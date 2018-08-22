



District 6

Heartland

HUSKIES

Counting on some strong line play the Huskies enter the season with four starters back on both sides of the ball from last year’s 7-2 playoff team. The Huskies will also have a new head coach in former assistant Ben Lindsay.

“After losing some important seniors from last year’s team we will need younger players to step up. We have a lot of skilled and work working athletes who will make contributions in all three phases of the game,” says Coach Lindsay, a 2014 graduate of Wayne State College. “With all the changes it will be a challenging but exciting year for our program.”

Anchoring the team’s offensive line will be junior Peyton Ott (6-3, 220) and junior Morgan Maltsberger (5-11, 220), both of them second-team all-district in 2017, with seniors Reid Huebert (5-10, 180) and Bryce Allen (6-0, 210) and juniors Jared Nunnenkamp (6-0, 155) and Josh Quiring (5-11, 160) rounding out the rotation.

Senior Ben Mestl (5-11, 175) takes over the team’s starting quarterback position with junior Jackson Stebbing (5-10, 170) the team’s most proven skill player, last season rushing for 100 yards and also catching 23 passes for 331 yards and seven TDs. He moves to running back this fall where junior Cade Oswald (5-10, 160) will also get some carries.

Stebbing (100 tackles), Huebert (46 tackles) and Oswald (43 tackles) will be defensive leaders and have a chance to be one of D-1’s best sets of linebackers with Quiring (24 tackles) also in the mix. Mestl (35 tackles) returns as the team’s safety while Nunnenkamp (28 tackles) and Maltsberger (20 tackles) lead a defensive front that will also include Ott and Allen.

Even with the changes this is a proven winner of a program and something like five wins and a playoff berth seems a good bet.

Fullerton

WARRIORS

Moving up from Class D-2 the Warriors return four starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s 8-2 district title team.

“We are looking to put together another great season, building on the momentum we have from winning our district last season,” says Ryan Haughton, a 1997 graduate of Wayne State College who enters his 14th year with the program and who has a 75-44 career record at the school. “The schedule heats up and the competition will be tough but with a lot of veteran players back we should be able to compete well if we stay healthy.”

The Warriors start out behind the 8-ball a bit because rising junior QB Brady Rasmussen has elected not to play and last season he passed for 886 yards and 15 TDs. Sophomore Hunter Haughton (5-10, 150) is among the candidates to fill the void.

All-district senior TJ Dubas (6-0, 180) will become the team’s go-to running back after last season catching 13 passes for 350 yards and six touchdowns, scoring 15 total TDs with senior James Lesiak (6-0, 170) and juniors Connor Sonderup (5-9, 150) and John Wetovick (6-0, 180) other options and junior James Wetovick (5-8, 150) a veteran fullback.

All-district junior CJ Pickrel (5-10, 225) leads the offensive line with senior Levi Foland (6-0, 225) another returning starter and sophomore Ty Engel (5-8, 210) another candidate to earn a starting position. Junior Isaac Gleason (6-2, 170) and senior David Mangus (6-0, 160) will battle for playing time at tight end.

Lesiak (100 tackles) is an outstanding linebacker with Dubas and John Wetovick also returning starters at the position .Sonderup (102 tackles), and senior Elijah Norman (6-0, 170), who picked off seven passes last season, give the Warriors a brilliant set of DBs with junior Kyle Knopik (5-9, 140) and sophomore Isaac Norman (5-9, 150) adding depth.

Pickrel (6 FR) leads a defensive line that will also include Foland and Engel with Gleason adding depth.

Not having your rising quarterback available, nor your state gold medal winning wide receiver, hurts but the Warriors should still be able to win five or six games and make the playoffs.

Palmer

TIGERS

Returning four starters on both offense and defense the Tigers will be out to improve upon last year’s 5-4 mark that included a playoff appearance, the program’s ninth in 11 years.

“We will be a young team without much speed or size but we have some pieces to work with,” says Palmer head coach Nathan Glause, a 1993 graduate of UN-Kearney who enters his 14th year as head coach at his alma mater.

Versatile and athletic, all-district senior Chad Samuelson (175) will be the centerpiece of the Palmer offense, coming off a season in which he rushed for 439 yards and four TDs and caught 22 passes for 218 yards and a score. Junior Roy Guzman (150) will also be a valuable running back - last season he caught 23 passes for 214 yards and three TDs, and watch for sophomore Ruger Reimers (135) to also be a factor at the skill positions; last season he rushed for 167 yards and three TDs in limited carries.

Sophomore Karsen Reimers (165) figures to be the team’s quarterback and after playing mostly defense last season.

Leading the offensive line will be all-district junior Justin Kuta (190) with junior Jesus Guzman (185) another returning starter and sophomore Chet Wichmann (150) in the mix for playing time. Junior Remington Gay (165), who last year caught nine passes for 106 yards, will be the team’s tight end.

Samuelson (74 tackles, 3 FR), Kuta (46 tackles, 8 TFL) and Roy Guzman (32 tackles) form one of the better sets of Class D-1 linebackers while the Reimers will man the secondary. Jesus Guzman (33 tackles) and Gay (21 tackles) will be joined by Wichmann in the defensive line.

Need to develop some depth but the Tigers always play tough, competitive football and this year should be no different. expect four wins and a playoff berth.

Nebraska Christian

EAGLES

Six starters return on offense and four on defense for the Eagles who finished last season 2-6.

“We return good experience at some positions but need to develop our quarterback and positions in the offensive and defensive line,” says 12th year head coach Carl Ostrand, a 1992 graduate of UN-Kearney. “We will likely lack depth so we need to keep healthy in order to be competitive.”

NC returns an outstanding set of backs including senior fullback Toby Watson (5-10, 180), sophomore Elijah Boersen (5-10, 150) and senior Jake Twogood (5-10, 175). Watson led the team with 447 yards rushing and four TDs and also caught 14 passes for 100 yards while Boersen rushed for 348 yards and three TDs and caught 12 passes for 234 yards and three TDs. Twogood last season rushed for 300 yards and two TDs before suffering a torn ACL in Week 4; thankfully he’s good to go for 2018.

Expected to step in as the team’s new starter at quarterback will be sophomore Elijah Green (5-8, 150).

Three starters return in the NC line including senior Justin Brock (6-0, 185), junior center Seth Hower (6-4, 240) and senior tight end Noah Boersen (5-10, 170) with senior Garrett Swantek (5-11, 180), junior Kalob Green (5-8, 170) and sophomore Carl Mundt (6-1, 180) also contributors in the line.

Twogood (45 tackles, 2 FR), Noah Boersen (52 tackles) and Watson (57 tackles, 2 FR) comprise an outstanding set of linebackers with Elijah Boersen, Green (20 tackles, 2 FR) and senior Cody Griess (5-11, 165) holding down the secondary.

Brock, Hower, Swantek, Mundt and Kalob Green will be in the defensive rotation. Elijah Boersen is also an outstanding punter, last season averaging 39.5 yards per attempt.

Look for NC to be improved and win three or four games.

Ravenna

BLUEJAYS

Been a rough spell for Ravenna football fortunes but with seven starters back on both sides of the ball it seems pretty likely the Bluejays will make marked improvement from last year’s 1-7 record.

“We have a ton of experience coming back, our offensive schemes are in place and we plan to be very competitive,” says fourth-year head coach Dan Bolling. “We have work to do and will continue to get better at both the physical and mental parts of the game.”

At quarterback the Bluejays will have one of the rising dual threats in eight-man football, Jake Jarzynka (5-10, 160), who last season was named all district after passing for 1,198 yards. Junior Jack Drahota (6-1, 160) is his go-to receiver, last year catching 600 yards worth of passes, and junior Drew Bolling (5-9, 150) is a returning all-district running back, which will help balance the Ravenna attack. Junior Kooper Schirmer (5-10, 150) returns as a starting wide receiver and junior Brayden Mueller (5-10, 170) as a starting running back with senior receiver Austin Mock (5-10, 140) and sophomore running back Jesse Drahota (5-9, 145) competing for playing time at the skill positions.

All-district senior Alex Chapa (5-5, 180) and senior Quentin Bock (6-0, 220) return to lead the offensive line with juniors Adam Betke (6-1, 270), Joe Psota (6-3, 175) and Tyler Wetzel (5-10, 175) also competing for time in the line.

Jarzynka, Mueller, Bolling and sophomore Chase Lockhorn (5-9, 145) combine to give the Bluejays a deep and athletic set of linebackers while Schirmer leads a secondary that will also include Jack Drahota and sophomore Trey Mieth (6-2, 160).

Chapa is also an all-district nose guard and will be joined in the defensive line by returning starters Bock and Psota as well as Betke and Wetzel.

There will be plenty of challenges on the schedule but we expect Ravenna to finish about .500 and make the playoffs.

Shelton

BULLDOGS

Moving up from Class D-2 the Bulldogs return five starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s 2-6 team.

“We have a lot of returning experience but we are also moving up a class and won’t have the depth a lot of other teams will have,” says second-year head coach Jeff Pohl, a graduate of UN-Lincoln. “We have a real good running back but will lack size and strength in the line. We have better participation than in past years and I feel like we made some real positive steps in terms of creating our culture and expectations for our program.”

All-district junior Sterling Wright (5-9, 180) is one of the better running backs in eight-man football and last season rushed for 979 yards and 12 touchdowns, accounting for nearly 1,400 all-purpose yards. He’s also got great speed, earning medals in both the 100 and 200 meters at the state track meet. His sidekicks in the backfield include junior running back Ben Bombeck (5-10, 195), who rushed for 324 yards and four TDs, and junior quarterback Marcus Lauber (6-4, 180), who passed for 188 yards and two TDs and rushed for 165 yards and five scores.

You mix in senior end Remington Wright (5-9, 165), who also medaled in the 100 meters at the state meet, and this has a chance to become one of the better all-around backfields in Class D-1.

Shelton returns two starters in the offensive line, senior Alex Slagle (6-0, 220) and junior Kolby Sutton (6-0, 190), with sophomore Jesus Gomez (5-9, 165) likely to round out the rotation.

Remington Wright (85 tackles), Sterling Wright (45 tackles, 3 INT), Lauber (47 tackles, 2 INT) and Gomez (37 tackles, 2 FR) give the Bulldogs a rising set of linebackers with Bombeck (30 tackles) and Slagle (24 tackles) leading a defensive front that will also include Sutton.

Figure the Bulldogs beef up that line and win three games or so with an eye on bigger things yet in 2019.

District 7

Creighton

BULLDOGS

They shudder at the thought of the 2017 football season in these here parts. Despite a bulging list of injuries the Bulldogs held it together to win 10 games in a row before losing to eventual state champion East Butler in the playoff quarterfinals. Creighton returns four starters on both sides of the ball from that team.

“This is a team heavy in seniors and juniors and it is a team with high expectations for this season. We have had a very competitive off-season and that has also helped us prepare for this season,” says first-year Creighton head Coach Zac Kliment, a 2012 graduate of Briar Cliff (Iowa) University. “We had the top offense in our class last year and we look to continue that success with our backfield being our biggest strength. We’ve been to the playoff quarterfinals or better the past five years and we have championship success as our goal.”

One of the most damaging injuries suffered by the Bulldogs in 2017 was that of senior all-stater Bryce Zimmerer (6-0, 175), who suffered a torn ACL late in the season. Prior to that he’d rushed for 1,136 yards and 21 TDs and caught 12 passes for 194 yards and three TDs. Junior running back Thad Hazen (5-10, 160) returns after rushing for 437 yards and eight TDs, junior Caden Wortman (5-10, 155) rushed for 246 yards and three TDs and junior Sam Van Metre (5-10, 10) added 160 yards and four TDs.

But wait, there’s more. Senior Derek Wortman (5-10, 160) didn’t even begin last season as a starter but still rushed for 1,245 yards and 26 TDs and passed for 391 yards and 12 TDs. Junior Brayden Zimmerer (6-1, 180) also played quarterback and he rushed for 324 yards and nine TDs and passed for 481 yards and four TDs.

Juniors Brian Johnson (6-3, 160), Conner Hammer (5-9, 130), Logan Eggers (5-10, 140) and Cody Hanvey (5-8, 135) will compete for time at wide receiver pending any of those backs moving to that position. Fun fact: Johnson caught three passes last season, all for TDs.

Creighton’s offensive line is anchored by four-year starter and returning all-stater Travis Tyler (6-2, 265) with seniors Brody Vrooman (5-9, 290), JD Kuhlman (5-10, 180) and Cameron Tyler (6-1, 195) expected to round out the offensive front.

Bryce Zimmerer (54 tackles, 17 TFL) is also a playmaker at linebacker with junior Clay Curtis (38 tackles) another returning starter at the position and Caden Wortman also in the mix. Derek Wortman (45 tackles, 4 TFL) and Hazen (53 tackles) will lead the secondary.

Travis Tyler (30 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 FR) is a monster in the middle of the Creighton defensive line with Kuhlman (20 tackles, 3 TFL), Vrooman and Cameron Tyler also expected to bolster the D-line.

The Bulldogs believe they are owed a little something for how things went down last fall. That could translate into another 10 or 11 wins and a berth in the state finals. Maybe even a state title.

North Central

KNIGHTS

Moving up from Class D-2 the Knights return a talented lot that includes six starters on offense and seven on defense from a 7-3 team that won a playoff game.

“We do return a very talented group. We have a void to fill in the line but that being said we should be a balanced offense that can run and pass the ball very well,” says third-year head coach Ryan Richey, a graduate of Black Hills (S.D.) State University. “On defense we have the athletes to very multi-dimensional.”

North Central’s offensive backfield will feature one of the better 1-2 skill player combos in eight-man football, senior QB Jakob Heerten (5-10, 165) and senior running back Colton Munger (6-0, 180). Both are returning all-district players, both will be all-state caliber players in 2018. Heerten last season passed for 1,730 yards and 18 TDs, throwing just three INTs in the process, and also rushed for 249 yards and five scores while Munger caught 42 passes for 782 yards and five TDs. Munger is also the defending Class D state champion in the 110 meter high hurdles, so you know he can scoot. Senior Trace Ebert (6-1, 170) is another threat in the receiving corps, last season catching four passes for 109 yards and three TDs. Not sure what happened on that fourth catch...

There is some pop in the North Central running game thanks to the return of juniors Charlie Gale (5-10, 150) and Sage Miller (6-1, 170). Last season Gale rushed for 587 yards and 15 TDs while Miller added 281 yards and two TDs on the ground. Senior James Polan (6-0, 170) and sophomore fullback Paxton Smith (5-9, 155) will also compete for carries. Polan last season gaining 251 yards and scoring four TDs and Smith adding 131 yards rushing.

Junior guard Andrew Walton (6-0, 275) is the lone returning starter in the offensive line but the return of talented senior center Marcus Reynolds (6-0, 190) from a torn ACL softens the blow. Junior Wyatt Olson (6-4, 175), who last season had 20 tackles, is a candidate to fill the remaining interior line position.

Munger (58 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 20 career sacks) leads a defensive line that also returns Walton at nose guard and senior Ebert (6-1, 170), though with Reynolds return he will play end and Ebert (56 tackles, 3 sacks) will move to linebacker. Also set at the linebacker spots are Miller and junior Zac Palmer (5-10, 160), who started two games before getting injured, with Polan and Smith also in the mix.

Heerten will play safety with Gale (26 tackles) and senior Jared Shaw (6-0, 150) adding depth in the secondary.

We like the Knights to win six, maybe even seven in the regular season and advance in the playoffs.

West Holt

HUSKIES

Having graduated an accomplished senior class the Huskies will count on two returning starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 8-2 team that won a playoff game.

“We will be very young and inexperienced but we also have several returning players who got a lot of varsity reps last season,” says ninth-year head coach Steve Neptune, who has won 118 games in his coaching career. “It will be important we get improved play from our younger linemen in order for us to be successful.”

Senior RB Jordan Tasler (5-8, 150) is the team’s most proven offensive weapon, last season rushing for 394 yards and he’ll get a lot of work this fall. Junior Garrison Hansen (5-9, 145) will move into the team’s starting quarterback role while junior Ben Slaymaker (5-10, 175) will become the team’s fullback and sophomore Tyler Lauby (5-7, 150) will be the team’s wide receiver.

The Huskies will hang their offensive line hat on the return of junior center Joe Seger (5-10, 200) and senior tight end Kooper Jelinek (6-3, 190) with senior Casey Coburn (6-0, 220) and junior tight end Logan Weineke (6-3, 190) also expected to play key roles in the offensive front.

Jelinek (90 tackles, 3 FR) is a returning all-district linebacker who will be joined by Weineke, Slaymaker and sophomore Dawson Cavaness (5-10, 160) at that position. Tasler, Hansen and Larby will play in the secondary with Seger a strong defensive lineman, joined in the D-line by Coburn.

It will be a new look West Holt team but let’s say the Huskies win four games, maybe five, and reach the playoffs.

Boyd County

SPARTANS

First-year head coach Bradley Wright inherits a program that returns six starters on both sides of the ball and finished 1-8 in 2017.

“We return a lot of experience and have a good number of seniors on our roster. We don’t have much size but we will make up for it with athleticism across the board,” says Coach Wright, a 2018 graduate of Wayne State College and former assistant at O’Neill High School. “We will be learning new offensive and defensive systems and how quickly we can adapt to both of them will determine how successful our season will be.”

Senior Jared Koenig (5-7, 145) will be the team’s running back with seniors Garrett Boettcher (5-11, 190) and Ethan Reed (6-0, 165) returning starters at running back and senior Austin Koenig (5-11, 150) also competing for carries.

Seniors Lane Carson (5-11, 195) and Mason Disterhaupt (5-8, 130) and junior Jory Zeisler are returning starters in the interior offensive line with senior Conner Hermsen (6-0, 150) the team’s tight end.

Reed is the team’s starting safety with Hermsen also playing in the secondary while Boettcher, a returning all-district selection, Zeisler and Austin Koenig are returning starters at linebacker. Disterhaupt is a returning starter at defensive end with Carson expected to play in the middle of the D-line.

Expect the Spartans to be improved, winning something like two or three games.

Ainsworth

BULLDOGS

Good to see the Bulldogs play competitive football in 2017 and now they return six starters on offense and five on defense from last season’s 3-5 team.

“We return a lot of experience but lost some key individual players, especially on offense, and having only one senior on the roster means our underclassmen are going to have to fill leadership roles,” says third-year head coach Jake Nelson, a 1999 graduate of Doane College. “We will start a lot of juniors and most of them have been starting since they were freshmen.”

A name to remember is junior Sloan Raymond (5-11, 165) a gifted athlete who missed a lot of last season but will become the team’s work horse back in 2018. Junior Ty Conroy will also likely earn a starting RB job after last season rushing for 133 yards in limited carries. Junior Oren Pozehl (5-8, 150) will move into the starting quarterback role for the Bulldogs with junior Grant Stec (6-1, 150) the team’s leading returning receiver, last season catching 10 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

A three-year starter, senior Jon Barrow (6-1, 190) will anchor the veteran Ainsworth offensive line which also returns junior Conner Jackman (5-9, 205) and junior tight end Holldyn Beck (6-5, 240). Senior Sam Wilkins (6-2, 170) returns to the program for the first time since his freshman year and will play the other tight end position with junior transfer Johnny Ortner (6-0, 175) expected to play in the O-line.

Barrow (63 tackles), Raymond (23 tackles) and junior Colt Temple (24 tackles, 3 FR) give the Bulldogs a strong set of linebackers with Wilkins and Ortner also pitching in at the position.

Beck (41 tackles, 7 TFL) is a run-stuffer in the defensive line where he is joined by Jackman (20 tackles) while Pozehl (61 tackles) and Stec return as starters in the secondary and Conroy (27 tackles) is also expected to earn the start. Beck is also the team’s punter.

The Bulldogs face defending D-1 state runner-up South Loup, West Holt and Creighton at midseason, so let’s say they find a way to win a couple of games, maybe three.

Niobrara/Verdigre

COUGARS

After struggling to an 0-8 mark in 2017 the Cougars return three starters on offense and four on defense, searching for the program’s first playoff berth since 2013.

“We will have a more experienced group and the most players on our roster since I started here,” says head coach Jon Bos, a 2013 graduate of Midland University who enters his third year with the program. “This is a hard working group and I believe we will develop some depth but our backup players will be young.”

Good chance junior Trenten Bauer moves to quarterback in 2018, after last season rushing for 218 yards and two TDs and catching eight passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Sean Ehrensberg will take on a leading role in the running game after last season gaining 154 yards and scoring twice, with junior Trey Sucha and senior Tim Reyes also getting some carries.

Junior Camden Eisenhauer returns as a starter in the offensive line with sophomore Gavin Chohon and junior Ethan McCormick also expected to play in the O-line and sophomore Dominic Pavlik returns at tight end.

Ehrensberg (80 tackles) and Reyes, who piled up 55 tackles in just five games last season, lead a linebacker unit that will also include Sucha while Bauer (28 tackles, 2 FR) and Pavlik (20 tackles) will play in the secondary. Chohon (27 tackles, 2 FR) and McCormick (20 tackles, 2 FR) anchor a defensive front that will also include Eisenhauer.

Nothing comes easy when you start from zero but look for the Cougars to be improved and win a couple of games.

District 8

Arcadia/Loup City

REBELS

As if the top end of Class D-1 isn’t tough enough, now this. ALC drops from Class C-2 after going 10-1 last season and returns six starters on both sides of the ball to boot.

“This is a very experienced team, big and fast, but we are going to have to replace some very good players too,” says sixth-year head coach Mike Scott, a 1994 graduate of UN-Omaha.

Senior wingback Tucker Quinn (6-0, 190) is an outstanding athlete who last season caught 18 passes for 182 yards and two TDs and he will lead the Rebels backfield. There is good depth in the running game thanks to the return of junior Cade Kusek (6-2, 195), senior Trevin Calleroz and sophomore Jadyn Scott. Last season Kusek rushed for 344 yards and five TDs, Calleroz 213 yards and three TDs and Scott 103 yards and a score. Also returning is junior fullback Jared Larchick (5-11, 215), who rushed for 127 yards.

Senior Cannon Osentowski (5-10, 165) finished last season as the team’s starting quarterback but he will be challenged by Ansley/Litchfield transfer Jaden Jones, a 6-1, 180-pound junior who last season passed for 915 yards and 13 TDs. Sophomore Drew Lewandowski (5-9, 140) and senior Caden Greenland (5-8, 140) will compete for the wide receiver position.

Rising junior Jakob Jerabek (6-6, 290) is a returning state wrestling runner-up and leads an offensive line that also returns rising sophomore Clayton Dethlefs (5-10, 160) at tight end. Juniors Gilbert Rodriguez (5-9, 215), Jayden Kalinowski (5-10, 215) and Gus Decker (5-10, 235) figure to round out a big, physical line, one of the best in eight-man football.

Quinn (130 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 FR) might be the best linebacker in eight-man football for 2018 and leads a unit that will also include Osentowski (61 tackles), Dethlefs (39 tackles, 4.5 TFL), Kusek (33 tackles, 4 TFL) and sophomore Logan Gregory (5-5, 140), who last season added 24 tackles. Jones, Scott and sophomore Tryon Calleroz (5-9, 145) will be part of the defensive secondary mix.

Jerabek and Larchick (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FR) will lead the defensive line where Rodriguez, Kalinowski and Decker will be candidates for playing time.

ALC could well run the table in the regular season, win the district in the process, and make a run to the state playoff final.

South Loup

BOBCATS

Following the most dramatic and historic season in program history - and in the individual school histories at Callaway and Arnold - the Bobcats return five starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 12-1 state runner-up team.

“We have some good experience coming back but also a lot of unknowns,” says Andy Schwarz, a 1996 graduate of Chadron State College who enters his ninth year as Bobcats head coach. “Our offensive and defensive lines have a chance to be good while our skill positions lack experience. Our defense should be solid.”

There will be plenty of options in the running game thanks to the return of seniors Cole Gracey (5-10, 170) and Leighton Bubak (5-9, 160) and junior Jace Connell (5-7, 150). Connell had some big moment last season on the way to rushing for 291 yards and three TDs and catching 28 passes for 395 yards and six TDs; Gracey rushed for 131 yards and caught seven passes for 134 yards and three TDs; Bubak caught 13 passes for 200 yards and three TDs. Senior Tayten Eggleston (5-6, 140) added 182 yards rushing and a TD and sophomore Cooper Atkins (5-6, 150) will also compete for carries.

Senior all-state candidate Gavin Robertson (5-10, 180) leads an offensive line that also returns senior starter Cooper Taylor (6-0, 180) with senior Weston Kunkee (6-0, 220) also expected to make a play for a starting position and promising junior Grant Jones (6-3, 200) will get the start at tight end. Depth in the line will be provided by seniors Blake Brown (6-1, 160), Jarrett Buchholz (6-3, 200), Spencer Bloomer (6-2, 210) and Logan Coleman (5-9, 170), the latter having missed last season due to injury. Junior Dylan Nelson (6-0, 230) will also be in the mix for playing time in the line and sophomore Drew Vickers (6-2, 170) will help at tight end.

Gracey (101 tackles, 10.5 TFL) is a tough guy, a returning all-district player who leads the linebacker group, joined by another playmaker in Jones (59 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 FR) and Coleman. Bubak (105 tackles, 3 INT), another all-district player in 2017, and Connell (84 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 FR) are as good a set of DBs as you will find in eight-man with Eggleston (25 tackles) another experienced defender and Atkins also expected to play in the secondary.

Robertson (61 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks) and Taylor are returning starters in the defensive line with Brown (39 tackles) another key contributor and Kunkee also expected to play a key role in the D-line.

You lose the player of the year in your class and several other key components of a state finals team you are going to take a step back. But it won’t be a uge one for the Bobcats, who figure to win six or seven games in the regular season and another one or two in the playoffs.

Burwell

LONGHORNS

Following a 6-3 season that included a playoff berth the Longhorns will return four starters on offense and five on defense.

“We will be a team full of experience and depth but we also need to get stronger to help overcome injuries, which bothered us last season,” says head coach Luke Gideon, a 1998 graduate of UN-Kearney who enters his 19th year coaching his high school alma mater. Coach Gideon led Burwell to the 2016 Class D-1 state title and another final in 2015. “We are excited to get back on the field and find out what this team is capable of doing.”

A four-year starter and twice named all-district, senior center Weston Svoboda (6-0, 200) leads the team’s offensive line with senior Colby Mitchell (6-1, 190) another returning starter. Senior Logan Smith (6-5, 230), junior Jacob Busch (6-0, 195) and rising sophomore Hunter Mayfield (6-4, 190) will compete for time in the line.

Senior Sage Konicek (6-1, 170) battled injuries last season but is expected to have a big season and rising sophomore Barak Birch (6-0, 160) will be another asset on offense, whether it’s QB or another skill position. Returning at tight end is senior Josh Urbanovsky (6-4, 190), an accomplished athlete who last season caught 19 passes for 270 yards and eight TDs with senior Coy Gideon (5-10, 160) another option at wide receiver.

Junior all-state candidate Jase Williams (6-0, 190) is coming off a great 2017 campaign in which he rushed for 1,205 yards and 19 TDs while junior Corey Dawe (6-0, 195) figures to be the team’s fullback - he scored eight TDs last season - and senior Joel Ostrom (5-10, 160) will add depth in the running game.

Senior Bode Jensen (6-0, 170), who last season piled up a team-best 81 tackles and two fumble recoveries, returns at linebacker with Dawe and senior Tim Hughes (6-0, 170), who returns from injury, also part of the linebacker unit. Svoboda and Mitchell are stalwarts in the defensive line with Busch, Mayfield and senior Baden Copsey (6-0, 180) also in the mix for playing time.

Gideon (47 tackles) is a returning starter in the secondary where Williams, Ostrom and Birch are candidates for playing time.

Look for the Longhorns to win six or seven games in the regular season and advance in the playoffs.

Elm Creek

BUFFALOES

With only two starters back on both sides of the ball from last year’s 7-3 playoff team the Buffaloes will count on talented but untested newcomers.

“We have a lot of holes to fill after losing a senior class of 10 but we were undefeated at the JV level and a lot of kids got playing time at that level. What we will lack is the depth we have had in recent years,” says seventh-year head coach Jayce Dueland, a 2009 graduate of Chadron State College who has compiled a 49-15 career record at the school. “We have a good mix of talent from all four classes with our lines being led by seniors and our backfield led by mostly underclassmen.”

Senior Keaton Trampe (6-0, 200) and junior Chase Swartwood (6-0, 210) are returning starters in the Elm Creek offensive line with senior guard Dalton (5-9, 185) also expected to play in the line and juniors Blake Egenberger (6-0, 165), Trey Miner (6-0, 165) and Gauge Clabaugh (6-0, 155) expected to play the tight end positions.

Junior Karsten McCarter (5-10, 145) will be a first-year starter at quarterback with sophomore Hans Robbins (6-9, 170) the team’s returning starter at fullback. Sophomore running back Xavier Perez (5-9, 175) would have earned a starting position in 2017 if not for an injury so his return will give the running game a boost.

Trampe returns as the team’s starting nose guard and will lead a defensive line that will include Swartwood and Keeton with McCarter a returning starter at safety and Robbins expected to play the other DB position with senior Nathan Shafer (6-0, 150) and Clabaugh adding depth in the secondary. Egenberger and Miner will lead a linebacker corps that will include junior Lane Gutzwiller (5-6, 135) and senior Kollin Dudding (5-9, 155) competing for time.

Elm Creek is replacing some serious playmakers but this is a winning program that will win something four or five games and make the playoffs.

Amherst

BRONCOS

Returning seven starters on offense and six on defense the Broncos will be out to improve upon last year’s 1-7 mark.

“We should be much more competitive this season after many of our younger players received a lot of playing time last season,” says head coach Ron Evans, who enters his 28th year as the program’s head coach. A 1984 graduate of Chadron State College, he’s won 143 games in his career. “Depth is a concern so keeping our team healthy will be important.”

Returning as the team’s starting quarterback is junior Cole Stokebrand (6-2, 175), who last season passed for 518 yards and six touchdowns, with sophomore Kalon Rohde (6-0, 160) his most productive wide receiver, having last season caught 18 passes for 172 yards. Junior tight end Jarin Potts (6-2, 180) is the team’s leading receiver, last year catching 15 passes for 114 yards and three TDs and you can expect junior Dominic Espersen (5-11, 150) to also be a factor in the receiving corps.

Senior Sam Florell (5-9, 165) will take center stage in the Broncos rushing attack, last year earning all-district honors as a kick returner and adding 256 yards rushing and three TDs, with sophomore Morgan Shields (5-8, 150) also competing for carries.

Seniors Jarred Ivey (5-10, 185) and Deric John (6-2, 180) are returing starters in the Amherst interior offensive line with sophomore Jaxon Taubenheim (5-10, 225) expected to round out the starters.

Florell (40 tackles, 6 TFL) and Stokebrand (46 tackles) return at linebacker with Espersen (40 tackles), Rohde (23 tackles, 2 INT) and Shields manning the secondary. Potts (29 tackles, 5.5 TFL) leads a defensive line unit that will include Ivey, Taubenheim and junior Dustin Bramer (6-0, 175).

Expect the Broncos to play better football in 2018 and win something like three or four games.

Ansley-Litchfield

SPARTANS

Returning seven starters on both sides of the ball but also moving up from Class D-2 to Class D-1, the Spartans will be out to improve up on last year’s 2-6 record.

“Moving up is a challenge but we are going to have a good offense and we will be very athletic,” says third-year head coach Kurt Kulhanek, a 1999 graduate of UN-Kearney. “We need to shore up our defense and just put it all together.”

The Spartains will have as good a set of receivers as you will find in Class D-1, including senior all-state candidates Justin Bailey (6-3, 165) and Chris Paitz (6-0, 165). Last season Bailey pulled in 38 receptions for 502 yards and seven touchdowns. Stepping into the quarterback role will be sophomore Jeff Cunningham (5-11, 150) and senior John Zimmer (6-0, 160) returns as the team’s starting running back.

Three starters return in the offensive line including junior Keaton Moore (5-7, 200), senior Zeke Albeyta (6-0, 225) and sophomore Jackson Henry (6-1, 170), with senior Raymond Divine (5-10, 230) adding depth and senior Ethan Samuelson (6-3, 185) playing the tight end position.

Samuelson (58 tackles) will play one of the defensive end positions with Bailey at the other and Moore and Albeyta in the middle of the D-line. Zimmer, Paitz and Henry will play the linebacker positions with Cunningham at safety.

Need to get the new QB settled and manage an upgraded schedule but we see the Spartans three or four games and reaching the playoffs.

District 9

Cambridge

TROJANS

Five starters on offense and six on defense are back for the Trojans who finished last season 5-4 and making the Class D-1 playoffs. New head coach at Cambridge is Rodney Yates, who comes to the program from St. Francis, Kan., where he compiled a record of 37-7.

“We will have five seniors to lead our team and our success will be determined by the ability of our returning players to learn an adapt their knowledge of the game with the new program we will install,” says Coach Yates, a 2005 graduate of Mesa State (Colo.) College. “We very well may switch some players from one position to another, as we have several talented younger players, and our outlook for the season is bright. The new style of play on both sides of the ball will be fun to watch and enjoy.”

All-district junior Paxton Ross (6-0, 160) will also be fun to watch, as he’s already an accomplished dual threat who last season passed for 779 yards and eight TDs. Senior Preston Carbaugh (6-3, 170) and junior Kyle Eubanks (6-3, 160) will return as starting wide receivers with Carbaugh a proven deep threat

Seniors Drew Sprinkle (5-10, 200) and Spencer Rice (5-10, 165) are the team’s leading returning rushers, Sprinkle last gaining 381 yards and Rice 336 yards. Junior John tenBensel (5-19, 150) and rising sophomore Ethan Sides (5-10, 180) will also be factors in the rushing attack.

There will be a new look to the Cambridge offensive line with seniors Lucas tenBensel (5-11, 205) and Michael Jaeger (5-11, 275) and rising sophomore Kyle Borland (6-3, 245) are expected to nail down starting positions.

Ross (3 INT) and Eubanks will lead the team’s defensive secondary with Sides (98 tackles) already an outstanding leader for a linebacker unit that will also include Eubanks, Sprinkle (2 FR) and John tenBensel. Borland, Jaeger and Lucas tenBensel will again be leaders in the line, this time on defense.

Gotta get that line situation under control but the Trojans have the horses to get that done so figure they win another five, maybe six games and reach the playoffs. That said, this is the kind of team that could exceed expectations.

Arapahoe

WARRIORS

Moving up from Class D-2 the Warriors will return four starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 7-2 playoff team.

“We lose eight seniors, many of them who started for us the past two seasons, so we have a lot of offensive and defensive production we need to replace,” says Dustin Kronhofman, a 2010 graduate of UN-Kearney who enters his third year as AHS head coach. “We will be very athletic at the skill positions and try to use their abilities to offset our overall lack of size. Defensively we need to find away to replace 50 percent of our tackles from last season.”

Finally a senior, quarterback Gentry Anderson (6-0, 190) has carved out quite a career for himself to date and is generall regarded as one of the handful of best players in eight-man football. Last season he rushed for 1,125 yards and 20 touchdowns and passed for another 760 yards and nine TDs, giving him nearly 5,900 total yards and 89 TDs in his three-year career. He’ll probably start again this year.

Senior Carson Schroeder (5-10,165) will become the team’s primary running back with senior Colton Hearn (5-10, 150) in a back-up role. Senior all-district end Yordi Gutierrez (5-10, 160) last season caught 21 passes for 326 yards and three TDs with junior Jaden Smith (6-2, 200) a serious breakout candidate at tight end.

Emerging as one of the top linemen in eight-man football, junior Cooper Schutz (6-3, 280) will lead an offensive line that will also return hard working Branigan Schaben (5-10, 180) with senior Dalton Franssen (5-10, 190) also expected to earn a starting position.

Anderson, who suffered a serious knee injury in the final game of last season, is hoping to be ready for Week 1 and once he’s back he’ll play safety (33 tackles), joining Schroeder (35 tackles, 6 INTs) and Gutierrez (40 tackles, 2 FR) to form a great secondary. Schutz (41 tackles, 9.5 TFL) and Smith (31 tackles, 2 FR) should make for a dynamite middle of the defensive line with Franssen and senior Jackson Koller (5-10, 155) also expected to play in the D-line. Schaben will play linebacker for the Warriors.

Gotta get Anderson up to full speed, that’s job one, but once he’s back the Warriors should win five or six games and make the playoffs.

Alma

CARDINALS

Taking the reins at Alma will be first-time head coach Brendan Johnson, a 2017 gradaute of Hastings College. He will take over a program that returns five starters on both offense and defense after finishing 2-6 in 2017.

“We have a strong group of kids returning, many of them thrown into the fire last season without much playing experience,” says Coach Johnson. “We have a solid group of seniors to lean on with some underclassmen who will also be able to contribute. We should be relatively deep at the skill positions but we need some new offensive linemen step up after the graduation of this year’s seniors.”

Junior Burke Boehler (5-11, 160) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, a good dual threat who last season passed for 358 yards and seven TDs and rushed for another 341 yards and two TDs. Three experienced seniors will lead the Alma running attack, including Jarod Asche (5-10, 165), Tyson McCurdy (5-10, 160) and Joseph Felix (5-5, 175). Last season Asche rushed for 231 yard and two TDs, McCurdy 160 yards and two TDs and Felix 100 yards. Sophomore Ehren Smolik (5-1, 135) and incoming freshman Ayden Molzahn (5-10,150) also have a chance to contributors in the run game.

Three starters return in the offensive line including seniors Tanner Kauk (6-0, 210) and Hunter Dahlgren (6-0, 170) along with junior right end Daylan Russell (6-1, 175), the latter last season catching three TD passes. Seniors CJ Graf (5-10, 265) and Cole Lindsay (6-1, 215) and junior tight end Nathan Hock (6-0, 165) will also be called on to shore up the offensive line.

McCurdy (57 tackles) and Felix (29 tackles) are proven players at linebacker with the promising Molzahn also expected to play the position. Boehler (48 tackles, 2 INT), Russell (50 tackles) and Asche (21 tackles, 2 FR) return in the secondary with Smolik also expected to contribute.

Kauk (43 tackles) is a returning all-district defensive lineman and will lead a unit that will also return Hock (31 tackles) with Lindsay (21 tackles) and Graf also in the mix.

This will be an improved team, one that figurds to win four or five games and make the playoffs.

Dundy County-Stratton

TIGERS

Despite the loss of some serious firepower the Tigers still return six starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 4-5 playoff team.

“We were young last year and will be again this year with only two seniors on our roster but we also return a lot of experience,” says fourth-year head coach Mike Spargo, a 2006 graduate of Dickinson State (N.D.) University. “We return some good young linemen and some talented skill players.”

Four starters return in the Dundy offensive line, a group led by all-district sophomore Delton Haines (5-10, 225) and also including senior Cody Boon (6-2, 190), sophomore Keegan Krutsinger (6-4, 260) and junior tight end Reice Haines (5-10, 165). Junior tight end Dominic Sis (5-10, 170) will also help in the O-line as might senior Jacob Gemborys (6-4, 180).

Sophomore Serbando Diaz (5-8, 145) is expected to take over the primary ball carrying duties with incoming freshman Quade Myers (5-8, 140) a promising wide receiver. The battle for the starting quarterback role will be decided between junior Wesley Throckmorton (5-10, 180) and sophomore Lincoln Waters (5-8, 130) with both players having roles on the offense.

Diaz was the team’s leading tackler as a freshman and was named all district. Joining him at linebacker will be Throckmorton and Sis with junior Lane Shillington (5-10, 150) returning starters in the secondary where Myers will also play. Gemborys and Reice Haines are returning starters at defensive end with Boon, Delton Haines and Krutsinger locking down the middle of the defensive line.

It’s a group with a lot of proven players so winning another four or five games and making the playoffs seems a reasonable expectation.

Southwest

ROUGHRIDERS

Returning four starters on offense and three on defense the Roughriders finished last season 4-5, reaching the D-1 state playoffs.

“We lost a lot of experience to graduation and will need younger players step into vital roles for Friday nights,” says seventh-year head coach Nick Brost, a 2006 graduate of Chadron State College. “We have some key pieces back on offense and our defense will in our second year of a new scheme which should mean we will be more comfortable on that side of the ball.”

After sharing the work load the past two seasons senior Kaden Guerrero (5-8, 170) will become the team’s primary running back, last year rushing for 322 yards and two TDs. Senior Ty Bennett (6-1, 185) will line up at the other running back position with senior Grant Slater (5-10, 180) also in the mix. Senior Blake Williams (6-1, 170) becomes the team’s starting QB and Coach Brost likes his ability to make good decisions in the team’s power running game.

Three starters returning in the offensive line, including seniors Logan Kircher (5-10, 280) and Brett Soderlund (5-9, 185) and senior tight end Dylan Hofman (5-10, 150).

A returning starter at linebacker, Bennett (22 tackles) will be a the key figure in Southwest’s 5-1 defense, with Kircher and Soderlund in the defensive line and Guerrero, Hofman, Williams returning starters in the secondary and Slater also expected to play in the back end of the defense.

Probably going to take a while to get started this season given the graduation losses so we see the Roughriders winning three games or so.

Hitchcock County

FALCONS

New head coach Randall Rath takes over a program that finished 1-7 last year and returns four starters on both offense and defense.

“These young men have been very excited about their weight room work and they have a sense of purpose, wanting to become a better football team,” says Coach Rath, who coached last year at Hays, Kan., and who has won 154 games in his career. “Every player in our program is important and we are going to be unselfish, a real family.”

Besides the new head coach, and a new assistant in former state champion Scott Porter (Blue Hill), the Falcons also move up a class. Expect the team to improve though it might not show all that much in its record. Not yet.

District 10

Hemingford

BOBCATS

Returning three starters on offense and four on defense the Bobcats finished last season 7-3, reaching the Class D-1 state playoffs.

“Once again our team’s strength will be our size up front, as we will be big and physical,” says 10th year head coach Jordan Haas, a 2011 Chadron State College graduate who led Hemingford to the 2014 Class D-1 state title and a runner-up finish in 2013. “Our skill players are young and we need to find a new quarterback and we will also have to figure things out quickly because we play powerhouse teams in each of the first three weeks.”

Returning from a broken ankle which brought his 2017 season to a premature end, senior all-state candidate Justin Davis (5-6, 140) still managed to rush for 1,289 yards and 18 TDs in 2017. Junior Carter Buchheit (5-7, 145) was a starter before injury last season and will return to the running back position.

Sophomore Brian Turek (5-10, 155) and junior Alex Plog (5-10, 150) will compete for the start at quarterback and both will contribute at the skill positions.

The team’s best lineman and the type of player who could develop into an all-state candidate, senior Cade Payne (6-2, 250) leads the Hemingford line with junior Jake Sellman (6-3, 210) returning at guard. Senior Austin Farritor (6-4, 245) will also move into a starting offensive line position with junior Greg Randolph (5-10, 165) and senior Luke Cullan (6-0, 155) competing for the starting tight end position. Last season Cullan caught seven passes for 112 yards and a TD.

Turek (57 tackles), Davis (36 tackles, 2 INT), Plog (25 tackles) and Buchheit give the Bobcats depth in the secondary with Randolph and Cullan expected to play linebacker. Payne returns at nose guard with Farritor (39 tackles, 11 TFL) a playmaker at defensive end and Sellman playing the other end. Davis is also an outstanding punter, last season averaging 38.2 yards per.

Uh, yeah, about those first three weeks - at Mullen, v. South Loup, at Burwell. Still, look for Hemingford.

Perkins County

PLAINSMEN

First-year head coach Jonathan Hunt will take over the Perkins County program after the Plainsmen finished last season 8-3, wining their way to the playoff quarterfinals, and now returning three starters on both sides of the ball.

“We will have great senior leadership but this is also a very young team and we need to replace an all-state quarterback (Charles Johnson),” says Coach Hunt, who last spring graduated from UN-Lincoln. “We will take this season when we are ineligible for the playoffs to develop a system and the personality of our football team.”

Senior running back Alex Patrick (6-0, 170) was an all-district player in 2017, rushing for 954 yards and scoring 11 TDs and adding 22 receptions for 262 yards and three more TDs. There’s a pretty good chance incoming freshman Tristan Hite will become the team’s new starting quarterback.

Two starters return in the offensive line including senior center Emilio Perez (6-3, 285) and senior guard Tanner Burge (6-1, 170), the latter fully healthy after missing four games last season due to injury. Senior Matt McClung and junior Brandon Knoles (5-10, 180) will also be important members of the line.

Patrick (76 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 FR) and Burge (77 tackles) will be one of the best sets of linebackers in Class D-1 with Perez an outstanding defensive anchor at nose guard. Knoles and McClung will also play in the defensive line with Hite among the prospects in the secondary.

New system, lots of new players, same ol’ tradition rich program. Let’s say the Plainsmen play .500 football in 2018.

Bayard

TIGERS

It’ll be a whole new ballgame at Bayard where the Tigers will play eight-man football for the first time ever. They return eight starters on offense and nine on defense from a team that finished 3-6 while playing in Class C-2.

“We have a few upperclassmen who have proven to be good leaders and I want to see our team compete this year,” says third-year head coach Jacob Martin, a 2012 graduate of Chadron State College. “The transition to eight-man will be interesting and our schedule will be tough but I expect our players to be up to the task. We are looking forward to what 2018 holds for our program.”

The program’s calling card in recent seasons has been its passing game and Bayard has a couple of good receivers in seniors Dawson Kriha and Payton Oliverius. Last season Kriha caught 33 passes for 478 yards and five TDs while Oliverius the team’s tight end, added 29 catches for 403 yards and two scores. Senior Karsen Hunter will become the team’s go-to running back, last season rushing for 100 yards and a couple of scores and catching 25 passes for 171 yards.

Senior Tanner Rafferty is expected to become the team’s new starting quarterback.

Five starters return to the interior line including all-district senior Steven Tobacco along with seniors Dorry Cooper and Wyatt Fiscuss and juniors Jaden Serda and Traeton Harimon.

Hunter (95 tackles) is a returning all-district linebacker and will be joined at that position by Oliverius (57 tackles), junior Brandon Neiger (49 tackles) and sophomore Christian Leonard (52 tackles) with Kriha (27 tackles, 2 INT), sophomore Jack Kildow (24 tackles) and Rafferty (20 tackles, 3 INT) returning to form a veteran secondary.

Tobacco (56 tackles) leads a defensive front that returns Cooper as a starter and Harimon and Fiscuss also expected to play in the D-line.

Quarterback play is so crucial to this offense but the receivers are there to make the transition work. Let’s say the Tigers win four games.

Sutherland

SAILORS

First-year head coach Brendan Geier takes over a Sutherland program that returns a good nucleus of players from last year’s 1-7 team.

Already twice named all-district, senior Bennett Floyd (5-7, 140) returns as the team’s most productive rusher, gaining 749 yards and scoring seven TDs in 2017, with juniors Connor Floyd (5-6, 130) and Hunter Hoatson (6-0, 165) are also good options for carries, Connor rushing for 242 yards and three TDs and Hoatson 172 yards and one TD. Also worth noting is the fact Connor Floyd is the defending state runner-up in the pole vault.

Junior Tayton Schuster (5-9, 145) is a letterman and front runner to nail down the starting quarterback position for the Sailors.

Senior guard Adam Taylor (6-2, 230) leads the offensive line with senior Peyton Copeland (6-0, 150) returning at tight end and junior Noah Holm (6-0, 150) another candidate at tight end.

Bennett Floyd (89 tackles) is an outstanding linebacker, leading a solid unit that also includes Hoatson (58 tackles), senior Will White (5-7, 140), who finished last season with 50 tackles including five for loss, Schuster (20 tackles) and senior Tony Ponce (5-7, 160).

Taylor (61 tackles) is an all-district defensive lineman with Holm another starter in the D-line and Connor Floyd (72 tackles) an strong presence in the secondar.

It’s a transition season for the Sailors but let’s call for a couple of wins, maybe three.

Kimball

LONGHORNS

Big changes for the Longhorns program as they drop into eight-man for the first time ever, returning three starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 0-9 team.

“Moving to eight-man immediately increases the competition for starting jobs. This is our first full year in our weight training program and the kids have been doing a fantastic job in the weight room,” says second-year head coach Ben Aarestad, a 2002 graduate of Valley City (N.D.) State University. “We have a few good athletes in each class and we will consistently look for ways to improve our overall depth.”

A first-team all-district selection in 2017, senior Zane Anthony (5-10, 165) will be the team’s biggest playmaker whether he lines up at running back or wide receiver. Sophomore Christian Allen-Van Pelt (5-10, 180) has enjoyed a bit off-season, says Coach Aarestad, and is in line to start at quarterback, though he might also play some running back. Another talented athlete, senior Izaac Reuter, will split time between quarterback and wide receiver with junior Brendan Walker (6-2, 160) also in competition for the starting QB position.

Sophomore Ethan Ratzlaff (5-10, 180) is a hard running halfback who will see the ball a lot with senior Colton Mielke (6-0, 175) and junior Austin Lulf (5-10, 150) competing for playing time at wide receiver.

Keep an eye on junior Ethan Greenwood (5-10, 225) who joins with senior Corey Travis (6-0, 225) as returning starters in the offensive line with the return from injury by senior Tobey McManigal (5-8, 240) a big boost for the Longhorns. Junior Beau Hanks (6-3, 160) and promising incoming freshman Ozzy Flores (5-10, 210) will play the tight end position.

Greenwood and Travis are also returning starters in the defensive line with McManigal, Flores and Hanks also bidding for playing time in the D-line. Anthony leads a secondary that will also include Lulf, Mielke and senior Jake Jenkins (5-7, 150) with Ratzlaff the team’s leading linebacker.

Time for a reboot at Kimball. Let’s say the Longhorns take to the eight-man game and have some success, winning three games or so.

Morrill

LIONS

With seven starters back on offense and five on defense its all systems go for the Lions, who last season finished 1-7.

“We made a lot of gains in the weight room since last season so we look to be improved athletically,” says third-year head coach Adam Jantzi, a graduate of UN-Kearney. “We return several starters have a good core group of players who have been working hard so we expect that to start paying off in the wins column.”

Leading the offense is returning junior all-district quarterback Tanner Whetham (6-3, 190), who last season passed for 413 yards and three TDs and rushed for another 101 yards, with junior Rowdy Lind (5-8, 160) returning at one running back position and sophomore Brody Brown (5-10, 150) at the other. Junior Blake Lofink (5-10, 150) returns as the team’s wide receiver.

Senior Braeden Struempler (6-1, 220) and sophomore Isaiah Guerue (5-10, 230) return as starters in the offensive line with junior Riley Harris (5-9, 180) the team’s tight end.

Whetham (43 tackles) and Brown return as starting linebackers on defense with Lind (42 tackles) and Lofink (22 tackles, 2 INT) leading the secondary. Guerue returns to anchor the defensive line with Struempler and Harris also expected to play in that unit. Whetham is also an outstanding punter, averaging 36.6 yards per attempt in 2017.

Morrill has played youthful teams each of the past two seasons and hopes for a payoff in 2018. We expect the Lions to win three games and be in the mix for a playoff berth.