Ruppert (6-0, 235) will be the team’s center and lead an offensive line that will include senior Dillan Saner (6-3, 275) and juniors Rope Bottorf (6-0, 300) and Ben Moore (6-2, 300). There are college lines that aren’t that big, should be fun watching this bunch go to work.

Colby Coons (89 tackles, 2 FR) and Young (36 tackles, 5 TFL) will give the Wolves an outstanding set of linebackers while Cooper Coons (73 tackles) will lead a secondary that will include some combination of Osborn, Meeks, Harris, Collins and Lamb.

Ruppert (82 tackles, 4 TFL) was honorable mention all-district and will lead a defensive front that will include Bottorf, Saner and Moore.

Winners win and Twin Loup football’s a winner so expect something like six wins and a playoff in or maybe even two.

CWCE

RENEGADES

With only two returning starters it’s fair to say the Renegades will have a new look in 2018, returning only two starters from last year’s 8-3 state playoff quarterfinal team.

“We lost a lot, basically all, of our starting experience from last year’s team but I am excited to work with a bunch of kids who are wanting to prove themselves and keep our winning tradition alive,” says CWCE head coach Tom Thramer. “The last three groups of seniors have worked hard to motivate the younger players to keep working hard and we want that to carry over to this bunch. I believe this will be a hungry team that wants to prove itself.”

Where the Renegades do have some building blocks is in the line where junior Joshua Klabenes (6-3, 250) has the look of a potential all-stater and athletic sophomore Logan Sanford (6-2, 190) moves from end to guard. Seniors Ryan Brummelsl (5-10, 170) and Hunter Tracy (5-10, 200) will get a crack at earning starting positions in the line.

The battle for the starting quarterback position will feature junior Samuel Jesse (6-2, 150), who last season rushed for a couple of TDs, and sophomore Rex Day (5-9, 160), with both being part of the team’s skill unit. Juniors Wyatt Wagner (5-6, 145) and Xavier Hobbs (5-6, 140) are the team’s leading returning rushers, last season having gained 145 and 125 yards respectively. Senior Justice Metschke (6-2, 155) is the team’s most experienced receiver.

Klabenes (49 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 FR) will also be a force in the defensive line where Sanford (22 tackles) has starting experience with Brummels (20 tackles, 3 TFL) also expected to push for a starting position. Wagner, Hobbs and Day will play linebacker for the Renegades with Jesse and Metschke in the secondary.

Lots of questions need to be answered but these guys play winning football so let’s call for three or four wins and a shot at the playoffs.

Central Valley

COUGARS

There’s a lot to like about this year’s Central Valley team, which returns five starters on offense and six on defense from a 3-6 playoff squad.

“I really like the core of players we have back. We won’t have a ton of kids out and we won’t have much size but we will have some skilled athletes,” says third-year head coach Jess Rother, a 1997 graduate of UN-Kearney. “I have high expectations of this group, despite a very difficult schedule, and playing four and five sophomores at a time we will have to grow up fast and endure the physical nature of a full season.”

Second-team all-district as a freshman, there figures to be some big days ahead for sophomore QB Jackson McIntyre (6-0, 170), who last season rushed for 467 yards and six touchdowns passed for 118 yards and two scores, and caught 13 passes for 243 yards and three TDs. Sophomore Morgan Behnk (6-0, 160) is his leading returning receiver, having last season caught seven passes for 194 yards and two TDs, and junior Enrique Martinez (5-8, 150) returns sa a starter at running back. Expect junior Ty Nekolicak (5-7, 120) to also get some playing time at wide receiver.

A powerful lineman even last year as a freshman, Trevor Cargill (6-3, 220) leads an offensive front that also returns junior Damyn Rother (6-0, 180) as a starter with sophomore Thomas Bonge (6-0, 170) a good bet to round out the interior line.

Junior Kordaynian Thorin (5-9, 155), who last season had 30 tackles, will be the leader in the defensive secondary where Martinez (20 tackles) and Nekolicak will add depth and Cargill (44 tackles) leads a defensive line that will return two senior starters in Gage Bonge (6-2, 160) and Dodge Daniels (6-1, 160), along with sophomore starter Behnk with Thomas Bonge also in the mix. Last season Gage Bonge recorded 27 tackles, Daniels 22 tackles and Behnk 20.

McIntyre (83 tackles, 2 INT) moves from the secondary and will join with Rother (26 tackles) and senior Trigger Pokorny (5-8, 155), who last season rang up 67 tackles and three fumble recoveries, to form what should be an outstanding set of linebackers.

This is a team that’s going to grow up this off-season and while we are calling for four wins, maybe five, don’t be surprised if the Cougars win six. Either way, they make the playoffs again.

Stuart

BRONCOS

Looking for a breakout team in 2018? It might be Stuart, a program with a long playoff history that returns seven starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 3-6 season.

“Our team outlook is very exciting because this is a playoff team with a ton of returning experience, including a strong senior class,” says third-year head coach Colin Schurman, a 2013 graduate of Wayne State College. “We are in a tough district but we are excited for all the challenges the season will hold for our team.”

One of the most productive quarterbacks in eight-man football, senior all-district selection Ethan Sattler (6-0, 160) is coming off a season in which he passed for 1,575 yards and 22 TDs and rushed for another 162 yards and a score. He’s got a mess of outstanding receivers including sophomore wingback Wade Paxton (5-10, 160), senior tight end Isaac Steinhauser (6-2, 195) and senior split end Wyatt Paxton (6-2, 160). Wade Paxton was all-district after catching 30 passes for 501 yards and four TDs and rushing for another 235 yards, with Steinhauser catching 30 passes for 470 six touchdowns and also rushing for 329 yards and five TDs, and Wyatt Paxton catching 18 passes for 329 yards and eight TDs.

Despite playing only four games last season senior Chance Engel (6-0, 195) led the Broncos in rushing with 380 yards and three TDs. His return will be crucial to Stuart’s season hopes with junior Grant Pease (5-10, 160) another option in the backfield.

Senior center Zach Michka (5-10, 180) and junior guard Tyler Steinhauser (6-0, 180) are returning starters in the offensive line with junior Logan Reynolds (6-0, 200) also contending for a starting position and junior Alex Jarecke (6-0, 175) to also help out.

Wyatt Paxton (80 tackles, 2 INT, 2 FR) is a returning all-district selection who leads a strong secondary that will also include Sattler (59 tackles) and Wade Paxton (56 tackles). Michka (58 tackles, 4 FR) and Isaac Steinhauser (47 tackles, 7 TFL) lead a defensive line that will also include Reynolds. Engel (42 tackles) could emerge as an all-state caliber player and Tyler Steinhauser (33 tackles) and Jarecke will join him at linebacker.

Isaac Steinhauser (37.5 per) is also one of Class D-2’s best punter.

No denying this is as tough a district as you will find in eight-man football but five wins seems a good fit for the Broncos who also figure to be a playoff team.

St. Mary’s

CARDINALS

What a difference a year makes, or should make. After facing the 2017 season with little or no varsity starting experience the Cardinals return seven starters on defense and six on offense from last year’s 1-7 team.

“We are looking for a lot of improvement by our team because of our big increase in experience,” says Tony Allen, a UN-Lincoln who enters his 20th season at St. Mary’s, having led the Cardinals to the Class 2002 D-2 state title. “Our entire interior line returns and that was a consistent part of last year’s team, plus we have a good quarterback and some talented younger players on the way up.”

The quarterback in question is all-district senior Grady Semin (6-2, 180), who last season rushed for 649 yards and passed for another 416 yards. He will be joined in the backfield by sophomore running back Grant Winkelbauer (6-1, 170), who last season churned out 435 yards on the ground, and senior fullback Zach Crumly (5-10, 190).

Seniors dominate the promising offensive line, a group that includes Cole Rosenkrans (6-1, 210), Jacob Pongratz (6-2, 220) and Jack Krotter (6-2, 195) with senior Jacob Wiese (5-10, 150) back at tight end. Sophomore Connor Semin (6-2, 160) will also play at tight end with senior Kevin Butterfield (5-10, 170) and junior Ethan Shoemaker (6-4, 160) also expected to contribute along the front line.

Winkelbauer (56 tackles) and Semin (28 tackles) are returning starters at linebacker where Crumly will also contribute with Semin (61 tackles) and Wiese (30 tackles) set in the secondary. Rosenkrans (70 tackles) and Krotter (67 tackles) lead a defensive front that will include Pongratz (20 tackles).

St. Mary’s drew a challenging schedule but with an expected three or four wins the Cardinals will still make the playoffs.