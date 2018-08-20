



District 1

Wilber-Clatonia

WOLVERINES

Two seasons removed from the program’s first state championship the Wolverines return three starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 8-2 playoff team.

“We will be extremely young and inexperienced in the lines. Our skill kids are talented but somebody has to block for them,” says 10th-year head coach Lynn Jurgens, a graduate of Peru State who has compiled an 89-26 career record, including the 2016 C-2 state title. “We need to take better care of the ball and utilize our team speed. We have extremely talented sophomores and freshmen but it’s hard to win at the varsity level with sophomores and freshmen.”

Senior quarterback Michael Pulliam (6-1, 185) is a good athlete and dual threat, last season passing for 767 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for another 161 yards and a TD. Joining him in the backfield is a mess of returning all-district players, including senior running back Coltin Rezabek (6-0, 180), senior fullback Hunter Cerveny (6-1, 220) and junior wingback Tad Moldenhauer (5-8, 155). Last season Rezabek gained 609 rushing yards and scored eight touchdowns and added 14 receptions for 193 yards and three TDs; Cerveny, who is a University of Nebraska baseball recruit, rushed for 315 yards and scored six TDs and also caught nine passes for 143 yards; and Moldenhauer rushed for 290 yards and a TD.

Adding even further depth to a stocked backfield will be promising sophomore Mitchell Thompson (6-1, 175), who last season rushed for 165 yards. Junior Mason Zimmerman (6-0, 160) will take over the starting split end position.

There is no lack of qualified candidates to snap up starting jobs in the line, it’s just that there are no returning starters. Senior Mitchell Whittington (6-1, 185) is a good bet to win the tight end position with juniors Tyler Hooper (5-11, 210), Bradyn Whittington (6-7, 210), Eric Escobar (6-1, 285)and Trevor Kvasnicka (5-11, 185) joining sophomore Deitrick Baker (5-6, 195) in the starting lineup and sophomores Jason Uden (6-0, 305), Justin Sladek (5-11, 240) and Hector Amaya (5-11, 170) battling for playing time in the offensive line.

Rezabek (67 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 INT) is a playmaker deluxe at linebacker with Whittington (32 tackles) and Thompson also joining him at that position. Cerveny (30 tackles) will anchor the defensive line with that swarm of offensive linemen in competition to round out the front five. Moldenhauer (31 tackles) will lead the secondary with Zimmerman also and Pulliam playing key roles. Rezabek is also the team’s punter, last year averaging 33 yards per kick.

That state title sort of blew the lid off Wilber-Clatonia’s winning outside the spotlight but this is an outstanding program and you figure the Wolverines should be good for another seven wins or so and a playoff berth.

Freeman

FALCONS

Returning six starters on offense and four on defense from a 6-3 team that finished one spot out of the playoffs the Falcons will enter the season banking on its veteran line.

“We should be very strong in both the offensive and defensive lines but we won’t have the same type of depth as we did last year, so we will need younger players to step into key roles,” says Travis Andreasen, a 2002 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan who enters his fifth season as Freeman head coach. “Our skill players are athletic and are capable of making explosive plays but our defense will need to become more aggressive in order to create more turnovers.”

One of the premier players in Class C-2 football, senior Tyler Adams (6-3, 220) can not only catch the ball well, 13 receptions for 188 yards and two TDs in ‘17, he’s an outstanding blocker. Joining him in the offensive line will b e three other returning senior starters including Austin Adams (6-1, 240), Brady Bloom (6-3, 270) and Luke Archer (6-4, 200). Expect junior Landon Husband (6-0, 185) to also play in what should be an outstanding O-line.

Senior Jackson Furstenau (6-1, 165) steps in as the team’s starting quarterback and he’s got a strong arm, says Coach Andreasen. Senior Gabe Eisenbarth (5-9, 140) is a quick receiver who last year caught six passes for 100 yards and a TD and seniors Kaleb Unvert (6-5, 185) and Eli Pelc (6-1, 150) will also be part of the receiver corps.

Senior Logan Anderson (5-10, 160) is an outstanding and versatile running back for the Falcons, last year rushing for 564 yards and three TDs and catching 20 passes for another 164 yards, with senior Garrett Lenners (5-11, 165) another experienced back, last year rushing for 101 yards and a score. Sophomore Holden Ruse (6-0, 170) is the team’s best all-around athlete, says Coach Andreasen, and he will play multiple skill positions with sophomore Colby Sugden (5-11, 140) the team’s fastest player and another skill position option.

Tyler Adams (79 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 FR) is an outstanding linebacker and will be joined at that position by Lenners (30 tackles), Unvert and Ruse, the latter who will also play some in the secondary. Austin Adams (21 tackles) will anchor the defensive line with Bloom, Archer and Husband also expected to play.

Eisenbarth (27 tackles) and Anderson are returning starters in the secondary where Pelc, Sugden and possibly Furtenau will be in the mix.

Getting defending state champion Yutan right out of the gate will be a challenge but we could see the Falcons winning six or so and being in the playoff mix.

Johnson County Central

THUNDERBIRDS

Following one of the program’s more successful recent seasons the Thunderbirds return seven starters on both sides of the ball from a 4-5 team.

“We bring back a lot of experience at most positions but will need to replace three of our offensive linemen,” says third-year head coach Gabe Meints, a 2003 graduate of UN-Omaha. “We won’t be blessed with a lot of depth so we will be asking a lot of some of our young men to be ready early in the season.”

One of the best kept secrets in Nebraska high school football, all-district senior running back Josh Bailey (5-11, 215) last season pounded his way to 1,106 yards rushing and 14 TDs, adding six catches for 114 yards and a score. Junior Levi Dorsey (5-8, 145) and sophomore Uriel Cabrales (5-10, 170) also have starting experience at running back.

Returning as the team’s quarterback will be junior Eli Waring (6-0, 145), who last season threw for 411 yards and six touchdowns, with senior Kole Kleespies (6-0,165) back at receiver after catching 15 passes for 195 yards and three TDs. Junior Sam Buchanan (5-10, 155) is another returning starter at wide receiver.

Powerful senior Simon Rother (5-10, 210) leads the offensive line unit, joined by three other returning starters, including juniors Aldo Reyes (5-9, 210) and Andruw Stafford (5-10, 195) and junior tight end Tucker Liberty (6-2, 165).

Kleespies (62 tackles, 2 FR) is an all-district DB and he’s joined in the secondary by the productive Dorsey (54 tackles, 5 INT) and Cabrales (33 tackles). Bailey (42 tackles), Liberty and junior Tanner Kerner (5-10, 150) are returning starters at linebacker.

Rother (80 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 FR) is another all-district player and leads a defensive line that will also return Reyes and Stafford as starters.

JCC could easily be a better team in 2018 but given its schedule could still wind up with another four-win season.





Syracuse

ROCKETS

Lots of factors to consider for the Rockets who return four starters on both sides of the ball after finishing 2-7 last year and moving from C-1 to C-2 this year.

“This will be the youngest group I’ve coached,” says Syracuse head coach Rick Nordhues, a 1991 graduate of Wayne State College entering his 21st season at SHS, winner of 104 games in his career. “We are seeing leadership develop in some of our younger kids and that is a good sign, plus our players have bought into our off-season work which is getting our culture back where we want and need it to be.”

Sophomore Burton Brandt (5-9, 170) saw some limited action in 2017 and returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last year throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and his top returning receiver is senior tight end Will McCoy (6-2, 175), with sophomore Griffin Goering (5-6, 130) expected to pitch in at slot back.

There is some depth at running back where junior Brandon Cavanaugh (5-9, 180) is the team’s leading returning rusher, last year gaining 340 yards and scoring two touchdowns, with sophomore Mitchell Brinkman (5-9, 135) another returning starter, junior Colby Lefferdink (5-10, 160) another veteran and incoming freshman Ashton Bader (5-10, 185) expected to make an immediate impact.

Senior Jackson Zastera (6-2, 230) is the team’s lone returning starter in the offensive line where Werner and sophomores Jackson Leonard (5-10, 175) and Nathan Miles (5-7, 150) are also candidates for playing time.

Cavanaugh (51 tackles), McCoy (22 tackles) and Leonard will settle in at linebacker for the Rockets with returning starter Zastera (28 tackles, 3 TFL) being joined by Werner and Bader in the defensive line with Miles also in the mix. Brandt and Brinkman are returning starters in the secondary where Lefferdink and Goering will also play.

Depth is an immediate concern, especially with such a young team, but we see the Rockets winning three or four games this season.

Malcolm

CLIPPERS

Returning seven starters on offense and eight on defense the Clippers set sail with the goal of improving upon last year’s 2-7 record.

“We have worked very hard to make improvements over the off-season and I am excited for them to carry over to the field,” says 12th-year head coach Scott Amen, a graduate of Doane College. “We have a good nucleus of players to build around and some players who are capable of stepping into important roles. The key to our season will be our ability to build depth in our line.”

Senior Adams Stewart (5-9, 170) is a two-time all-district running back and will lead the Malcolm rushing attack with senior Grant Burbach (5-10, 155) and sophomore Katon Thomas (5-7, 150) other options. Sophomore Malcolm Saltzman (5-10,1 45) will become the team’s starting quarterback with all-district junior Dylan Zoucha (5-10, 170) his leading receiver and junior Rickey Nickel (5-9, 180) another starting wide receiver. Sophomore Colby Sizemore (5-10, 140) will also be a factor in the receiver corps and junior Blake Sherwood (6-1, 155) will provide depth at the position.

Four starters return in the Malcolm offensive line including seniors Cody Green (5-10, 210) and Haydn Deinert (5-9, 205), junior Jaydin Little (6-2, 175) and senior tight end Nathan Kuhn (6-2, 210). Junior Dawson Dedick (6-4, 200) will also contribute in the offensive line.

Stewart and Burbach are returning starters at linebacker with Zoucha at safety and Sizemore another returning starter at DB with Saltzman available for depth. Green, Deinert, Kuhn and Little will give the team a strong defensive line.

Look for improvement from the Clippers with them winning four or five games.

Conestoga

COUGARS

First-year head coach Trenton Clausen goes to work with a program that returns six starters on offense and four on defense after going winless in 2017. Conestoga also drops from Class C-1 to Class C-2.

“We will have a senior heavy roster but due injuries and competition we also have several younger players back who saw consideration playing time last season,” says Coach Clausen, a 2011 graduate of UN-Lincoln. “We have a solid core group but how we are able to fill in around them will determine our success.”

Senior Ben Hansen is the leading candidate to earn the starting quarterback position and he will be joined in the backfield by senior Mason Jensen and sophomore Josiah Nolting. Jensen proved versatile last season, rushing for 268 yards and two TDs and also catching six passes for 169 yards and TD, while Nolting added 149 yards rushing on limited carries. Senior Buck Welch will add depth in the running game.

Four starters return in the Conestoga offensive line including senior Sam Thompson, juniors Owen Snipes and Hunter Thonen and junior tight end Dillon Leffler.

Nolting (64 tackles) is the team’s defensive leader from his safety spot while Jensen (36 tackles), Hansen (22 tackles) and Welch (22 tackles) are returning starters at linebacker. Snipes (26 tackles) and Thompson are returning starters in the defensive line with Thonen, who returns from injury, and Leffler also in the mix.

Wins will again be hard to come by for the Cougars who hope to improve as the season goes along.

District 2

BRLD

WOLVERINES

Lots of off-season talk about the Wolverines, and why not, as they return nine starters on both offense and defense after going 4-5 last season.

“We return a good deal of experience and our players have had a great off-season of work. We still have a very difficult schedule and low participation numbers always make depth an issue but we are excited about this season,” says Dan Maresh, a 2005 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan who has coached the merged program including students from Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast all three years of its existence. “Our kids have developed confidence by having success in other sports and their work in the weight room should show on Friday nights.”

Batting leadoff for the Wolverines offense is junior all-district QB Will Gatzemeyer (5-9, 160), an outstanding athlete who last season passed for 976 yards and six TDs and rushed for another 598 yards and six TDs. Junior Kobe Lyons (5-10, 190) will take over the team’s lead running back role with senior Bradley Marr (5-6, 145) adding depth

Sophomore Lucas Vogt (5-10, 160) is a rising playmaker at wide receiver, last season catching seven passes for 155 yard and TD, with junior Darwin Snyder (5-10, 150) a returning starter at the slot receiver position.

Where BRLD should do some real business is in the line. It’s a group that is led by all-district senior center Dustin Burgett (6-0, 250) and all-district senior guard Seth Totten (6-1, 280) and also includes senior Nick Ronnfeldt (6-3, 240) and juniors Parker Paulson (6-10, 170) and Luke Kramer (6-0, 240), with senior Jaxon Johnson (6-4, 235) the team’s returning tight end. Sophomore Derek Peterson (5-9, 185) will also be a factor in the offensive line.

Vogt (36 tackles, 2 INT), Gatzemeyer (59 tackles) and Snyder will make for a dynamic set of defensive backs with Petersen (62 tackles, 4 FR) the team’s leading returning tackler. Joining Peterson at linebacker will be Lyons (20 tackles) and Paulson.

Johnson (50 tackles, 2 FR), Totten (32 tackles), Burgett (25 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks) and Ronnfeldt (25 tackles, 2 FR) have a chance to be the best defensive line in Class C-2.

BRLD will play one of the most challenging schedules in C-2 - the Wolverines get defending C-1 champ Norfolk Catholic in Week 4 and C-2 champ Yutan in Week 5 - but this is a team that should be able to hold its own. We see six wins, maybe seven and another in the playoffs.





Oakland-Craig

KNIGHTS

With seven starters back on offense and eight on defense the Knights are positioned to pick right up where they left off in 2017 when they reached the playoffs, finishing 8-2.

“We lost only five seniors but some good playmakers, especially in the passing game. We should be much better in the offensive line where we return four starters and also have excellent depth,” says Joe Anderson, a graduate of the University of South Dakota who has won 108 games in his career, winning a state title at Plainview and reaching a state final at Oakland-Craig. “Defensively we will have good size in the line and experience at both linebacker and DB. We have a chance to put together another solid team thanks to having good depth including a big senior class.”

Returning starters in what should be an outstanding offensive line are seniors Tyson Harney (6-3, 235), a two-year starter, Cole Bures (6-3, 190) and Justyn Hale (6-2, 275) and junior Laurence Brands (6-5, 240). Junior center Tom Maline (5-10, 180) started a game last season and senior John Warner (5-10, 175) and junior Max Ward will also compete for playing time in the line. Rising junior Wyatt Seagren (6-6, 220) should be a great blocker and receiver on the edge.

Senior Jared Mulder (6-0, 180) is expected to earn the start at quarterback; in his lone start last season he passed for 235 yards and two TDs. Beyond Seagren he’s got a deep pool of receivers including seniors Jefferson McNeill (5-10, 160), Garrison Dodge (5-8, 160) and Wyatt Uhing (5-10, 170). Last season McNeill had 256 yards receiving and rushed for 173 yards and two TDs, Dodge caught eight passes for 141 yards and two TDs.

Senior Robby Mayberry (5-10, 170) is an outstanding athlete and will take over the starting running back position after last season rushing for 192 yards and a TD and catching 11 passes for 129 yards and two TDs. Junior Ian Lundquist (5-9, 160) will also get some carries in the run game.

Mayberry (37 tackles) and McNeill, a physical cornerback, are returning all-district DBs and will lead a quality secondary that will also include Uhing (44 tackles, 5 TFL) and Dodge, with junior Colten Thomas (6-1, 160) adding depth. Lundquist (55 tackles, 7 TFL) and two-year senior starter Daniel Sechler (5-10, 180), who last season had 46 tackles including four for loss, and Warner (20 tackles) give the Knights a veteran and athletic set of linebackers.

Returning to the defensive line will be Harney (25 tackles), Hale (21 tackles), Bures and Brands with Seagren being an impact player at both linebacker and defensive end.

Expect the Knights to once again field one of Class C-2’s best teams, this one winning something like seven or eight in the regular season and advancing in the playoffs.

Archbishop Bergan

KNIGHTS

With five starters back on offense and six on defense the Knights will be out to reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons after finishing 5-4 last fall.

“Our numbers will be up and that’s a definite positive. We will have about 25 freshmen and sophomores on the roster and some of them are going to have to play a little bit, some of them even competing for starting positions,” says sixth-year head coach Seth Mruz, a 2009 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan. “Injuries plagued us last season so we have worked hard in the weight room. Our success defends on us being able to find leadership and playmakers and growth from the start of the season to the end.”

Junior Jake Ridder (6-1, 185) is the established starting quarterback and had a good off-season, says Coach Mruz. Last season Ridder passed for 210 yards and rushed for 100 yards in part-time duty. Junior Ethan Villwok (5-11, 195) is the team’s leading returning rusher, last season scooting for 488 yards and six TDs, while senior Jacob Johnson (5-10, 160) rushed for 100 yards but is seen as more of a threat at wide receiver. Senior Dylan Gartner (6-3, 170) is another returning starter at wide receiver.

Three returning starters in the offensive line including seniors Caleb Villwok (6-0, 205) and Riley Lindberg (6-4, 210) and rising junior Eli Simonson (6-7, 230). Villwok is returning from a torn ACL and is a high motor type while Simonson has gotten much stronger and seems a breakout candidate. Juniors AJ Walter (6-3, 190) and Peyton Cone (6-0, 205) are next in line, so to speak.

Caleb Villwok, an all-district player as a sophomore, will join Simonson (32 tackles), Gartner (29 tackles, 2 FR), Walter (20 tackles), Cone and sophomore Martin Merzaz-Sierra (6-1, 195) in the defensive line rotation with Ridder (21 tackles), Johnson, senior Zach Hamilton (5-8, 125) and sophomore Kaeden Thomsen (5-10, 160) as prospects in the secondary. Hamilton is a defending state wrestling champion.

Lindberg (35 tackles, 4 TFL), Ethan Villwok (28 tackles), Walter (20 tackles) and senior Eli Herink (5-10, 170) will comprise a strong linebacker unit with sophomore Shea Gossett (6-3, 160) also in the picture for playing time. Incoming freshmen Koa McIntyre (5-10, 160), Chris Pinales (5-9, 145), Alex Painter (5-10, 150), Lucas Pruss (5-10, 145) and Jarret Boggs (5-8, 140) will all contend for playing time on both sides of the ball.

Added depth is never a bad thing and there is good varsity experience across the board. Let’s say the Knights win five, maybe six, and creep into the playoff conversation.

Yutan

CHIEFTAINS

Defending state champion for the first time in program history the Chieftains return one starter on offense and three on defense after finishing last season with 10 straight wins and a 10-3 record.

Senior Blake Hutton (5-10, 170) is the team’s most veteran running back, last season rushing for 173 yards, with senior Ethen Abraham (5-10, 170) another proven runner, last season rushing for 150 yards and three TDs. Sophomore Caden Egr (5-8, 165) is expected to help at the fullback position with junior Ethan Strand (5-10, 165) also competing for carries.

Senior Clayton Nelson (6-0, 170) will lead a rebuilt receiving corps for the Chieftains.

There will also be a new look to the team’s offensive line with senior Parker Pearce (5-10, 170), juniors Nolan Dudik (5-8, 185) and Jay Royal (6-1, 230) and sophomores Tyler Pinkelman (5-10, 190) and Kaden Hufstedler (5-8, 165) competing for playing time and senior Jay Smith (6-1, 185) and sophomore Caleb Beutler (5-10, 150) competing for time at tight end.

Hutton (37 tackles, 2 INT, 2 FR) and Abraham (20 tackles) lead a linebacker unit that will also include Egr and Pearce with Nelson (27 tackles, 3 INT) leading a secondary that will include Strand and junior Levi Larson (5-10, 140). Smith and Beutler will lead the charge in the defensive line.

Besides losing three all-staters to graduation, one of them (Colton Feist) becoming a Husker, Yutan will also be without last year’s starting quarterback and all-state wide receiver due to transfers. Expect some bumps in the road but also expect four or five wins.

Louisville

LIONS

Dropping from Class C-1 and with six starters back on both sides of the ball the Lions will be out to improve upon last year’s 4-5 record.

“We have a good number of seniors with varsity experience, including a three-year starter at quarterback and our top tackler, but we have some spots to fill in both our backfield and line,” says third-year head coach Chase Rasby, a 2009 graduate of Chadron State College.

Senior Brady Geise (6-2, 175) is the team’s three-year starter at quarterback and was named to last year’s all-district team after passing for 1,014 yards and 8 TDs and rushing for four more TDs. His best returning receiver is senior starter Jaden Maxey (5-10, 160).

Returning starters in the Louisville offensive line include seniors Stealth Reeves (6-3, 195), Brayden Yardley (6-0, 245) and senior tight end Quinn Wolcott (6-5, 195).

Reeves (93 tackles) was an all-district linebacker in 2017 and the team’s leading tackler and senior Will Essex (5-8, 170) is another returning starter at linebacker while Geise, Maxey and senior Conner Buettner (6-3, 165), who last season had 48 tackles, are returning starters in the Lions’ secondary. Yardley (23 tackles) and Wolcott will return to the defensive line. Senior Tommy Ahl (5-8, 145) returns as the team’s place kicker and last season he was perfect on PATs last season, 19-of-19, and kicked two field goals.

A drop in class or no there is nothing easy about a schedule that includes the past two C-2 state champs (Wilber-Clatonia and Yutan) and some other challenges. Look for the Lions to win three or four games.

Tekamah-Herman

TIGERS

Lots of returning experience at Tekamah-Herman where the Tigers bring back nine starters on offense and 10 on defense from last year’s 1-8 team.

“We are going to return four starting linemen and have multiple players back from injury, all of which should help make us a better team,” says fourth-year head coach Graig McElmuray, a 2002 graduate of Simpson (Iowa) College.

Not only do four starters return in the line but they are also all seniors, including Alex Skinner (6-1, 240), Alex Camp (6-2, 270), Derek Conety (5-11, 195) and Lucas Birdsong (6-1, 210), with senior Cameron Douglas (6-1, 190) added to the mix after missing last season.

Junior Clay Beaumont (6-0, 160) returns as the team’s starting quarterback with junior Luke Wakehouse (5-11, 190) and sophomore Cole Reidel (5-11, 155) returning at running back, Wakehouse coming back after missing the 2017 season.

Senior Brandon Schram (5-9, 150) was off to a hot start last season, averaging 125 receiving yards per game, before being sidelined by injury and he will be joined at wide receiver by senior Tyler Petersen (5-10, 130).

Senior Cody Arnold (5-11, 280) and junior Chauncey Rogers (60, 170) join the rest of the offensive line prospects to fill out the defensive line rotation while seniors Gage Drummond (6-0, 200) and Cody Elliott (5-8, 160) and sophomore Garrison Potadle (5-11, 150) are returning starters at linebacker. Senior Tristan Metzger (6-0, 170) leads a secondary that will also include senior Mark Stark (5-10, 140) and junior Jordan Derra (5-9, 130).

Look for the Tigers to be an improved team that with some good fortune in the health department could win three games or so.

District 3

Norfolk Catholic

KNIGHTS

After one of the program’s most overpowering state championship runs of all time, and that’s saying something, the Knights drop to Class C-2, returning six starters on offense and five on defense from a 13-0 team.

“We should be a good running team with very good team speed and we expect to continue to improve our passing game,” says head coach Jeff Bellar, who enters his 33rd year as NC head coach. Last season became the state’s all-time winningest coach - his career record is now a mind blowing 349-64 - and he’s led NC to nine state titles. “We expect our defense to improve as the season goes along and we get more experience.”

Biggest news on campus is the return of senior Ethan Piper (6-4, 285), who during the off-season verbally committed to play for the Huskers. He and fellow senior all-stater Joe Teten (6-4, 260) have to be one of the best lineman combinations in the history of Class C football and they are joined in the line by senior center Joey Otero (5-10, 215) with seniors Ethan Morland (6-4, 245), Raymond Lux (6-1, 175), David McCaffrey (6-4, 210) and Brendan Bachman (6-0, 180) also battling for playing time. Junior Cameron Bettenhausen (6-3, 190)will step in as the team’s tight end.

You know what else is big news? The return of senior running back Dylan Kautz (5-9, 185), the state’s premier sprinter, already a two-time all-stater who last season rushed for 2,406 yards and 24 TDs. Another dynamic playmaker returns at the running back position, senior Evan Smith (6-1, 185), who last season rushed for 643 yards and eight TDs. Senior Ryan Vetter (5-10, 185) returns at wingback for the Knights with seniors Jack Marsden (6-1, 170) and junior Alex Lammers (6-0, 175) leading candidates to play wide receiver.

Junior Nate Brungardt (6-0, 160) returns as the team’s starting quarterback and he was very good last season, completing 58% of his passes for 795 yards and 13 TDs.

Trying to move the ball against the NC defensive line is not a pleasant thought, given the return of Piper (103 tackles, 6 TFL, 8 sacks) and Teten (88 tackles, 3 TFL, 5 sacks) at the ends and senior nose guard Jalen Robinson (6-3, 375), who last season finished with 49 tackles. Marsden (50 tackles), Smith (44 tackles, 3 INT), Vetter (44 tackles, 2 FR) and Kautz will form an outstanding secondary with sophomore Jackson Clausen (5-10, 160) also expected to help out.

Leading the NC linebacker corps will be Lammers (67 tackles) and Bettenhausen (54 tackles, 2 FR) with senior Wyatt Smedra (5-9, 155), who last season finished with 33 tackles, senior Chase Abler (5-9, 155), Bachman and Lux also factors at the position.

Junior Riley Carlson (5-10, 150) will be the team’s place kicker.

New class, maybe, but once again here is your state champion favorite, a team where another 13-0 finish would be far from a surprise.

Battle Creek

BRAVES

No need to mention it. But by now you probably know Battle Creek has played in five straight state playoff semifinals, a tremendous achievement. The Braves return five starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 8-4 team aiming to break through to a state final.

“We will be a young team with a small senior class so it will be important for our younger players to develop quickly if we are to reach our potential as a team,” says seventh-year head coach Andrew Carlson, a graduate of Midland Lutheran College who has a career record of 53-16. “Our program will have good numbers so that will help the development of team depth and we bring back solid experience at key positions, which will help.”

Senior Ty Heimes (5-9, 165) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last season throwing for 1,106 yards and 10 TDs, with rising junior tight end Slate Kraft (6-3, 175) a breakout candidate in 2018, last season catching 12 passes for 178 yards. Another rising prospect, junior Zach Zohner (5-10, 155), along with junior Owen Lade (5-9, 150) and sophomore Chase Oltmanns (6-1, 165) will play the wide receiver positions.

Junior Dylan Mettler (5-8, 165) is the team’s leading returning rusher, last year gaining 228 yards and scoring three TDs, with junior Kadin Renner (5-10, 165) and sophomore Reece Bode (5-8, 145) also in the mix for carries.

Senior center Austin Marx (5-9, 205), who is one of Class C-2’s better offensive linemen, senior guard AJ Hawthorne (6-0, 200) and junior Luke Stueve (6-3, 230) will form the foundation of the offensive line with juniors Wyatt Schmidt (5-8, 200), Kolby Heller (6-0, 185) and Colby Hamilton (6-0, 240) and sophomore Mason Mink (6-1, 180) also battling for playing time.

Mettler (81 tackles, 3 sacks) is the leader of the defense and is joined at linebacker by Hawthorne (52 tackles, 2 FR) and Kraft (36 tackles); that should be a pretty good group. Marx is a returning all-district defensive lineman (62 tackles, 5 sacks) with Stueve (27 tackles, 2 FR) another candidate for a big 2018 and Schmitt (22 tackles), Hamilton and Mink also in the picture for playing time.

Senior Caydon McCracken (5-7, 135), who totaled 64 tackles last season, leads a secondary that will include Lade (26 tackles), Zohner, Renner and Bode. Stueve is the team’s punter, last season averaging 33 yards per kick.

You know I’m picking Battle Creek to make the state playoff semifinals, probably with something like nine wins total. And don’t rule out that state final.

Ponca

INDIANS

Fresh from a fabulous 10-1 season that included a playoff win the Indians return six starters on offense and seven on defense.

“We return a good group of kids who have played a lot of football over the years but we will still need some younger players to step up for us,” says head coach Troy Evans, a 1999 graduate of Wayne State College who enters his 10th year leading the Ponca program. “Our depth will be tested early as we play some very tough games in our non-district schedule. We will need to play very good football every week in order to be successful.”

Senior fullback Evan Anderson (5-11, 220) and senior running back Gage McGill (5-9, 165) will play leading roles in the Ponca running attack; Anderson last season rushed for 273 yards and three TDs and McGill 150 yards and three TDs. Senior Joel Anderson (6-0, 185) and junior Paul Masin (6-0, 150) will also be factors at running back and junior Brandon Kneifl (6-1, 150) is a contender to start at quarterback.

Six players in the line have starting experience, led by senior three-year starters like Cole Richards (6-0, 230), Michael Logue (5-11, 225) and Andrew Daly (5-11, 220). Senior tight end Jayde Reid (6-3, 215) is a four-year starter, junior tight end Carter Kingsbury (6-3, 225) is a three-year starter and senior Andrew McLean (6-3, 215) is a two-year starter; you won’t find that kind of size and experience just anywhere.

Reid (41 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FR) is a playmaking machine from his defensive end spot with Kingsbury (21 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FR) doing the same kind of work from the other end. Richards, Logue and Daly will fill the middle of the defensive line. McGill (46 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 INT) leads the secondary with Masin another veteran in that unit and senior Carson Fox (5-11 ,150) also expected to be a contributor.

Anderson (87 tackles, 4 TFL) leads a linebacker unit that will also include McLean (25 tackles) and Anderson. Kingsbury serves as the team’s punter, last season averaging 33.0 yards per kick.

Ponca lost a truly talented and tested senior class but there’s still plenty to like here. We see the Indians winning six games and making the playoffs.

Hartington Cedar Catholic

TROJANS

Following another strong season that saw the Trojans finish 8-2 and reach the playoffs Cedar will return four starters on both offense and defense.

“Our numbers will be down with only three seniors on the roster so younger kids, even freshmen and sophomores, will need to step into key roles,” says head coach Chad Cattau, who enters his 17th year as Cedar head coach. A 2000 graduate of Wayne State College, he’s won 108 games during his tenure twice leading the Trojans to the Class C-2 state final. “If we can develop a little depth in our line we should be able to run the ball and we will be tested by an extremely difficult schedule but I know our kids will work hard to and want to be successful.”

Cedar’s line will be led by one of the premier players in the state, junior Rex Becker (6-2, 260), a returning all-stater who Coach Cattau sees as one of the most dominant players during his career at the school. Senior Josh Pinkelman (190) will play tight end for the Trojans but the rest of the line will be untested, which could lead him to move inside. Prospects to round out the offensive line rotation include senior Derek Heimes (205), juniors Ted Bengston (180), Ben Loecker (220) and Peyton Haahr (210) along with sophomores Josh Heckenlaible (205) and Jacob Rohan (240).

One of the best running backs in Class C-2, junior Jacob Keiser (5-10, 185) comes of a brilliant 2017 campaign in which he rushed for 1,437 yards and 19 TDs, making a strong all-state candidate this fall. Junior Eric Hoesing (185) will be the team’s fullback while stepping into the starting quarterback role will be sophomore Myles Thoene (160) and senior Matthew Becker (175) competing for the starting quarterback position. Becker is also the team’s most experienced receiver and juniors Chase Lammers (165) and Cole Becker (170) adding depth at the position.

Pinkelman (111 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 INT) is a playmaker at linebacker and he combines with Keiser (55 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 INT) to give the Trojans a great linebacker combo with Hoesing also expected to start. Thoene, Matthew Becker, Lammers and Becker will man the secondary.

Rex Becker (54 tackles, 11 TFL, 5.5 sacks) is the proverbial bull in the china shop when it comes to defensive line play. Peyton Haahr and Heimes are leading contenders to claim the other starting spots in the D-line with Heckenlaible and Jacob Haahr also playing key roles.

Youth will need to be served here but the Trojans always find a way to make things work so figure they win five or six and will be a playoff contender.

Stanton

MUSTANGS

If there is such a thing as what goes around comes around it might just come around at Stanton this season. After suffering through an injured marred 2-7 season in 2017 the Mustangs return nine starters on offense and eight on defense, plus a couple of great bonus returns from injury.

“We have some good young skill players returning, some good depth plus we get both Nathan Arens and Jackson Benson back from injury which is going to really help our line play,” says head coach David Stoddard, a 2002 graduate of Wayne State College who enters his fifth year leading the SHS program.

Senior Marcus Spotanski (6-1, 170) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last year passing for 586 yards and two TDs, with senior Zach Hansen (5-7, 150) a returning starter at tight end. With the 6-5, 245-pound Arens, all-district two years ago as a sophomore, also returning at tight end you could expect him to see a little action too, right?

Rising sophomore RB Sutton Pohlman (6-0, 180) will be tough to corral, last season catching 15 passes for 271 yards and a TD and also rushing for 108 yards, while junior fullback Gauge Erickson (5-10, 170) also returns after last year rushing for 363 yards. There is depth in the backfield, too, with speedy senior Cade Goger (5-9, 175) having rushed for 205 yards and two TDs and senior Kadyn Fernau (5-9, 160) having rushed for 186 yards and two scores.

In the interior line the Mustangs return three starters including senior Sam Bates (6-6, 240), junior Ben Wilke (6-0, 190) and sophomore Mason Bruggeman (6-2, 185), with senior Alek Reese (5-10, 180) expected to step into one guard position and Benson (5-9, 240) returning to the lineup at tackle. Throw in Arens at tight end and junior Christian Flood (5-9, 155) and that’s a pretty good bunch.

Pohlman (71 tackles), Fernau (22 tackles), senior Moorghan Prusa (6-0, 155), who had 28 tackles last season, and junior Kelton Van Pelt (5-9, 150) are all returning starters in what should be a solid secondary. Erickson (90 tackles) leads a linebacker unit that will include Goger (29 tackles) and Reese (31 tackles) with Flood adding depth.

Now healthy, Arens should perform at an all-state level in the defensive line with Benson, Wilke (39 tackles), Bates and Bruggeman rounding out what should be a strong group. Erickson is also the team’s punter, averaging 30.3 yards per attempt.

District play will be a bear but we could see the Mustangs winning six and making the playoffs.

Crofton

WARRIORS

Crofton will count on underclassmen to help pave the way to improvement from last year’s 4-5 record. The Warriors return six starters on both sides of the ball.

“The numbers continue to rise in our program but we will have to count on our juniors and seniors to carry us while our younger players gain experience,” says fourth-year head coach Tom Allen, a 1993 graduate of UN-Lincoln who led Crofton to the 2016 Class C-2 state final.

Junior Andy Knapp (6-0, 180) returns as the team’s starting quarterback with senior Levi Suing (5-11, 180) expected to lead the running attack and junior Cody Crosley (6-2, 180) the team’s leading receiver.

Senior Conner Dahl (6-3, 185) returns as the team’s starting tight end with senior Logan Ledder (6-1, 195) and junior Jarron Sage (5-11, 190) set to anchor the interior offensive line. Leading contenders to round out the offensive line rotation will be juniors Jason Zavadil (190) and Paul Burbach (170) and sophomores Jaden Zimmerman (220) and Calvin Dather (225).

Dahl (57 tackles) leads the defensive secondary where he will be joined by Knapp and Crosley with juniors Justin Potts (140) and Austin Tramp (150) also contributing. Suing a returning starter at linebacker and Ledder and Sage leaders in the in the D-line. Zimmerman, Burbach, Dather and Zavadil will also play in the defensive front.

Facing a challenging schedule we see the Warriors winning four games in 2018.

District 4

Aquinas

MONARCHS

Longtime powerhouse Aquinas drops back to Class C-2 after finishing last season 8-2, including a playoff win, and now returns three starters on both offense and defense.

“We can be a good team again if we avoid injuries, like all teams, and develop our skill kids,” says head coach Ron Mimick, who has compiled a 290-111 career record that includes seven state championships and two other state finals. “We have some quickness and that should help to develop a good running game with an ability to also throw the ball some. We face a challenging schedule and our small junior and senior classes need to stay healthy while our sophomores develop into contributors.”

Returning all-district senior Zach Chromy (6-0, 230) will lead the Monarchs offensive line with senior Ted Naiberk (5-11, 195) another returning starter and juniors Konner Adamy (6-1, 220), Nolan Schultz (5-10, 190) and Owen Schramm (5-11, 230) sliding into starting positions with sophomores Josh Uhrmacher (6-1, 185) and Ryan Chromy (6-2, 175) also in the mix. Senior Jack Jakub (5-10, 160) and junior Ben Kment (5-10, 155) will battle for time at tight end with sophomore Payton Davis (6-2, 175) another strong prospect.

Sophomore letterman Kyle Napier (5-8, 150) is the front runner in the quarterback competition; he’s quick and smart, a perfect fit to run the offense, last year rushing for 128 yards and two TDs. Also competing for the start is senior Nolan Hartman (5-10, 150).

Hurt most of last season, junior fullback Travis Roh (5-11, 180) returns to full health and is expected to lead the rushing attack after gaining 143 yards and scoring twice last season. Senior Andy Lyons (5-1, 160) rushed for 246 yards and four TDs last season and will join with Miles Eggleston (6-1, 190) to round out the backfield.

Eggleston (72 tackles, 10 TFL) is a dynamic defender and returns at linebacker along with Lyons and Roh with Napier another expected starter and junior Zach Pandorf (5-10, 165), who last season had 20 tackles, also in the mix for playing time. Keep an eye on sophomore prospect Keegan Lavicky (5-11, 170) who will also be a factor. Hartman (24 tackles) is the leader in a secondary that will also include Michael Rerucha (5-11, 155), who had two interceptions last season, and junior Braden Smith (6-0, 150).

Zach Chromy (25 tackles, 7 TFL) will anchor the defensive line with Naiberk, Adamy, Schramm, Uhrmacher and Ryan Chromy rounding out the rotation.

It’s possible even a great program like Aquinas could suffer some growing pains when faced with a schedule that includes a four-game stretch where opponents were 43-3 last season. A team that will be better later in the season we see the Monarchs winning six or seven games and reaching the playoffs.

Centennial

BRONCOS

After reaching the state playoff finals for the first time in 41 years the Broncos return seven starters on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 12-1 state runner-up team.

“We are going to be led by a very successful group of seniors, many of them with two or three years of starting experience,” says head coach Evan Klanecky, a 2008 graduate of Hastings College who has a career record of 51-28. “Our biggest challenge is to develop depth and have our younger players to contribute.”

Class C-2’s returning all-state quarterback, senior Wyatt Ehlers (6-1, 185) will lead the Broncos again in 2018, last season compiling 2,065 passing yards to go with 22 touchdowns and adding 503 yards rushing and six TDs. One again he will work with one of the best receivers in the class, senior Jackson Hirschfeld (6-0, 170); last season Hirschfeld caught 55 passes for 850 yards and nine TDs. Senior Max Tomes (6-0, 175) also has starting experience at the wide receiver position.

A wild card in the deck is sophomore Cooper Gierhan (6-1, 185), a talented and versatile athlete who is listed as a wide receiver but could wind up at any of the skill positions. Sophomore letterman Wyatt Collingham (6-0, 170) will be in the mix at running back.

A real bruiser, senior Caleb Cast (6-3, 225) leads a talented and veteran offensive line that also returns three other senior starters, among them Kalten Bauers (6-1, 230), Quinn Butzke (6-2, 250) and Garrett Fehlhafer (6-4, 200), with senior Cole Gocke (6-4, 225) and junior tight end Joel Bargen (6-3, 180) likely to round out the starting line.

A returning all-stater, Cast (115 tackles, 20 TFL, 10 sacks) is one of the most dominant defensive linemen in Class C-2 football and will be joined in the D-line by some capable buddies, among them Bauers (93 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks), Butzke (62 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 FR) and Gocke (35 tackles, 5 TFL). Senior Hayden Richters (6-0, 185) has starting experience at linebacker and will be joined at that position by Bargen (2 INT), Gierhan and Collingham.

Ehlers (57 tackles, 3 INT, 2 FR) and Hirschfeld (36 tackles) give the team a great set of DBs and Gierhan (31.1 per) serves as the team’s punter.

Once again Centennial will make a push for the state finals and should win double digit games along the way.

Shelby-Rising City

HUSKIES

Call it baby steps but last year’s 4-5 mark was the program’s best in eight seasons and now the Huskies look for bigger things yet thanks to the return of eight starters on offense and 10 on defense.

“This is really the season we have been building for since I took the job three years ago,” says Shelby-RC head coach Kevin Kopecky. “This group of seniors has played a lot of football together and we have some very good athletes with experience. We will lack size in the lines and we will play some very good teams on our new schedule but if we can stay healthy and be a disciplined football team we have a chance to have a very good season.”

Senior quarterback Mason Schleis (5-10, 160) is an outstanding all-around athlete - state qualifier in both wrestling and track - who moved to the position in the middle of last season and still ended up with 684 yards passing and five TDs and 310 yards rushing and five more TDs. Before moving to QB he spent time at wide receiver and added 13 catches for 145 yards and a TD. Athletic junior Jeff Pinneo (5-9, 150) also spent time at quarterback last season, passing for 540 yards and two TDs, and now plays wide receiver.

Leading the wide receiver unit will be all-district senior Max Hoatson (6-1, 190), who last season pulled in 31 receptions for 343 yards and three TDs, with senior junior Grant Lindsley (6-1, 170) another returning starter and Wyatt Whitmore (6-2, 150) a capable third receiver. Last season Lindsey caught 16 passes for 282 yards and rushed for 126 yards and a TD while Whitmore caught 15 passes for 205 yards.

The Huskies will also benefit from the return of senior skill athlete Austin Coffin (5-10, 160) who returns from an injury-filled 2017.

Senior Nick Vavricek (6-1, 210), who finished third at last year’s state wrestling meet, and juniors Antonio Lopez (5-10,1 75) and Carson Rathje (60, 190) are returning starters in the offensive line Senior Andric Garcia (5-9, 220) and junior Grant Ohnemus (5-9, 225) will be among those competing for playing time in the offensive line.

Lindsley (86 tackles) is a returning all-district linebacker with senior Curtis Micek (65 tackles), Lopez (62 tackles) and Coffin other returning starters at the position. Schleis (67 tackles, 2 FR), Whitmore (36 tackles) and Pinneo (36 tackles, 2 INT) give the Huskies an athletic and veteran secondary.

Vavricek (41 tackles, 4 sacks) is a returning all-district nose guard while Hoatson (35 tackles, 5 sacks) and Garcia also return as starters in the D-line.

The schedule starts with Battle Creek and closes with Aquinas but we still see the Huskies winning six and making the playoffs.

North Bend Central

TIGERS

Dropping from Class C-1 to Class C-2, the Tigers return five starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 2-6 team.

“This group of returning players has been dedicated to our off-season expectations which should give us a chance to be successful,” says third-year head coach Ryan Stieren, a 2006 graduate of UN-Lincoln. “We have much more experience in the line that we did a year ago and our skill players also gained some valuable experience. We have played pretty well on defense the past couple of seasons and believe we will make another jump on the offensive side of the ball, which will help us be competitive with any team on our schedule.”

One of the fast emerging quarterback talents in Class C football, junior Austin Endorf (6-2, 165) enjoyed a brilliant 2017 season, passing for 1,543 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has a couple of talented receivers in seniors John Emanuel (6-2, 185) and Sam Buckingham (5-9, 170); last season Emanuel caught 24 passes for 293 yards and three TDs, Buckingham 11 passes for 173 yards. Also expect senior Zach Ortmeier (5-10, 160) and sophomore prospect Breckin Peters (6-0, 180) to be factors as receivers.

Senior Jacob Ray (5-10, 180) will take the lead in the running game, last year gaining 148 yards and scoring twice, with sophomore Ethan Mullally (5-9, 170) another good prospect.

NBC should put together an outstanding line thanks to the return of senior tight end Ben Rolenc (6-5, 215), senior interior linemen Trevor Nelson (5-10, 225) and Jeremy Doernemann (5-9, 215) and junior Gavin Peterson (5-10, 210). Junior Cole Johnson (5-10, 200) and sophomore Hunter Johnston (5-9, 180) will add depth in the line.

Emanuel (29 tackles), Ray and Buckingham (2 INT) will lead a defensive secondary that will also include Ortmeier while Peterson (22 tackles) is a returning starter at linebacker. Adding depth at the linebacker position will be Johnson and Mullally with Peters and junior Cody Pospisil (6-1, 190) possible breakout candidates at the position.

Rolenc (34 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 sacks) is a tough customer in the defensive line and he will be joined in that unit by Doernemann (32 tackles) and Nelson with Johnston also expected to contribute in the D-line. Rolenc is also the team’s punter, last season averaging 31 yards per attempt.

Dropping a class does make a difference but it’s no guarantee for success. That said, the added experience seems to make the Tigers a good bet to win five games and maybe pull a surprise or two along the way.

David City

SCOUTS

Dropping from Class C-1, the Scouts return eight starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 2-7 team.

“We return a lot of experience at the offensive skill positions but the question is how well we will fill the holes in the offensive and defensive lines,” says head coach Cortney Couch, a 1995 graduate of Hastings College who enters his ninth year leading the David City program. “We have the players who can fill those roles but depth will be a concern as it is for most teams, so some younger guys are going to be ready to contribute early, especially in the lines.

“We believe reaching the playoffs is an attainable goal for our team.”

Back for a fourth year as a starter is senior QB Will Danielson (6-1, 180), who last season passed for 656 yards and five TDs, and joining him will be senior running back Justin White (5-10, 160), who last season rushed for a team-best 395 yards and four TDs. Junior Clayton Denker (6-0, 175) should add some sizzle to the running game, seeing how he’s the conference 200 meters champ and all.

Three receivers with starting experience will make that one of the deepest units on the team. Among its leaders are senior Nick Ruth (6-1, 190), who caught 13 passes for 172 yards; senior Luis Salazar (5-11, 180), who caught eight passes for 114 yards and three TDs; and junior Hunter Behrns (5-11, 160).

Two starters return in the David City offensive line including senior Colby Hopkins (6-2, 220) and junior Wayne Moore (5-11, 205) with senior Trent Theewen (6-2, 220) and sophomores Jake Ingwersen (5-8, 230) and James Escamilla (5-10, 175). Junior Spencer Allen (5-10, 185) is the team’s tight end.

Siebert (54 tackles) leads the linebacker unit with White, Ruth and sophomore Dylan Vodicka (5-11, 160) also part of the plan. Danielson, Denker and Salazar will lead the team’s secondary with Hopkins, Theewen, Ingwersen and Escamilla returning to round out a veteran defensive line.

This will be an improved team in 2018, especially if the line play improves. Let’s call for four wins, maybe five.

Twin River

TITANS

Following a 1-8 season the Titans have a new head coach, former Southern Valley HC Bob Fredrickson, and 12 players with starting experience.

Junior Carter Frenzen (5-11, 180) will be team’s quarterback with seniors Jaxson Hinkle (5-10, 165) and Curtis Miller (5-9, 165) leading a running back group that will also include sophomores Weston Graham (5-9, 150).

Senior Dylan Loewe (5-10, 180) leads an offensive line that also returns senior David Kunes (6-2, 230) and juniors Dillion Gottsch (5-10, 190), Tucker Alexander (5-10, 210) and Jacob Czarnick (5-10, 230) with senior Blake Booth (6-2, 180) and sophomore Ross Hebda (6-2, 160) the team’s returning starters at tight end. Junior Grant Swantek (6-4, 180) also has starting experience at tight end and last season rushed for 108 yards and a TD.

Loewe (51 tackles) and junior Logan Ramaekers (6-1, 170), who had 34 tackles last season, will lead the Twin River linebacker unit with Hinkle, Miller and senior Jamison Urkoski (5-10, 150), who had 20 tackles last season, in the secondary.

Alexander (39 tackles) leads a veteran defensive front that will also include Czarnick (34 tackles), Kunes (20 tackles, 2 FR) and Gottsch.

There is work to be done here but let’s say the Titans win a couple in 2018 and get things headed in the right direction.