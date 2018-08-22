



District 1

BDS

EAGLES

After reaching three Class D-2 state finals in the past four years an winning two state titles the Eagles move to Class D-1, returning only one starter on offense and two on defense from last year’s 13-0 state championship team.

“Graduation wiped us out and we play four schools that are moving down from C-2 and two others who have been playing eight-man for just two years, so we are playing six schools bigger than us,” says BDS co-head coach Mark Rotter. “We have a ton of work to do if our program is going to reload.”

While that is true it doesn’t hurt the reload effort to return a player the standing of senior John Christensen (6-1, 205), who was an all-stater on defense as a sophomore and on offense as a junior. Last season as the team’s QB he passed for 1,281 yards and 26 TDs and rushed for another 923 yards and 19 TDs.

Joining him in the backfield will be an athletic set of running backs that will include seniors Kameron Dickson (6-0, 165), Caleb Hendrickson (5-7, 160) and senior Josiah Kamler (6-0, 140) A second-team all-district player in 2017, senior Isaac Kamler (6-0, 165) returns at tight end, joined there by senior Logan Schroeder (6-2, 150).

Senior Jacob Schoenholz (6-0, 240) is a powerful athlete who will lead an offensive that will also include senior Glen Meyer (6-3, 215) and junior Nolan Weber (6-2, 170).

Christensen (86 tackles), Isaac Kamler and Hendrickson give the Eagles an outstanding set of linebackers with Schroeder and Josiah Kamler in the secondary. Schoenholz anchors a defensive line that will also include Meyer at nose guard and Dickson at an end.

OK, so this ain’t your 2017 BDS, one of eight-man’s all-time best teams, but it will be plenty good, good enough to win six or so and another one or two in the playoffs.

Thayer Central

TITANS

They are thinking big thoughts at Thayer where the Titans return five starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 4-5 playoff team.

“Last year we qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and now we bring back nine seniors, eight of whom started on one side of the ball and four of them who were honorable mention all-state. That gives us a great foundation for this season,” says Jereme Jones, a 2002 graduate of UN-Lincoln who enters his third season as Thayer head coach. “We have established a culture built around the motto of ‘Carry Your Shield’ and we have some good underclassmen who are ready to help give us some depth.

“We do need to replace a three-year starter at quarterback (Max Madsen) who holds all of our program’s passing records.”

Senior Isaiah Kellwitz (6-1, 185) is a powerful runner who last season gained 794 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He will lead the team’s rushing attack but also keep an eye on junior Jackson Feulner (5-10, 160), who enjoyed an outstanding freshman season before suffering a broken leg that wrecked his 2017. Sophomore Dominic Stewart (5-8, 150) will add depth in the running game.

Returning starters at wide receiver include seniors Zach Koss (6-0, 140) and Jarod Hergott (5-8, 155), with Koss last season catching 22 passes for 343 yards and four TDs and Hergott adding 15 receptions for 151 yards and three TDs. Expected to step into the starting quarterback role will be sophomore Logan Wiedel (6-1, 150).

Senior Keith Hergott (6-2, 200) and senior center Shevin Solomon (5-10, 230) are returning starters and leaders in an offensive line that figures to also include seniors Logan Luehring (5-11, 200), Gabe Hasse (6-0, 175) and Kevin Burd (5-10, 185), junior Carter Mills (6-1, 145) and sophomore Brennan Harms (6-1, 200).

Jarod Hergott (73 tackles, 3 TFL) is a returning all-district linebacker and will be joined at that position by Price (67 tackles, 3 TFL), Burd (47 tackles, 3 TFL) and Stewart (23 tackles). Koss (37 tackles), Feulner and Wiedel will play the secondary.

Hasse (50 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FR) and Keith Hergott (39 tackles, 6.5 TFL) are both outstanding leaders in the defensive line where Luehring (22 tackles, 4 TFL), Miller and Harms will fill in the blanks.

This should be an exciting season for the Titans. We see them winning six games and maybe even one in the playoffs.

Southern

RAIDERS

There’s a bunch of changes at Southern where the Raiders return seven starters on both offense and defense.

“We are excited about our first year of eight-man football. We have lots of starters back to give our team guidance and some depth that will help us as the team prepares for the learning curve and nuances of moving from 11-man,” says Kane Hookstra, a 1996 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan who enters his 18th year as the program’s head coach.

First of all Southern is no longer in a co-op with Lewiston and as a result drops into eight-man for the first time in program history.

Southern will feature a pair of all-district players in its backfield including senior QB Drake Adams (6-3, 170) and junior running back Braden Klover (6-2, 210). Last season Adams passed for 949 yards and seven TDs and rushed for another 168 yards and you can also expect junior Payton Salts (5-9, 145) to be an asset in the rushing attack and senior Nick Lyons (5-11, 150) to be the team’s wide receiver.

Three starters return in the offensive line including Loren Canfield (6-1, 225) and Josh Lundstedt (6-1, 250) and junior Jacob Shepardson (5-10, 165). Junior letterman Dalton Meyer (5-8, 205) will also help in the line.

Klover (111 tackles) will be in the all-state conversation and Adams (65 tackles) and Shepardson are also returning starters at linebacker with Lyons and Salts returning in the secondary and Canfield and Lundstedt in the D-line. Juniors Dalton Heard and Damian Salts and sophomores Doug Rainey (5-6, 125) and Izak Spann (5-9, 140) will also be contributors this season. Adams is the team’s punter, last season averaging 33.7 yards per attempt.

Figure the Raiders make the transition to eight-man by winning three games and that might be enough for a playoff berth.

Tri County

TROJANS

Following a 1-7 season the Trojans return a good stand of veterans, including five starters on offense and seven on defense.

“We will still be a young team but injuries provided playing opportunities for a lot of our young guys and we think that will lead to us having added depth, and the ability to play a little faster,” says sixth-year head coach Brett Scheiding. “I think we have good athleticism on the team and some solid, versatile players. It can be difficult for young kids to play like seasoned veterans but we have some kids I think we will see grow up a lot by the end of the season.”

Sophomore Cole Siems (5-11, 150) moved into the starting quarterback position midway through last season and finished with 417 yards passing and nine TDs and another 123 yards on the ground and three TDs. He will be joined in the backfield by junior running back Dominic Smith (5-11, 155), who last season rushed for 100 yards in limited carries with junior Bailey Waltke (5-10, 150) returning at wide receiver.

Sophomore Brandon Beeson (6-0, 175) is a returning starter in the line with sophomore tight end Lucas Weise (6-3, 170) another returning starter and senior Jacob Henson (6-3, 210), junior Brandon Seibolt (5-11, 185), sophomore Brett Boyce (5-11, 190) and incoming freshman Brevin Damrow (5-9, 190) battling all competing for time in the line.

Smith (50 tackles, 5 TFL), Waltke (30 tackles, 3 TFL), Beeson (26 tackles, 5 TFL) and sophomore Landen Chapman (5-10, 155) will compete a solid set of linebackers with Siems (3 FR) and sophomores Jack Holsing (5-8, 150) and Drew Garrison (5-8, 140) in the secondary mix.

Senior Benton Gustafson (6-3, 290) will return at nose guard with Seibolt (24 tackles, 6 TFL), Henson, Weise, Boyce, Damrow and incoming freshman Colton Jantzen (6-0, 165) all part of the defensive line picture. Seibolt is also the team’s punter, last year averaging 31.5 yards per boot.

Playing a bunch of sophomores is a tough way to win at the varsity level but this is a group with some spunk and we see the Trojans winning three games, maybe four and that would mean a playoff berth.

Humboldt-TRS

TITANS

Four starters return on offense and five on defense for the Titans, who finished last season 1-8 and now drop to eight-man for the first time in over a decade.

“We will be a very young, undersized team so we are looking to spread our offense and try to make some things happen,” says seventh-year head coach Quentin Coatney, a 2011 graduate of Peru State College. “We considering some options on defense but want to run what best fits our personnel.”

Senior all-district QB Conner Bredemeier (6-1, 190) returns to run the HTRS offense with senior Isaiah Lockard (5-7, 135) and sophomore Jayden McNealy (5-7, 135) returning starters at wide receiver and junior Trey Drake (6-1, 155) and sophomore William Taylor (5-7, 130) also expected to help out in the passing game.

Senior Kade Shiley (5-7, 150) is the team’s leading running back.

Junior all-district guard Justin Koziol (5-9, 195) and senior Cody Hazen (6-2, 240) return to lead the offensive line with senior Caleb Tackett (6-2, 165) at tight end.

Bredemeier, Koziol and Shiley return to form a strong set of linebackers while Lockard, McNealy and sophomore Cade Patzel (5-6, 125) bring starting experience to the secondary. Hazen should be very good in the defensive line with Tackett another contributor in the D-line.

Let’s hope the Titans make a successful transition to the eight-man game and win three games or so.

District 2

Lourdes Cental Catholic

KNIGHTS

Four starters return on both offense and defense for the Knights, who finished last season 6-4 after winning a playoff game.

“We have a ton of talented skill guys coming back and we should have good speed and the ability to make plays in the open field. We need to find a quarterback but I am sure one of our skill players will be able to step up and fill that role,” says third-year head coach Clay Carlton, a 2012 graduate of UN-Lincoln. “We need to replace two guys in the line and how well we do that will depend on how they develop. This is a group with a lot of potential, we are excited for the season.”

Could well be that quarterback winds up being senior three-year starter Colter Fulton (5-9, 165). Why’s that you ask? Well mainly because he’s about as versatile an athlete as there is on the roster, last year making second-team all-district passing for 169 yards and a TD and also catching 10 passes for 161 yards and two TDs. Just sayin’. The again it wouldn’t be a bad idea to track the progress of incoming freshman prospect Blake Miller.

Senior Thomas Carpenter (5-10, 160) is the team’s most veteran running back, last year catching 13 passes for 185 yards and four TDs, with senior end Andrew Aldana (5-10, 175) another talented skill player; last season catching 13 passes for 245 yards and four TDs. Senior Cristian Watkins (5-10, 160) and sophomore Harrison Benedict (6-0, 165) are leading prospects at wide receiver with senior Johnny Heng (5-10, 150) competing for carries at running back.

Junior Damon Honeysuckle (6-0, 190) is the lone returning starter in the offensive line where juniors Tyler Tellez (5-10, 190), Ethan Roberts (5-10, 180), Will Eppert (6-2, 210) and Sean Klein (6-1, 290) and sophomores Drew Walton (5-10, 190) and Kameron Monahan (5-10, 230) are all contenders for playing time. If nothing else is a group with a great deal of depth.

Aldana (64 tackles) is a returning all-district linebacker with Tellez (20 tackles) and Heng also expected to play that position. Carpenter (43 tackles, 3 INT), Fulton (30 tackles) and Watkins will play the secondary with Honeysuckle (40 tackles, 6 TFL) leading a defensive front that also includes the offensive line candidates. Watkins is the team’s punter, last season averaging a solid 33.3 per attempt.

We figure the line play will take care of itself, Lourdes wins five and makes the playoffs.

Elmwood-Murdock

KNIGHTS

For the first time in three decades the Knights have a new head coach as former E-M star Lance Steffen returns home to take over the program from Leigh Schmale, who retired in the off-season. The Knights also drop from Class C-2 to Class D-1 and return four starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 4-5 team.

“I believe we are well suited for the transition to eight-man football as we have good athletes with experience and a good nucleus of team leaders,” says Coach Steffen, a 2014 graduate of Peru State College who last season was head coach at Perkins County, leading the Plainsmen to the state playoff quarterfinals. “We need to establish a quarterback and will have a three-way competition for the starting position and we will continue to work on improving team speed which is vital as we adapt to the eight-man game.”

Juniors Noah Willey (6-1, 170), who quarterbacked last year’s JV team, and Drake Spohr (5-9, 175) and sophomore Jared Drake (5-10, 175) are in contention to fill the starting quarterback position with all three of them helping out at the skill positions, mostly at running back. Senior fullback Andy Meyer (6-0, 165) also returns after rushing for 419 yards and three TDs in 2017 and incoming freshman Hunter Mortimer (5-7, 160) is a good athlete who should help out.

Senior Jacob Closner (5-10, 160) will play split end for the Knights with juniors Austin Boucher (5-9, 185) and Jakob Boucher (5-9, 160) other contenders for playing time.

Junior Tyler Marlatt (6-3, 230) will lead an offensive line that also returns junior Samuel Behrends (5-10, 220) with sophomore Justin Wolph (6-2, 220) likely to win the other starting job. Sophomores Carson vonRentzell (5-9, 175), Hunter Hansen (5-8, 195) and Gus Pope (5-9, 175) will add depth at what should be a position of strength for the Knights.

Meyer (70 tackles) was all-district in 2017 and will be joined at linebacker by Spohr and Drake with Mortimer also in the mix while Marlatt is the lone returning starter in the defensive line with Behrends and Wolph also contributors. Junior Massimo Lojing (5-10, 150) leads a secondary that will include Closner and Willey.

Opening with Johnson-Brock and BDS is no way to break into eight-man but we see the Knights winning five or six and making the playoffs.

Palmyra

PANTHERS

It will be a bold new world for the Panthers, who moved to eight-man and return six starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 5-4 team.

“As we make the transition to eight-man we will return a solid core who have been mainly role players in the past. These players will need to shoulder the load on both sides of the ball this year,” says fifth-year head coach Tyler Maas, a graduate of Wayne State College. “Staying healthy is always a priority as will be the players willingness to continue to work hard and adapt to the changes in challenges and strategies in the eight-man game.”

There are few more prolific passers in the Class of 2019 than Palmyra senior Koby Dillon (5-8, 140), who has basically rewritten the PHS school records for passing; last season he earned his second all-district designation after throwing for 1,501 yards and 11 touchdowns. Joining him in the backfield will be junior Ethan Hornby, who last season rushed for 111 yards, and senior receiver Tyson Reed.

Senior Kobe Jones and sophomore Connor Kapke are returning starters in the Palmyra offensive line with junior Kaleb Kempkes also expected to play in the line.

Hornby (21 tackles) and junior Kane White (34 tackles) will play the linebacker positions for the Panthers while Reed (23 tackles) and Dillon will play in the secondary. Jones (31 tackles, 2 FR), junior Kaleb Kempkes and Connor Kempkes are returning starters on the defensive line with sophomore Caleb Jung also expected to help out on both sides of the ball.

Returning a prolific QB is a good way to break into the eight-man game so we see the Panthers winning five or six and making the playoffs.

Weeping Water

INDIANS

Trying to find a way to snap a 35-game losing streak is job one for the Indians, who return eight starters on both offense and defense with the program moving up from Class D-2.

New head coach for the Indians is Joel Haveman, who previously served as a football assistant coach, was once upon a time an outstanding football and basketball player at Weeping Water High School and also serves as the school’s girls basketball coach.

One of those diamonds in the rough, senior running back Slater Mozena (5-10, 200) is coming off an outstanding 2017 season in which he as named all-district and honorable mention all-state. He will lead a backfield that also returns senior running back Seth Williams (5-10, 165), sophomore running back Jason Burch (5-11, 175) and junior Avery Heath (5-11, 160), a two-year starter at quarterback. Senior fullback Colton Austin (5-11, 170) will also be a key figure in the backfield.

All four starters return in the offensive line including seniors Shayden Jones (5-10, 170) and juniors Trenton Baier (6-0, 235) and Marcus Cave (6-5, 270) along with senior tight end Ryan Smith (5-11, 165). Junior Kole Brach (5-8, 155) will be among the candidates to add depth in the line.

Slater and Burch return as starting linebackers where junior Cody Timbs (5-9, 175) and sophomore Nolan Blevins (5-8, 145) will compete for playing time with senior Seth Williams (5-10, 165), Smith and Heath returning starters in the secondary and junior Noah Patton (5-10, 165) and sophomore Levi Neumeister (5-8, 125) expected to add depth. Cave, Baier and Jones return in the defensive line with Austin and junior Lucas Dehne (5-10, 185) also in the mix.

If you’re a football fan you pull for Weeping Water to end its losing streak and maybe tack on another win for good measure. With all that returning experience it could happen. Let’s hope it happens.

Om. Brownell Talbot

RAIDERS

Some of the better news of the 2018 season is the return of Brownell Talbot after the Raiders didn’t field a varsity team last fall. In 2016 OBT played in Class C-2 but returns as an eight-man program.

“There are obviously a lot of changes in our program but we have a good group of tough young players who work hard,” says head coach Mike Mancuso, a 2005 graduate of UN-Omaha who enters his 10th year with the program. “We don’t have a lot of depth in the line but if we can avoid the injury bug we should be competitive in our district.”

Junior Charles Pugsley (5-10, 175) will be the team’s quarterback with senior Mike Bartz (5-8, 190) taking the lead at fullback. Seniors Jacob Clark (6-0, 210) and Brandon Harrell (6-0, 250) will anchor the offensive line with sophomores Jake Gibbs (5-9, 150) and Ryan Pettit (5-8, 155) playing tight.

On defense, it will be Bartz, Clark and Harrell in the line with Gibbs and Pettit playing linebacker and Pugsley in the secondary.

Lots of questions need to be answered but figure the Raiders win something like three games.

District 3

Exeter-Milligan/Friend

BOBCATS

Merging two successful football programs into one EMF will return five starters on both offense and defense. Last season Friend finished 8-2 and Exeter-Milligan 4-6, both of them making the Class D-2 playoffs.

“With this new merger it might take a while for us to get things figured out but we hope to have a balanced attack and play good defense,” says head coach Dean Filipi, who led Exeter-Milligan to state finals in 2012, 2013 and 2014, winning it all the last two times around. “The key to our season will be our ability to build depth at all positions.”

All-district senior Edwen Baptista (5-11, 175) last season rushed for 1,033 yards and 16 TDs and will combine with senior all-district QB Spencer Pribyl (6-3, 180) and senior running back Colton Bossaller (5-10, 180) to give the team a knockout backfield. Pribyl is a good dual threat, last season passing for 695 yards and nine TDs and also rushing for 264 yards and seven TDs, while Bossaller rushed for 478 yards and eight TDs and caught 11 passes for 163 yards and a TD.

Returning starters in the offensive line include all-district junior Max Zeleny (5-10, 185) and seniors Slater Wells (5-10, 190) and Nick Hayek (5-10, 165) and you can figure senior Johnny Babula (6-0, 190) and junior Jacob Bottom (6-1, 180) will also be in the mix. Sophomore letterman Jackson Beethe (6-1, 160) will play tight end.

Zeleny (77 tackles), Baptista (61 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 FR) and Pribyl (55 tackles, 3 FR) give the team an outstanding set of linebackers with seniors Trever Zelenka (5-9, 150) and Mitchell Manning (5-10, 175) leaders in the secondary where incoming freshman Christian Weber (5-10, 150) could also contribute.

Bottom (51 tackles, 6.5 TFL), Wells (3 INT) and Babula will be among those leading the team’s defensive line with Bossaller another key pieces of the defensive puzzle.

Getting on the same page is Job One, sure, but these are winning programs who know each other well. Look for seven wins and another one or two in the playoffs.

Osceola/High Plains

STORMDOGS

It’s a bright new day for this football co-op and an abundant one, too, as the two programs combine to return 10 starters on offense and nine on defense. Last season Osceola finished 4-5 and reached the Class D-1 playoffs while High Plains finished 2-6.

“We are very excited about our new co-opt The two teams will merge together nicely leaving us with lots of options,” says co-head coach TJ Nielsen, formerly the head coach at Osceola. Greg Wood, former head coach at High Plains, will also serve the program as co-head coach. “It will be important for us to unify as a team and establish great leadership, which I believe we will. We should have good depth and field a competitive team, even though we will be young in spots and need to mature quickly.”

Junior Dylan Soule (5-10, 170) is an outstanding multi-sport athlete and will serve as the team’s quarterback after last season passing for 828 yards and nine TDs and rushing for another 199 yards and two scores. Junior running back Keaton Van Housen (5-10, 175) is an all-state candidate after last season rushing for 877 yards and 15 TDs and catching 38 passes for 563 yards and eight TDs. Sophomore Tanner Wood (5-7, 125) will add depth at running back.

Sophomore Carter Boden (5-9, 160) will be an explosive receiver for the team, last year catching five passes for 147 yards and three TDs, with senior Brody Ienn (5-10, 160) another option in the receiving game after catching five passes for 103 yards.

Expected to play major roles in the offensive line will be seniors Clay Church (5-7, 150) and Riley Carlstrom (6-1, 225) along with sophomore tight end Kyle Sterup (6-0, 170).

Soule (103 tackles) is an all-state caliber linebacker and will lead a unit that includes Van Housen (83 tackles, 6 TFL), junior Tanner Kropatsch (5-10, 175), who finished last season with 65 tackles, and sophomore Carson Watts (5-10, 180), who had 51 tackles in 2017. Ienn (71 tackles), junior Garrett Sharman (5-9, 145), who registered 35 tackles last season, and Boden (39 tackles) will be leaders in a secondary that will include Wood.

Church (81 tackles, 6 TFL) is an outstanding defensive lineman and will lead a group that will include Carlstrom (20 tackles) and Sterup.

Like every team in the state the schedule has its challenges - Week 2 v. Fullerton jumps out - but this is the sort of team that could win five or six games and reach the playoffs.

East Butler

TIGERS

Always great to start a sentence with the words “defending state champion” so let’s say this...defending state champion East Butler returns three starters on both sides of the ball from last season’s 11-2 team.

“Our team is looking forward to the upcoming season,” says Shawn Biltoft, a 1999 graduate of Concordia University who has won 97 games in his coaching career. “Our schedule and graduation losses will be challenges but we have a good group of players coming back and we will focus on playing physical football in order to be successful.”

Moving into the full-time starting quarterback role will be junior Jaden Rhynalds (5-10, 135), a dynamic playmaker who last season passed for 100 yards and two TDs and also caught 12 passes for 212 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Wade Wright (5-6, 140) is the team’s most experienced running back, last season gaining 120 yards and scoring a TD, with sophomore Josh Malina (5-10, 130) also expected to help at the skill positions.

Two starters return in the East Butler offensive line, including talented senior Corden Novotny (6-0, 250), who was injured in Week 7 last season but is back to 100 percent, and physical junior Nolan Makovicka (6-1, 175). Sophomore Dalton DeWitt (5-7, 170) is a prospect in the interior line with sophomore Colin Bouc (5-8, 185), junior Austin Pierce (5-8, 175) and senior Cody Heise (6-0, 130) set to play the tight end positions.

Rhynalds (52 tackles, 3 INT) will play safety for the defense with Heise and Malina also expected to play in the secondary or maybe at linebacker, a unit anchored by Pierce (23 tackles) and Wright (20 tackles). Makovicka (35 tackles, 3 FR) and Novotny will be outstanding leaders in the defensive line with DeWitt rounding out the group.

It will be a different look for the champion Tigers in 2018 but we still see them reaching .500 and making the playoffs.

Nebraska Lutheran

KNIGHTS

Following one of the greatest seasons in the program’s history Nebraska Lutheran returns only two starters on defense from an 8-2 team whose only losses came to eventual state champion East Butler.

“We will have far less experience than we did last season but we will still have some size, strength and skill,” says ninth-year head coach Benjy Wells, a 2009 graduate of Martin Luther (Iowa) College. “We will need some of our less experienced players to grow into varsity players and our attitude and hunger for weekly improvement will be crucial to our progression as a team.”\

Senior Dillon Malchow (5-6, 150) is the team’s most experienced running back, last season gaining 271 yards and scoring a TD, and junior Brian Seaberg (6-0, 160) will most likely become the team’s quarterback.

There is some of that size and strength Coach Wells mentioned in the offensive line with senior Peter Oblender (5-11, 175), junior Sam Otte (5-10, 170) and sophomore Jayden Goynes (5-9, 275) key figures in an offensive line that will also include senior Kelvin Johannes (6-1, 225) and junior Will Costin (5-10, 205) with junior Matthew Koepsell (5-10, 160) the team’s tight end.

Otte (72 tackles, 5 TFL) is the team’s leading returning tackler and will be joined at linebacker by Malchow (38 tackles) and Koepsell with Seaberg (20 tackles) the team’s safety. Defensive line work will be split between Oblender, Johannes, Costin and Goynes. Seaberg is also the team’s punter, last season averaging a healthy 35.4 per attempt.

Man, losing 10 all-district players is tough to swallow all at once so let’s say the Knights win two or three games.

Cross County

COUGARS

Dropping from 11-man the Cougars are primed for a turnaround season, returning nine starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 1-8 team

“I am really excited about this bunch of kids,” says second-year head coach Hayden DeLano, a 2016 graduate of Wayne State College. “We were so young last year, starting six sophomores and three freshmen, and playing such a competitive schedule we learned about our team’s strengths and weaknesses. These guys have really bought into the hard work it takes to be successful and we look forward to competing in a strong district.”

A proven dual threat, senior quarterback Grant Hollinger (6-3, 170) enjoyed an impressive 2017 season, earning all-district honors after passing for 843 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing for another 418 yards. His leading receiver is another all-district senior, Alex Pinkelman (6-1, 165), who last season caught 19 passes for 365 yards and five TDs and you can expect incoming freshman tight end Cory Hollinger (6-2, 175) to also be a playmaker in the passing game. Junior Cael Lundstrom (6-0, 145) also gives the Cougars an outstanding second quarterback.

Junior Landen Berck (5-8, 150) leads the rushing attack after last year gaining 245 yards with junior Colton Nuttelman (5-9, 155) and sophomore Isaac Noyd (5-7, 145) other running backs with starting experience.

Seniors Kjell Marsden (5-10, 200) and Cade Brazda (5-9, 200) lead a veteran offensive line that will also return sophomore starter Lincoln Kelley (5-8, 175) and promising incoming freshman Colby Bolton (5-9, 165).

Nuttelman, Berck, senior Dylan Sperling (6-0, 175) , junior Wyatt Graham (5-10, 150) and Cory Hollinger will form a deep and experienced set of linebackers for the Cougars with junior Ryan Rafert (6-1, 175), Brazda, Marsden, Bolton and junior Austin VanHorn expected to fill out the defensive line rotation.

Lundstrom, Noyd and Pinkelman will spearhead a veteran secondary.

There’s a lot to like here and having all that experience and having to fill three fewer spots in the starting lineup won’t hurt none. Look for Cross County to win four, maybe more, and make the playoffs.

District 4

Guardian Angels CC

BLUEJAYS

Tradition rich GACC finished last season 8-1 and qualified for the playoffs and now returns four starters on both sides of the ball.

“We have some good skill players but we have work to do in our lines,” says head coach Dave Ridder, who enters his 15th year at GACC, having led the Bluejays to state finals three different times, capturing the Class D-1 state title in 2010.

GACC’s trump card on offense is the return of senior all-state running back Jared Minnick (6-0, 185), who last season bolted for 1,669 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. He is one of the premier players in this class. Junior Noah Hass (5-10, 160) is another returning starter at running back, last season rushing for 197 yards and two TDs, with sophomores Cash Meier (5-9, 180) and Cody Steffen (6-0, 170) also in the backfield mix. Meier last season rushed for 179 yards and a TD and Steffen, the projected starter at quarterback, rushed for 144 yards and a score.

Leading the receiver corps will be senior Jayden Smeal (5-10, 160), who last season caught 16 passes for 344 yards (22 per catch) and five touchdowns.

Anchoring the line will be junior all-state candidate Casey Doernemann (6-5, 260) with junior Blake Pojar (6-0, 190) a returning starter at tight end. Expect seniors Andrew Franzluebbers (5-11, 210) and Will Kreikemeier (5-10, 200) and junior Mitch Peatrowsky (6-0, 220) to earn playing time in the offensive line with sophomore Ben Ulrich (6-3, 170) a contributor at tight end.

Smeal (71 tackles, 3 TFL, 6 INT, 2 FR) is a fabulous linebacker with Minnick (63 tackles, 10 TFL) and Hass (53 tackles, 6 TFL) rounding out what might be the best set of linebackers in Class D-1. Pojar (27 tackles), Meier and Ulrich add depth to an already strong position. Steffen will play safety for the Bluejays and Doernemann (42 tackles, 3 sacks) leads a defensive front that will also include Peatrowsky and Franzluebbers.

Opening with defending state champion East Butler and Howells-Dodge is a nice how-do-you-do but GACC should still win seven games this regular season, maybe all eight, and advance in the playoffs.

Wakefield

TROJANS

It would have been nice to see the Trojans in the 2017 playoffs, averaging a school record 54 points and all, but it wasn’t meant to be. Due to student enrollment numbers the Trojans will again be ineligible but do return six starters on offense and seven on defense.

“We have some real experienced upperclassmen, including a four-year starter at quarterback, and our line returns extensive experience,” says eighth-year head coach Mike Hassler, a 2003 graduate of Wayne State College who has led the Trojans to a 13-3 record the past two seasons. “Defensive we need to become a more consistent, assignment-sound group that has room to improve in terms of physical play.”

Senior Solomon Peitz (6-5, 195) owns basically all the program’s passing records and has already twice been named to the all-district team, last season he passing for 545 yards and 11 TDs and rushing for 298 yards and six TDs. “Solomon has always done a great job of distributing the ball for us but we will need to use his legs a little more this season,” says Coach Hassler.

Expect senior RB Esgar Godinez (6-0, 170) to continue his high level of production, coming off a season in which he rushed for 630 yards and 10 TDs, with senior Dylon Harder (5-9, 155) another dependable option in the running game. Last season Harder rushed for 474 yards and seven TDs, and you can also expect junior Blake Hiemann (5-11, 160), who last year rushed for 151 yards and three TDs, and athletic sophomore Justin Erb (6-0, 170) to be factors in the running game.

Four starters return to what should be an outstanding offensive line, a group led by senior Israel Gardea (6-1, 265) and also including senior Alex Camarena (6-2, 205), sophomore center Nolan Litchfield (5-11, 190) and junior tight end Gabe Peitz (6-0, 160). Last season Peitz caught five passes for 143 yards and two TDs, and you can expect senior special teams wiz Charlie Lopez (5-10, 150) to earn some time at split end.

Godinez (47 tackles, 2 INT), Solomon Peitz (46 tackles, 2 INT), senior Clay Christensen (5-10, 155), who finished last season with 26 tackles, and Gabe Peitz (23 tackles) will form an outstanding set of linebackers for the Trojans while Harder (58 tackles) is an outstanding DB and leads a secondary that will include Hiemann (39 tackles), Erb (26 tackles) and Lopez.

Gardea (73 tackles) is an all-state type defensive lineman who will be joined by Camarena (55 tackles, 3 sacks) with Litchfield also returning as a regular in the D-line.

Opening with Creighton and Howells-Dodge ain’t no joke but expect the Trojans to win six, maybe seven games.

Wisner-Pilger

GATORS

Dropping to eight-man for the first time in program history the Gators return 12 players with starting experience on offense and 13 on defense. Last season the Gators finished 1-8.

“We played a lot of kids last season and as a result we have a great number of players with varsity experience,” says head coach A.J. Burki, a 2009 graduate of Chadron State College who enters his second year with the program. “Moving to eight-man will also means we will have added depth but the question remains can we transfer that experience to success on the field. Based on the work ethic we coaches have seen in the off-season we believe this can be a greatly improved team.”

Senior Jayden Raabe (6-3, 220) leads a backfield that will include junior running back Justin Pieper (5-10, 150) and junior quarterback Trevor Styskal (5-10, 150), with junior Gavin Lampman (5-9, 135) and sophomore Marqus Eddy (5-10, 185) adding depth.

Returning starters in the offensive line include seniors Dylan Uhing (5-10, 215) and Jacob Borgelt (6-1, 190) and juniors Landon Beaver (5-9, 225) and Mason Dimon (5-10, 200). Borgelt is a welcomed return after an injury marred 2017 season while Beaver and Limon are promising players. Juniors Zolio Flores (5-9, 200) and Caden Schweers (6-3, 210) will push for playing time in the line.

The Gators have a couple of talented tight ends in juniors Colby Heller (6-3, 180) and Dylan Kneifl (6-2, 155). Both will be weapons in the passing game, says Coach Burki.

Raabe, a four-year starter, anchors a defensive line that will include Borgelt, Uhing and Beaver with Dimon leading a linebacker unit that will also include Eddy, Pieper and Kneifl. Styskal and Lampman will play the secondary for the Gators.

Making the adjustment to 8-man isn’t always that easy but with all that experience we see the Gators winning four games and making the playoffs.

Winnebago

INDIANS

With four starters back on offense and six on defense the Indians look to better last year’s 3-5 record.

“We have lots of skill players back but we need a couple of younger players to step up for us in the line,” says ninth-year head coach Adam James, a graduate of Midland University.

One of the most talented all-around players in Class D-1, senior QB TJ Frenchman (6-1, 180) is a brilliant dual threat, last season rushing for 698 yards and 15 TDs and passing for another 777 yards and 11 scores. Joining him in the backfield is the versatile and talented senior Tyrese Gorrin (5-10, 160), who last season rushed for 583 yards and five TDs and caught 11 passes for 139 yards and two more TDs. Junior Robbie Lovejoy (5-10, 215) is the team’s fullback, last season rushing for 162 yards.

Senior Prosper Gilpin (6-0, 285) is the team’s only returning starter in the line with junior Marcus Harlan (5-10, 170) among the prospects to fill out the starting rotation.

Frenchman (56 tackles, 2 INT), Lovejoy (65 tackles, 5 TFL), Gilpin (39 tackles, 5 TFL) and Gorrin (32 tackles, 4 TFL) are defensive leaders for the Indians with Harlan (31 tackles) and junior Jariah GreyOwl (6-0, 150), who added 20 tackles, important contributors. Frenchman is also a very good punter, last season averaging 34.2 yards per attempt.

Figure the Indians find a couple more linemen and again win something like three games.

Homer

KNIGHTS

Four starters return on both sides of the ball at Homer where the Knights will out to improve upon last year’s 2-6 record.

“We struggle some with depth and we lost four good seniors to graduation so we need some of our guys to step up into leadership roles for our team,” says second-year head coach Shawn Spurrell, a 2006 graduate of South Dakota State University. “We will have a group of guys that really get along well and it will be a fun group to coach.”

Junior Jacob Huerta (6-0, 175) is fast an athletic and moves to quarterback after last season rushing for 159 yards and a TD and catching seven passes for 100 yards and a TD. Senior Alex Huerta (6-2, 185) will play tight end, but last season also rushed for 137 yards and a TD, with sophomores Landon Gilster (5-10, 160) and Kaleb Kearnes (5-9, 155) and junior Hunter Davis competing for playing time at wide receiver.

Senior Sam Swanson (5-11, 260) will lead an offensive line that also returns senior Cheyenne Donnelly (6-3, 220).

Jacob Huerta (80 tackles, 4 TFL) and Alex Huerta (61 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 FR) are both big-time playmakers for the Homer defense with Swanson (43 tackles, 6 TFL) filling the same bill in the defensive line. Donnelly will also play in the defensive front with Gilster, Kearnes and Davis expected to man the secondary.

You can always use another lineman or two but if the pieces all hold together Homer should win something like three games this season.

Omaha Nation

CHIEFS

First-year Chiefs head coach Brent Wojcik will work with six returning starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 1-7 team.

“Our team will look to improve in many areas on the field, in part because we return a good deal of experience,” says Coach Wojcik, a 2009 graduate of Morningside (Iowa) College. “There is a lot of excitement around our program since we are moving into a new stadium this fall and will face a mostly new schedule. We feel like with the talent we have on hand there is a great deal of potential for our team.”

Senior QB Jazon Hundley (6-1, 170) is the team leader and will be joined in the backfield by versatile senior Mike Aldrich (6-1, 180), senior fullback Chauncey Tyndall (6-1, 215) and sophomore prospect Latrell Goodman (5-10, 190).

Five starters return to what will be a big line that is looking to become more physical, among them juniors Doran Morris (6-2, 300), Barry Spears (6-1, 225) and Jaron Faaususuu (6-2, 250) along with senior tight end Darius Grant (6-2, 215) and junior tight end Sam Hundley (6-3, 225).

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 325 pounds senior nose guard Mike Cook (6-3, 325) has enjoyed a big off-season and is poised for a huge senior season. Joining him in the defensive line will be Grant, Spears and Faaususuu, with senior Deandre Drapeau (6-2, 350) another prospect for playing time. Senior Marquise Cayou (6-0, 200) is the team’s leading returning tackler and is joined at linebacker by Hundley and Tyndall with sophomore Dreiden Robinson (6-2, 205) a talented prospect at the position.

Aldrich and juniors Thomas Parker (6-1, 190) and Lathaniel Armstrong (6-3, 180) will make up the team’s defensive secondary.

Lots of size, lots of experience and a new stadium to spark added enthusiasm. We see the Chiefs winning three games but don’t be surprised if it’s a tad more.

District 5

Howells-Dodge

JAGUARS

Adding to an already rich football history the Jaguars last season went 11-1 and reached the playoff semifinals. They enter 2018 with three returning starters on offense and two on defense.

“We don’t have many returning starters and not much game experience beyond them so we need leaders to step forward and we need to keep working to get physically stronger,” says head coach Mike Speirs, a 1990 graduate of Chadron State College who has compiled a glittering 224-55 career record while winning nine state titles. “We will also face a difficult schedule with what could be considered three of the top teams in our class on the first five weeks of our schedule.”

A trump card the Jags can play is the return of senior all-state running back Dylan Horejsi (5-11, 170), who last season rushed for 1,622 yards and 25 touchdowns. Junior Charlie Dvorak (5-11, 150) will add depth as will sophomore Trevor Jedlicka (5-6, 130), after last season rushing for 187 yards and two TDs.

Another player to keep an eye on is junior Luke Rocheford (6-0, 140), who will play one of the skill positions after last season catching seven passes for 123 yards and three TDs. More importantly he’s one of the state’s most exciting kick returners, last season taking three punts and two kicks to the house.

Senior Josh Brester (6-0, 145) is the most experienced quarterback candidate, last year rushing for 167 yards and two TDs, with junior Darrin Pokorny (6-1, 155) another prospect.

Two all-district seniors will lead the offensive line, including guard Lane Hegemann (6-4, 220) and tight end Kade Hegemann (6-0, 160). Last season Kade caught 12 passes for 131 yards and two TDs. Battling for the other starting positions will be seniors Carter Jensen (6-1, 200) and Mitch Yosten (6-3, 185) and juniors Carter Throener (5-10, 185) and Kyle Pickhinke (6-0, 255). Junior tight end Trevor Schumacher (6-, 165) will also bolster the offensive line.

Kade Hegemann (164 tackles, 12 TFL) is one of the premier linebackers in eight-man football with Horejsi (30 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 sacks), Throener (46 tackles) and Schumacher (34 tackles) rounding out an outstanding set of linebackers. Brester (43 tackles), Pokorny (20 tackles, 2 FR) and Rocheford (20 tackles) will be leaders in the H-D defensive backfield.

Lane Hegemann (63 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks) anchors the defensive line where Jensen (33 tackles), Yosten (33 tackles) and Pickhinke (20 tackles) will be important players.

Look for the Jags to hold their own and win six or seven in the regular season and advance in the playoffs.

Lutheran High NE

EAGLES

Just because you drop from 11-man to 8-man doesn’t mean you’ll be a great football. But when you return seven starters on offense and six on defense from a 5-4 team your odds sure go up.

That’s the case for the Eagles, who are coached by Darin Suckstorf.

“I believe we have a great group of linemen and skill people but we will need to adapt to playing eight-man football,” says Coach Suckstorf, a graduate of Concordia University.

Returning to quarterback the team will be junior Jaxson Kant (5-11, 180), who last season passed for 743 yards and seven TDs and rushed for another 288 yards and four TDs. Speedy junior Logan Nitz (5-9, 160) is a proven running back, last season gaining 529 yards and scoring six TDs, with seniors Kalvin Watts (5-6, 150) and Marcus Echtenkamp (6-0, 180) and sophomores Eli Knapp (5-10, 180) and Garrett Boelter (5-10, 155) also battling for carries.

Junior Ben Gebhardt (6-1, 175) returns as the team’s starting wide receiver with senior tight end Tanner Koss (5-10, 215) also a returning starter, last season catching 12 passes for 195 yards and a TD. Senior Ian Hansen (6-4, 170) is also a top prospect at tight end and sophomore Haydyn Beaudette (5-1, 160) will be a factor at wide receiver.

Senior Connor Wilcox (6-1, 240) is an all-state candidate who will lead the team’s offensive line with senior Jake McKeown (6-0, 220) a three-year returning starter in the line and senior Jeremiah Nichols (5-10, 240) another returning starter in the O-line. Senior Dalton Freudenburg (5-10, 240), a transfer from Stuart, is expected to compete for a starting position with sophomores Adam Echtenkamp (6-3, 230) and Ethan Christian (6-0, 190) also in the picture.

Nitz (57 tackles) and Gebhardt are returning starters in the defensive secondary with Beaudette and junior Sam Jagels (5-10, 160) also expected to contribute. Koss (59 tackles) leads a linebacker unit that also includes Kant, Knapp, Boelter and junior Marshall Peterson (6-1, 165). Wilcox and McKeown lead a defensive line rotation that will also include Freudenburg, Adam Echtenkamp and Christian.

You figure the program gets a grip on eight-man and that could translate into eight regular season wins and another one or two in the playoffs.

Neligh-Oakdale

WARRIORS

Here’s another team that could make some big noise in the postseason, as the Warriors return seven starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 4-5 playoff team.

“We have almost everybody back and our team showed steady improvement last season. By the end of last season we were pretty respectable and we will build from there,” says head coach Ron Beacom, a 1991 graduate of UN-Lincoln who enters his sixth season at Neligh-Oakdale. Previously he led Archbishop Bergan to the Class C-2 state final in 2008 and 2010. “We will be a little undersized but this is also the best participation we have had during my time at Neligh, so our depth will be much better.”

One of the better all-around players in Class D-1 football for 2018, senior all-state candidate Austin Rice (6-2, 195) returns at tight end for the Warriors after last season catching 38 passes for 530 yards and four TDs. Rising sophomore Julien Hearn (5-9, 145) is a deep threat receiver - 14 catches for 309 yards, 4 TDs - junior Jayden Arehart (5-11, 170) runs an 11.2 in the 100 meters and incoming sophomore Garrett Belitz (5-8, 135) is also expected to be a quality receiver. Add it up and that’s one scary set of receivers.

Junior Hunter Charf (5-11, 175) will be the team’s quarterback, and besides all of his passing options - last season he passed for 1,078 yards and 10 TDs - he also rushed for 313 yards and eight TDs last season. He’s also got a quality backup in sophomore Brock Kester (5-8, 130), who in his rookie season passed for 184 yards and four TDs.

Bringing balance to the offense, senior Andrew Herley (5-9, 145) is an outstanding running back for the Warriors, last season rushing for 557 yards and 14 TDs and also catching 24 passes for 219 yards and two more TDs.

All-district senior Tucker Knust (5-11, 260) will anchor both lines for Neligh-Oakdale with junior Kaleb Pofahl (6-0, 190) and another full-time returning starter and sophomores Colton Klabenes (5-10, 175) and Dawson Kaup (6-1, 170) also battling for time in the line.

Charf (78 tackles), Pofahl and Klabenes are returning starters at linebacker with sophomore Caleb Payne (5-9, 155) and Belitz other talented options at that position. Herley (3 INT) leads a secondary that will also include Hearn, Arehart and Kester. Knust and Rice return to lead the defensive line with Kaup also in the mix for playing time. Arehart also serves as the team’s punter.

Lots to like here. Look for the Warriors to win seven games this regular season and another one or two in the playoffs.

Laurel-C-C

BEARS

With seven starters back on both offense and defense hopes are high for the Bears, who finished 1-7 last season.

“Even with so many returning starters this is still a very young team but our players have a strong desire to succeed,” says third-year head coach Patrick Arens, a 1996 graduate of Wayne State College. “Sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t reflect the improvements your team makes as the season progresses but we are optimistic about the upcoming season.”

All-district senior QB Izac Reifenrath (5-11, 145) returns to run the show for the Bears, last season passing for 629 yards and 12 TDs, with junior Noah Schutte (6-4, 185) his best returning receiver after finishing 2017 with 19 catches for 357 yards and eight TDs.

Junior Austin Brandt (6-2, 180) will be the running back, last season he gained 285 yards and scored TD, and versatile sophomore Cael Hartung (6-2, 190) is a bit run/receive threat from his tight end position, last season rushing for 109 yards and a TD and catching five passes for 100 yards and two TDs.

LCC will have great depth in the offensive line thanks to the return of five other starters besides Hartung, including senior Ethan Williams (5-10, 230), juniors Cutter Haberman (6-0, 215) and Wyatt Taylor (5-11, 175), sophomore Austin Hall (6-5, 215) and junior tight end Dylan Reimers (6-0, 200).

Reifenrath (74 tackles) leads a linebacker unit that also returns senior Noah Stone (6-0, 150), who last season had 41 tackles, along with Brandt (27 tackles), Reimers and Hartung with Schutte (20 tackles, 2 INT) leading the secondary where junior Ty Erwin (6-0, 170) is also expected to be a contributor.

Taylor (50 tackles), Hall (36 tackles, 4 TFL), Williams and Haberman are returning starters in the defensive line with juniors Kaden Swanson (6-4, 240) and Austin Vanhorn (6-3, 175) also expected to play key roles in the D-line.

Gotta be careful not to get swept up here but there is a lot of talent on this roster. Let’s say the Bears win four or so and make the playoffs.

Madison

DRAGONS

Facing declining participation numbers and a lack of on-field success - no playoff appearances since 2008 - the Dragons took the drastic step of declaring for eight-man while still Class C-1 in student population. Madison returns six starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 0-9 team.

“Moving to eight-man will be a huge positive for our program and our kids who want to play,” says sixth-year head coach Travis Jordan, a 2003 graduate of Wayne State College. “This will allow us to have more depth and better competition in practice, which should translate to more competitive football on Friday nights. We will still be a rather young team but one with a good deal of experience.”

While his name doesn’t often find its way into the headlines senior Gabe Romero (5-10, 180) will be one of the better running backs in Class D-1 after last season rushing for 868 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Joining him in the backfield is junior QB Ivan Saldana (5-10, 145), who last season passed for 123 yards and rushed for 104 yards and a TD, and sophomore running back Nick Oltmer (5-10, 160), who rushed for 100 yards in 2017.

There size, depth and experience in the offensive line thanks to the return of four starters including senior Saul Alvarado (5-7, 200), juniors Adolfo Rangel (5-6, 200) and Daniel Ciriaco (6-1, 255) and sophomore Kolby Johnson (6-2, 220).

Romero (45 tackles, 4 TFL) and Oltmer (26 tackles) will man the linebacker spots on defense while Saldana (51 tackles) will again play safety. Johnson (20 tackles), Alvarado, Rangel and Ciriaco return as starters in the D-line.

Dunno. Been a tough stretch for Madison football and as a fan you hope the move to 8-man takes. There is enthusiasm around the program that has been lacking in the recent past so let’s say the Dragons win a couple of games, maybe three.

Elkhorn Valley

FALCONS

After back-to-back winless seasons there is a hint of optimism surrounding the EV program as the Falcons return seven starters on both offense and defense.

“I could see this being the group that changes what outsiders have to say about Elkhorn Valley football,” says third-year head coach Brendan Dittmer, a 2001 graduate of Midland University. “I am counting on both our offensive and defensive lines to be improved and for us to be better on defense, especially against the run. Our kids are working hard because they know success doesn’t just happen because we want it to.”

Senior all-district running back Josh McFarland (5-9, 165), who is also a defending state wrestling champion, will again be featured in the EV offensive attack after last season rushing for 429 yards and seven TDs and catching 19 passes for 214 yards and three scores. Returning at quarterback is sophomore Braedyn Ollendick (6-1, 150), who had a nice rookie season, throwing for 691 yards and eight TDs.

Elkhorn Valley’s two best receivers return, senior Brock Schaecher (6-5, 185) and sophomore Adam Miller (5-10, 130); Schaecher last season caught 19 passes for 277 yards and three TDs and Miller caught 11 passes for 120 yards and two TDs.

Two sophomore starters return in the EV offensive line including Caden Reikofski (6-3, 215), who was named the team’s 2017 lineman of the year, as well as Gavyn Clause (6-2, 195). A possible third man in the ring is senior Christian Cristian Yaw (5-9, 220).

McFarland (88 tackles) and senior Prestin Vondra (6-0, 170), who had 56 tackles including three for loss and two fumble recoveries, are set at linebacker with Miller (48 tackles, 3 INT) and Ollendick. Schaecher (68 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 FR) is a beast in the defensive line with Yaw (20 tackles, 5 TFL) and Clause other returning starters in the D-line. Junior Kolton Krick (5-6, 140), who added 33 tackles last season, will also be helpful on the defensive side of the ball.

Expect the Falcons to be much improved, winning three or four games with a playoff berth not a big surprise.