



District 1

Auburn

BULLDOGS

Coming off the program’s most successful season since it won the 2006 Class C-1 state playoff title Auburn returns five starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 8-2 playoff team.

“We return a group of very talented players who showed last year they have the ability to do some really good things but at the same time we lose some real valuable players from last year’s team,” says fourth-year head coach Tony Janssen, a 2010 graduate of Peru State College. “We have some key positions to fill on the field and even more importantly we have to replace some great leaders. We have the ability to meet those needs but we can’t lose track of our work ethic and leadership.”

Auburn has a couple of outstanding skill players in senior running back Baily Darnell (6-1, 185) and senior quarterback Drew Dixon (5-9, 165), both of them all-state candidates in 2018. Darnell last season rushed for 1,156 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 137 yards and a TD while Dixon rushed for 943 yards and 11 TDs and passed for 365 yards and two scores in Auburn’s run-first attack. Sophomore Brody Darnell (5-10, 145) will play a valuable role in the backfield after last season rushing for 168 yards and three TDs, with sophomores Cameron Binder (5-10, 175) and Turner Arban (5-8, 155) pushing for carries.

Three senior starters return in the Auburn offensive line including center Caden Chapin (6-0, 170), guard TJ Roybal (6-0, 205) and tight end Branden Lavigne (6-3, 185). Sophomore Weston Reiman (6-1, 250) earned a couple of starts last season and figures to fit into the offensive line as will junior Colton Chapin (6-2, 260). Junior Keenan Hamilton (5-10, 180) and sophomore Ethan Phillips (5-10, 170) will add depth to the line.

Dixon (36 tackles, 2 INT) and Brody Darnell (20 tackles, 2 INT) will man the defensive secondary while Roybal (70 tackles, 2 INT), Caden Chapin (32 tackles), senior Kole Ligouri (5-10, 165), who last season had 28 tackles, and Baily Darnell (24 tackles) will lead the team’s linebacker unit.

Colton Chapin (67 tackles) and Lavigne (58 tackles, 11 TFL) lead a defensive front that also will include Reiman and junior Josh Lambert (6-6, 200).

There are some pieces that need replaced but we seen the Bulldogs winning six and making a run at a district title and playoff berth.

Lincoln Lutheran

WARRIORS

Following the program’s best season in the playoff era Lincoln Lutheran returns six starters on both sides of the ball. In 2017 the Warriors finished 9-3, reaching the Class C-2 state playoff semifinals.

We will miss a great senior class that has graduated but we have 10 juniors ready to step into leadership roles,” says fifth-year head coach Greg Nelson, a 2009 graduate of UN-Lincoln. “We will have to deal with turnover at our top skill positions but feel confident in our replacements. We should be especially strong at wide receiver and defensive back.”

Senior all-state candidate Colby Bliss (5-7, 150) is the team’s top receiver, coming off a season in which he caught 39 passes for 454 yards and five TDs, with seniors Collin Morrison (6-0, 150) and Trevor LeGrande (6-0, 150) both players with starting experience. Last season Morrison caught 11 passes for 189 yards and two TDs while LeGrande caught four passes for 112 yards and a TD. Seniors Cayden Bergt (5-10, 160) and Ben Moll (6-3, 185), junior Ethan Zager (5-10, 140) and sophomore Josh Puelz (6-4, 185) will also figure into the wide receiver mix.

Junior James Admiraal (6-0, 160) is a good athlete who will step into the team’s starting quarterback role after three-year starter Zach Clausen’s decision to transfer to Lincoln East.

There is great experience in the Warriors offensive line, a group led by four-year starter Tyler Scholz (6-1, 195) and three-year starters Noah Steuber (6-0, 215) and Zach Steich (5-10, 230); that kind of starting experience at the C-1 level is very rare, indeed. Senior Hayden Lane (5-10, 230) and sophomore Wyatt Marr (6-4, 210) are leading candidates to fill out the starting five in the line.

Bergt (95 tackles, 3 TFL) and senior Dalton Paxton (6-2, 200), who led the team with 96 tackles, will be featured at linebacker where senior Gage Canfield (5-8, 170) will be another contributor. Steuber and Scholz will lead the defensive line with Streich, Lane and Marr also in the mix for playing time.

Coach Nelson considers Bliss (38 tackles) one of the best DBs in Class C-1 with LeGrande (38 tackles) also a returning starter in the secondary and Zager (20 tackles) another helping hand.

Some big shoes to fill and moving up a class doesn’t help matters but we see the Warriors winning four or five games

Lincoln Christian

CRUSADERS

Advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 the Crusaders last year finished 6-4 and return four starters on offense and five on defense.

Third-year head coach Kurt Earl, a graduate of Concordia University, says his team will count on some newcomers to get the job done but likes the team’s overall athleticism and willingness to put in the work to meet program expectations.

Senior Hunter Hohlen (6-1, 160) will move from receiver to take over the team’s starting quarterback position; last season he caught five passes for 100 yards and a TD. Senior Joe Dworak (5-8, 165) is a versatile four-year starter who has played several skill positions and could also wind up at quarterback. Otherwise he’d stay at fullback where last year he rushed for 206 yards and a TD with junior Colby Schluckebier (5-11, 145) another option in the running game after last season gaining 101 yards and scoring a TD.

Lincoln Christian’s leading returning receiver is senior Trent Lockard (6-1, 165), who last season caught 15 passes for 252 yard and three TDs. Sophomore Alex Koch (5-9, 130) will also help out at the skill positions.

Expected to round out the team’s offensive line are juniors Isaiah Orduna (5-10, 255) and Seyyedshaya Jafarigeleh (6-2, 220) and sophomores Noah Sauberan (5-10, 165), Josh Free (5-10, 155) and John Haase (5-10, 145). senior Lincoln Loftus (6-2, 175) will play tight end for the Crusaders.

Lockard (62 tackles) leads a secondary that will also include Koch (29 tackles) and Schluckebier with Loftus (26 tackles), Orduna, Jafarigeleh, Free and Haase in the defensive line, Dworak (47 tackles, 7 TFL), Hohlen (28 tackles) and Sauberan will play linebacker.

Need to get the skill positions sorted out, especially quarterback, and then we see Lincoln Christian winning four games or so.

Ashland-Greenwood BLUEJAYS

Learning to finish what they start is at the top of the to-do list for the Bluejays, who returning six starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 3-6 team.

“I feel that we have a team that will be able to compete game-in and game-out. Our goal is to get to the point where we can get a game into the fourth quarter and then finish,” says A-G head coach Ryan Thompson, a 2003 graduate of UN-Lincoln who comes into his 11th year with the program with a career record of 66-34, having led the Bluejays to Class C-1 state playoff runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2014. “We gained a lot of playing experience last season, especially at the skill positions, but we need to take that next step in terms of leadership to maximize our potential.”

One of the great young players in C-1, junior running back Bryce Kitrell (6-0, 190) is an all-state caliber player, last year rushing for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns and also catching 18 passes for 196 yards. He leads a running attack that will include junior RB Gavin Bergsten (5-9, 155) and junior fullback Trent Nafzinger (5-10, 160).

Coming off a strong sophomore season Hunter Washburn (5-10, 165) returns as the team’s quarterback, after last year passing for 775 yards and nine touchdowns, with seniors Nolan Kasuske (6-1, 175) and Sawyer Buller (5-10, 160) his most experienced receivers. Last season Kasuske caught eight passes for 185 yards and four TDs and you can also expect junior Kyle vonRentzell (6-0, 180) to be part of the air game, last year catching six passes for 106 yards and two TDs.

The one proven commodity in the offensive line is junior returning starter Jacob Ludwig (6-1, 205) with senior Hayden Hanna (6-1, 180) and juniors Zach Schmidt (5-10, 160), Jacob Carroll (6-0, 200) and Blake Kobs (6-1, 200) in the mix to earn starting positions.

Kitrell (41 tackles, 2 FR), VonRentzell (40 tackles) and junior Seth Novak (6-0, 160), who added 23 tackles including four for loss, will show the way for a linebacker unit that will also include sophomore Shane Allington (5-9, 150). Ludwig (53 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 FR) is a force in the defensive line where Kobs (26 tackles, 6 TFL) will also be a difference maker.

Buller (21 tackles, 2 INT) and Buller (26 tackles) lead a secondary that will also include sophomore Jarrod Nafzinger (5-10, 150).

Seems like the stage is set for improvement by the Bluejays so let’s call for five wins in 2018.

Falls City

TIGERS

With five starters back on offense and eight on defense the Tigers are poised to improve on last year’s 4-4 mark.

“We return good experience in our backfield and while we will be young up front we have some players with lots of potential,” says seventh-year head coach Darin Fritz, a graduate of Peru State College. “We need to keep working hard to get stronger and we need to have leaders emerge but if we do those things we could be a good team by the end of the season.”

Senior Collin Cook (6-0, 190) returns at quarterback in the Falls City single wing offense after last season rushing for 461 yards and four TDs. Senior Cade Schawang (5-10, 175) is another returning starter in the backfield with the Tigers getting a boost from the return of senior Alex Rathje (5-10, 165), who was injured last season, and rising junior Kade Bredemier (5-10, 180).

The team’s most proven receiver, senior Phoenix Martin (6-0, 170) is a returning starter at end with senior Halen Farmer (6-0,165) and sophomore Lukas Aldana (5-10, 190) other candidates to play the position.

Junior Braden Oliver (5-10, 235) and rising sophomore Jaxson Lunsford (6-0, 235) are returning starters in the interior offensive line with sophomores Tyler Uhri (6-4, 195) Alex Pellitier (5-7, 220) and Mick Crain (6-0, 195) and senior Dylan Frederick (6-0, 200) prospects to fill out the starting lineup.

Schawang (32 tackles), Martin (25 tackles, 3 TFL), Farmer (2 INT) and junior Trey McAfee (5-7, 160), who last season had 28 tackles, will form an outstanding secondary with Lunsford (20 tackles) and Oliver returning starters in the defensive line where Pellitier, Uhri, Crain and Frederick will also be contributors.

Junior Cole Kirkendall (6-1, 170) last season totaled 42 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and leads a linebacker unit that will also include Cook (27 tackles) and Rathje as starters with Aldana in the mix for playing time. Aldana is also the team’s kicker.

With so many younger players expected to contribute you see what Coach Fritz means by late-season improvement. We see the Tigers winning five or six and making a push for the playoffs.

Nebraska City

PIONEERS

Hopefully this will take. Few high school football programs in our state have suffered more mightily than has Nebraska City. The Pioneers drop to Class C-1 from Class B, coming off an 0-9 season with seven starters back on both sides of the ball. The Pioneers haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2003 and have won only two playoff games in program history.

“We have a good deal of experience and a common goal but we still need to learn how to win,” says second-year head coach Dan Hempel, a 2005 graduate of Peru State College.

Neb City returns an all-district quarterback in senior Bryce Levy (5-10, 180), who last year proved to be an outstanding dual threat, finishing with 1,402 passing yards and seven touchdowns and 276 yards rushing and another score. He will work with a pair of very good receivers in senior Tyler Levy (5-8, 180), who last season caught 43 passes for 571 yards and three TDs, and senior Skyler Self (5-9, 175), who added 25 catches for 262 yards and a score.

The Pioneers have some options at running back, including sophomore Landon Adams (5-8, 185) and senior Manny Adame (5-6, 160), both whom started a game last season, along with Johnson County Central transfer Dakota Cook, a 5-9, 200-pound senior, and junior Nate Hatch (5-6, 150).

Senior Jaydin Aldana (6-2, 245) leads the Nebraska City offensive line along with senior Nick Zaroban (6-0, 200) with senior Brady Rose (5-10, 195) a returning starter at tight end and sophomore Wyatt Roberts (6-2, 295) a part-time starter last season. The return from injury by junior Max Chaney (5-9, 225), who missed all last season, will be a boost with sophomore Evan Wehling (5-8, 215) also expected to play in the offensive line.

You might not know much about Aldana (42 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 4 sacks) but he’s one of the better defensive linemen in Class C-1 and will be joined by junior nose guard Alfredo Leos (5-7, 265) and senior end Zach Benton (5-9, 215) to form a veteran D-line. Again the Pioneers get some good news with the return of senior defensive tackle Trenton Fahey (6-2, 250) and junior defensive tackle Max Chaney (5-9, 225).

Zaroban (37 tackles, 2 FR) will lead the linebacker unit with Adams, Cook and senior Alex Beebout (5-10, 205) also expected to play. Tyler Levy (21 tackles) and junior Eli Southard (5-10, 170) return as starters in the secondary with Adame and sophomore Riley Wehling (5-6, 160) also in the mix.

Well, first of all the Pioneers need better luck in the health department. Do that and with good size in the line, an all-district quarterback and a point to prove we could see them winning four games or so.

District 2

Boys Town

COWBOYS

Last season the Cowboys finished the season 10-1 and reached the C-1 playoff quarterfinals but in 2018 they return only one starter.

“With so many new players in the lineup how we respond to learning opportunities early in the season will be important to the progress of our team,” says head coach Chris Nizzi, a 1986 graduate of Creighton University.

Leading the way for the Cowboys will be senior lineman Romeo Wright (5-10, 220), a returning all-stater who will anchor both lines. Senior Daniel Boccio (5-10, 200) and juniors Arjee Mack-Myers (6-3, 190), Felipe Smith (5-10, 205) and Kemmon Kindred (5-10, 220) also expected to play key roles up front.

The battle at quarterback will include athletic junior Uzziah Vincent-Freeman (6-4, 180) and senior Dezjeourla Ford (6-1, 150), the latter growing in consistency and leadership skills, says Coach Nizzi. Another outstanding athlete, junior Sean Jasper (5-10, 175) will take charge in the rushing attack.

Senior Jeff Carson (5-10, 150), who has varsity experience, along with rising senior Christopher Grutel (5-8, 150) and junior Dionte Ray (5-7, 135) round out what should be a very capable receiver corps.

Wright (29 tackles, 6 TFL), Mack-Myers, and Smith will hold down the defensive line with Vincent-Freeman, Kindred and Boccio leading candidates to play the linebacker positions. Ford, Jasper, Carson, Ray and Grutel will be in the mix for playing time in the secondary.

With such an overhaul to the roster it could take some time for the Cowboys to get things together but expecting six wins and a playoff berth isn’t crazy talk.

Platteview

TROJANS

Dropping from Class B, the Trojans return six starters on offense and seven on defense after finishing 3-6 last season.

“Our team strengths will be at quarterback and running back and on defense our ends and linebackers will be our best and most seasoned players,” says fourth-year head coach Chris Stier, a 2006 graduate of Dakota State (S.D.) University. “Depth is always a challenge for our program and we will also need to rebuild our secondary and wide receiver group.”

Senior team captain Luke Partusch (5-10, 175) becomes the team’s full-time starting quarterback, last season rushing for 170 yards and two TDs in limited carries, while junior Tobius Nixon (5-10, 205) leads the running back unit, last season rushing for 398 yards and three TDs. Senior Tate Patera (5-9, 175) and junior Jed Christensen (5-10, 200) will also share carries this fall while promising junior Braden Johnson (5-11, 175) leads a wide receiver corps that will by led by senior Josh Fryar (6-1, 175) and also include senior Jackson Woracek (5-8, 165) and junior Tanner Milliken (5-10,1 75).

Seniors Ian Baker (5-10, 200) and Jake Nelson (6-3, 220) and junior Paxton Swanson (6-4, 250) are returning starters in the Platteview offensive line with junior Byron Ehrke (5-9, 175) another experienced lineman and senior Bradyn Tolle (6-1, 190) the team’s tight end.

Patera (59 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FR) is the defensive team captain and will be joined at linebacker by returning starters Christensen (68 tackles) and Nixon with Milliken also in the mix. Partusch (34 tackles) and Fryar return as starters in the secondary with Johnson and Woracek also contributing.

Baker (66 tackles) is a returning all-district player who leads a defensive line that will include the dynamic Nelson (48 tackles, 7 TFL, 6 sacks) and Swanson.

Dropping a class does matter and with the returning experience on hand you could see Platteview winning five games, maybe even six, and that could result in a playoff berth, the program’s first since 2011. When it was last in Class C-1. And reached the state final. Just sayin’.

Fort Calhoun

PIONEERS

With five starters back on offense and eight on defense the Pioneers will be out to improve upon last year’s 4-5 mark.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” says head coach Andrew Christensen, a graduate of Dana College who enters his sixth year at Fort Calhoun. “We have a solid group of seniors who have been dedicated to the team and to the weight room and I’m excited to see where their leadership takes us this season. We return a good deal of experience and that will be a strength of our team but we also have challenges when it comes to depth. I have been pleased with our off-season progress.”

The battle for the starting quarterback position will include front runner Trenton Bouwman (5-11, 165) with junior Tyler Strauss (5-10, 160) in hot pursuit. If Strauss doesn’t win the job he will return to wide receiver where he will join the team’s leading pass catcher in senior Kaden Therkildsen (6-0, 180), who last season pulled in 25 receptions for 242 yards and a TD. Senior Brian Drowne (5-10, 165) and sophomore Michael Shirley (6-1, 165) will also be major factors in the pass receiving corps.

Senior Aaron Winter (6-0, 185) is a tough guy, basically the team’s best overall player, and who will become the team’s go-to running back with junior AJ Morrison (5-10, 175) in a supporting role.

Seniors Joe Garcia (6-2, 220) and Cole Halford (6-0, 205) will lead the offensive line with senior Nick Smith (6-1, 220), junior Malachi King (6-3, 225) and sophomore Cole Klabunde (5-10, 205) penciled in for the other starting positions with sophomore Billy Coon (5-9, 185) a valuable sub at all line positions.

Therkildsen (70 tackles), Winter (59 tackles), Halford and Morrison give the Pioneers an athletic set of linebackers with Strauss (56 tackles, 3 TFL), senior Colton Mallory (5-8, 160, who last season had 20 tackles, Bouwman (21 tackles) and Drowne form a capable secondary. The return from injury by senior defensive end Jose Zapata (5-10, 185) is a major shot in the arm for the Pioneers and he will be joined in the D-line by returning starters Halford (29 tackles), Garcia (24 tackles) and sophomore Malachi King (6-3, 225) with Klabunde and Coon also in the mix.

Something like last year’s four wins, maybe five, seems a good fit here.

Omaha Concordia

MUSTANGS

Following last year’s 4-4 mark the Mustangs return six starters on both offense and defense.

“We have a lot of skill guys who could do something special with the ball. Our offensive line will be young but ready to play,” says second-year head coach P.J. Smith, a 2012 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Our kicking game will be strong and I am super excited about the potential of our defense.”

Considered the team’s best overall player and a returning all-district selection, junior Jack Torosian (5-11, 170) will become the team’s new quarterback after last season splitting time between running back and receiver. Senior Ben Todd (5-9, 190) will become the team’s go-to running back with senior Max Meier (6-1, 170) and junior Caleb Matlock (5-8, 155) the team’s returning starters at wide receiver.

Senior Chris Parmenter (5-11, 215) and junior tight end Ethan Domsch (6-2, 185) will be leaders in the rebuilt offensive line.

Torosian (32 tackles), Todd (24 tackles, 5 TFL), Matlock (22 tackles) and sophomore Sam Scott (5-10, 170), who last season collected 20 tackles, will comprise what should be a very good Concordia secondary. Parmenter (63 tackles, 5 TFL) is the defensive leader from his linebacker position with Domsch a returning starter in the defensive line.

Facing a consistently challenging schedule the Mustangs figure to win about three games this season, maybe another one or two if that line comes together quickly.

Douglas County West

FALCONS

Seven starters return on both offense and defense for the Falcons, who finished last season 4-5 and are coached by Kyl Gillespie.

Back under center for the Falcons is senior QB Ty Eggen (6-5, 190), who last season enjoyed an all-district season, passing for 792 yards and 10 TDs and rushing for another 302 yards and two TDs. Seniors Jack Hodge (5-10, 150) and Ethan Ruelie (5-10, 150) will be the team’s running backs with incoming freshman Payson Gillespie (6-1, 150) penciled in as a contributor at wider receiver.

Four starters return in the DC West offensive line including seniors Trevan Billings (6-3, 280), Kaleb Lawson (6-0, 210) and Jett Work (6-2, 235) and junior Josh Lewis (5-10, 190).

Hodge (50 tackles), Ruelie (35 tackles) and Lewis return at linebacker and will lead a defense that has Billings (45 tackles) and Lawson (39 tackles) leading the line and Eggen (23 tackles) returning as the team’s safety.

Another three- or four-win season is the call for the Falcons in 2018.

Arlington

EAGLES

Returning four starters on both offense and defense the Eagles will be out to better last year’s 3-6 record.

“We will return a number of players with experience on both sides of the ball as well as several who earned time on special teams or as backups,” says Arlington head coach Steven Gubbels, a 1996 graduate of UN-Lincoln who enters his 21st year leading the AHS program. “We will also need to build depth in both lines and replace some key playmakers from last year’s team.”

Arlington’s most dependable running back is senior Trevor Smailys (5-10, 160), who last season rushed for 360 yards and a TD, with junior Logan Kirk (5-8, 150) another promising prospect after last season rushing for 166 yards and a TD. Junior Casey Kirk (5-7, 145) and sophomore Jesse Thompson (5-10, 175) will also bid for carries.

At the quarterback position sophomore Josh Miller (5-9, 155) and junior Tanner Pittman (5-8, 145) will battle for playing time with sophomore Nolan Thomsen (6-0, 180) and senior Daniel Salazar (5-10, 155) leading candidates to play wide receiver.

Three starters return in the Arlington offensive line including rising junior Remington Gay (6-3, 215), junior Kobe Wilkins (5-10, 180) and senior tight end Talon Mues (5-10, 160). Senior Blake Kracl (6-1, 240) and junior Cooper Hilgenkamp (6-2, 225) also figure to play in the offensive line.

Mues (30 tackles, 3 FR) leads the Arlington secondary where Miller (23 tackles), Smailys and senior Trent Borgman (5-10, 155) will also play. Wilkins (37 tackles) will anchor the defensive line with Kracl and Hilgenkamp also being run stoppers for the Eagles. Gay (66 tackles) will be a force at linebacker with Thomsen and Thompson (cute) also playing the position.

Got to get a quarterback established and some linemen to step up. We see Arlington winning three or four games in 2018.

District 3

Pierce

BLUEJAYS

Reaching last year’s state playoff semifinals may only be a start for the Bluejays as they return eight starters on offense and eight on defense from that 7-5 team.

Junior QB Dalton Freeman (5-11, 170) is one of the rising playmakers in Class C-1, last season rushing for 831 yards and 13 TDs and passing for another 699 yards and eight TDs. He’s an all-state candidate and will lead a backfield that also returns rising junior running backs Brett Tinker (5-8, 160) and Carson Oestreich (5-11, 185). Tinker last season rushed for 711 yards and four TDs while Oestreich rushed for 397 yards and five TDs and caught 14 passes for 113 yards and a TD. That’s a power packed offensive backfield.

Senior Devan Roth (6-0, 150) is the team’s most proven wide receiver, last season catching nine passes for 118 yards and two TDs, with junior Gavin Larson (6-0, 165) last season catching five passes for 111 yards and a TD. Juniors Jake Edins (5-11, 165), Kyler Peters (6-2 155) and Jayden Sporleder (5-8, 145) are also expected to contribute.

Leading the Pierce offensive line will be senior center Kalob Anderson (6-0, 240) with senior Jakob Meier (6-0, 190) returning at one guard position and junior Carter Rohrich (6-0, 185) at the other. Also returning will be a pair of very good senior tight ends, Ryder Fuchs (6-0, 205) and Jadon Magdanz (6-2, 195), with senior Wyatt Flesner (6-0, 220) and juniors Coby Richert (6-2, 235), Dylan Svoboda (5-10, 190) and Dylan Kuehler (5-10, 200) also in the mix for playing time in the interior line.

Tinker is coming off an incredible 2017 (138 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 FR) and will combine with Magdanz (83 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 FR), Oestreich (62 tackles, 3 TFL), senior Dylan Delka (5-8, 150), who finished last season with 89 tackles, eight of them for loss and two fumble recoveries, and junior Seth Valverde (5-10, 205), who last season added 56 tackles including three for loss, to form the best set of linebackers in Class C-1 football. Freeman (65 tackles, 2 INT) leads a secondary that will also include Larson as a returning starter.

Meier (103 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks) and Fuchs (75 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks) give the Bluejays a pair of big-time defensive ends with Svoboda (47 tackles, 6 TFL) and Richart (26 tackles) expected to help round out the defensive line.

This is a pretty complete team, one we could see winning 10 games and reaching the state final. Maybe even winning the state finals. The Bluejays figure to be that kind of good.

Boone Central/NG

CARDINALS

Defending state runner-up Boone took a pretty good hit at graduation but there are still five returning starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s 10-3 team.

“We return a good core group of seniors but we still have to replace our quarterback, running backs and four starters in the offensive line,” says Boone head coach Mark Hudson, who is in his fourth year with the program and has compiled a 95-49 career record. “With only four juniors on our roster we are going to need several young players to step into key roles, and then we must stay healthy as depth is a work in progress.”

Senior Carter Henry (5-11, 205) will assume the team’s starting quarterback position and he’ll have a big-time talent to work with in all-state caliber senior tight end Will Frey (6-3, 195), who last season caught 36 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Seniors Brenden Beierman (5-7, 150), who last season caught 16 passes for 276 yards and a TD, and Ethan Dozler (5-9, 160), who caught 12 passes for 149 yards and six touchdowns, are quality players who return at the wide receiver positions.

Lots of options to fill the running back positions with sophomores Wyatt Nissen (5-8, 140) and Bryce Kennedy (5-10, 180) in the mix and it could be Beierman and Dozler will also wind up with some carries. Stay tuned.

A 2017 all-district selection, senior Jon Merten (6-1, 225) will lead the Boone offensive line, a unit that will count on seniors Trey Zoucha (6-3, 230) and Weston Choat (5-10, 180) to fill a couple of those other positions.

Frey (77 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 FR) is also an outstanding defensive lineman and he’ll be joined in the defensive front by Merten (36 tackles, 4 TFL), another returning starter, as well as Zoucha and senior Dalton Rasmussen (6-1, 290). Beierman (42 tackles), Choat and Henry will be the team’s linebackers while Dozler (27 tackles) will be the leader of the team’s secondary.

This is Boone football we are talking about so even with some holes to fill we see five or six wins, maybe more if those sophomores catch on quick.

West Point-Beemer

CADETS

It will be a while before all the uproar surrounding last year’s 9-2 team subsides - yielding the program’s first playoff berth since 2007 - but moving ahead the Cadets are still in good shape thanks to the return of four starters on offense and six on defense.

“We are excited to return many of our playmakers from last year’s team and with the addition of some athletic young talent we believe we will be competitive,” says third-year head coach Troy Schlueter, a 2002 graduate of Concordia University.

In large part much of what the Cadets get done in 2018 will revolve around the performance of senior all-stater Blake Anderson (6-1, 215), who will play QB after last year rushing for 550 yards and 11 TDs and passing for another 168 yards and a TD. He’s got an all-district receiver to work with thanks to the return of senior Ben Vander Griend (6-0, 175), who last season caught 30 passes for 462 yards and four TDs.

Seniors Kade Hughes (6-0, 170) and Gage Vance (5-10, 185) will take center stage in the running game, Hughes last season rushing for 194 yards and Vance 275 yards and a touchdown.

The lone returning offensive line starter for the Cadets will be junior Jesus Ramirez (6-1, 195) with senior Ethan Mayes (6-5, 275) also taking a prominent role this fall.

Anderson (51 tackles, 14 TFL, 4 FR) is an athletic hitter in the defensive line where Ramirez (20 tackles) and Mayes will also contribute while Kirby Hughes (30 tackles, 5.5 TFL) is another playmaker at linebacker. Vance (41 tackles), Vander Griend (21 tackles, 4 INT) and Kade Hughes will form what should be a very good defensive secondary.

Plenty of momentum to ride but we also need to find the Cadets some line help. Figure that out and you could see them winning six or so this season and competing for another playoff berth.

Wayne

BLUE DEVILS

Following one of the program’s best seasons in over a decade the Blue Devils return three starters on offense and four on defense from that 7-4 team that won the program’s first playoff game since 1983.

“We have to build some depth and we will have several new starters but we will have a good offensive line and should be able to run the ball,” says second-year head coach Russ Plager, a 2005 graduate of UN-Lincoln.

All-district in 2017, senior running back Juan Vergara (5-9, 140) last season rushed for 1,060 yards and junior Casey Koenig (5-10, 180) adds depth to the running game, last season rushing for 196 yards and a TD.

Competing for the start at quarterback are senior Tyler Gilliland (6-0, 160) and junior Tyrus Eischeid (6-3, 160) with senior Marcus Fertig (6-3, 160) a returning starter at wide receiver. The balance of the receiver corps includes juniors Cody Rogers (6-3, 185) and Noah Lutt (5-11, 160) and senior Kaleb Anderson (5-9, 150) and Aaron Reynolds (6-2, 150).

Wayne returns two senior starters in the offensive line including Kaden Kneifl (6-2, 285) and Drew Buck (5-11, 230) with sophomore Mike Leatherdale (6-2, 230), senior Nolan Kruse (6-4, 250) and junior Cade Janke (5-10, 210) rounding out the line rotation. Junior Gunner Jorgensen (6-0, 180) and senior Tristen Landanger (6-0, 170) are expected to play the tight end position.

Koenig (90 tackles, 4 TFL) is an outstanding linebacker and defensive leader while Fertig (20 tackles) and Vergara are returning starters in the secondary where Anderson, Lutt and Reynolds will provide depth. Kneifl (38 tackles, 5 TFL) leads a defensive line that will include Buck, Kruse, Janke, Jorgensen and Leatherdale.

There are going to be some bumps in the road - the schedule opens with Wahoo and closes with Boone and Bishop Neumann - so we see about three wins for the Blue Devils.

Logan View/Scribner-Sny.

RAIDERS

A new football co-op, but one that was very successful last basketball season, the Raiders will return eight starters on offense and nine on defense. Logan View was 6-4 last season, qualifying for the playoffs for just the second time since 2010, while Scribner-Snyder was 0-8.

“We are moving up a class and it will be fun to watch our kids respond to that kind of challenge,” says head coach Dustin Sealey, a 2009 graduate of Peru State College. “We are going to be a younger team, but experienced in both lines, which is a good place to build.”

An all-state candidate in 2018, senior running back Brady Hull (6-0, 180) comes off a huge season in which he rushed for 1,035 yards and 20 touchdowns and also caught 13 passes for 133 yards and a TD. Senior Austin Peters (6-1, 170) last season rushed for 814 yards and seven TDs, and will be the team’s quarterback with senior Michael Luther (6-1, 175) and sophomores Ty Miller (5-10, 160) and Connor Larson (5-9, 165) the team’s wide receivers.

Senior Eric French (5-9, 195) leads an offensive line that also returns junior Alex Miller (5-10, 200) and seniors Nathan Wacker (6-2, 175) and James Hudson (6-0, 185) and sophomore Brett Uhing (5-8, 180) as starters.

Hull (54 tackles, 7 TFL) leads a group of linebackers that also includes Peters (78 tackles, 3 TFL), sophomore Beto Valdivia (28 tackles, 6 TFL) and junior Alex Wagner while Ty Miller (21 tackles, 3 TFL), Larson, Lutheran and Peters will handle the secondary duties. French (50 tackles, 6 TFL), Alex Miller (32 tackles, 3 TFL) and senior Lucas Schneck (6-1, 220), who last season had 29 tackles including three for loss, lead a defensive front that also includes Nathan Wacker and Uhing.

Added depth but the loss of some real star power...hmm...let’s say the Raiders win five.

District 4



Wahoo

WARRIORS

Can you win 10 games and still feel short-changed? If you’re Wahoo in 2017 probably, as the Warriors won their way into the playoff semifinals only to lose a second time to eventual champion Norfolk Catholic. The Warriors return four starters on both offense and defense.

“We graduated some talented players from last year’s team but we have a nice core group coming back that has the ability to play at a high level,” says head coach Chad Fox, a 1995 graduate of Midland University who has won 106 games at Wahoo. “We have an abundance of quality linemen returning, and that always makes a coach feel good, but we also need to quickly develop a quarterback. We return five quality running backs to make that job easier.

“Defensively we have some experience in our front seven but we need to get our secondary figured out quickly, as we play a lot of teams that like to pass the ball. Our kicking game should be solid.”

Providing muscle to that offensive line will be seniors Sam Kolterman (6-0, 205) and Jack Sutton (6-3, 235), oth of them big-time college prospects and defending state champion wrestlers. You don’t mess with these guys. Junior Gunnar Vanek (6-3, 230) will also start in the line with juniors Brandon Swahn (5-10, 210) and Callan Phillips (5-11, 220) next in line. Juniors Logan Brabec (5-10, 185), Vanis Davidson (5-10, 230) and Evan Divis (5-10, 190) will provide depth in the line and junior Nate Fox (6-2, 185) figures to play tight end.

A wild card in the Wahoo deck is senior Zane Bennett (5-9, 175), a starting running back as a sophomore who missed last season due to injury. He returns in 2018 along with junior Trevin Luben (5-10, 170), who last season rushed for 227 yards and a TD, with junior Peyton Walling (5-9, 160) also a factor in the running attack, as will be sophomore Cooper Hancock (5-8, 155). Junior Rolando Sotelo (5-6, 145) will also be in the battle for RB carries.

Junior Thomas Waido (6-1, 170) is the leader in the battle for the starting quarterback position. Junior Luke Partridge (6-0, 185) will lead a receiver group that includes junior Connor Grandgenett (5-9, 160).

Kolterman (114 tackles, 16 TFL, 13 sacks) is a dynamic defender and leads a linebacker group that will also include junior Kole Bordovsky (5-11, 190), who last season totaled 52 tackles, along with rising sophomore Grant Kolterman (5-10, 180) and Brabec. Bennett, Luben, Partridge, Grandgenett, Sotelo and Hancock will battle for playing time in the secondary.

Sutton (58 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks) and junior Brandon Swahn (65 tackles, 5 sacks) are disruptive forces in the Wahoo defensive front, with Vanek another starter in the D-line and junior Callan Phillips (5-10, 220) also expected to contribute. Fox, Divis and Davidson are also going to be factors in the defensive line.

Ten wins might be a reach, but only by a little. Let’s say the Warriors win seven in the regular season and another one or two in the postseason.

Bishop Neumann

CAVALIERS

After facing the toughest schedule in the class and finishing 5 -5 in 2017 the Cavaliers return six starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s playoff team.

“We will have all our skill players and we should have good depth in terms of athleticism in our offensive backfield but we will need to develop depth in both of our lines,” says Tim Turman, Neumann’s legendary coach who has led the program for 38 years and enters this season with 298 wins. “Overall I believe our defense will be the strength of our team.”

Shaking off an early season injury to finish last season with 602 yards rushing and eight touchdowns and 545 passing yards and two TDS, senior Eli Vedral (6-1, 180) returns as the team’s starting quarterback. He’ll be able to go deep on opponents with speedy senior Jake Unger (5-10, 150) and junior Taylen Pospisil (5-10, 160) back in the saddle; Unger averaged 30 yards per catch last season, Pospisil 27 yards per.

Senior running back Brandon Blum (5-9, 155) and senior fullback Luke Fairbanks (6-0, 190) both enjoyed strong rushing seasons in 2017, Blum going for 579 yards and six TDs and Fairbanks 556 yards and six TDs. Junior David Lilly (5-10, 160) also showed promise last season, rushing for 100 yards, and will get some carries.

The best lineman in C-1? Could well be senior Caden Johnson (6-3, 240), a returning all-stater who has also received Division I college recruiting offers and he leads the Cavaliers offensive line. Senior Conrad Sander (5-10, 210) returns as the team’s starting center, senior Sam Kavan (5-10, 210) moves from tight end to a starting guard position, senior Cade Welsh (6-1, 210) will step in at the other guard spot, and senior Tanner Woita (6-1, 220) returns at tackle after he missed last season due to injury. Also in the mix to earn a starting spot in the interior line is junior Dalton Bartek (5-10, 260) while junior Trey Miller (6-1, 195) will be the team’s tight end.

Johnson (66 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 3 sacks) is a dominant defensive end and he will be joined in the D-line by Sander (20 tackles) at nose guard with Welsh, Woita and Bartek again in the mix to start. Fairbanks (32 tackles, 3.5 TFL), Unger (2 INT), Pospisil and Blum return to what should be an outstanding secondary. Vedral (50 tackles, 7 TFL) will lead a linebacker unit that will include Kavan, Miller and Lilly.

We see the Cavs winning six or seven games and returning to the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Columbus Lakeview

VIKINGS

It’s a veteran bunch at Lakeview where the Vikings return seven starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s 7-3 state playoff team which for a second straight season came within a win of a district title.

“If we want to take the next step and advance in the playoffs we need to attack every week with great focus as our schedule is dotted with top ten teams,” says head coach Kurt Frenzen, a 1997 graduate of Midland University who enters his 17th year with the program having compiled an 87-73 record. “We have good returning experience in all three phases of the game and in order to compete in a strong district like ours we need to be able to build strong team unity.”

One of the more productive running backs in C-1, senior Jacob Frenzen (6-1, 180) last season rushed for 788 yards and 10 TDs, earning first-team all-district honors. He will lead a rushing attack that will also include seniors Lucas Thatcher (5-7, 155) and Zeth Gerkensmeyer (5-8, 160).

Seniors Cadge Janssen (5-9, 170) and Jaden Johnson (5-8, 170) both played some quarterback last season, Janssen finishing with 664 passing yards and six touchdowns and adding nine rushing TDs, while Johnson added 482 yards rushing and 118 yards passing. “Both of these guys came up big when we needed them the most,” says Coach Frenzen.

All-district senior Cody Thompson (6-2, 300) will anchor the offensive line with seniors Dylan Johnson (5-11, 200) and Aaron Peterson (6-2, 210) and juniors Austin Rollman (6-2, 220), Kade Stromberg (5-10, 195) and Carsten Loeske (5-11, 200) battling for the remaining starting positions. The Vikings return a pair of talented senior tight ends in Kaylob Kobza (6-0, 180) and Brook Behlen (5-11, 180), the latter last season catching 13 passes for 194 yards and two TDs.

Athletic seniors Cameron Drozd (6-0, 170) and Brock Foltz (5-9, 160) get a crack at the starting wide receiver positions and should perform well, says Coach Frenzen.

Behlen is a returning all-district defensive lineman and he leads a unit that will include Thompson, Rollman and Kobza, veterans all. Frenzen (70 tackles) and junior Thunder Pilakowski (6-2, 180) are returning starters at linebacker where Johnson, Gerkensmeyer and junior Evan Tessendorf (6-0, 160) will also battle for playing time.

Foltz (87 tackles) is a returning all-district DB and leads a talented secondary that will include Drozd (3 INT) and Thatcher. Janssen is also a capable punter, averaging 33.6 yards per attempt in 2017.

There will be challenges on the schedule, of course, and getting line depth in place will be crucial but we see the Vikings winning six or so and being a serious factor in the district race.

Columbus Scotus

SHAMROCKS

After missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade the Shamrocks look to get back on track with eight starters back on offense and six on defense from last year’s 3-6 team.

“We will be undersized yet very fast and aggressive,” says fifth-year head coach Tyler Linder, a 2010 graduate of UN-Omaha who led the Shamrocks to the Class C-1 state title in 2015. “I like our work ethic and believe we will have a successful season, knowing we will get what we earn.”

Already twice an all-district player, junior Tyler Palmer (6-1, 165) last season rushed for team-best 661 yards and 10 TDs and passed for another 281 yards and three TDs but he could move to running back to make way for senior Caden Pelan (5-10, 160) to play the quarterback position. Last season Pelan passed for 239 yards and four TDs.

Joining them in the backfield will be junior fullback Eric Mustard (5-10, 170), who rushed for 598 yards and four TDs, senior Zach Beiermann (5-10, 170), who rushed for 538 yards and five TDs, and senior running back Braden Labenz (5-10, 160), who added 214 yards rushing. Also expect seniors Tyler Wurtz (5-10, 170) and Evan Sliva (5-10, 170) to be productive runners this fall.

Scotus won’t throw the ball a lot but when it does it will have a talented receiver in junior Dalton Borchers (6-0, 160).

Three senior starters return to the Shamrocks offensive line, a group led by Grant Shanle (6-2, 190), who moves inside from his tight end position, and also including Evan Hand (6-0, 180) and Abe Perault (6-2, 210).

Scotus will feature a strong defensive secondary thanks to the return of Palmer (44 tackles, 4 INT) along with Borchers, Labenz and Wurtz. Another all-district player, Mustard (91 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 FR) is rapidly building a reputation as one of the program’s premier players in recent seasons and he will lead a linebacker unit that will return Biermann and also include Hand and Sliva. Shanle, a real playmaker who last season rang up 10 tackles for loss, and Perault will be leaders in the defensive front. Pelan is also the team’s punter, last season averaging 33.3 yards per attempt.

Need to build a little depth in both lines but the other pieces seem in place for the Shamrocks to win five or six games.

Raymond Central

MUSTANGS

First-year head coach Wade Houchin will take over a program that returns a robust amount of starting experience, eight starters on both sides of the ball, from last year’s 1-8 team.

“I am honored and blessed to be head coach for the Mustangs and I know we have a solid core group of leaders who are serious about being a good football team and who are ready to embrace this new era,” says Coach Houchin, a 2010 graduate of Concordia University. “We also have some talented younger players and as a team we need to get to know one another and buy into a new culture and set of expectations.”

Junior Mikey McCoy (5-6, 145) is the team’s leading returning rusher after last season gaining 144 yards and scoring a TD with seniors Easton Albrecht (5-10, 160) and Eli Pickel (5-8, 150) returning starters at wide receiver. Last season Albrecht caught five passes for 117 yards and a TD and Pickel had three receptions for 111 yards, including a 91-yard TD.

Competition at the quarterback position is TBD and the starter might not even be named until fall camp. That’s some serious competition.

Two starters return in the interior offensive line including senior Cody Swartz (5-9, 180) and sophomore Christian Schweitzer (6-2, 210), with senior Josh Palensky (5-10, 180) the returning starter at tight end.

Albrecht (83 tackles) is an outstanding linebacker who leads a unit that will also return Pickel (40 tackles) and Palensky (24 tackles) with Boyd (31 tackles) and McCoy returning starters in the secondary. Schweitzer (20 tackles), Egger and Swartz will anchor the team’s defensive line.

There’s always a breeze of fresh enthusiasm with any coaching change and we could see the Mustangs riding that wave to two or three wins.