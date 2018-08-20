



District 5

Sutton

MUSTANGS

It’s a pretty rosy picture at Sutton where the Mustangs return seven starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 7-3 playoff team.

“Overall team speed and depth are going to be our team strengths,” says ninth-year head coach Steve Ramer, a graduate of Peru State College who has compiled an impressive 138-67 career record. “Our defense has a chance to be strong and could set the table for our offense. We will also be preparing to take good care of the ball in big games.”

Speaking of speed, senior all-state candidate Brett Simonsen (5-9, 185) will be featured in the Sutton offense after last season running for 1,018 yards and 14 TDs. Also joining him in the backfield will be senior James Griess (5-9, 175), who last season rushed for 538 yards and four TDs and senior Jacob Rogers (6-1, 220), who gained 171 yards and scored a TD. Also in the mix is sophomore Wyatt Bergen (5-11, 165), who last season rushed for 168 yards and three TDs.

Senior Jordan Davis (6-2, 185) is the team’s leading returning wide receiver, last season catching 27 passes for 424 yards and five TDs, with senior Cam Kleinschmidt (5-10, 170) another valuable receiver; Kleinschmidt last season caught 16 passes for 246 yards and two TDs. Junior Maury Bautista (6-1, 175) will add depth at the receiver position.

Junior Jackson Perrian (6-0, 190) becomes the team’s new starter at QB and he’s fast, real fast. Last season he gained 146 yards and scored three touchdowns. Watch out here.

All-state in 2017, senior Garrett Nuss (6-2, 255) leads an offensive line that also returns seniors Kinser Rafert (6-0, 240) and Tyler Ohrman (5-10, 250) with senior Seth George (6-2, 200) the team’s tight end. Last season George not only proved an outstanding blocker but also caught nine passes for 141 yards and a TD. Juniors Jarvis Smith (6-2, 245), Braden Peterworth (6-4. 285), both who have enjoyed huge off-seasons - and Hunter Wiseman (6-0, 190) round out the offensive line rotation with sophomore Tyler Baldwin (6-2, 190) a prospect at tight end.

Griess (94 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 INT) is a returning all-stater and leads a linebacker unit that also includes Davis (40 tackles, 2 INT) and Rogers (37 tackles, 3 sacks) with junior Cory Carlson (6-2, 190), who had 20 tackles last season, and senior Brandon Friesen (5-10, 185) adding depth. Kleinschmidt (39 tackles) and Simonsen (30 tackles, 3 INT) are returning starter in the secondary with Perrian also in the mix.

George (39 tackles, 5 sacks) is a playmaker in the defensive line where Rafert (23 tackles) and Ohrman are also returning starters and Smith, Peterworth, Wiseman and Baldwin all good bets to play a great deal.

We have Sutton winning seven or eight in the regular season and winning a playoff game or two. But more would come as no surprise.

Doniphan-Trumball

CARDINALS

With five starters back on both offense and defense from last year’s 6-4 playoff team the Cardinals figure to once again field a strong team in 2018.

“We look to continue to build off what we started last season and grow as a program. We return four starters in the offensive line, which is a major plus, but we will also need to develop our skill players,” says eight-year head coach Brent Breckner, a 2003 graduate of Hastings College who led Doniphan-Trumbull to the 2013 Class C-2 state title. “We also need to develop our secondary but I feel we can become the type of team that competes for the district title and a spot in the playoffs.”

Moving into the role of go-to running back will be junior Keithen Stafford (6-0, 165), who last season rushed for 175 yards and a TD in limited carries, while junior Chris Vincent (5-10, 145) will lead the team’s receiver corps which also includes junior Cole Essex (5-7, 145).

The Cardinals got a nice present in the off-season with the arrival of Yutan transfer Griffin Hendricks (5-10, 175). Last season Hendricks guided the Chieftains to the C-2 state title, passing for 1,117 yards and nine TDs and rushing for another 134 yards and four scores.

Led by senior Caleb Schuppan (5-10, 205) the team’s veteran offensive line also returns seniors Jack Sweetser (6-0, 170), Adrienne Thomas (5-10, 255) and Peyton Stewart (5-10, 195), with athletic junior Alex Thomas (6-5, 230) slipping into the starting tight end role. Sophomore Daniel Maciejewski (5-10, 190) will also play in the offensive line.

Schuppan (121 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 FR) is an all-state caliber linebacker with Sweetser (70 tackles) another defensive leader at linebacker while Stafford (20 tackles) will also contribute at the position. Senior Jordan Spilinek (5-9, 165), who had 28 tackles last season, returns at safety and Vincent and Essex will also play DB.

Thomas (32 tackles) is another all-state caliber player and he leads a defensive line that will include Stewart (31 tackles, 5 TFL), Thomas, Maciejewski and sophomore Luis Torrez (5-9, 210). Spilinek is an all-state caliber place kicker, last season converting 34-of-35 PAT attempts.

Lots to like here. Especially with Hendricks filling the QB void here’s a team that could win eight in the regular season maybe all nine, and another game or two in the playoffs.

Hastings St. Cecilia

BLUEHAWKS

After missing the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since the mid-1980s the Bluehawks will return seven starters on offense and six on defense from last season’s 4-5 team.

St. Cecilia is coached by legendary Carl Tesmer, who has won 343 games in his career and three state championships, all the titles at St. Cecilia. “Last season we suffered so many early injuries and lost games to illness, it really set us back. We will start this season with two critical games (Hershey, Freeman) and we will need to be ready to play good football from the first snap of the season,” says Coach Tesmer.

Returning at quarterback is senior Thomas Redinger (6-2, 180), who last season passed for 293 yards and three TDs, with senior Luke Rodriguez (5-10, 170) his leading returning receiver. There is good depth at the running back position thanks to the return of juniors Micah Heil (5-9, 160) and Tate Schmidt (6-1, 175) with senior Ben Clark (5-9, 165) expected to see an expanded role on offense in 2018.

Anchoring the offensive line will be seniors Jarred Prevette (6-0, 240) and Alex Thomas (6-2, 215) with senior Jonas Marshall (6-0, 190) and juniors Chris Herbek (6-0, 230) and Caden Rasser (5-8, 160) lettermen who could help and junior letterman Alex Burns (6-0, 170) expected to play tight end.

Clark (57 tackles) is the team’s leading returning tackler from his linebacker position and an all-district selection in 2017 with Heil and junior Gunner Fischer (5-10, 165) also returning starters at linebacker. Senior Jake Esch (5-10, 175) leads a secondary that will also return Rodriguez (3 INT), Schmidt and junior Jake Brouillette (6-0, 160) while Prevette and Thomas will lead the defensive line. Rodriguez is the team’s punter, last season averaging 32.2 yards per attempt.

Superior

WILDCATS

Moving up after two years in eight-man the Wildcats will return five starters on both sides of the ball from last season’s 3-5 team.

“We will be young and inexperienced by transitioning back to 11-man football but I have a lot of confidence in the work ethic of these young men and believe we can be successful,” says fifth-year head coach Brandon Siegel, a 2012 graduate of UN-Kearney.

At the controls of the Superior offense will be returning all-district junior Hunter Healey (180), who last season passed for 753 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for another 123 yards and a score while splitting time at the position. He’s got a pair of talented senior receivers in Adam Baker (165), who last season caught 26 passes for 375 yards and six touchdowns, and McKinney Edwards (180), who caught 15 passes for 353 yards and four TDs. Another wide receiver with starting experience is sophomore Conner Blackstone (140).

Senior Seth Gehle (150) and sophomore Zeke Meyer (150) are expected to play at running back but there could be some shuffling at the skill positions. Juniors Braden Frasier (130), Zade Hansen (140) and Caden Roberts (140) will also compete for time at the skill positions.

Leading the offensive line will be senior Jaden Hanson (215) with senior Cody Mohler (250) another returning starter up front and senior Zach Renz (290) and juniors Brenden Jensen (145), Ezra Boger (280) and Ashton Berentes (175) competing for playing time in the offensive line.

Healey (95 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 FR) is also an outstanding linebacker and will be joined by junior Issac Meyer (165), who last season had 20 tackles, along with Blackstone. Baker (37 tackles) and Edwards (31 tackles) give the Wildcats a strong set of DBs with Hanson (41 tackles, 4 TFL) a force in the defensive line where Boger (20 tackles) will be another leader. Edwards is also a capable punter, last season averaging 32.4 yards per attempt.

Superior also got a nice off-season boost from the arrival of North Platte St. Pat’s transfer Ben Vyzourek, who plays guard and is also an all-state caliber punter and kicker.

Moving to 11-man will be a big adjustment but with the Wildcats having enjoyed some recent success we could see them winning three games.





Sandy Creek

COUGARS

Fresh from his college graduation at Doane former Columbus Lakeview all-stater Jack Shadley takes the reigns at Sandy Creek. The Cougars were 0-9 in 2017.

“We return a lot of experienced players and that will make our overall leadership a team strength. Our juniors and seniors are great leaders on the field and in the classroom,” says Coach Shadley. “There is the potential to be a very good football team but we have many areas where we need to improve our play.”

Versatile and talented, all-district junior Connor Crumbliss (5-10, 175) will be one of the team’s offensive catalysts after last season rushing for 293 yards and a TD and catching 15 passes for 215 yards and two TDs. So will the team’s leading returning rusher, senior Bailey Timmerman (5-6, 180), who last season rushed for 465 yards and two TDs, with junior Hunter Steinbach (5-9, 160) another impact running back, last year having rushed for 165 yards.

Senior Blake Janda (5-9, 155) returns as the team’s starting quarter, last season throwing for 289 yards and two TDs, and junior Wyatt Mach (6-0, 175) will be among his leading wide receivers.

Among the prospects to earn playing time in the line will be seniors Dillon Scheirmeyer (6-0, 270) and Joel Shuck (6-3, 240), juniors Sam Rempe (5-10, 250), Tanner Wenske (6-0, 205) and Andrew Vang (6-0, 175) and incoming freshman Joshua Shaw (6-0, 205). Keep an eye on Shuck and Shaw, just sayin’. Junior Jonathan Mueller (6-2, 200) will play tight end for the Cougars.

Crumbliss (76 tackles, 2 FR) leads a secondary that will also include Mach (22 tackles) with Steinbach (40 tackles, 3 TFL), Timmerman and Mueller at linebacker and all those offensive line candidates battling it out for playing time in the D-line.

No place to go but up for the Cougars who should show improvement and win a couple of games in 2018.

District 6

St. Paul

WILDCATS

Four starters return on offense and six on defense for the Wildcats who finished last season 5-4. But there’s more to the story.

“We will have good depth at all positions and have a nice blend of athletic ability, speed and size,” says head coach Rusty Fuller, a 2007 graduate of Peru State College who enters his fifth season at St. Paul. “We are going to be lacking experience, so we have a lot of younger players who are going to have to grow up quickly to fulfill their roles on our team. We need to establish a quarterback that fits our system and also become more physical on both sides of the ball. If we can become mentally and physically tough and believe in the process, the sky’s the limit for this team.”

St. Paul has a real chance to have one of the state’s best young lines with senior all-district tight end Carson Morgan (6-4, 210) and senior center Christian Eacker (5-9, 180) leading a group that will in sophomore Logan Vogel (6-4, 210), a returning starter at tight end, along with sophomore guards Nathan Scheer (6-1, 245) and Kaleb Pedersen (6-4, 305). Sophomore Jackson Hemphill (6-1, 175) and Gunnar Nyberg (6-1, 175) and junior Ethan Uhlir (5-9, 180) will compete for the start at tackle with incoming freshman John Kaslon (5-10, 300) also in the mix to provide depth in the line.

There are three players in the battle to earn the starting quarterback position. Junior Tanner Maddox (5-10, 155) has the most experience and last season passed for 152 yards and two TDs but sophomore Brendan Knapp (6-0, 170) and incoming freshman Trevor Dugan (5-10, 175) are also in the picture. Sophomore Eli Larson (6-0, 205) will be the team’s go-to back, last year rushing for 199 yards and catching 11 passes for 261 yards and a TD, with junior Jackson Seward (5-10, 165) and incoming freshman Hunter Gravatt (5-10, 165) other options.

Senior Wyatt Placke (5-7, 145) will return as a starting wide receiver for the Wildcats.

Larson (46 tackles, 3 INT) and Eacker will get the start at linebacker with Knapp and Dugan other leading candidates for playing time at the position. Seward returns as the team’s free safety with sophomore Hunter Wroblewski (5-10, 150), Gravatt and Maddox also part of the plan in the secondary.

Morgan, Vogel (2 FR) and Scheer are starters in the defensive line but it would be a good idea to keep an eye on Pedersen, a monster talent who missed last season due to injury. Nyberg and Kaslon are among the candidates to add depth in the D-line and Seward will again be the team’s kicker, last season averaging 37.3 yards per punt and adding 18 PATs.

Good senior leadership here and that sophomore class is something special. Get the quarterback situated and maybe the Wildcats win six games and win the district title, qualifying for the playoffs.

Wood River

EAGLES

You can see the momentum building around the Eagles program and now they return nine starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 3-6 team. Last season Wood River ended a 14-game losing streak.

“We are excited about our ability to compete with any opponent,” says head coach Jeff Ashby, who enters his second year at Wood River after leading Giltner to a pair of state finals, winning Class D-2 in 2012. “We felt like we made some big strides last season and hope to continue that improvement this year.”

Junior Ty Swanson (6-2,150) becomes the team’s full-time starter after last season finishing strong, passing for 798 yards and two TDs, and returns to find a capable receiver corps led by all-district senior Grant Gannon (5-9, 160), who last season caught 33 passes for 493 yards and four TDs. Two other senior starters round the group, including Cauy Gideon (6-0, 165) and Jose Trejo (5-8); last season Gideon caught 23 passes for 373 yards and three TDs, Trejo 33 had 33 catches for 289 yards and two TDs.

All-district senior running weapon Camden Thompson (5-11, 170) again figures to be a valuable offensive weapon for the Eagles after last season rushing for 322 yards and two TDs and catching 21 passes for 131 yards and a score. Athletic and a strong leader, senior Tanner Hermann (6-0, 200) moves from quarterback to running back and will provide some extra thump; last season threw for 990 yards and seven TDs

Last season was his first playing football since junior high but senior Zane Turek (6-3, 250) immediately established himself as a force in the offensive line, where he will be joined by senior Zach Kaufman (5-11, 165) and juniors Kaden Peters (6-3, 210) and Brandon Seier (6-2, 210). Splitting time between tackle and tight end, junior Trey Zessin (6-3, 200) is another talented athlete who last season caught 14 passes for 258 yards and three TDs.

Wood River’s line also gets a bonus from the arrival of Minnesota transfer Colin Hurley (5-11, 200), who was a two-way starter at his former school.

Thompson (92 tackles, 2 FR) and senior Evan Waddington (5-10, 150), a three-time state wrestling champion who last season recorded 47 tackles, are returning starters at linebacker with Hermann likely to fill the other starting spot. Turek (38 tackles), Trejo, Kaufman, Peters, Seier and Hurley will round out the defensive line rotation. Gannon (36 tackles, 5 INT) leads a defensive secondary that will also include Gideon and Swanson (3 INT). Waddington is an outstanding punter, averaging 35.7 per kick in 2017.

Wow, what a difference a year makes. The momentum is real, so figure the Eagles win six games, make a serious play for the district title and a playoff berth, something the program hasn’t enjoyed since 2008.

Centura

CENTURIONS

With seven starters back on both sides of the ball and a big-time transfer things are on the fast track at Centura, which finished 3-6 last season.

“Depth will be an issue for our program but we bring back some very talented players and we will get our quarterback back from injury. There are leadership roles to fill but if we can do that we will be OK,” says fifth-year head coach Larry Baker, a graduate of UN-Kearney.

Senior Noah Wooden (6-0, 175) returns at quarterback for the Centurions with junior Kile Bentley (5-10, 175) and senior Dylan Hruby (5-9, 175) returning starters at running back. Sophomore Eli Wooden (5-9, 140) and junior return as starting wide receivers.

Seniors Austin Simmons (5-10, 220) and Keith Zimmerman (5-10, 190) are a great pair to build around in the offensive line with Norris junior transfer Tyler Ruhl (6-2, 180) an important addition at tight end.

Simmons (131 tackles) and Bentley returning all-district linebackers as was Ruhl (126 tackles, 4 TFL) with Hruby rounding out a pretty outstanding set of linebackers. Zimmerman will lead the defensive line with the Woodens and junior Juan Perez (5-7, 150) returning starters in the secondary. Ruhl will also serve as the team’s kicker.

Need to fill out some spots in the line but do that and Centura wins four or five games and maybe even becomes part of the playoff discussion.

Gibbon

BUFFALOES

With some of the program’s all-time best players having graduated in May the Buffaloes will return four starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 5-4 team.

“We lost some iconic players from our program. Our leading rusher, passer, receiver and tackler from last year’s team are all gone,” says 10th-year head coach Mark McLaughlin, a 2006 graduate of UN-Kearney. “We don’t have a player on our roster who has thrown a pass in a varsity game and basically our team’s success will come down to us developing good leadership skills.”

Competing to become the team’s new starting quarterback are junior Chase Capek (5-7, 130) and sophomore Matthew Weismann (5-7, 120) with junior Ben Willey (5-8, 160) a returning starter at wide receiver, last season catching eight passes for 109 yards and two TDs. Adding some depth at the receiver position will be junior Brian Yepez-Meza (5-8, 140) , senior Logan Middlestewart (5-8, 140) and sophomore Elijah Harper (5-6, 125).

Junior Daniel Escandon (5-6, 130) and sophomore Sean Hampton (5-7, 150) will power the team’s running game, Escandon last year earning second-team all-district honors after catching six passes for 137 yards and Hampton rushing for 111 yards and scoring on a kickoff return. Senior Alex Lopez (5-8, 150) last season rushed for 100 yards but could also see playing time at receiver and sophomore Jose Honorato (5-9, 165) will play tight end for the Buffaloes.

Another second-team all-district player, senior Chi Onate (6-3, 270) will anchor the Gibbon offensive line with senior Sam Kucera (6-2, 17) and junior Jaime Cuellar (5-7, 215) also returning starters. Junior Austin McHale (6-4, 230) missed last season due to injury but should be an impact player in the line while junior Tayven Kier (5-10, 150) is another candidate for playing time.

Hampton (26 tackles, 4 sacks) will lead a linebacker unit that will also include Kucera and Kier, with Escandon (2 INT) and Willey returning starters in the secondary who will be joined by Lopez (20 tackles) and Honorato among others.

Onate is a returning starter in the defensive line where Cuellar and McHale will also contribute.

Got to establish a quarterback and develop some playmakers on both sides of the ball but we see the Buffaloes winning something like three games.

GI Central Catholic

CRUSADERS

Dropping to Class C-2 from Class C-1, the Crusaders return seven starters on offense and nine on defense from last year’s 0-9 team.

“We will still be a very young team with several incoming sophomores having already gained varsity experience. Our skill positions will be improved with that experience but we have work to do in both our offensive and defensive line,” says second- year head coach Timothy Dvorak, a 2012 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan.

Senior Jack Goering (6-0, 165) will assume full-time starting quarterback duties after earning the job late last season and finishing with 377 yards passing and a touchdown. He’s got a great target to throw to in senior all-state candidate Jacob Herbek (6-5, 200), who last season caught 37 passes for 393 yards and a TD. Versatile and talented, sophomore Russell Martinez (5-10, 160) another great option, last season catching 33 passes for 220 yards but also rushing for 161 yards and passing for 187 yards and a TD, and senior Dylan Rasmussen (6-1, 160) is also back after catching 12 passes for 100 yards and a score. Sophomore Zach Cloud (5-10, 135) also has starting experience at wide receiver.

Three senior starters return in the GICC offensive line including Kaden Cornelius (6-1, 170), Andrew Kulp (5-8, 160) and Joseph Lukasiewicz (6-0, 220).

Martinez (39 tackles, 5 TFL), Kulp (25 tackles, 3 TFL) and senior Blake Steinke (5-10, 170), who was in on 32 tackles including four for loss, are returning starters at linebacker while Goering (33 tackles) and Rasmussen (28 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks) lead a secondary that will include senior Tanner Turek (5-7, 135), who had 26 tackles last season, and sophomore Brayden Wenzl (5-7, 140).

Herbek (66 tackles, 8 TFL) is also a attention grabber in the defensive line with Cornelius and Kulp (25 tackles, 3 TFL) also returning starters in the D-line.

Junior Dietrick Stolz (5-8, 135) will serve as the team’s punter and place kicker, last season averaging 31.4 per punt.

Tough to go from 0-9 to a state title and it’s tougher to win at the varsity level counting on sophomores. That said, look for the Crusaders to be improved and win three games, maybe four.

District 7

North Platte St. Pat’s

IRISH

After qualifying for the playoffs a 10th consecutive season the Irish return six starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 7-3 team.

“We return a solid group with experience on the defensive side of the ball but we also need to keep improving our overall team strength,” says head coach Kevin Dodson, who enters his 20th year leading the program, having won 147 games during that time including the 2004 Class C-2 state title. “Our youth at some spots and overall lack of numbers is a concern.”

Senior Jacob Swift (5-8, 175) is the team’s leading returning rusher with 288 yards and three touchdowns in 2017 and he’s also a big play threat in the kick return game. Seniors Jalen Stienike (5-6, 165) and Nick Niesen (5-10, 150) will also be part of the rushing attack and senior Tyler Ferguson (5-9, 150) is the team’s starter at wingback.

Junior letterman Dolan Branch (5-11, 175) is in line to become the team’s new starting quarterback.

Junior Charles Aufdenkamp (5-11, 195) is a versatile and powerful athlete, who not only leads the team’s offensive line but also took time out last season to rush for 280 yards. Juniors Matthew Elsten (6-2, 175) and Talan McGill (5-11, 175) are also returning starters in the offensive line with senior James Roberts (6-0, 145) back at tight end. Senior Patrick O’Neill (5-10, 185) and juniors Dylan Woody (5-10, 270), Mick Ekdahl (6-0, 200) and Andrew Lindemeier (5-10, 150) will also be part of the offensive line rotation.

Aufdenkamp (3 FR) is a returning all-district linebacker with Roberts another returning starter at that position and Branch another prospect. Ferguson, Niesen and Swift return in the secondary with Stienike and Elsten returning starters at defensive end and McGill at defensive tackle. O’Neill, Lindemeier, Ekdahl and Woody again come into play in the defensive line.

Look for the Irish to win six games and contend for both a playoff spot and the district title.

Hershey

PANTHERS

After graduating a large and talented senior class the Panthers will have a new look in 2018, returning four starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 6-4 playoff team.

“It will be an interesting year because we return a lot of experience but could also wind up playing a lot of underclassmen,” says Ryan Smith, a graduate of Chadron State College who enters his 21st year at the school. “We will have a battle for the quarterback position and could wind up playing several guys at running back. Our offensive line is our biggest concern but we do return all three of our starting linebackers on defense.”

Seniors Levi Wilson and Nolan Benjamin are in the fight to win the starting quarterback position while senior Caje Naranjo is the team’s leading returning rusher and will be the team’s go-to running back. Senior Eli Huebner returns as the team’s leading receiver.

Seniors Isaac Margritz and Payne Dewey are returning starters in the Panthers offensive line where five other seniors will battle it out for playing time, among them Jake Kolar, Jacob Schmitt, Dawson Seamann, Dalton Ebmeier and Dalton West.

Margritz and seniors Colten Ballentine and Jeremy Parker are the team’s returning set of veteran linebackers with Huebner the leader of the secondary. Margritz is a returning starter in the defensive line with Dewey and the other five linemen prospects trying to find playing time in the D-line. Huebner is the team’s punter, last season averaging 33.5 per punt.

The Panthers have done a lot of winning in recent seasons and we see them winning four or five this year, maybe more if the quarterback thing works out.

Gordon-Rushville

MUSTANGS

Former defensive coordinator Boone Bowker steps into the head coaching role and will lead a team that includes four returning starters on offense and five on defense. Last season the Mustangs finished 5-4 and this season drop from Class C-1 to Class C-2.

“We are excited to compete in a new district against teams we have never faced before,” says Coach Bowker, a 2015 graduate of Black Hills (S.D.) State University. “We are going to be a blue collar team with a good work ethic and we are going to be a very physical team. We need to develop leadership for our team but we have several kids who are capable of filling those roles.”

Senior Carson Hinn (5-11, 150) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last season putting together a strong season in which he passed for 871 yards and seven TDs and also rushed for three touchdowns. Junior fullback Jarrett Pieper (5-10, 185) last season rushed for 206 yards and five TDs and will become the team’s go-to back with senior Tommy Bragg (5-9, 165) also having some starting experience and sophomore Elijah Jackson (5-10, 140) another prospect in the running game. Senior Corbin Bailey (5-8, 145) will be one of the prospects to play the wide receiver position.

Two starters return in the offensive line, including senior leader Damian Holeman (5-9, 175) and junior Kaiden Vincent (6-0, 165) along with seniors Riley Snyder (6-1, 195) and Clay Shields (6-2, 180).

Holeman (44 tackles, 7 TFL) is a returning all-district defensive lineman and will be joined in the line by Snyder and Shields. Bragg (64 tackles), Pieper (58 tackles) and Vincent (54 tackles) give the Mustangs a quality set of linebackers while Bailey (21 tackles), Hinn and Jackson will man the secondary.

Even with the loss of some big-time talents there is enthusiasm surrounding the Mustangs camp. We see them winning four or five games and setting the stage for bigger things to come.

Southern Valley

EAGLES

New head coach Russell Norton brings a college coaching background to Southern Valley where his program will return 10 players with starting experience. Last season the Eagles finished 1-8.

Returning at quarterback for Southern Valley will be sophomore Carter Bose (6-0, 140), who last season passed for 350 yards and two TDs, and he’s got a couple of talented young receivers in sophomores Brody Yant (5-8, 135) and Clayton Berry (6-0, 145). Last season Yant caught 32 passes for 300 yards and two TDs while Berry added 18 receptions for 199 yards and three scores. Senior Pete Brown (6-1, 160) is another experienced receiver for the Eagles.

Juniors Cody Lambert (5-6, 135) and Jaden Quinn (5-8, 160) are the teams most proven running backs, Lambert last season rushing for 229 yards and Quinn adding 134 yards and two TDs. Seniors Dalton Yost (5-8, 140) and Carter Brown (6-0, 160) will also compete for carries.

Sophomore AJ Weatherwax (5-10, 200) and senior Brant Grove (6-0, 195) are returning starters in the offensive line.

Weatherwax (79 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FR) has already established himself as one of the rising young defenders in Class C-2 football - having him in the all-state conversation at season’s end isn’t all that crazy - with Lambert (41 tackles, 5.5 TFL), Berry (27 tackles) and Carter Brown (20 tackles, 3 TFL) rounding out what should be a very solid linebacker unit. The SV secondary should also be in good shape thanks to the return of Quinn (55 tackles, 7 TFL),Pete Brown (30 tackles) and Dalton Yant (21 tackles).

On the other hand, Grove (37 tackles) is the only returning starter in the defensive line.

Coach Norton will bring some new ideas to the table and this is a much more experienced team than took the field last season. Look for three wins, maybe four, and maybe more yet if some line depth comes into focus.

Bridgeport

BULLDOGS

Returning seven starters on offense and eight on defense the Bulldogs are in position to improve upon last year’s 3-6 mark.

“Having experienced players at all the skill positions is a real strength for our team. Most of our line is back and if we can give them some room we have playmakers who can make things happen and help us be competitive with our schedule,” says ninth-year head coach Jerod Dean, a graduate of Northern Colorado University. “We will still need to play several younger players and with the restructuring of Class C-2 we will have some very long road trips this season.”

Sophomore Cole Faessler (5-6, 150) will become the team’s starting quarterback, last season rushing for 147 yards and two TDs and catching five passes for 141 yards, and he will be joined in the backfield by hard charging senior running back Dylan Schnell (5-10, 170), who last season rushed for 346 yards and a TD. Senior Charles Lang (5-9, 170) is another no-nonsense runner who will also be a key part of the rushing attack.

An athletic playmaker, senior wide receiver Kaleb Lussetto (5-6, 145), an all-district selection last season who averaged 22 yards per reception and will see the ball a lot in 2018.

Senior center Abe Ramos (5-7, 210) is a returning starter who will lead the offensive line. Seniors Drake DeMasters (6-4, 175) and Brandon Collins (6-0, 170) have experience at tight end with sophomore Cade Loomis (5-10, 165) a rising prospect who will fit in somewhere.

Lussetto (35 tackles) and Faessler (33 tackles) lead the team’s secondary with Lang (40 tackles, 2 FR), DeMasters (22 tackles), Schnell and senior Max Cooper (5-10, 155), who added 23 tackles, valuable assets at linebacker. Collins (21 tackles), Ramos and Loomis will help man the defensive front.

Look for Bridgeport to win three or four games this season.