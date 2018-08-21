



District 5

Aurora

HUSKIES

Few classification moves made more of a splash than that of having Aurora move from Class B to Class C-1. The Huskies also return eight starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s playoff team.

“We return a good number of experienced players on both sides of the ball and wee will have good team speed with playmakers in both the offensive skill positions and the secondary on defense,” says fourth-year head coach Kyle Peterson, a 2001 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan who led the Huskies to the Class B playoff final in 2015. “We do need to develop some consistency at running back and also find depth in both our offensive and defensive lines.”

Taking the edge off those needs is the return of senior all-stater Baylor Scheierman (6-6, 190), one of the most dynamic athletes in the class. Also an all-stater in basketball, Scheierman last season passed for 2,424 yards and 28 touchdowns. Pretty good stuff. Helping him pull that off, the football part, is senior all-state receiver Cade Reichardt (6-0, 180), who last season set a Class B record with 74 receptions, turning them into 1,043 yards and 14 TDs. Also returning is senior receiver Jordan Stevenson (6-4, 175), who also productive with 39 catches for 453 yards and six TDs.

Could well be by season’s end we are talking dominance when discussing junior Ryan Marlatt (6-2, 280), the anchor to the Aurora offensive line, with seniors Nick Hutsell (6-2, 190) and Brad McDonald (6-1, 180) also returning starters in the O-line.

All-district senior Ryan Willis (5-9, 165) racked up 85 tackles last season and he will lead a secondary that will also include senior Ryan Hunter (6-0, 180), who finished with 37 tackles and two INTs, and senior Cy Bullerman (5-7, 160), who made 20 tackles last season. Senior Carter Pursley (5-9, 170) is a playmaker in the defensive line (51 tackles, 11 for loss) and will be joined there by junior Nate Boerkircher (6-5, 190), who might also play some linebacker.

Speaking of linebackers, Stevenson (57 tackles, 8 TFL) and senior Trevor Cumpston (6-0, 190), who had 26 tackles last season, return to lead the linebacker unit with junior Trevor Dvorak (6-0, 200) expected to take over the inside linebacker position. Scheierman is also an outstanding punter, last season averaging 36.7 yards per attempt.

NSAA schedule makers dealt Aurora quite a hand but we figure the Huskies can take care of themselves and wind up winning seven games, the district title and a couple of playoff games. Aurora in the state final could be in the cards.

Central City

BISON

Returning to Class C-1 after two playoff seasons in Class C-2 the Bison return four starters on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 7-4 state playoff quarterfinal team.

“We return good experience on the defensive side of the ball as last season we played a lot of young guys who really got better as the year went on, so we should continue to grow on that side of the ball,” says sixth-year head coach Troy Huebert, a 2011 graduate of Hastings College. “We have some good building blocks on offense, especially in the line, and I have been pleased with the development of our young quarterbacks and feel good about their ability to lead our team.”

Front runner to start at quarterback is junior Mike Rutherford (5-10, 155), who last season rushed for 107 yards and a TD in spot duty. He’s a varsity veteran with an accurate passing arm and good speed when he decides to run with the ball. Incoming freshman Kale Jensen (5-11, 160) will provide depth at that key position.

The Bison return a pair of proven receivers in senior Dyllan Lee (6-1, 185) and junior Christian Coleman (5-7, 155), Coleman last season finishing second on the team with 26 catches for 254 yards and three TDs and Lee catching 11 passes for 130 yards and five TDs. Seniors Koby Brandenburg (5-11, 160) and Jackson Tejeda (5-10, 160) and sophomore Charles McGinnis (6-0, 170) will be in the mix for receptions as will sophomore lettermen Jacob Strong (5-9, 145) and Jake Twiss (6-1, 160).

Junior Shad Quintanilla (5-10, 180) returns from a torn ACL and will play a major role in the team’s rushing attack as will junior Nik Erickson (6-0, 190).

Leading the Bison offensive line will be senior all-state candidate Brule Kearney (5-11, 270) with seniors A.J. Longoria (5-11, 210) and Dillon Kohl (6-0, 205) also returning starters. Expected to compete for the remaining starting positions in the offensive line will be senior Collin Smelker (5-11, 230), junior Jordan Buckau (5-11, 200) and sophomore Eric Lenz (6-2, 185).

Brandenburg (63 tackles, 3 INT) is an all-state caliber DB and will lead a secondary that will include Rutherford (30 tackles, 2 INT) and Tejeda as starters with Strong adding depth at the position. Kearney (31 tackles, 4 TFL) and Longoria (26 tackles) will anchor the Bison defensive line with Kohl, Smelker, Buckau and Lenz pressing for playing time.

Erickson (57 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FR) is a rising playmaker at linebacker and leads a group that also returns Lee (23 tackles, 4 TFL) and McGinnis as returning starters with Coleman, Jensen and Quintanilla also being factors.

Moving back to Class C-1 means an uptick in the competition level but the Bison have established themselves as winners and another six or seven wins and a playoff berth feels about right.

Milford

EAGLES

With six starters back on offense and seven on defense the Eagles will field a veteran team that’s out to improve upon last season’s 4-5 mark.

“Five of those returning starters also started as sophomores. That’s a lot of experience which should serve us well,” says head coach Marty Hingst, who enters his 40th year as Milford head coach, having won 255 games and two state titles during that stretch. “We return several key skill players, three starters in the offensive line and our leading tackler but we also need to be much better on defense. We also play a practically new schedule so we have a lot of preparation to be done.”

One of the best players in Class C-1, senior all-state candidate Mitch Wingard (5-8, 180) returns after ripping off 1,211 yards rushing and 15 TDs in 2017. He leads a backfield that will also return senior quarterback Nate Mensik (6-1, 170), like Wingard an all-district pick last season, who last season rushed for 429 yards and passed for 167 yards and three TDs. Senior Nate Hostetler (5-9, 160) returns as the team’s leading wide receiver with seniors Mason Roth (6-2, 170), Logan Roth (59, 195) and Cade Houk (6-0, 170) also part of the passing plan.

Leading the Milford offensive line will be all-district senior Evan Richards (5-11, 220) with senior Zach Schluckebier (6-2, 220) and junior Carson Stauffer (6-0, 190) also returning starters up front. Look for senior Wyatt Mach (5-9, 205) and sophomores Nic Beel (6-1, 215), Lorenzo Temple (6-0, 220) and Kaleb Miller (6-0, 195) to play important roles in the offensive line.

All-district senior linebacker Sam Copley (5-9, 155) is the defensive leader for the Eagles, last season leading the team with 85 tackles, with Wingard, Logan Roth and junior prospects Tyler Roth (5-9, 155) and Brandon Lorenz (5-8, 165) also playing the position. Mensik (2 INT) and Hostetler (3 INT) lead the secondary with sophomore Isaac Yeackley (5-9, 155) another veteran with Houk and sophomore Bryce Jakub (6-0, 145) also competing for playing time.

Milford will an improved team in 2018 - we see the Eagles winning five or maybe even six games this season.

Fairbury

JEFFS

Following the best season in the program’s playoff era history - maybe all of its football history - the Jeffs return three starters on offense and two on defense from last year’s 9-1 season.

“We will have a very different team than we have the past two years, with lots of opportunities for new faces to prove their talent in our lineup,” says third-year head coach Kameron Lenhart, a 2014 graduate of Doane College. “We do bring back some varsity level experience and I am hopeful those players will be able to guide our younger players. I believe we have the foundation for what should be a competitive team.”

Athletic junior Seth Firmanik (5-11, 185) makes the move from wide receiver to running back after last season catching 10 passes for 133 yards and four TDs and should bring some punch to the Jeffs rushing attack. Senior Brandon Hinrichs (5-8, 160) will add depth in the running game and incoming freshman Zane Grizzle (6-1, 160) will also pitch in at the skill positions.

Junior Devin Wanamaker (5-8, 170) will become the team’s starting quarterback and last season he had some success in limited varsity time, passing for 252 yards and three TDs. Juniors Chance Amundson (5-11, 160) and Brett Cole (6-3, 160) are expected to contribute as wide receivers.

Juniors Joe Melcher (6-3, 220) and John Kerwood (6-0, 220) are returning starters in the Fairbury offensive line where seniors Trevin Arnold (6-4, 220) and Tommy Kroeker (6-0, 240) will also be key players. Senior Dalton Buxton (6-1, 190) will also battle for a starting position after returning from injury with incoming freshman Domenic Hyson (5-11, 180) also in the mix.

Firmanik (59 tackles, 7 TFL) will lead a linebacker unit that will also include senior Ace York (5-10, 170), who last season had 20 tackles including 3.5 for loss, along with Hinrichs and Hyson. Amundson, Cole and Grizzle are expected to establish themselves as leaders in the secondary.

Melcher (20 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks) is a playmaker in the defensive line and will be joined there by Kerwood, Arnold, Kerwood, Kroeker and Buxton.

Here’s the deal, the Jeffs learned a lot about winning the past two seasons. Expect them to win four games or so.

Fillmore Central

PANTHERS

Moving up from Class C-2 the Panthers will return six starters on both offense and defense after finishing last season 1-8.

“It will be exciting to see he development of our younger players during the off-season as many of them gained valuable playing experience last season,” says third-year head coach Mitchell Lockhart, a 2002 graduate of UN-Kearney. “Moving up to C-1 will be a big challenge for our program especially since we have a small senior class and a general lack of depth.”

Coming off a great rookie season sophomore Jake Stoner (5-10, 165) will again be the team’s go-to back after last season rushing for 740 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 14 passes for 167 yards and two TDs. Senior Seth Kenley (6-0, 200) is a powerful athlete who should bolster the running game with sophomores Parker Uldrich (5-8, 140) and Koby Head (5-10, 160) also getting some carries. Sophomore prospect Trenton Srajhans (5-10, 160) could also be a factor in the Fillmore running game.

Senior Carson Scott (6-0, 140), who is coming off a back injury, and junior Carson Tatro (5-10, 140) will battle for the starting quarterback position with Tatro especially likely to wind up at one of the skill positions, regardless. Junior Isayah Morris (6-1, 145) will see playing time at split end.

One of the premier small school lineman in Nebraska’s Class of 2019, senior all-state candidate Riley Moses (6-3, 275) will again anchor the team’s offensive line with juniors Kalon Cooper (6-1, 230) and Ellijah Rose (5-10, 210) other returning starters in that unit.

Head (57 tackles), Stoner (29 tackles, 4 TFL), Kenley, Uldrich and Srajhans will combine to give the team a solid set of linebackers with Brock Tatro (35 tackles), Carson Tatro and Morris in the secondary. Moses is a monster on defense (60 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks) and will be joined in the D-line by Cooper (21 tackles) and Rose.

Moving up a class is always a challenge, especially coming off a one-win season, but figure the Panthers win a couple of games.

District 6

Adams Central

PATRIOTS

Calling Adams Central football a darkhorse seems a little funny given all the great football the Patriots have played over the years but they haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2013. This bunch, with nine starters back on offense and eight on defense from a 4-5 team, is a good bet to change all that.

“We return a good amount of experience on both sides of the ball, including our best playmakers on offense and four offensive and three defensive linemen,” says Shawn Mulligan, a 1993 graduate of Wayne State College who enters his fifth year as AC head coach. “We need to find a couple of middle linebackers, a position that usually leads us in tackles, but if we stay healthy we can put a very competitive product on the field in 2018.”

Agreed. One of the major reasons for that kind of optimism is the return of junior QB Evan Johnson (6-3, 190), already a two-time all-district selection who has thrown for 3,100 yards in his career, including 1,589 yards year to go with 17 touchdowns. He’ll work with a deep and talented set of receiver led by junior all-state candidate Leif Spady (6-3, 175), who last year caught 28 passes for 508 yards and five touchdowns, along with senior Noah Machnicki (6-2, 175) and junior Eli O’Dey (5-7, 145). Last season Machnicki caught 14 passes for 183 yards and O’Dey 14 passes for 168 yards and two TDs.

When the Patriots choose to run the ball they’ll hand it to one of Class C-1’s best backs, junior Gabe Conant (5-9, 165), who last season rushed for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns and also caught 12 passes for 166 yards and four TDs.

Anchoring the line will be one of C-1’s best players, senior tackle Landon Weber (6-1, 215), and he will be joined by three other returning starters including senior tackle Luke Krabel (6-1, 240), senior guard Conner Brown (6-0, 185) and junior tackle Riley Eckhardt (6-0, 210). Rising sophomore Dawson Calhoun (6-4, 245) also figures to be part of the solution in the line. It’s gonna be a pretty great group.

Weber’s even better on defense (60 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 6 sacks) and will be joined in the D-line by Calhoun (28 tackles, 4.5 TFL) and junior Max Granstrom (6-3, 200) with junior Laif Hultine (6-0, 165) and sophomore Sam Hemberger (6-1, 210) also competing for time. Senior Derek Vonderfect (6-1, 175) is a three-year starter at linebacker and will be joined in that unit by Machnicki (50 tackles, 2 INT) and senior Conner Brown (6-0, 185), who last year had 29 tackles, with junior Makena Lindblad (6-0, 175) also in the mix.

O’Dey (42 tackles) and Conant (22 tackles) will lead the Patriots secondary with Spady also possibly a factor. Sophomore Tyler Slechta (6-0, 160) will serve as the team’s place kicker.

Really like what the Patriots have cooking. Let’s say they win seven and advance in the playoffs

Kearney Catholic

STARS

Four starters and six on defense return at Kearney Catholic where the Stars are coming off a 7-3 playoff season.

“We will have good athletes at the skill positions, with plenty of depth, but we also have to replace a two-time all-state quarterback (Matt Masker) and we also need to replace three offensive line starters,” says third-year head coach Rashawn Harvey, a 1998 graduate of UN-Kearney. “We want to get better at stopping the run on defense and improve our special teams play.”

The Stars will be able to build that offensive line around two of the better seniors in C-1, all-state candidate Eli Richter (6-5, 230) and Sam Clinch (6-3, 265). Junior Ben Homan (6-0, 225) is the leading candidate to play center for the Stars with junior Jaxson Daake (5-8, 180) also a candidate to start in the O-line.

The competition for the starting quarterback position will revolve around junior Kamden Schwartz (5-11, 170) and sophomore Heinrich Haarberg (6-3, 175) with junior Trey Colling (5-11, 175), senior Zach Worm (5-10, 170) and sophomore Kegan Bosshamer (6-3, 180) expected to play receiver. Last season Colling captured 23 receptions for 230 yards and two TDs, earning first team all-district honors.

Senior Linden Howe (6-0, 195) is a powerful athlete who will take the majority of carries for the Stars, last year rushing for 339 yards and four TDs with senior Kane Hampton (5-8, 170) also in the mix for some carries.

Richter (79 tackles) leads a defensive line that will also return Clinch and Daake and starters with Homan also expected to play. Howe (72 tackles) is an all-state caliber linebacker with Worm another returning starter at the position and Bosshamer expected to compete for a starting position. Colling (3 INT) is a returning starter in the secondary.

Colling is also the team’s punter, last season averaging 31 yards per boot.

Some big shoes to fill, sure, but Kearney Catholic plays winning football and we suspect the Stars win five or six this season and are in the state playoff picture.

Cozad

HAYMAKERS

Good chance the Haymakers make a big jump in 2018 as they return nine starters on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 2-7 squad.

“We are pretty excited about our line, which will be our best since 2014, and we return a lot of experience at the skill positions,” says sixth-year head coach Brian Cargill, a 1999 graduate of UN-Kearney who led the Haymakers to the Class C-1 state playoff title in 2013. “We still need to keep working at getting stronger and developing added team chemistry.”

Already a two-year starter, senior Adam Cole (6-3, 185) returns as the team’s quarterback, last season passing for 1,071 yards and six touchdowns and adding 111 yards rushing and two more scores. Sophomore Matthew Schuster (5-11, 175) enjoyed a great rookie season and returns as the team’s leading rusher, last season gaining 458 yards and scoring three TDs, with junior Conner Wescoat (5-10, 185) also back after gaining 181 yards and two TDs.

Perhaps the biggest news at the skill positions, maybe for the whole team, is the return from injury by senior Blake Hoffmaster (6-1, 180), who finished last season with 125 yards rushing, adding 18 catches for 214 yards and scoring three TDs.

There are four starters returning in the Haymakers offensive line including seniors Josh Stallbaumer (6-3, 285) and Stephen Gumble (6-1, 245), junior Nate Breon (6-0, 235) and senior tight end Luke Breon (6-1, 185). Juniors Silver Delgado (5-11, 270) and Alex Huertas (6-3, 245) will also play in the offensive line as will rising sophomore tight end Kadyn Marhenke (6-3, 200).

Senior Maddux Myer (5-11, 155) returns at one wide receiver position, and last year he caught 13 passes for 128 yards, and the Haymakers get another boost from the return of senior Dillon Geiser (5-10, 165), who didn’t play in 2017.

Luke Breon (83 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks) is a legit playmaker in the defensive line and will be part of a unit that will also returns starters Nate Breon (20 tackles) and Stallbaumer with Marhenke, Delgado, Gumble and Huertas also in the mix. Myer and Geiser will be leaders in the secondary.

Cozad will have a solid set of linebackers, a group that includes Cole (54 tackles), Hoffmaster (48 tackles 3 TFL), Schuster (21 tackles), Wescoat and junior Jake Gengenbach (6-0, 185), who finished last season with 54 tackles.

Cole is also an outstanding punter, last season averaging 36.7 yards per attempt.

Cozad got dealt a pretty challenging hand in the scheduling department and if it can get to five wins it will be in the playoff conversation.

Holdrege

DUSTERS

After losing seven all-district players but moving up a class the Dusters will be out to better last year’s 3-6 mark.

“We are very excited to get started and we look to be very competitive against our new schedule,” says Jason Hale, a 1987 graduate of William Penn (Iowa) College who enters his 20th year as the program’s head coach. “We return a good deal of experience, including 18 lettermen, and we will have good size and speed but we also need to develop depth in both lines.”

Junior Zach Reed (5-11, 175) is the team’s new starting quarterback with senior Aaron Drews (5-10, 150) a proven receiver, last season catching six passes for 112 yards and a TD. Senior Drake Johnson (5-11, 150) and sophomore Tate Florell (6-1, 165) are other prospects at wide receiver.

Senior Gage Holt (5-9, 180) is the team’s most experienced running back with sophomore Sam Holt (5-7, 165) and junior Nathan Anderson (5-11, 180) also expected to share in the carries.

Three starters return in the offensive line, including juniors Blake Garrelts (5-9, 240) and Trent Weak (5-8, 205) and sophomore Rudy Sanko (5-10, 270) with juniors Imanol Munoz (5-9, 210), Carson Fritson (5-7, 170) and Jacob Schrock (5-6, 170) and senior Seth Connell (5-10, 250) leading candidates to earn time in the line. Seniors Trevor Harwick (5-10, 225) and Cole Watts (5-11, 200) will play tight end for the Dusters.

Holt (51 tackles, 4 TFL) and Holt (20 tackles) lead the linebacker unit with junior Treven Melroy (5-9, 150), who had 20 tackles last season, Anderson, Watts (2 FR), Fritson and Schrock also battling for playing time. Johnson (23 tackles) and Drews are returning starters in the secondary with Florell also expected to be a contributor.

Garrelts (36 tackles, 5 TFL) leads the defensive front line with Weak, Sanko, Munoz, Harwick and Connell also expected to contribute.

Expect something like last year’s three wins, maybe four for the Dusters in 2018.

Minden

WHIPPETS

After a bumpy 2017 season in which the Whippets went 1-8 the program returns nine starters on offense and eight on defense.

“As a young team last season we gained a lot of experience and with most of our starters back on both sides of the ball we will be an improved team,” says second-year head coach Jebb Hatch, a 2000 graduate of UN-Kearney. “They kids also had to learn a new system last year and they will be more comfortable with it in year two. We were playing better football at the end of last season and hope to be able to pick up where we left off.”

The Whippets can hitch their wagon to junior running back Eddie Gonzalez (5-9, 165), a speedster who last season was named all-district after rushing for 1,065 yards and eight TDs and catching seven passes for 115 yards and a TD. Junior Sawyer Koch (6-1, 220) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last year throwing for 274 yards and a TD, and senior fullback Aiden Smith (6-0, 180) also returns to the backfield. Senior Dane Teel (5-9, 140) and junior Creed Ehlers (6-0, 120) return as starting wide receivers for the Whippets.

All-district senior JC McDowell (5-9, 200) leads the Minden offensive line with seniors Levi Gillespie (6-0, 225) and Alex Gillespie (5-10, 200) also returning starters in the interior line and junior Jaron Brown (5-9, 165) back at tight end.

Brown (50 tackles), McDowell (43 tackles) and Smith (40 tackles) should combine to give the Whippets a strong set of linebackers with Teel (22 tackles), Gonzalez (2 INT) and Ehlers (20 tackles) leading the secondary. Levi Gillespie (25) and Alex Gillespie return in the defensive line and Gonzalez will again serve as the team’s punter.

Good chance the Whippets get things figured out in short order; let’s say they win four games, maybe five in 2018.

District 7

Gothenburg

SWEDES

There’s a plenty good vibe around the Swedes program as they return seven starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 7-3 playoff team and also found a present under their football tree.

“We are optimistic about the upcoming season as we played a lot of underclassmen last season and they came along very well,” says head coach Craig Haake, a 1987 graduate of Kearney State College who is in his 26th year with the program, having won 126 games along the way. “We need to find some depth in our offensive line but we have a strong back field and we can go six or seven deep at linebacker. We also bring back two quarterbacks with starting experience and our top four rushers from last season and on defense our secondary should also be a strength.”

Yeah, about those two starting quarterbacks. Senior Vincent Nichols (6-0, 175) last season passed for 250 yards while junior Maguire Bartlett (6-0, 185) rushed for 696 yards and six touchdowns, so you have a little of everything. Senior Tyce Hruza (6-3, 160) is the team’s veteran leader among wide receiver prospects. Hruza is a special athlete, last spring having broken the state pole vault record (16-0.5) what had stood for over 30 years.

One of the most outstanding freshmen in Class C-1 football in 2017, Owen Geiken (6-0, 190) returns at running back and last season he caught 12 passed for 167 yards and two TDs. Also returning is senior Brennan Seitsinger (5-10, 170) but where the Swedes get a huge boost is with the arrival of Stapleton transfer Trenton Harbur (6-2, 205), an outstanding athlete who will make an immediate impact.

Anchoring the line is one of the best two-way linemen in C-1, senior Josh Olson (6-7, 245), along with all-district junior Tucker Wyatt (6-0, 200). Seniors Caden Geiken (6-4, 190), Chandler Harm (5-10, 200) and Brady Hendricks and junior Heath Keiser will also be part of the O-line rotation.

Geiken racked up an impressive 107 tackles in his rookie season and will be joined at linebacker by Bartlett (3 INT), seniors Evan Peterson (6-0, 170) and David Demoret (5-10, 185) and junior Conner Baker (5-9, 175). Nichols (70 tackles, 3 INT) is a three-year starter in the secondary where he will be joined by Hruza (3 INT) and senior Wyatt Hotz (5-8, 145).

Olson is a nightmare in the defensive line with Wyatt also expected to start in the D-line. Geiken, Harm, Hendricks and Keiser will battle for time in the rotation.

Fill in a couple of those positions and the rest of the puzzle falls into place. Another seven wins and a playoff berth seem a good call for the Swedes in 2018.

Broken Bow

INDIANS

With six starters back on both sides of the ball the Indians will be out to improve upon last year’s 4-5 mark.

“We have a good group of returning skill players on offense but we need to rebuild our offensive line,” says head coach Mike Garner, a 1988 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan who enters his 27th year at Broken Bow, having won 122 games in his career. “We return three starters in the defensive line and our entire secondary but we will need to develop depth across the board.”

Promising senior quarterback Grayson Garey (6-1, 190) last season passed for 680 yards and six touchdowns and added 142 yards rushing and three TDs and his best receiver is all-district senior Josh Harvey (6-4, 190), who last year caught 13 passes for 365 yards and four TDs, averaging a nifty 28 yards per catch. Also returning at the receiver positions will be senior Spencer Gaffney (5-9, 140), a 2018 state wrestling runner-up, and junior Mykael Stoddard (5-10, 150).

Senior Cole Ulmer (5-9, 160) will take the lead in the rushing attack after last year gaining 101 yards in a limited carries with sophomores Frazier Kaelin (5-10, 165) and Casey Faulkenberry (5-7, 130) also contending for carries.

Anchoring the offensive line will be three talented seniors, including all-district selection Drew Drake (6-0, 270), Treyvon Brooks (6-0, 210) and Colton Duda (6-0, 205), with junior Yance Garner (6-0, 220) and sophomore Kaden Powers (6-0, 170) also returning starters and senior Griffin Wright (6-0, 230) also expected to compete for a starting position. Another couple of wrestling tough guys, junior Patrick Powers (5-10, 150) and sophomore Lathan Duda (5-11, 160), will hold down the tight end positions for Bow.

Brooks (77 tackles, 9 TFL) is a dominant defensive lineman and leads a unit that will also include Drake (48 tackles), Wright (26 tackles), Colton Duda, Kaden Powers and Garner, with sophomore Dylan Baum (6-2, 180) also in the mix. Ulmer (70 tackles) leads a linebacker group that will include Lathan Duda and Powers.

Garey (47 tackles, 6 INT) is a playmaker who will lead a secondary that includes Harvey (30 tackles), Gaffney and Stoddard. Junior Zane Raines (5-10, 150) and sophomore Blake Denson (5-7, 140) will provide depth in the secondary.

With experience and playmakers on both sides of the ball we see Broken Bow winning five or six games which should put the Indians in the playoff conversation.

O’Neill

EAGLES

Minus a couple of all-staters, sure, but the Eagles will also return eight starters on offense and nine on defense from last year’s 3-6 team.

“We are excited about this season because we return a lot of experience, especially in the line, and while we have some big shoes to fill we have kids who have been working hard to fill those positions and allow us to compete at a high level,” says head coach Brock Eichelberger, who guided O’Neill to the 2017 Class C-1 state title and Ewing to the D-2 state title in 2008. “We need to keep working hard and have leadership take hold but we do that we can compete every week.”

Senior fullback Spencer Davis (5-9, 190) returns as the team’s go-to option in the running game, last season rushing for 231 yards and four TDs, with senior Dawson Winsor (5-8, 185) and other returning starter and sophomore Turner Jussel (5-6, 160) and sophomore fullback Peyton Matthews (6-0, 190) also part of the rushing attack.

Sophomore Mason Walsh (6-2, 180) is the leading candidate to start at quarterback and he will have two proven receivers in senior Dennis Herrera (5-8, 170) and junior Kolby Dean (6-1, 175). Last season Dean caught 14 passes for 156 yards and a TD and Herrera five passes for 105 yards. Senior Tanner Storjohan (5-10, 150) will add depth the receiver position.

An impressive four starter return to the interior offensive line including seniors Hunter McClellan (5-10, 285) and Heydon Strope (5-8, 205) and juniors Brandon Hopson (5-10, 190) and Riley Davis (6-0, 230), with Strope and Hopson second-team all-district players in 2017. Junior Logan Dougherty (5-7, 200) and sophomore Christopher Jennings (6-3, 265) will also be part of the offensive line rotation. Dean returns at one tight end position with senior Francisco Perez (5-10, 185) and junior Aydan Brown (6-0, 180) also prospects at the position.

Davis (109 tackles, 5 TFL) was second-team all-district last season and leads a talented linebacker group that will include Dean (39 tackles), Hopson (31 tackles, 7 TFL), Winsor (30 tackles) and Perez (28 tackles, 3 TFL). Herrera (59 tackles) and junior Michael Poese (5-10, 165), who last season finished with 30 tackles, are returning starters in the secondary with Jussel also expected to contribute.

Look for the Eagles to win five or six games and make a run at the playoffs.

Ord

Chanticleers

With five starters back on offense and six on defense from last year’s 5-4 team the Chanticleers will be out to right a wrong this season. Actually two wrongs.

“We are looking for a breakthrough and for our team to do something special this season,” says head coach Nate Wells, a 2001 graduate of UN-Lincoln now entering his fourth year of leading the OHS program. “We have finished 17th (in a 16-team playoff field) the past two seasons so our kids have been working very hard and are committed to breaking into the playoffs. This is a great group of kids re multi-sport athletes and do a great job in the classroom.

“If we continue to do the right things good things will happen for these young men.”

Leading the charge for the Chants will be senior quarterback Jesse Uldrich (5-11, 185), a two-time all-district player who last season passed for 915 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for another 674 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Dalton Hurlburt (5-9, 175) has starting experience at running back where promising sophomore Tommy Stevens (5-9, 165) could be playmaker for the Chants.

Senior Jaden Reilly (5-8, 155), who was in line to start before his 2017 season was wrecked by injury, and athletic senior Soloman Campise (5-11, 170) will lead a group of untested but promising receivers that also include juniors Riley Warner (5-10, 160), Austin Trejo (5-8, 150) and sophomore Quentin Ries (6-0, 155).

Keep an eye on junior Ethan Gabriel (6-0, 210), an all-state candidate who will help power an offensive line that returns two others starters, senior Haydent Grint (6-6, 220) and junior C.J. Hoevet (5-11, 220) with senior Cooper Tonniges (6-0, 180) in the mix at center. Senior Brett Koch (6-0, 170), junior Jesus Loya (6-3, 235) and sophomore Jacob Brown (5-10, 210) will also battle for playing time in the line.

Uldrich (73 tackles), Campise and Reilly will lead a secondary that will have Trejo, Ries and senior Stetson Bredthauer (6-0, 145) adding depth. Shoemaker (3 INT), Stevens and Hurlburt will lead a linebacker unit that will also include sophomores Bentley Reilly (5-11, 160) and Zach Smith (5-10, 160).

Gabriel will anchor the defensive line where Grint and Hovert should also be outstanding with Loya, Brown and Koch also competing for playing time.

Look for the Chants to win five games and make another run at a playoff spot.

Valentine

BADGERS

After a couple of seasons in Class C-2 the Badgers jump back into C-1, returning five starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 8-3 state playoff quarterfinal team.

“We need a lot of younger players to step up as we lose a strong and deep senior class that played a lot of football for us,” says head coach Blake Beebout, a 2007 graduate of UN-Kearney who enters his fifth year coaching his high school alma mater. “There should be plenty of competition for playing time and I am confident that will make us a better team. Our underclassmen are looking forward to continuing the momentum our program has built the past couple of seasons.”

Senior Lane McGinley (5-10, 190) and all-district senior tight end Brayden Fowler (6-2, 190), who last season caught 17 passes for 239 yards and five TDs, return to lead an offensive line that also has senior Turner Tinant (6-2, 215) and junior Grant Fischer (5-10, 220) as returning part-time starters. Juniors Geoff Fisbeck (6-2, 220), who was injured last preseason and didn’t play in 2017, Clay Billings (5-9, 205) and sophomore Blaine Sage (6-0, 180) are also expected contributors in the offensive line.

Senior Devon Osnes (5-10, 170, who last season caught six passes for 100 yards and two TDs, leads a receiver corps that will also include senior Eric Haase (6-0, 160) and Jayden Owen (5-10, 150), with senior Nate Flannery adding depth at the position. Junior Chase Olson (5-10, 165) is the team’s most proven running back, last season rushing for 182 yards and two TDs in limited carries, with junior Morgan McGinley (5-9, 160) another leading RB prospect and senior Brody Benson (5-9, 175) a leading candidate to play fullback.

The battle for the starting quarterback position will come down to senior Jon Keller (5-9, 155) and sophomore Ryan O’Kief (5-10, 160), with both playing lots of varsity football this fall.

McGinley (79 tackles) is a returning all-district linebacker with Osnes (44 tackles) and Keller also returning starters at the position. Haase (26 tackles, 2 INT) and senior Gage Krolikowski (5-9, 145) are returning starters in the secondary where Flannery, senior Jayden Owen (5-9, 150) and junior Rece Jordan (5-10, 175) will also compete for playing time.

Fowler (22 tackles, 3 TFL) and Fischer return to lead the defensive front with Billings and sage next up.

It may take a while for the Badgers to get their bearings, given the graduation losses (three all-staters, ugh) and tougher schedule, but we still see them winning five games or so.

District 8

Sidney

RED RAIDERS

Dropping from Class B, the Red Raiders return a veteran team that includes eight returning starters on both offense and defense after finishing last season 4-5.

“Changing classes gives us a chance to play different teams and we are looking forward to that challenge,” says fourth-year head coach Chris Koozer, a 2002 graduate of Concordia University. “We have a strong seniors class, good returning experience and strong offensive and defensive lines. We need to continue to improve on offense, which should happen since this is our second year in it.”

Running the show for the Red Raiders is senior quarterback Arik Doty (6-0, 190), who last season passed for 791 yards and one TD and rushed for three more scores. Junior Eli Ahrens (6-0, 190) is expected to emerge as his best receiver with senior Alec Maddox (5-11, 170) also contributing.

Taking the lead in the Sidney rushing attack will be senior Cade Lewis (5-10, 160), who last year rushed for 160 yards and a TD in limited carries, with senior Ryan Onstott (5-9, 185) and junior Zak Weiser (6-2, 190) will play fullback for the Red Raiders.

Senior all-state candidate Zach Pettit (6-2, 235) leads a veteran offensive line that also returns seniors Gabriel Shoemaker (6-4, 250) and Lane Hughes (6-4, 260) and junior Nathan Hofrock (5-10, 200) as starters with senior Christian Lecher (6-2, 210) a veteran tight end. Senior Jackson Witt (6-3, 250) and junior Cayden Jobman (6-1, 240) will also contribute in the offensive line.

Pettit (39 tackles, 4 TFL) has already been twice named all-district and leads a D-line that also returns Witt (22 tackles), Lecher, Jobman and Shoemaker with Hughes and Hafrock also expected to play in the defensive front. Maddox (28 tackles, 2 INT) and Ahrens will lead the team’s secondary.

Onstott (82 tackles) is a returning all-district player and he, Weiser (43 tackles) and Lewis (34 tackles) will form one of the better linebacker units in C-1.

Doty is also a very good punter, last season averaging 33.1 yards per.

All the pieces seem in place for a seven- or eight-win season for Red Raiders with another win or two in the playoffs.

Ogallala

INDIANS

With eight starters back on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 4-5 team there is great optimism surrounding the Ogallala camp.

“We have some good experience returning and we have players who want to work. If we can get the elite leadership I know we are capable of we can be competitive in our district,” says Ogallala’s second-year head coach Brent Bauer, a 2007 graduate of UN-Kearney.

One of the more exciting runners in C-1, junior Dylon Zink (5-8, 160) comes off an all-district season in which he rushed for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns. He will lead and Ogallala running attack that will include senior Lucas Paloucek (6-0, 175), who rushed for 338 yards despite missing four games due to a broken ankle, as well as junior Hunter Skalsky.

Junior Clayton Murphy (6-2, 170) returns as the team’s starting quarterback after last season passing for 809 yards and eight TDs and rushing for two more scores. Seniors Trey Rezac (6-1, 170), Jeron Tuttle (6-0, 160) and Camden Deebs (5-9, 155) round out the receiving corps, with Tuttle last season catching six passes for 158 yards and a score. Senior Ethan Cobaugh returns as the team’s slotback after missing last season with a shoulder injury.

Seniors Cameron Raffaeli (6-2, 200), Carter Franklin (5-10, 230) and center Josh Swanson (5-8, 170) will anchor the team’s offensive line.

Tuttle (20 tackles), Rezac, Cobaugh, Deebs and Zink will make up the team’s defensive secondary rotation with Skalsky (37 tackles), Paloucek and Swanson the team’s linebacker leaders. Raffaeli is an impressive defensive end - don’t be surprised if he emerges as one of the better ones in C-1 - and Franklin will also be a factor in the D-line. Senior Casey Hinton returns as the team’s kicker.

Got some work to do in the line but we could see the Indians finishing with five wins, maybe even six, and being a factor in the district title and playoff races.

Chase County

LONGHORNS

There will be six starters back on offense and seven on defense at Chase County after the Longhorns finished 5-4 last season, missing the playoffs for only the second time since 1996.

“We will return some good skill people but we have work to do in both our offensive and defensive lines,” says Dan Lenners, a 1997 graduate of UN-Lincoln who has been coaching at Chase County for 29 years, the last 16 as head coach. During that time he’s led Chase County to a pair of state playoff finals.

The Longhorns have a pair of talented running backs in all-district senior Kadin Vrbas (5-10, 175) and senior Evan Fisher (6-2, 185), with Vrbas last season rushing for 716 yards and nine TDs and Fisher rushing for 436 yards and five TDs and catching six passes for 100 yards. Senior Braden Space (6-3, 195) is the team’s leading returning receiver, last season catching 10 passes for 165 yards and four TDs, with senior Scott Wheeler (6-1, 175) another returning starter at the position.

Senior Mikael Kuhlmann (5-11, 170) is the lone returning starter in the offensive line though junior Trevor Peterson (5-10, 180) is a good bet to also earn a starting position in the O-line.

Wheeler is a returning all-district defender and along with senior Parker Dillon (6-1, 175) are returning starters in the secondary with Kuhlman returning in the defensive front. Space (61 tackles, 9 TFL), Fisher (58 tackles, 10 TFL), Peterson (68 tackles, 4 TFL) and Vrbas give the Longhorns an outstanding set of linebackers. Dillon is also the team’s punter, last season averaging 34 yards per attempt.

There are some holes to fill in the line but at Chase County they always find a way to make things work so we see the Longhorns winning another five games, maybe six, and being part of the playoff picture.

Chadron

CARDINALS

Two starters on offense and seven on defense return for the Cardinals, who last season finished 8-2 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“We graduated numerous two- and three-year starters so we have some work to do in terms of building depth,” says head coach Mike Lecher, who enters his 13th year at Chadron, having won 152 games in his coaching career. “I feel we can put a competitive team on the field.”

One of the most talented and versatile players in the Panhandle, senior Jake Lemmon (5-11, 175) will be a major factor at one, maybe all, the skill positions. Last season Lemmon rushed for 244 yards and four TDs and caught 16 passes for 173 yards and two TDs. Seniors Clark Riesen (5-11, 180) and Dan Dunbar (5-10, 175) will be leaders in the running attack with junior Curt Bruhn (6-0, 185) also in the mix for carries.

Junior Trevor Berry (5-10, 170) is the leading contender to serve as the team’s quarterback in 2018 with sophomore Sawyer Haag (5-9, 165) also competing for playing time. Junior Cooper Heusman (6-4, 215) and senior Colton Olson (6-2, 180) are back at wide receiver; last season Heusman caught 10 passes for 149 yards and a TD and Olson had 10 catches for 102 yards and a score. Senior Luke Tiensvold (6-1, 180) will be an asset at one or more of the skill positions and look for sophomore Aiden Vaughn (6-2, 180) to make his mark at the receiver position.

There are no returning starters in the Chadron offensive line though senior Keelynd Clinton (6-0, 185) does have varsity experience with the rest of the O-line rotation consisting of seniors Lance Cattin (5-10, 200) and Dylan Jamison (6-1, 225) and juniors Cooper Wild (5-10, 210), Cole Madsen (6-1, 200), and Isaiah Beye (5-10, 210).

Riesen (99 tackles, 12 TFL) is an all-state candidate at linebacker, a real playmaker, and also back at linebacker is Dunbar (60 tackles, 3 TFL) with Haag, Bruhn, and Vaughn also expected to play the position. Clinton and Heusman (24 tackles) are returning starters in the defensive line where Cattin will also help out while Lemmon (20 tackles, 4 INT) leads a talented secondary that will include Olson (36 tackles) and Tiensvold (20 tackles, 3 FR).

Lemmon is also the team’s punting, averaging a solid 32.3 yards per attempt in 2017.

Look for Chadron to win four or five games and be a factor in the district race.

Mitchell

TIGERS

Lots of returning experience for the Tigers who bring back eight starters on offense and nine on defense from last year’s 4-5 team.

“We have a lot of returning experience at most positions and our staff has also been together for another year, and that brings a buzz to our program,” says head coach Jimmie Rhodes, a graduate of Dickinson State (N.D.) University who enters his fourth year at MHS.

One of the rising quarterback prospects in Class C-1, junior Blake Thyne (6-2, 170) had already twice been named all-district and last season passed for 1,059 yards and eight TDs and also rushed for 234 yards and five more scores. He’ll be working with a pair of returning starters at wide receiver, juniors Angelo Ramirez (5-10, 165) and John Thomas (5-10, 165) along with sophomore prospect Kadin Perez (5-9, 150).

Senior fullback Lane Chasek (5-11, 195) and senior Hunter Lemley (5-10, 165) will take the lead in the rushing attack with juniors Corbin Batt (5-9, 155) and Max Palomo (5-9, 150) and sophomores Rylan Aguallo (5-9, 165) and Carter Snyder (5-10, 165) also in the mix for carries.

A three-year starter in the offensive line, all-district senior Ian Carrier (6-2, 330) leads an offensive line that returns two other starters, junior Nick Coley (6-1, 235) and sophomore Othaniel Banks (6-2, 240), with senior Cody Chambers (6-2, 200) and sophomores Luke Hessler (5-10, 190), Garret Hessler (6-3, 215) and John Pasencio (6-0, 265) also battling for starting positions.

Chasek (97 tackles), Lemley (57 tackles) and Aguallo (20 tackles) will anchor the team’s defense from their linebacker positions with Thyne (2 INT) leading a secondary that also returns Perez with Thomas also a contributor. Powerful and hard to move from his nose guard position, Carrier (31 tackles) leads the defensive line with Banks and Coley again returning starters. Thyne is also a capable punter, averaging 34.6 yards per kick.

Huge hole to fill at running back - all-stater Drake Gilliland has left the building - but with the nice mix of experience the Tigers could win five this season and be in the district and playoff conversation.