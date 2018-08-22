



District 1

Omaha Roncalli

CRIMSON PRIDE

After qualifying for the playoffs a third straight season the Crimson Pride returns five starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 5-5 team.

“We have good senior leadership and a number of key returning players. What we need is to have our junior class step up and we need to establish a starting quarterback,” says third-year head coach Tom Kassing, a 2013 graduate of UN-Omaha.

Something else the Crimson has is perhaps the best all-around athlete in Class B in senior Alex Rodgers (6-0, 185). When he wasn’t hitting .450 in baseball or scoring 13 points per game in basketball Rodgers last season found time to rush for 1,116 yards and 17 TDs, pass for 258 yards and three TDs and catch 16 passes for 158 yards and another three TDs. Not bad, kid, not bad.

Another three-sport standout, junior Jack Dotzler (5-10, 175) could wind up winning the starting quarterback position and that would move Rodgers to a running back position. Senior Jackson Mausbach (5-11, 185), junior TJ Hamilton (5-11, 160) and a gaggle of sophomores could also factor into the Crimson running game.

There are also three established receivers returning in 2018 including seniors Justin Niederle (5-10, 170), Chris Gray (5-10, 180) and Shane Orr (6-0, 185). Niederle is the team’s leading returning receiver, last season catching 18 passes for 274 yards and three TDs.

Leading the offensive line will be a pair of seniors, Matt Phillips (6-1, 225) and Isaiah Wheeler (6-1, 220) with senior Braydon Lemmon (6-0, 245) and juniors Christian Anderson (6-0, 235) and Jeff Needham (6-2, 245) other leading candidates. Sophomore Nolan Gorczyca (6-4, 240) is another top candidate for eventual playing time in the line.

Senior all-state candidate Andrew McCoy (6-5, 175) is one of the most accomplished kickers in the state, last season converting 36 PATs and seven field goals and averaging 38.6 yards per boot.

Rodgers (95 tackles) is also sensational as a linebacker and is joined at that position by the hard nosed Orr (32 tackles), along with seniors Andy Bosn (5-11, 180) and Max Wilmes (5-8, 160). Niederle and Gray are returning starters in the secondary with Wheeler (35 tackles), Phillips and senior Robert Doran (6-0, 180) leaders in the defensive line.

There are some holes to fill but another five wins would seem a good fit and that could translate into another playoff berth for the Crimson.

Blair

BEARS

With five starters back on offense and six on defense the Bears will be out to defending their 2017 district title, finishing last season 6-4.

“We need to replace an all-state running back (Dalton Lewis) but we return multiple starters on both sides of the ball which is a good place to start,” says fifth-year Blair head coach Bryan Soukup, a 2000 graduate of Dana College. “We have holes to fill in the offensive line and at tight end on offense and at linebacker on defense but we have players who are earning their way at all those positions.”

Blair’s offense will feature an outstanding passing combination in senior QB Stewart Cemer (5-10, 145) and all-state caliber wide receiver Quincy Nichols (5-8, 155). Last season Cemer passed for 1,078 yards and 13 TDs with Nichols catching a whopping 56 passes for 762 yards and eight touchdowns. Nichols also attended the Huskers Junior Day and didn’t hzave to buy a ticket, if you get my drift.

Also a returning starter at wide receiver is senior Auggie Rasmussen (5-10, 160) with junior letterman Colin Quick (6-1, 185) also expected to contribute.

Seniors Josh Klanderud (5-10, 175) and Grant Rosenbaum (5-9, 160) are first up in the effort to fill the void at running back, Klanderud last season rushing for 140 yards and two TDs in limited carries.

Returning starters in the offensive line include senior Gabe Rand (6-,0, 225), who earned all-district mention in ‘17, and junior Tommy Thompson (5-10, 220) with seniors Colton Hilger (6-2, 210) and Caddon Keatts (5-9, 220) also competing for playing time.

All-district senior Andy Staube (6-3, 165) leads the Blair secondary, last season collecting 65 tackles, with Nichols (34 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 INT), Rasmussen (28 tackles) and senior Jack Nielsen (5-11, 165) rounding out what should be a very strong group. Rosenbaum (23 tackles) and senior Jake Wing (6-0, 200), who also had 23 tackles last season, lead a rebuilt linebacker unit that will also include Klanderud, Keatts and Quick.

Senior Trevor Rutcosky (6-0, 205), who finished last season with 34 tackles including nine for loss, and junior Brady Soukup (5-10, 250), who had 28 tackles including 8.5 TFL, lead a defensive line that also returns Rand with Hilger another candidate for playing time. Nichols is also a quality punter, last season averaging 35.4 yards per.

Blair figures to win another five or six games or so and be a factor in the district and playoff race.

Bennington

BADGERS

Five starters return on both sides of the ball for the Badgers, who finished last season 3-6.

“We will have experienced skill players and some really good athletes but we need to have our line gain experience,” says head coach Greg Bohn, who enters his 19th year at Bennington.

Senior QB Cooper Prososki (6-2, 195) is an all-state caliber talent who last season passed for 1,449 yards and nine touchdowns and also rushed for 187 yards and two scores. His best receiver is fellow senior all-state candidate Karson Gansebom (6-2, 175), who last season caught 26 passes for 478 yards and four TDs. Both of them were all-staters in basketball, too.

Sophomore prospect Tyler LeClair (6-1, 170) figures to play a key role in the running game while junior receiver Colton Smith (6-0, 170) and junior quarterback Nick Bohn (6-1, 170) will also be important players at the skill positions.

Senior Kyler Essink (5-10, 220) is the lone returning starter in the offensive line where seniors Michael Keatts (6-2, 250) and Josh Hoins (6-0, 200) and juniors Dylan Hawk (6-1, 175) and Garrett Menke (6-0, 210) will also battle for playing time. Seniors JJ Rischling (6-2, 200) and Benton Cornett (6-1, 180) will play the tight end positions for the Badgers.

Cornett (78 tackles) leads a linebacker group that will also include LeClair with Bohn and Smith expected to play in the secondary. Senior Caleb Grundman (6-1, 180), who last season finished with 41 tackles, Rischling (30 tackles) and Essink are returning starters in the defensive line. You can expect Keatts, Hawk, Menke, Hoins and senior Buzz Lutter (6-1, 190) to also have their say in the defensive line. Cornett is also the team’s punter, last season averaging a solid 37.8 yards per attempt.

If that line comes into complete focus this could be come a dangerous team to face. Let’s say the Badgers win five or so.

Mount Michael

KNIGHTS

With nine starters back on both sides of the ball from a 4-5 team the Knights are in position to take a big jump forward in 2018.

“Our strength is that we return so much in terms of experience and most of them have been major contributors. We expect to make some big gains because of that,” says second-year head coach Greg Wunderlich, a 2009 graduate of UN-Omaha. “We no longer have Elkhorn, Elkhorn South nor Gretna on our schedule but we still will face many playoff teams.”

A three-year starter, senior Sid deMayo (5-10, 180) brings a great deal of experience and dual threat capabilities to the quarterback position, last season passing for 1,319 yards and nine TDs and rushing for another 134 yards and three TDs. Joining him in the backfield is four-year starting running back Garrett Hustedt (6-2, 220), who last season rushed for 114 yards and three TDs and caught 25 passes for 440 yards and two TDs, along with junior Jackson Ramold (5-9, 205), who is the team’s leading returning rusher after gaining 507 yards and scoring a TD in 2017.

Two other talented receivers round out the Mount Michael skill positions, as senior Matt Zarybnicky (6-1, 200) and junior Drew Thornton (6-0, 165) are both back. Zarybnicky last season caught 35 passes for 344 yards and three TDs and Thornton had 16 catches for 245 yards and a TD. Junior Seth Carpenter (5-10, 160) will also contribute at wide receiver.

Anchoring the offensive line is all-district senior Taylor Davis (6-2, 260) with junior Sean Stumpff (5-10, 245) and sophomore Sam Gustafson (5-10, 200) also returning starters up front.

Hustedt (95 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 sacks) is an all-state caliber linebacker and he leads a unit that also includes Ramold (24 tackles, 4.5 TFL). Zarbynicky (39 tackles, 2 INT) leads a secondary that will also include sophomore Eli Crnkovich (5-10, 165), who finished last season with 23 tackles including three for loss, along with junior Clavin Benson (6-0, 185) and Carpenter.

Davis (24 tackles, 5 TFL), Stumpff, Gustafson and senior Aidan Pace (5-9, 185) will man the defensive line for the Knights and Hustedt will handle the punting chores, last season averaging 36.3 yards per attempt.

Mount Michael’s got a chance to be one of those teams in 2018. You know, the kind that wins six and makes the playoffs, that kind.

South Sioux City

CARDINALS

Second-year head coach Silas Fluellen will look for improvement from his program, returning seven starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 0-9 team.

“We have a lot of experience returning and some promising newcomers, some of them new to the team,” says Coach Fluellen, a 2011 graduate of Wayne State College. “Our entire starting offensive line is back and that is a big plus as is the fact we have a full year in the program under our belt. We need to stay committed to learning the new system and the game of football in general.”

Senior Mavrick Singer (6-1, 275) is team captain and leader of the offensive line with other returning starters including seniors John Klemmensen (5-8, 160), Luis Quezada (6-1, 190) and Juan Popoca (6-3, 260) and junior Jacob Ngeleka (6-2, 240).

The battle for the starting quarterback position revolves around junior Jacob Aitken, who last season passed for 100 yards and a TD and rushed for a score, and sophomore Connor Slaughter (5-10, 160). Regardless of who starts both will be factors at the skill positions. Both starting wide receivers return for the Cardinals, including seniors Brad Hartnett (6-4, 205) and Elijah Storm (6-2, 185). Last season Hartnett caught 15 passes for 167 yards, Storm 16 for 135.

Lots of competition at running back but the leader of the bunch is senior Robert Meza (5-7, 140), who last season gained 146 yards and scored a TD, with juniors Enrique Lemon and Jagger Horken also among those in the mix for carries.

Quezada (27 tackles) and Singer (20 tackles) lead a defensive line that will also return Ngeleka (2 FR) and Hartnett with Meza (29 tackles) and Klemmensen (20 tackles) returning starters at linebacker. Senior Kobe Simmons (5-6, 140), who finished last season with 21 tackles, leads a secondary that will also have seniors Michael Virgen, Douglas Portillo Perez, Edgar De Luna and Alex Sotelo, with Strom, junior Niegel Lee and sophomore Devin Penne also expected to help on the defensive side of the ball.

No way to go but up for the Cardinals and we expect all that experience to help the program take a couple of steps in the right direction even if it nets only a win or two in 2018.

Schuyler

WARRIORS

With its 45-game losing streak history Schuyler will move ahead with five starters back on offense and six on defense.

“We are excited about the continued growth of the players in our program. We played better football last season and its led us to have a new standard for our program,” says fifth-year head coach Aaron Thumann, a 2005 graduate of Peru State College. “We continue to build the proper mindset for our program and we know that ever rep in practice and every play on game night is a chance for us to move forward.”

Senior Jesus Maganda (5-9, 200) is the team’s go-to running back, last season rushing for 316 yards and three TDs and also catching 10 passes for 142 yards and a TD. Senior Caden Yrkoski (5-10, 170), junior Elmer Salazar (5-10, 180) and sophomore Travis Marxsen (5-10, 175) will also be part of the rushing attack.

Senior Rosel Diaz (6-2, 220) leads a veteran offensive line that also returns seniors Kevin Rodriguez (6-0, 270) and Emmanuel Rocha (6-0, 275) and sophomore Daniel Jerez (5-10, 190) along with senior tight end Adrian Francisco (5-10, 190), with junior Adrian Zamudio (6-2, 285) also figuring to play in the O-line.

Maganda (44 tackles, 4 TFL) is Schuyler’s defensive leader from his linebacker position with Francisco, Salazar and Marxsen also returning starters at that position. Diaz (21 tackles, 3 TFL) anchors the defensive line with Zamudio another returning starter and Yrkoski leads the secondary.

You hope the Warriors take another step forward and win a game or two this season.

District 2

Omaha Skutt

SKYHAWKS

Reaching the Class B state playoff final for the fourth time in five years, finishing 10-3 in the process, the Skyhawks return four starters on offense and seven on defense.

“We have a lot of guys back and we will have a very good group of sophomores,” says head coach Matt Turman, who enters his 16th year at Skutt having compiled a career record of 132-50, with three state championships and three runner-up finishes sprinkled in. “We will have more size in the line that we have had in the past and should have as much team speed as we have had in some time. There are playmakers on this team.”

One of them is Division I college scholarship prospect TJ Skradski (6-6, 245), who will play tight end for the SkyHawks. Also back in the line are senior all-state candidate Sam Heffron (6-1, 240), senior Sam Homan (6-3, 215) and junior Blake Anderson (6-4, 270), who Coach Turman terms as the state’s best sophomore lineman in 2017. Good enough for me. Junior Zach McCaw (6-0, 275) will also compete for playing time in the line with junior Ryne Emanuel (6-1, 210) a prospect at tight end.

There will be a heated battle for the starting quarterback position between senior Ryan McCormick (6-3, 205) and junior Tyson Gordon (6-2, 180), the latter who might be the best overall athlete on the team. Both will play, who will start is TBD. Senior Jerod Epperson (5-11, 185) last season rushed for 230 yards and four TDs in limited carries and will get the majority of the carries at running back , having the potential to be something special, with senior Jack Hassenstab (5-9, 175) also in the mix and junior Gunner Ott (5-11, 185) a candidate to play fullback.

Senior Alex Naran (5-9, 185) returns from injury and should be outstanding as a wide receiver with senior Jacob Christensen (5-10, 170) another likely starter and senior Grant Bertucci (5-8, 175) and junior Robbie Trout (5-9, 145) other prospects.

Senior Alex VanDyke (5-11, 185) is the team’s leading returning tackler (68, 4 sacks) and will lead a linebacker unit that will include Epperson (63 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 FR), Hassenstab, Ott and senior Josh Heser (5-11, 190). Gordon (39 tackles)and Naran (20 tackles) are returning starters in the secondary where Christensen is again a good bet to start.

Heffron (55 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks), Skradski (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks) Homan, Anderson and senior Alex Stumpff (6-1, 220), who totaled 38 tackles, five for loss and four sacks, will form the best defensive line in Class B. McCaw will also be a factor in the D-line.

Senior Joey White (5-7, 155) is the team’s place kicker and was 7-of-11 on field goals last season with junior Max Brinker (6-1, 200) the team’s punter.

Well, you figure all the pieces are there for another Skutt state finals run - we will all find out a lot in Week 4 when York comes calling. Let’s say 10 or 11 wins and another trip to Lincoln. For the state finals, I mean.

Waverly

BULLDOGS

After getting a taste of the playoff apple last season the Vikings look to devour the whole thing with nine starters back on offense and seven on defense from a 6-4 playoff team.

“We have a lot of returning experience and good chemistry, two important factors for success,” says fifth-year head coach Tim Williams, a 2010 graduate of Peru State college. “We also have outstanding leadership on this team, so we are excited to see what our team can accomplish.”

All-district senior quarterback Rhett Jordan (5-10, 180) will again be under center for the Vikings, last year proving to be one of Class B’s best dual threat quarterbacks while passing for 735 yards and 10 TDs and rushing for 778 yards and 12 TDs. Senior Jay Adams (5-10, 200) last season proved to be an all-state caliber receiver, catching 34 passes for 542 yards and seven TDs, and with Nolan Brown (6-0, 190) and Trent Weatherwax (6-1, 180) also returning starters at wide receivers where junior Haven Piening (5-8, 170) also figures to be a contributor.

When the Vikings go to the ground game they have another good one in senior Kaleb Canoyer (5-8, 165), who was named all-district last season after rushing for 708 yards and four TDs, with junior Ethan Kastens (5-8, 170) another exciting prospect. Last season Kastens rushed for 241 yards and also returned a couple of kickoffs for touchdowns.

Leading the offensive line is a name to know, senior Logan Schuelke (6-2, 230), who will be in the all-state conversation and leads a unit that also returns seniors Cade McKibben (5-10, 225) and Sam Schneider (6-2, 205) along with senior tight end Alex Murray (6-3, 190). Junior Ian Steinmeyer (6-1, 205) also figures to earn a starting spot in the line.

Junior Mason Neiman (6-1, 190) and juniors Ben Carter (6-0, 185) and Andrew Moylan (5-9, 170) are returning starters in the secondary, Neiman leading the way with 45 tackles last season, Carter adding 22 and Moylan 20. Also expect senior Kaleb Carillo (5-8, 165) to play in the secondary and for Steinmeyer and senior Sawyer Schroder (6-0, 210) to be leaders in the defensive line.

Schuelke (80 tackles, 7 TFL) leads a set of talented linebackers that will also include Kozal (30 tackles, 4.5 TFL), Murray (22 tackles, 4 TFL) and Brown (21 tackles) with junior Treyton Kozal (6-0, 200) another contributor.

Senior Jaden Gettys (5-11, 160) is a dependable kicking specialist for the Vikings, a season ago averaging 36.6 yards per punt and adding 18 PATs.

It’s been 14 years since Waverly has advanced from the first round of the playoffs. Let’s say they do that in 2018 after after winning seven regular season games.

Norris

TITANS

Returning veterans across the board makes Norris a strong candidate for improvement in 2018 after last year’s 4-5 mark.

“We have some very talented players coming back and very good experience at all positions,” says ninth-year head coach Jim Jacobsen, who led Norris the 2012 Class B state final. “We have a solid group of physical players on defense and I am very excited to see what this group can do.”

Junior quarterback Aidan Oerter (6-1, 175) returns after a solid sophomore season in which he passed for 720 yards and seven TDs and rushed for another 123 yards and a score. Joining him in the backfield will be rising junior running back Ashton Hausmann (6-0, 190), who last year gained 236 yards and scored twice in limited carries. Kid has great size and speed, last spring medaling in both the Class B state 100 and 200 meters. Adding depth in the running attack will be senior Zach Serna (5-9, 165), who last season gained 185 yards, as well as senior Cade Argo (5-10, 180) and junior Cade Baker (5-10, 180).

Juniors Ethan Schmidt (5-10, 160) and Aaron Williams (6-1, 180) both have starting experience at wide receiver with junior Shea Spaulding (5-10, 165) another option.

Three starters return in the offensive line including seniors Carter Burenheide (5-10, 200) and Dawson Dorn (6-0, 240), rising sophomore Dylan Meyer (6-0, 230).Senior Gable Van Cleave and junior Adam Hanau both enjoyed strong off-seasons and senior Wyatt Pickett will also be in the mix for playing time. Senior Wyatt Faz (6-3, 180) will play the tight end position.

Argo (126 tackles, 6 TFL) and Serna (73 tackles) to form one of the better linebacker sets in Class B. Faz and junior Connor Price will add depth to the linebacker corps. Hausmann (53 tackles) and Oerter (26 tackles, 3 INT) will spearhead a secondary that will also include senior Isaiah Pomajzl, Spaulding, Schmidt and junior Zane Leyden (5-10, 160).

Dorn (32 tackles), Meyer (25 tackles, 2 FR) and Burenheide are returning starters in the defensive front where Pickett, Williams and junior Logan Emry will compete for playing time. Williams will handle both the punting and place kicking duties for the Titans.

It’s a talented bunch with some exciting younger players. We see Norris winning six and making a play for the district title and playoff berth.

Plattsmouth

BLUE DEVILS

With six starters back on offense and seven on defense the Blue Devils will be a good bet to improve upon last year’s 3-7 mark, which included a playoff berth.

“We have had small classes each of the past three years, including this one, but we do have a little more depth this year and believe we can compete with the teams on our schedule and qualify again for the playoffs,” says head coach Bob Dzuris, a 1986 graduate of Midland University who has won 97 games in his coaching career.

Powering the Plattsmouth offense will be all-district senior running back Connor Pohlmeier (5-7, 135), who last season rushed for 928 yards and eight touchdowns, with senior Wynstyn Martin-Morrison (5-10, 210) a strong runner who last season rushed for 250 yards and a TD. Junior Logan Blotzer (5-10, 190) is in line to serve as the team’s fullback.

Moving into the team’s starting quarterback role will be senior Tucker Anderson (5-9, 165), a varsity veteran who started at free safety in 2017. His receivers will include all-district junior Hunter Adkins (6-4, 195), who last season caught 13 passes for 197 yards and four TDs, with senior Dylan Hinton (6-0, 170) and juniors Caleb Laney (5-6, 145) and Brant Colbert (5-10, 160) also in the mix.

Three seniors return to the Plattsmouth offensive line including all-district senior Trevor Nielsen (6-0, 245), senior Devin Pfeifer (6-0, 220) and junior tight end Andrew Rathman (6-1, 205). Seniors RJ Boren (6-0, 220) and Austin Hicks (5-9, 220) and junior Devin Smith (6-0, 245) will battle for playing time in the line and a darkhorse in the mix is junior Tim Prokupek (6-1, 250), who added 40 pounds over the off-season.

Anderson (54 tackles, 3 INT) and senior Dylan Hinton (6-0, 170) return as starters in the secondary with Nielsen (39 tackles, 5.5 TFL), Pfeifer (44 tackles, 4 TFL) and Rathman (36 tackles, 5 TFL) the foundation of what should be an outstanding defensive line.

All-district senior Sam West (5-10, 215), who last season racked up 66 tackles including 6.5 for loss, leads a linebacker corps that also returns senior Nathan Konkler (5-9, 185), who had 25 tackles last season.

Lots of pieces seem to be falling in place for the Blue Devils in 2018. Figure they win five games, maybe six, and make the playoffs.

Omaha Gross

COUGARS

Second-year head coach Tom Van Haute returns three starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 5-5 playoff team.

“We have a number of players who had a lot of game experience last season as underclassmen and we will have quality competition for several spots on both offense and defense,” says Van Haute, a graduate of Hastings College. “We will need to have some offensive and defensive linemen step up for us.”

Senior Ben Deiber (5-10, 165) will be the team’s quarterback after last season throwing for 262 yards and two TDs and rushing for three more touchdowns in part-time duty. Senior Will Rice (6-0, 165) is a returning starter at wide receiver, last season catching 13 passes for 125 yards and two TDs, with senior Donny Clapp (6-2, 175) also expected to play wide receiver for the Cougars.

Juniors Christian Cardenas (5-10, 160) and Matthew Sakalosky (5-11, 155) are expected to take the lead at the running back positions with junior fullback Nate Brennan (5-9, 155) and junior Jake McGregor (6-0, 160) also in the mix.

Gross returns two starters in the offensive line, senior Christian Riha (6-1, 225) and Collin Almgren (6-1, 170) with lots of other candidates to round out the rotation. Among them will be seniors Trevor Olson (6-2, 225), Galen Talkington (6-0, 160) and Will Ryder (6-3, 260), junior Dominic Minardi and sophomores Tristan O’Gorman (6-0, 185) and Mark Janousek.

Cardenas (41 tackles) and Rice are returning starters in the secondary with Sakalosky also figuring to play a DB position while Riha (42 tackles, 3 INT), Clapp (36 tackles) and Brennan will play linebacker with Brennan also competing for playing time at that position. Senior Agwiar Aliyg (6-2, 210) is a returning starter in the defensive line (21 tackles, 3 TFL) with Olson, Talkington, Minardi, Ryder, Janousek and O’Gorman battling for playing time in the D-line.

The Cougars defense also get a boost by the arrival of Platteview senior transfer Chase Bauer, who made all-district last season after finishing with 101 tackles, including three for loss. Senior Ben Yanovich (5-8, 150) returns as the team’s punter and kicker.

Need to have the line play develop, especially on defense, but we see the Cougars winning another five games or so and being a playoff team.

Ralston

RAMS

Three starters are back on offense and four on defense for the Rams, who finished last season 3-6.

“This year’s team will have a balanced attack on offense and we will need strong work from a young offensive line,” says fifth-year head coach Jason Fink, a 1997 graduate of Wayne State College. “We will have a nice group of incoming sophomores who will help us fill in the voids at linebacker and add depth in the line. We are excited about staying in Class B and competing for a playoff spot.”

All-district senior quarterback Isaac Dannehl (6-2, 180) will be the linch pin to the Rams offense, coming off a season in which he passed for 584 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Noah Oellerich (5-8, 160) is a veteran running back who last season rushed for 135 yards and a TD with senior DaMicah Burtin (5-10, 170) and junior Patrick Beach (6-0, 170) other options in the rushing attack.

Senior Ty O’Brien (6-1, 185) is a returning starter at wide receiver, last season catching nine passes for 169 yards and a TD, with senior Jordin Apreza-Guzman (6-0, 175), junior Jahrran Paces (5-9, 165) and sophomores Brady Krajeski (5-10, 170) and Noah Talmadge (5-8, 140) rounding out an athletic group.

Seniors Andre Smith (6-3, 300) and Joe Lebeda (6-0, 245) are returning starters in the Ralston offensive line with senior Julian Jimenez (6-0, 280), junior Aaron Fowler (6-1, 235) and promising sophomores Ayden Fink (6-1, 225), Alex Strittmatter (5-10, 200) and David Hernandez (6-2, 245) also expected to play.

Senior Gabe James (5-10, 180), who last year had 41 tackles and three sacks, O’Brien (20 tackles, 2 FR) and Paces (20 tackles) lead a linebacker unit that will also include Beach and junior Brett Brodin (5-9, 170). Dannehl (26 tackles) will lead a secondary that will include Oellerich, Talmadge and senior Michael Heig (5-10, 160) as candidates for playing time.

It will be a new-look defensive line with Smith, Lebeda, Fowler, Fink, Strittmatter and Hernandez in the mix. Senior Gerardo Perez (5-8, 150) is the team’s place kicker.

Look for Ralston to win three or four games this season.

District 3

York

DUKES

It feels good, you figure, basking in the afterglow of the program’s first-ever state football playoff title. Now the Dukes go back to work with seven offensive starters and six on defense returning from last year’s 12-1 squad.

“We have some very good players on the team, three all-staters including a super stater, but as usual depth will be an issue,” says head coach Glen Snodgrass, who enters his eighth year at York having compiled a 149-58 career record, including two state titles and two other state finals. “We will have one of our strongest senior classes in my coaching career but we will need underclassmen to step up with the common goal of building our team and constantly getting better.

“We will not be complacent. Our boys are still hungry for success.”

The biggest news on campus, and across the Class of 2019, is the return of senior quarterback Garrett Snodgrass (6-3, 225). An all-class all-stater in 2017 he’s also verbally committed to play at Nebraska, coming off an incredible season in which he rushed for 1,542 yards and 21 touchdowns, passed for 692 yards and seven TDs and also caught 26 passes for 426 yards and a score. Players just don’t do that at the high school level, or any level really.

Senior fullback Ben Kowalski (5-9, 180) returns as a starter, last year rushing for 300 yards, with senior Max Troester (6-0, 175) last fall a three-game starter at running back and promising junior Jacob Diaz (6-0, 180) another prospect in the running game. Diaz missed most of last season due to injury but has great potential, says Coach Snodgrass.

One of the premier receivers in the state, senior Brady Danielson (6-3, 205) returns after last year’s all-state performance that included 37 catches for 846 yards (23 yards per) and seven touchdowns. Joining him in the receiving corps will be senior Jeb Lucas (5-10, 180), senior Reid Hoffman (6-2, 75) - both of them breakout candidates at receiver - and junior Tyler Wright (5-10, 170).

Three starters return in the Dukes’ offensive line, a group led by senior all-stater Noah Stafursky (6-4, 310), who will be even bigger news by season’s end, as well as senior center Max Kohmetscher (6-0, 215) and senior guard Doug Lazo (5-9, 230), the latter another all-state type, says Coach Snodgrass. Seniors Gabe Miller (6-1, 215) and AJ Beins (6-0, 220) should round out another strong York offensive line.

Garrett Snodgrass (86 tackles) leads a linebacker group that also returns senior all-stater Wyatt Cast (6-5, 200) and senior Sam Kohmetscher as starters with physical senior Tom Erwin (6-1, 200) also expected to be a strong contributor. Lucas had a huge state final last season and he and Danielson (7 INTs) lead a secondary that will also include Hoffman, Wright and senior Harrison Gocke (5-9, 165).

Stafursky will anchor a defensive line that will also include Lazo, Max Kohmetscher, Miller, Beins and senior Brayan Rodriguez (6-0, 200) in the rotation.

True, some very talented players walked down the graduation aisle in May but there is little reason to doubt York won’t win another 10 games or maybe more with another state final, maybe even title, not out of the question.

GI Northwest

VIKINGS

After scoring its first playoff win in 32 seasons Northwest will return four starters on offense and seven on defense from a 6-4 team.

“Class B will really be shaken up with the new alignment and new schedules, so that will be a lot of fun. There will be a few teams that are a cut above the rest and we hope to be in that mix,” says head coach Kevin Stein, a 1995 graduate of Chadron State College who enters his ninth year leading the Vikings program. “We have a three-year starter at quarterback (Carter Terry), a proven running back (Adam Cooper) and a deep an experienced line. What we need to figure out is who to throw the ball to, though we have many good options at receiver.

“Defensively we feel we have good depth across all three levels and we get our defensive leader back (Jaryk Cole) after he missed most of last season with a knee injury.”

Terry (6-0, 185) is one of the most prolific passers in Nebraska high school football, last season earning all-state honors after throwing for 2,744 yards and 33 TDs and rushing for another 158 yards and eight TDs. Cooper (5-10, 175) is a talented and versatile running back, last season making all-district after rushing for 1,106 yards and eight TDs and catching 13 passes for 117 yards. Junior Eli Arends (5-8, 180) returns to play H-back for the Vikings.

Leading contenders to earn time at wide receiver will be senior Justin Hiser (6-3, 180) and juniors Sean Juengst (6-1, 170) and Tyler Ericson (6-4, 185).

All-district senior tackle Melvin Ryan (6-2, 215) anchors the GINW offensive line with junior Grady Griess (6-2, 225) another returning starter. In the mix to round out the offensive front will be seniors Jacob Galvan (5-10, 240), Noah Halsey (6-2, 220), Garrett Laub (5-9, 195) and Brandon Schmidt (6-0, 260), junior Bryan Schneider (6-2, 225) and sophomore Brody Stutzman (6-0, 205).

Leading the defense will be senior linebacker Ty Heaton (5-10, 180), who finished last season with 106 tackles including five for loss, with senior Isaac Lemburg (6-0, 185), who had 67 tackles including five for loss, and Arends (45 tackles, 3 TFL) also returning starters at linebacker and junior Colin Elliott (5-9, 200) also expected to help at that position. Cooper (25 tackles) and seniors Andrew Korte (6-0, 185) and Nelson King (5-9, 165) and junior safety Rans Sanders (5-10, 150) all return as starters in the secondary, Sanders finishing last season with 28 tackles and Korte with 23 tackles.

Four starters return to what should be an outstanding defensive line, including Melvin, seniors Cooper Kiser (6-0, 245) and Marcos Martinez (5-8, 280) and junior Cal Bosard (6-6, 220). Kiser was a monster last season, finishing with 66 tackles including 13 for loss, while Martinez added 38 tackles, Melvin 36 tackles including four for loss, and Bosard with 31 tackles.

Terry returns as the team’s punter, last season averaging 31.4 per attempt, and senior Jason Bachle (5-10, 155) is the team’s place kicker.

We see Northwest winning five games, maybe six, and making the playoffs for a fourth straight time.

Seward

BLUEJAYS

Here’s a team that’s on the cusp of something big, you can just tell. The Bluejays finished 4-5 last season but also return eight starters on offense and seven on defense.

“We might have the best set of skill kids in Class B with our quarterback and all his receivers back,” says fifth-year head coach Jamie Opfer, a 1998 graduate of Concordia University. “We will be better in both lines and we get some important players back from injury, though we also want to be better against the pass on defense.”

The quarterback in question is senior all-state candidate Joseph Krause (6-1, 185), who last season was named all-district for a second straight season after passing for 2,206 yards and 20 touchdowns and adding 343 yards rushing and five more TDs. Kid’s good. Junior RB Davon Bees (5-10, 190), who caught 15 passes for 150 yards and three TDs despite missing all but four games last season, is a breakout candidate, says Coach Opfer.

Krause has a fleet of outstanding receivers, including senior all-district performer Carson Core (5-10, 170), who last season caught 36 passes for 736 yards (20 yards per) and four touchdowns, and talented junior Ben Myers (6-3, 180), who last season pulled in 24 receptions for 419 yards and four TDs. Also in the mix at receiver are senior Brett Meyer (6-3, 175), who caught 21 passes for 427 yards and six TDs, and junior Gabe Knisley (5-9, 165), who caught 12 passes for 162 yards. Lots of great options there.

Seward gets an added bonus that already deep set of talented receivers with the addition of Centennial senior transfer Reece Foreman, who can also play defensive back.

Senior P.J. Schaben (6-1, 260) and junior Jordan Kavulak (6-2, 250) are big, strong returning starters in the offensive line and they will be joined by another good lineman, senior Max Perry (6-0, 235) who missed all but one game last season due to a torn ACL. Juniors Tyler Lenz (6-3, 240) and Trevor Reeves (6-0, 240) are also returning starters to what should be one of Class B’s best offensive lines.

Junior Tyson Franklin (5-10, 175), who last year racked up 50 tackles, Perry and Bees give the Bluejays an outstanding set of linebackers while junior all-district safety Josh Sagehorn (6-2, 175), who last year totaled 72 tackles and three INTs, leads a quality secondary that will also include Kinsley (43 tackles, 2 INT, 2 FR), Core (21 tackles, 2 INT) and Brett Meyer (26 tackles, 2 INT).

Junior Adam Garton (6-2, 180), who finished last season with 56 tackles and six sacks, and Kavulak (53 tackles) will anchor a defensive line that will include Lenz and senior Dalton Abbott (5- 10, 250) as returning starters.

Not much missing here. Let’s say the Bluejays win seven in the regular season, compete for the district title and win a playoff game, maybe two.

Beatrice

ORANGEMEN

Former BHS assistant Todd Ekart takes charge of the Orangemen program after stints as head coach at both Sidney and Gering. He inherits a program that finished 8-2 last season and returns three starters on offense and four on defense.

“We need to build depth, especially in the offensive and defensive lines, though we will have some very good skill players,” says Coach Ekart, a graduate of Concordia University. “We play a more challenging schedule this season and traveling to McCook and hosting York are certainly the kind of games that will show us how we compare to some of the best Class B teams in the state.”

One of the exciting underclassman prospects in Class B, junior Andrew Mahoney (5-9, 155) returns at wide receiver where last season he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and six TDs. The speedy Mahoney is proving to be one of the best track sprinters in the class, last spring reaching the state finals in the 100, 200 and 400 and running a leg on the gold medal 400 meter relay. Senior Wyatt Blum (6-1, 165) and junior Aaron Meyer (5-9, 160) will also be part of the receiver corps.

The quarterback position is up for grabs over the summer, though junior Dakota Adams (6-0, 190) does have some experience at the position, last season rushing for 221 yards and two TDs. Beatrice is also stocked at running back where senior Colton Kelle (5-10, 190) returns as the team’s leading rusher, last year gaining 712 yards and scoring five TDs, with rising sophomore Brody Nelson (5-10, 170) another strong candidate at the position; he finished last season with 221 yards rushing and a TD.

Senior Zach Hoffman (5-10, 230) returns as the team’s starting center with junior Evan Busboom (6-2, 200) among the leading candidates to earn another of the starting spots

Adams will lead the linebacker unit on defense after finishing last season with 62 tackles with senior Adam Riekenburg (5-10, 170), who notched 40 stops last season, and Kelle (36 tackles) also returning to what should be a very strong group. Hoffman (36 tackles) will lead the defensive line with Busboom and senior Xavier Smith (5-9, 260) also expected to be contributors.

Mahoney (20 tackles) will lead a secondary that will include Blum and Meyer with Nelson also likely to be a regular contributor to the back end of the defense. Riekenburg is also an outstanding kicking specialist, last season averaging 33 yards per punt and kicking 28 PATs.

True, there are some challenges on the schedule but look for Beatrice to win six games or so in the regular season and make the playoffs.

Hastings

TIGERS

With a whopping 10 starters back on offense and eight on defense the Tigers appear ready to improve upon last season’s 4-5 mark.

“As always our senior leadership and overall commitment to the process of Tiger Football will be key to our eventual success,” says head coach Charlie Shoemaker, a 1998 graduate of Doane College who has won 84 games in his career. “We have high expectations for how that plays out this season as we have some potentially great senior leaders and some talented underclassmen. If we continue to do things the right way we can be competitive against a strong schedule.”

At the wheel for the Hastings offense will be senior quarterback Alex Swoboda (6-0, 150), who last season passed for 689 yards and 10 TDs, and he has three proven wide receivers in seniors Quentin Synek (6-2, 175) and Jackson Hoops (5-10, 150) and junior Jacob Schroeder (6-4, 175). Last season Schroeder caught 14 passes for 199 yards and three TDs, Synek had 18 catches for 183 yards and Hoops 16 catches for 123 yards.

Two versatile running backs return for the Tigers, including senior Tate Pfeifer (5-9, 165) and junior Damen Pape (5-10, 185). Last season Pfeifer rushed for 364 yards and four TDs and caught 11 passes for 100 yards and two TDs while Pape rushed for 284 yards and a TD and caught nine passes for 140 yards and a TD.

Four starters return in the offensive line, a group led by all-district senior Keeshaun Hunt (6-4, 280), a 2018 all-state candidate, and also including seniors McLean Witte (5-10, 200), Jack Shardelow (6-0, 200) and Dawson Jacobus (6-0, 165) and rising junior Evan Morara (6-0, 215). Senior Chris Glaze (6-0, 200) and junior Thomas Harling (6-0, 280) add depth to the line with senior Adam Block (6-0, 180) the team’s likely tight end.

Witte (35 tackles, 3 TFL) returns at linebacker and is considered the leader of the Tigers defense with Pape (60 tackles) a returning all-district linebacker and Pfeifer (26 tackles) another returning starter at the position. Senior Caden Adams (6-1, 225), who last season racked up 20 tackles, including four for loss, and two fumble recoveries, Hunt and Shardelow are returning starters in the D-line with Harling and Glaze again candidates for playing time.

Hoops (20 tackles) and Synek are returning starters in the secondary with junior Izaak Hunsley (5-10, 155) also expected to contribute.

Hastings has the kicking duties well in hand thanks to the return of Synek, who last season kicked 21 PATs and two field goals and also averaged a very good 34.9 yards per punt.

Hastings has talent and experience across the board. Look for the Tigers to jump back up to six wins or so and be in the playoff conversation.

Crete

CARDINALS

Coming off the ropes following a 1-8 season the Cardinals return six starters on offense and five on defense, aiming to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“We are extremely excited about our team in 2018 as we will return a good number of starters on each side of the ball,” says fourth-year head coach Reed Manstedt, a graduate of Midland University. “We have some big shoes to fill and need some of our younger players to step into them, especially in the offensive and defensive lines. We are going to be pretty athletic but also need to do a better job of finishing in close games - last year we lost four games by a total of 13 points.”

The Cardinals have an outstanding quarterback in all-district junior Zach Fye (6-0, 190), who last season passed for 1,343 yards and 12 touchdowns and also rushed for 169 yards and two scores. Joining him in the backfield will be senior fullback AJ Page (6-0, 215) and senior running back Leroy Chao (5-8, 150), who last season rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Watch for athletic sophomore Nigel Bridger (5-10, 175) to also contribute in the running game.

Junior Trevor Malone (6-1, 175) returns at wide receiver - last year he caught 10 passes for 142 yards and one TD - and seems primed for a big season with junior Jaedon Lothrop (6-3, 220) another returning starter and junior Rafael Sandoval (5-10, 160) and rising sophomore Ethan Steer (6-0, 180) also likely to contribute. Senior Nick Chrastil (5-10, 180) is athletic and versatile, likely to contribute at both running back and receiver.

Setting the pace in the offensive line will be senior Kolton Johnson (5-10, 195) with junior Owen Kuntz (6-1, 210) another returning starter and sophomores Austin Lorenz (5-11, 265) and Sergio Silvera (6-0, 185) also strong candidates to earn starting positions in the line. Junior Carter Reckling (6-3, 185) is the leading candidate to start at tight end for the Cardinals.

Lothrop (60 tackles, 12 TFL), Page and Chrastil will make for an outstanding set of linebackers while Reckling, Bridger and senior Trey Lopez (5-10, 185) also push for playing time. Johnson will lead the way in the defensive line while Malone, Chao and Steer will be leaders in the Crete secondary.

Here is one of our historic programs looking to enjoy a bounce back season and we say the Cardinals get it, winning four or five games.

District 4

Scottsbluff

BEARCATS

Perpetual powerhouse Scottsbluff should be right back to the trough in 2018, returning six starters on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 9-2 playoff team.

“We should have excellent skill kids and a strong defense but we will need some players to step up in our offensive line,” says 12th-year head coach Joe Benson, a 1987 graduate of the University of Wyoming who has compiled a nifty 73-38 career record at the school.

It’s been a year and then some since now senior-to-be Garrett Nelson (6-3, 240) has verbally committed to play at Nebraska. He’ll line up at fullback on offense, rushed for 133 yards and a TD last year, too, but will do most of his damage on defense. He’ll also be blocking for one of the most explosive runners in the state, senior Chris Busby (5-11, 170), a returning all-stater who last season rushed for 1,524 yards and 19 TDs and last spring won the Class B 100 meters at the state track meet.

Also returning in the Scottsbluff backfield will be junior QB Sabastian Harsh(6-3, 205), who last season rushed for 200 yards and a TD and passed for 114 yards and a score, and junior RB Jasiya DeOllos (6-0, 205), who gained 667 yards and scored eight TDs, adding eight catches for 120 yards and a score. Coach is right, that’s a lot of firepower for one backfield.

When Scottsbluff throws the ball, and that ain’t often, the Bearcats can always count on senior Keegan Reifschneider (5-11, 175), who last season turned just 12 catches into 400 yards and four TDs. Folks, that’s nearly 34 yards per catch.

Rising junior Sam Clarkson (6-6, 290) and senior Nate Harms (5-11, 235) are returning starters in the offensive line with senior Jeremiah Delzer (6-0, 195), Class B state runner-up in the 200 meters, and junior Jack Darnell (6-1, 190) back at tight end. Senior Brian Galindo (5-10, 230) is a good bet to earn a starting spot with junior Kyler Kautz (5-10, 180), Creighton Dike (5-11, 190) and Terrance Mokeac (5-11, 215) also expected to play.

Nelson (50 tackles, 13 TFL, 8 sacks) is the dominant defensive force you’d expect and he will be joined in the defensive line by all-district tackle Jordan Hort (6-3, 315) and Clarkson while Harsh (43 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks), DeOllos, Delzer and Darnell give the team a strong set of linebackers.

Reifschneider (9 INTs) is a returning all-stater who will lead a secondary that will also include fellow returning starters Busby (20 tackles), senior Perris Magdaleno (5-9, 160) and junior Jake Krul (5-9, 170). Senior Cameron Geary (5-10, 150) will add depth in the secondary and handle the team’s punting duties.

Give the NSAA credit, it has the Bearcats lined up to play McCook in Week 9. Expect Scottsbluff to arrive there unbeaten and then grab a win or two in the playoffs.

McCook

BISON

Perpetual winner McCook will again play a leading role in the Class B state championship chase, returning eight starters on offense and nine on defense from last year’s 9-2 state quarterfinal team.

“We are excited about the upcoming season and we return a great core group including 17 seniors and 16 juniors who have put themselves in position to lead our program,” says McCook head coach Jeff Gross, a 1992 graduate of Fort Hays (Kan.) State University who has won 188 games in his 20 years leading the program, including state titles in 2002 and 2003 and three other state finals. “We have playmakers on both sides of the ball, lots of depth and a hunger to reach our highest goals.”

The Bison offense will feature perhaps the best backfield in Class B, one that includes junior quarterback Cameryn Berry (6-0, 150) and seniors Gabe Sehnert (6-0, 175) and Paxton Terry (6-0, 190). All of them are returning all-district players. Sehnert led last year’s team with 1,014 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns and also caught seven passes for 105 yards while Terry, the team’s fullback, bulled his way for 780 yards and two TDs. Berry emerged as a rising dual threat, passing for 648 yards and nine TDs and rushing for another 617 yards and six scores.

Senior Morgan Fawver (5-11, 175) is an outstanding athlete, the Class B state runner-up in the long jump, and is the team’s leading wide receiver, last season catching nine passes for 183 yards and two TDs, while senior tight end DJ Gross caught 11 passes for 163 yards and two TDs. Senior James Mockry (5-7, 145) will also start at wide receiver for the Bison.

Three senior starters return to the McCook interior line including Colin Giron (6-3, 230), Nick Baker (5-8, 235) and Josh Emerson (6-7, 300) with seniors Hunter Cunningham (5-10, 275) and Zach Latimer (5-8, 235) expected to step into starting roles. Along with Gross at tight end that’s a good bunch.

Gross is one of the best players in Class B and especially tough to handle at linebacker, where last season he totaled 119 tackles, 16 of them for loss, and two fumble recoveries. Terry (50 tackles, 4 TFL), Sehnert (46 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT) and senior Seth Dugger (6-2, 155), who last season had 40 tackles including four for loss, round out a great set of linebackers. Giron (56 tackles, 4 TFL) is an all-state candidate who leads a defensive line that will also include senior Conner Kleckner (6-0, 195) and rising sophomore Alec Langan (6-1, 190).

Three more starters return to the Bison secondary including Fawver (35 tackles), Bunger (29 tackles, 4 INT), Berry and senior Trey Koetter (5-10, 140). Koetter (41 tackles, 2 FR) is also an outstanding place kicker, last season making good on 7-of-8 field goal attempts and 44-of-46 PATs, while Fawver handles the punting duties.

As usual McCook has a complete team and this one has the added depth teams treasure. Look for McCook to win 10 or 11 games with a state playoff semifinal or final the likely end game.

Lexington

MINUTEMEN

Six starters return on offense and seven on defense for the Minutemen, who finished last season 3-6 and will aim to make the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

“Our seniors have a lot of varsity experience, with many of them starting since they were sophomores,” says sixth-year Lex head coach Jeff Rowan, a 1991 graduate of Hastings College. “We will have a good passing attack but we must get better at running the ball and stopping the run.”

Fueling the Lex passing attack will be senior quarterback Jake Leger (6-0, 180), a dynamic dual threat and strong team leader who last season was named all-district after passing for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns and rushing for 260 yards and five touchdowns. Also helping the passing game go will be senior receiver Logen Callahan (6- 3, 190), another all-district performer who last year caught 45 passes for 818 yards and 12 touchdowns, all impressive marks. Speedy senior Ajack Walkur (6-2, 155), who was state runner-up in the Class B triple jump, and junior Nick Saiz (6-2, 175) also return at wide receiver.

Seniors Riley Kopf (6-0, 180) and Jaxon Fagot (6-2, 170) are the team’s most experienced running backs.

Three starters return in the Lexington offensive line including seniors Jalen Starks (6-1, 200) and Cody Wolf (5-10, 190) and promising junior Wilmer Holsington (6-3, 240).

Callahan (61 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FR), Kopf (35 tackles, 2 INT, 2 FR) and Wolf (25 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FR) return to give Lex a very good set of linebackers, with senior Gastavo Castro (5-11, 200) adding depth, while Saiz (42 tackles, 3 INT) will lead a secondary that will include Fagot among others.

In only his third year of organized football, senior Agany Donato (6-4, 215) is a potential breakout player in the defensive line with Stuart (56 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks) another proven playmaker in a D-line that will also include Senior Jade Wurth (6-1, 280) and Starks. That has a chance to be an outstanding group.

Creighton baseball commit Kaleb Carpenter (6-3, 180) does the punting for the Minutemen.

Don’t go crazy here but you could see Lex bumping that win total to four or five, you really could.

Gering

BULLDOGS

New Gering head coach Josh Hiatt takes over a program that returns seven starters on both sides of the ball after finishing 2-7 last season. Last season the Bulldogs also put to rest a 34-game losing streak.

“We return our leading rusher and leading tackler and three of the five starters in our offensive line. We will need some young kids to step up at our skill positions and in the secondary but we have lots of guys ready to compete for playing time and who are hungry for success,” says Coach Hiatt, a 2007 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan and a former North Platte High School assistant coach. “Our focus this year will be to develop our culture and to develop leaders on our team.”

Senior Garrett W. Conn (5-8, 165) is the team’s leading returning rusher, a hard-hitting and athletic runner who finished last season with 775 yards and six TDs on the ground. Senior Logan Murdock (5-9, 190) and junior Riley Schaneman (5-8, 145) will also get some carries.

Senior Quentin Janacek (6-2, 170) returns as the team’s starting quarterback, last season passing for 288 yards and two TDs and rushing for 103 yards and two TDs, with junior Kolton Ebbers (6-1, 165) also helping out in the backfield.

An all-district player in 2017, junior Garrett M. Conn (6-0, 250) leads a Gering offensive line that will also include seniors Tim Bernhardt (6-0, 280), and Logan Buhr (5-8, 200).

Murdock (83 tackles, 3 TFL), senior Brendan Williams (5-10, 180), who finished last season with 48 tackles including three for loss, and Garrett W. Conn (36 tackles, 3 TFL) return as starting linebackers with Ebbers (24 tackles) and Janacek (20 tackles) leading the secondary.

Garrett M. Conn (22 tackles, 3.5 sacks) leads a defensive front that will also include Bernhardt, Buhr, senior Max Closson (6-2, 280) and senior Johnny Castrejohn (5-9, 230).

The program’s improving but two or three wins is probably the story for this season.

Alliance

BULLDOGS

After suffering through a winless 2017 the Bulldogs have plenty of experience returning including eight starters on offense and nine on defense.

“We started seven or eight sophomores a lot of last season and as a result we gained a lot of experience,” says fourth-year head coach Chris Seebohm, a 2003 graduate of Chadron State College. “It is always exciting to get a new schedule and we are looking forward to the challenge of a new district assignment and playing different teams throughout the season.”

All-district senior Mason Hiemstra (5-10, 155) leads the Alliance receiver corps, last year catching 35 passes for 383 yards and three TDs, with senior Chandler Stinson (5-9, 170) another returning starter and senior Reece Jensen (6-2, 160) expected to add depth. Senior Trevor Dubray (5-10, 160) saw some varsity action last season and steps in as the team’s new starting quarterback.

One of the more exciting players in the Panhandle, junior Kysen Harris (5-8, 150) last season caught 47 passes for 309 yards and also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, earning him all-district honors. He will line up at one running back position, senior Jayce Bauer (5-9, 165), who last season rushed for 106 yards, will be the team’s other running back with junior Erik Folchert (5-9, 165) returning as the team’s fullback. Folchert last season rushed for 219 yards and three TDs.

Three starters return to the Alliance offensive line, a group led by all-district senior Baily Hood (6-0, 200) and also including junior guards Bradyn Palmer (6-5, 185) and Matt Escamilla (5-10, 190).

Harris (50 tackles) and Hiemstra (39 tackles, 4 INT) will lead a secondary that will include Jensen while Palmer (42 tackles) leads a defensive line that will also return Escamilla and junior Noah Freeze (5-11, 305).

A tremendous defensive playmaker, senior linebacker Braydon Wilson (6-2, 170) returns after a season in which he piled up 108 tackles, including 12 for loss, and two fumble recoveries. Also returning at linebacker for the Bulldogs will be Hood (76 tackles, 4 TFL), Stinson (54 tackles) and Folchert (36 tackles, 6 TFL). That’s a good group to build your defense around right there.

Now that new schedule starts with defending champion York and still includes Class B bullies Scottsbluff and McCook but we see the Bulldogs winning a couple of games.