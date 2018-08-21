



District 1

Omaha North

VIKINGS

Fresh from winning the program’s third state title since 2013 the Vikings return eight starters on offense and two on defense from a 12-1 team.

“We quite a few kids back with experience, especially on offense but we will need to replace several key players on defense,” says head coach Larry Martin, a graduate of Northern Illinois who enters his 19th year at North High. “If we stay healthy and get better each week we could be a factor at the end of the year.”

After playing in all but one Class A final since 2012 that factor thing a pretty good bet to happen.

A 2017 all-stater and one of the best players in Nebraska’s Class of 2019, senior running back Zander Gray (6-1, 225) returns after last season rushing for 1,630 yards and 25 TDs, capped by huge performance in the state final win over Kearney. When Zander needs a breather you can figure juniors Aveon Barnes (5-10, 170) and Treon Fair-Good Jones, and sophomore Lavaughn Luellen (5-11, 200) will be capable replacements.

Also returning in the backfield will be senior quarterback Houston Fogelstrom (6-0, 180), who last season passed for 1,087 yards and 10 TDs, with seniors Ezra Judson (5-10, 205) and DeAnthony Cribbs (5-8, 185) also veteran ball carriers.

Senior Jalen Foster (5-10, 155) is the team’s leading returning receiver, last season catching 14 passes for 294 yards and three TDs, with senior Bryan Wesson (5-10, 165) another receiver with starting experience.

Another premier player, senior lineman Mehki Butler (6-3, 325) is a monster talent, a future Division I scholarship player and he will lead a big, physical and veteran offensive line. Also returning in the North offensive front will be seniors Keegan Clark (5-11, 250), Alex Rodriguez (5-10, 280), Ryan Sigler (6-3, 300) and Austin Wagner (5-9, 215). Another name to know is that of Tristan Gray (6-2, 280), a sophomore who will play in either, or maybe both, the offensive and defensive lines.

North’s defense will be led by a pair of outstanding senior linebackers, Malachi O’Neal (6-2, 175) and Omaha Burke transfer Steven Krawczyk (6-0, 180); O’Neal finished last season with 82 tackles, 9.5 of them for loss, and two interceptions. Judson and Cribbs will also be in the mix at linebacker with junior Marquise Sigle (5-9, 155) returning at strong safety after finishing last season with 67 tackles, including three for loss.

Clark, Rodriguez, Wegner and Butler will be part of the solution in the defensive line.

By now you know the drill: expect the Vikings to win double digit games and make the semifinals or finals, with a good chance they do the championship dance in late November.

Papillion-LaVista South

TITANS

Returning five starters on offense and six on defense the Titans will be out to improve upon last season’s 4-6 mark which included a playoff berth, the program’s fifth in a row.

“We will be young but talented in some key areas but our senior leadership will be very important to our success this season,” says second-year head coach Tim Clemenger, a 2005 graduate of Peru State College. “Our program continues to focus on developing trust, improvement, toughness, accountability and a no-quit attitude.”

Having made big strides last season senior David Foresman (6-0, 175) returns as the team’s quarterback, coming off a season in which he passed for 1,376 yards and 11 TDs. Seniors Chase Norblade (6-2, 180) and Tony Nisotis (6-1, 175) are returning starters at wide receiver with Norblade last season catching 19 passes for 284 yards.

One of the top running backs in Class A, senior all-state candidate Chandler Cotton (5-10, 190) returns to lead the Titans rushing attack; last season he rushed for 1,070 yards and scored 13 TDs.

Junior Tom Rapaich (6-0, 225) is the lone returning starter in the offensive line with seniors Nate Caron (6-1, 245), Brian Vincent (5-10, 250) and Ethen Lamp (6-0, 300) and junior Owen Stock (6-3, 240) expected to round out the starting unit. Junior Will Swanson (6-4, 200) is expected to play tight end for the Titans.

A three-year starter, senior Mike McClanahan (5-10, 175) registered 72 tackles in 2017 and leads a secondary that will also include Norblade (45 tackles) and senior Eddie Rosenthal (5-7, 165). Rising junior Dallas Rogers (6-0, 200), who piled up 121 tackles last season, and senior Izaiah Sherman (5-10, 195), who added 62 tackles including four for loss, will be joined at linebacker by junior Cade Schendt (6-0, 175).

Caron (39 tackles, 3 TFL) and Vincent (32 tackles) lead a defensive line unit that will also include Rapaich, Lamp, Stock and Swanson.

Lots of firepower here, especially if the line play is as good as expected. Mark the Titans down for five wins in the regular season and another playoff berth.

Lincoln Southeast

KNIGHTS

With seven starters back on offense and four on defense the Knights will be out to better last season’s 4-5 mark.

“We return a good core of players on offense, including a good quarterback, and we should benefit from a number of young linemen gaining experience last season,” says head coach Ryan Gottula, a UN-Omaha graduate who enters his eighth year leading the Southeast program, having led the Knights to the Class A state title in 2011. “We must replace starters at running back and linebacker and developing depth will be important, as it always is. Our players have had a strong off-season and we look forward to the challenges of the upcoming season.”

Senior QB Jampe’ Gergen (6-0, 190) has been part of the plan on offense for a couple of seasons now, having thrown for over a thousand yards in the past two years including 425 yards last season, and he seems poised for a breakout 2018 campaign. He will work with three talented receivers, including senior Brehan Lambert (5-9, 160), junior Isaac Appleget (6-1, 180) and senior tight end Grant Detlefsen (6-3, 215). Appleget last season caught 20 passes for 323 yards and three TDs, Detlefsen had 23 receptions for 266 yards and Lambert 12 catches for 135 yards.

Senior Jaden Davis (5-10, 190) is the team’s most proven running back, last season rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Three starters return to the Southeast interior offensive line including senior guards Luis Trujillo (6-3, 260) and Logan Herman (6-7, 320) and junior tackle Xavier Trevino (6-4, 275), with junior Carter West (6-0, 275) the likely starter at center and junior Carson Stoner (6-4, 275) the starter at the other tackle position. Mix in Detlefsen and that should be a powerful offensive line.

Senior nose guard Tramar Byron (6-2, 285) and end Collin Summers (6-2, 230) are returning starters in the defensive line where junior end Gage Johnson (6-4, 215) and junior tackle Trystan Neiman (6-1, 235) are likely starters with junior Maddox Burton (6-4, 220) also getting playing time in the D-line. Seniors Braxton Betancur (5-10, 185) and Grant Snelling (5-10, 205) are leading candidates to play linebacker for the Knights.

Highly regarded junior Isaac Gifford (6-1, 185), who already has at least one Division I college offer, will lead the Southeast secondary, last year registering 69 tackles and two interceptions, with Davis (15 tackles) another returning starter. Senior Devin Trumbley (6-0, 180) and sophomore McGinness Schneider (6-0, 165) will also play in the secondary.

Always good to have a returning starter at QB and a big, strong line. Look for Southeast to win five games and be in the playoff conversation.

Lincoln Northeast

ROCKETS

Besides returning a ton of experience - 11 starters on offense and nine on defense - the Rockets will also have a new head coach, former Western State (Colo.) University assistant Shane Zimmerman. The Rockets were 2-7 last season.

“We have the overall team speed to be able to spread the ball all over the field but even with all the returning starters this is still a fairly green team,” says Coach Zimmerman, who has won 107 games in his high school coaching career. “Learning what it takes to become a winning program again will be our team’s main focus.”

Northeast returns a rising young quarterback in junior Shadon Shannon (6-3, 185), who last season passed for 949 yards and seven TDs and rushed for 187 yards and two scores. Two of the team’s top receivers also return, including senior Jakobi Rose (6-0, 170) and junior Kaleb Merrill (5-8, 160); last season Rose caught 44 passes for 478 yards and 6 TDs while Merrill added 31 catches for 311 yards and three TDs. Senior Grant Lemay (6-0, 180) also has starting experience at wide receiver.

Junior Nick Halleen (5-10, 180) is the team’s most experienced running back, a returning starter who last season rushed for 194 yards and two TDs and caught 10 passes for 108 yards.

Five starters return in the offensive line including seniors Jacob Zimmerman (5-9, 280) and Orion Emanuel (5-10, 275) and junior Jayden Schrader (6-1, 265) with senior Ben Stewart (6-0 ,190) back as the team’s tight end.

Senior Caleb Kyes (6-1, 210), who last season piled up 89 tackles including five for loss, and Halleen (40 tackles) give the team a proven set of linebackers with senior Quinn Keller (6-1, 185) the team’s leading defensive back, last season registering 72 tackles. Also returning in the secondary are junior Dominick Mendoza (5-9, 145), who finished last season with 42 tackles, and senior Christian Schaub (6-0, 160), who had 28 tackles and two interceptions. Senior Tobin Vocasek (6-3, 185) and junior Jesston Howard (5-9, 150), who are also returning veterans in the secondary.

Junior Anthony Gomez (5-9, 235), who last season had 28 tackles, leads the defensive line with seniors Peyton Spencer (5-10, 240) and Trevor Vanarsdall (6-4, 240) also returning starters.

Look for an improved Northeast team in 2018, one that wins three or four games.

Bellevue East

CHIEFTAINS

Moving into the head coaching position for the Chieftains will be former Raymond Central HC Nathan Liess and he inherits a team that returns six starters on both sides of the ball. Last season Bellevue East finished 1-8.

“The whole opportunity has a great feel to it and the people at the school want to win at football,” says Coach Liess. “What we need to do as players and coaches is to work hard and create a program we are happy to put our name on.”

Junior James Larsen (6-0, 170) is expected to step into the starting role at quarterback and senior Jacob Larsen (5-9, 145) will be a versatile threat at running back. Seniors Max Wold (5-10, 180) and Isaiah Rector (6-1, 170) will give the team a pair of veterans at the receiver positions.

Senior Michael Palmquist (5-10, 220) is the team’s only returning starter in the offensive line with junior Gage Dengel (6-3, 190) the team’s starter at tight end. Expect senior Alex Thrall (6-0, 195), promising junior Preston Welch and sophomores Jesse Jensen and Aden Perry to push for starting positions in the line.

Senior Nolan Carpenter (5-10, 150) is a tough guy who is Bellevue East’s leading returning tackler (59 tackles, 5 TFL) while Dengel (35 tackles, 3 TFL) and Jacob Larson (28 tackles, 3 TFL) round out what should be an outstanding set of linebackers. Thrall, Welch, Jensen and Perry are at the front of the defensive line.

Wold, generally considered the best all-around player on the team, and Rector will lead the Chieftains secondary.

What you hope for here is establishing a foundation for future success. Let’s say Bellevue East does that and wins a game or two along the way.

District 2

Bellevue West

THUNDERBIRDS

Once again the Thunderbirds will possess one of Class A’s most explosive offenses and once again they will be in the thick of the state title chase, returning seven starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 9-2 team

“We will return some serious firepower on offense with three returning linemen, a running back and three of the four receivers who helped us rack up over 3,000 yards receiving last year,” says sixth-year head coach Michael Huffman, a 1997 graduate of UN-Kearney who led Bellevue West to the 2016 Class A state title. “On defense we return three starters in the line and secondary and an inside linebacker. We have work to do but we have the chance to be very good.”

There might not be a bigger playmaker in Class A football than junior Jeyvon Ducker (5-10, 185), a quick and elusive athlete who last year rushed for 1,707 yards and 26 touchdowns and also caught 40 passes for 486 yards and six more touchdowns Ducker already has a couple of Division I college offers with more on the way.

Making waves on the national recruiting scene last year as a sophomore, Zavier Betts (6-3, 190) already holds multiple Division I offers, and why not, after last season catching 57 passes for 1,035 yards and 15 TDs; kid’s basically uncoverable. Joining Betts at the receiver position are a pair of proven veterans in seniors Shane Smith (5-9, 170), who last season caught 39 passes for 473 yards and eight TDs, and Evan Kieser (6-1, 180), who caught 29 passes for 437 yards and five TDs. Also remember the name Nate Sullivan (6-2, 175), a junior who is expected to play both receiver and free safety on defense.

Getting the chance to play ball with all these playmakers will be quarterback candidates Jacob Coldanghise, a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound senior, and exciting sophomore Chucky Hepburn (6-0, 160), the latter making all sorts of news last basketball season. “Who wins the starting position will come down to who makes the best decisions under fire,” says Coach Huffman.

Three outstanding juniors return as starters in the offensive line, including Thomas Ault (6-4, 250), TJ Griffin (6-2, 290) and Kaden Lind (6-1, 225) with senior Ajay Cullen (6-0, 250) and junior John Shanklin (6-6, 220) likely to snap up the other two starting spots in the line.

Returning to the defensive line are three starters, including senior end Jalen Powell (6-2, 215), who despite a late-season injury still piled up 21 TFLs; junior end Matt Thompson (6-1, 210), who had 12 TFLs; and junior tackle David Shannon (6-0, 265) who is a top run-stuffer. The cousin of former T-Bird star Jaylin Bradley, senior Toy Miller (6-1, 220) is expected to also be an impact player in the D-line as is 6-2, 350-pound junior nose guard Tyler Chaney.

Seniors Caedin Hays (5-9, 175), Gannon Spahn (6-0, 175) and Michael Smilko (5-8, 165) are returning starters in the secondary, where Sullivan will also be a factor. Last season Hays registered 42 tackles, three TFLs and three fumble recoveries and Spahn had 32 tackles. Sophomore Keagan Johnson (5-11, 155) is another talented two-way player who will see time at DB or receiver, or maybe both.

Senior Logan Bird (5-10, 205), who last year had 47 tackles including nine for loss, is the lone returning starter at linebacker with senior Dakota McInnis (5-11, 185) another playmaker (24 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks) will will play both linebacker and safety.

Junior Cruz Jurado (5-8, 155) returns as the team’s place kicker and kickoff specialist.

Bellevue West is gonna win a lot of games this year, probably 10 or more. A state final seems a good bet with a state title not out of the question, not at all.

Lincoln Pius X

THUNDERBOLTS

Three starters return on both sides of the ball for the Thunderbolts, who finished last season 6-4 after reaching the Class A playoffs.

“We don’t have a lot of returning starters but we do have experience returning at most positions on the field which puts in the team in a position to understand what it takes to execute fundamentals at a very high level, which leads to success,” says third-year head coach Ryan Kearney, a 2004 graduate of UN-Lincoln. “We have a great nucleus of seniors and juniors who have embraced the grind of summer workouts and that should translate into great competition when fall practice starts and into the regular season.”

One of the most exciting prospects among Class A quarterbacks is senior Austin Jablonski (6-2, 195), who moves into a full-time role this season. In 2017 he proved to be an outstanding dual threat, passing for 773 yards and nine TDs and rushing for another 669 yards and seven TDs. Remember the name.

Leading the Pius receiver corps is another of Class A’s better players, senior Joe Dworak (5-10, 180), who last season caught 41 passes for 792 yards and 11 TDs. Expected to step into the team’s leading running back position will be senior Pete Blumenstock (6-0, 190).

Senior center Grant Gubbels (5-10, 240) will lead an offensive line that also returns senior Jake Kumke (5-9, 220) with seniors Michael Cisneros (5-10, 210), Parker Swanson (6-0, 245) and Braiden Oliva (5-10, 280) other key linemen prospects.

Dworak (41 tackles) and Blumenstock (33 tackles) give the Thunderbolts a pair of solid outside linebackers with Kumke a candidate to play one of the inside linebacker positions. Cisneros is the team’s starting nose guard with Gubbels, Swanson and Oliva among the candidates to also play in the defensive line.

We expect Pius to win five regular season games, maybe six, and be in the playoff picture.

Norfolk

PANTHERS

There’s some work to be done in both lines but Norfolk does return seven starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 4-6 playoff team.

“We return a lot of skill position players but we lack experience and depth in our line,” says Tom Olson, a 1981 graduate of Black Hills (S.D.) State College who enters his 21st season as NHS head coach, having won 102 games during that span. “If we are able to develop our line play we could have some success this season.”

Norfolk returns one of the most productive passers in Class A, senior Brandon Hart (6-0, 165), who last season threw for 1,720 yards and 13 TDs and also rushed for 183 yards and four scores. He will also have the advantage of working with four returning veteran receivers thanks to the return of senior tight end Cooper Caskey (5-10, 210), senior split end Connor Clayton (5-10, 180) and junior split ends Garrett Henery (6-1, 180) and Gage Dohren (6-3, 180). Caskey leads the way after last season catching 41 passes for 498 yards and a TD while Henery caught 30 passes for 437 yards and three TDs and Dohren 10 for 106 yards and a TD. Keep an eye on Clayton, who last season caught 10 balls for 119 yards and two TDs, as he’s also a 45-foot triple jumper.

Elusive senior Austin Bruzek (5-6, 160) is the team’s leading running back, last season rushing for 635 yards and four TDs, with senior Elias Alvarez (5-10,210) and junior Tyler Wilson (5-8, 145) also in the mix for carries. Alvarez missed much of last season due to injury but still rushed for 133 yards and three TDs while Wilson last season rushed for 103 yards and a TD and is also a 22-foot long jumper.

Senior Bryson Mohr (6-0, 300) is the team’s lone returning starter in the offensive line but the return of senior Tavian Vasquez (6-0, 215) from injury is a major plus and junior Kenny Johnson (6-3, 190) is another leading candidate to earn playing time up front.

Junior Cole Long (6-2, 190) is the team’s leading defender, a linebacker who last season had 80 tackles including five for loss and recovered three fumbles, with junior Brayden Splater (5-10, 160), who added 49 tackles, Alvarez (25 tackles) and senior Carson Hausmann (5-10, 205), who added 20 tackles, also returning starters at the position. Senior Cale Strong (6-0, 175), who last season collected 42 tackles, and Clayton (29 tackles) are leaders in the defensive secondary where junior Baden Luna (5-10, 175) will also contribute.

Senior Conner Cowling (6-2, 310) has great potential in the defensive line and will have a chance to be one of Class A’s top linemen, and he will be joined by senior Lane Reuter (6-0, 245). Clayton is an outstanding place kicker for the Panthers, last season booting 30 PATs and converting 4-of-5 field goal attempts.

Need to have some linemen emerge but there is plenty of firepower at Norfolk, so we see that meaning something like four or five wins and another playoff berth.

Omaha Central

EAGLES

Putting the program’s first winless season since 1975 into the rearview mirror the Eagles return nine starters on offense and six on defense, and also gain a new head coach.

“Our players have worked hard in the off-season and shown a great commitment to the program, both of which are real positive signs,” says Jay Landstrom, a 2004 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan who has been on the Central staff since 2006 and was part of the Eagles’ 2007 Class A state title team. “Our number one goal is to improve our defense by playing better run defense and creating more turnovers. We will need playmakers to emerge for our offense.”

Central gets an immediate bump with the return of senior playmaker Abraham Hoskins III (6-1, 170), the team’s starting quarterback who was injured in last year’s second game and missed the remainder of the season. Senior James Archie (6-1, 220) last season rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and leads a running back group that will also include senior Zech Paladino (6-0, 180).

Senior Donald Perry (5-9, 155) is the team’s leading returning receiver, last season catching 12 passes for 117 yards and two TDs, with senior Torrence Jackson (5-10, 170) another returning starter at the position.

Five starters return in the big and powerful offensive line including seniors Jake Hilding (6-1, 220) and Nate Heimuli (6-2, 265), juniors Jake Frezell (6-3, 270) and Justyn Wagner (6-3, 295) and sophomore tight end Michael Reynolds (6-3, 225).

Archie (26 tackles, 8 TFL), Frezell and Wagner are returning starters in the Central defensive line with Paladino (35 tackles, 4 TFL) the team’s leading returning tackler at linebacker, where he will be joined by Hilding. Jackson (26 tackles) leads the secondary.

We are used to seeing Central playing winning football and we suspect that will again be the case in 2018, with the Eagles winning three or four games.

Omaha South

PACKERS

First-year head coach James Patterson takes over a program that finished 1-8 last season and now returns four starters on offense and six on defense.

“We will have some pretty good depth at our skill positions but we lack size in both the offensive and defensive lines,” says Coach Patterson. “We will also be working to improve the skill sets of our younger and untested players.”

Athletic dual threat sophomore Christiano Berriatos (5-10, 170) will become the team’s starter at quarterback with seniors Jeremiah Perales (5-11, 175) and Prince Baldwin (5-11, 175) returning starters at wide receiver. Also keep an eye on speeding junior Alberto Suarez (5-11, 175), who will play a number of skill positions.

Senior Mikey Silva (6-1 215) returns as the team’s starting running back with senior Alex Lewis (6-1, 190) and Andres Benito (5-11, 180) other options at the position.

Senior Matt Soukup (6-3, 240) is a returning starter in the offensive line with senior Manny Bordales (6-0, 280) also another key lineman.

Silva and Benito are returning starters at linebacker, as is senior Santos Saenz (6-0, 215), with Perales, Baldwin, Berriatos and Suarez in the secondary. Soukup and Bordales will be leaders in the defensive front.

Indeed a fresh start for the Packers, who we hope win a game or two while building a foundation for the future of the program.

District 3

Lincoln High

LINKS

Following the program’s best season in nearly three decades the Links return nine starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 8-2 playoff team.

“We have lots of returning starters who have already played two years of varsity football but our overall depth is a concern,” says Links head coach Mark Macke, a UN-Kearney graduate who enters his eighth year leading the program. “Our strength of schedule is challenge, especially the first four games, but we will still have high hopes to improve on last year’s success.”

The most prolific passing quarterback in the Class of 2019, senior Cedric Case (6-2, 195) is rewriting the Lincoln High record book, last season throwing for 3,205 yards and 35 touchdowns (to only four INTs), completing 68.6% of his passes along the way. Kid’s good. He will have three returning senior receivers to work with, too, a group that includes CJ Jones (5-8, 175), Morgan Perry (5-9, 180) and Jaden Horton (6-2, 180). No lack of speed or playmaking ability in that bunch.

Powerful senior John Goodwin Jr. (6-3, 235) will become the team’s go-to back after last season rushing for 209 yards and six touchdowns.

There’s plenty more experience in the Links line, a unit that returns four senior starters, among them Draven Long (6-0, 245), Drake Krogh (5-10, 235), Trey Austin (5-11, 225) and Reece Mentore (6-3, 270).

Senior playmaker Ethan Bruha (5-10, 195) leads the Links defense after last season racking up 67 tackles, five of them for loss, including three sacks, and two fumble recoveries. Senior Garrett Hoagland (5-9, 245) is a returning starter in the defensive line and he finished 2017 with 43 tackles, including 10 for loss and four sacks.

There is good experience in the Lincoln High secondary with senior Darius Luff (6-0, 175), Jones and Perry returning starters; Luff, a sensational athlete who won both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles at the state track meet, finished last season with 41 tackles, including six for loss, and Jones added two interceptions.

Lincoln High is gonna score points, lots of them. If the defense delivers as expected here is a program that could easily exceed last year’s record and grab it’s first playoff win since 1992. Maybe more.

Kearney

BEARCATS

Last season the Bearcats came within a couple of minutes of winning the Class A state title. This season they enter the season with several questions to answer, with no offensive starters and three on defense back from last year’s 12-1 team.

“Our senior and junior classes complement each other well and they are a hard working group that will give us great leaders off the field,” says head coach Brandon Cool, a 1995 graduate of Doane College who enters his 18th year at Kearney having also led the Bearcats to the 2006 Class A state title. “We lack starting experience across the board and we will also need to develop depth in both the offensive and defensive lines.”

One of the most explosive athletes in Class A, junior running back Miko Maessner (6-0, 180) will be the catalyst to the Kearney offense. Last season he rushed for 986 yards and 10 TDs and caught nine passes for 178 yards and three TDs and there’s more where that came from. Expected to jump into the starting quarterback role will be senior Brayden Miller (5-11, 190), who saw some important varsity time last season and passed for 163 yards and a TD. Senior Parker Brush (5-10, 185) is expected to start at fullback for the Bearcats.

When Kearney goes to the air they will count on a trio of junior receivers, Braden Rich (6-2, 175), Tristan Southwell (6-0, 170) and Seth Stroh (6-3, 175).

Senior letterman Seth Wieduwilt (6-1, 265) will lead the offensive line. Other leading candidates to nail down starting positiosn include seniors Kolin Basgall (5-10, 230), Josh Garrelts (5-10, 210) and Charlie Polen (5-7, 160) and junior Josh Warner (6-0, 270).

Senior Grant Kowalski (6-1, 190), who made some plays last season while totaling 29 tackles, six of them for loss and adding three sacks, leads the Kearney defensive front with junior Jaxon Worley (6-3, 225) also expected to play a key role in the D-line. Senior letterman Jeremiah Hagemann (5-11, 175) and junior Alex Kemp (6-0, 180) are front runners at the linebacker position with senior lettermen Cale Masters (5-10, 155) and Trey Rodriguez (5-8, 160) leading a secondary that will include junior Jackson Miller (6-0, 170).

One of the top kickers in the state, senior Gabe Heins (6-0, 175) also returns after last season kicking 53 PATs and eight field goals and Miller is an outstanding punter (39.4 per). Once again Kearney’s special teams are in real good shape.

On the surface it appears there could be some distress for the Bearcats but this is a winning program and we see six wins in their future and a likely playoff berth.

Lincoln Southwest

SILVER HAWKS

Graduation hit the Silver Hawks hard - four Division I college players are gone from a team that set 15 program records - but they still return four starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s 6-4 playoff team.

“We have a bunch of good dudes on that really care about the team and are willing to do whatever it takes to make the team successful,” says third-year head coach Andrew Sherman. “Although we only return 10 starters we have a bunch of guys with playing experience. We need our offensive line to gel and defensively we need to be in attack mode.”

The skill positions will have a new look for the Silver Hawks as senior Brady Bickford (6-0, 170) takes over at quarterback with senior Caden McCormack (6-2, 215), rising junior Brett Lenners (6-3, 215) and senior Frazzie Wynn (5-8, 175), a Lincoln High transfer, will play prominent roles in the running game. Last season McCormack rushed for 255 yards and three TDs, Lenners rushed for 100 yards and a TD and also caught 15 passes for 101 yards, while Wynn rushed for 380 yards and three TDs. Senior Dru Sovereign (5-10, 160) will also be in line for some carries and senior Taylor Boutmahavong (6-0, 200) returns as the team’s fullback.

Competition for playing time at wide receiver will involve seniors Chase Rinne (6-0, 180), Preston Green (6-1, 170), Carson Haas (5-10, 155), Gabriel Davis (5-11, 165) and Alec Devall (5-10, 155).

Two starters return in the offensive line, including senior Noah Buss (6-0, 200) and junior Drake Sherman (6-1, 260), with senior Kenzer Saunders (6-5, 315) and junior Dane Gebers (6-4, 230) also expected to earn starting spots in the line. Senior Nick Leader (6-1, 200) returns as the team’s tight end.

Seniors Easton Boyd (6-1, 185), who last year rang up 61 tackles, and Alex McIntire (5-11, 180), who added 36, along with McCormack (43 tackles) and unit leader Boutmahavong (63 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INT) give the Silver Hawks an outstanding set of veteran linebackers. Senior TaeVyn Grixby (6-2, 180), who last year had 25 tackles and four interceptions, returns at free safety with Davis and Devall among the prospects to round out the secondary.

Leader (43 tackles, 2 FR) and Lenners (20 tackles) return as starting defensive ends with Saunders and Gebers also expected to play in the defensive line. The Silver Hawks also feature one of the state’s premier kicking specialists, as senior Dylan Jorgensen last season was 36-of-36 on PATs, made 7-of-10 field goal attempts and averaged a solid 36.2 yards per punt.

Figure the Silver Hawks win about six games and are in the playoff conversation.

North Platte

BULLDOGS

Former North Platte head coach Todd Rice is now current head coach Todd Rice, as he returns to the program after serving as HC at Clay Center, Kan. Coach Rice takes over a program that returns four starters on offense and six on defense that finished 2-7.

“There is always a challenge to install a different offensive and defensive system but we believe there will be a buy-in by the players, which will make the transition as smooth as possible. We also intend to bring a new commitment to our weight room work,” says Coach Rice, a 1990 graduate of UN-Kearney who has won 126 games in his career. “While we want our team to get stronger and be better at execution we feel we have a strength in returning four starters in our offensive line and a nice core of defensive players.”

Returning starters in the Bulldogs offensive line include seniors Jake Hendron (6-0, 210), Mason Lee (6-2, 215), Brycen Tophane (6-4, 310) and Bradley Swanson. With the switch to a spread offense there is an open competition for the starting quarterback and running back positions, though senior running back prospect Nick Bocutt (6-1, 185) will be a nice addition after missing last season due to injury.

Senior Curtis Tagwerker (29 tackles) leads a defensive front that return two other junior starters, Dalton Lunkwitz (6-2, 290) and Logan Penner (5-10, 230), with Lee also in the mix at defensive end. Senior Reece Warren (5-10, 150) returning as a starter in the secondary.

A name to remember is that of senior all-state linebacker candidate Jake Johnson (6-2, 225), who last season piled up 104 tackles, including six for loss, and three sacks. Hendron will also be in the competition at linebacker.

Over the off-season there was much work to be done but expect the Bulldogs to win something like three games and start building a foundation for future success.

Omaha Benson

BUNNIES

First-year head coach Terrence Mackey takes over a program that returns six starters on offense and five on defense. Last season the Bunnies finished 1-8.

There is plenty of returning speed and skill on the offensive side of the ball, a group led by sensational junior Mesiah Block (5-7, 160), who medaled in the Class A 100 meters and last season caught 27 passes for 420 yards and four TDs and rushed for another 242 yards and two scores.

Also returning is junior QB Anthony Ignowski (6-0, 140), who last season passed for 364 yards and six TDs while splitting time at the position, as well another good receiver, Jahleal Lee (5-9, 160), who last season caught 19 passes for 158 yards and two scores. Seniors Rhaland Mays Jr. and Montrayl Simpson (6-6, 190) also have starting experience at wide receiver and senior John Looney-Thomas (5-11, 160) will add depth in the running game.

There are no returning starters in the Benson offensive line but leading prospects to earn playing time include seniors Tomas Reynoso Perez (5-9, 250), Enrique Harlan (6-1, 285) and Zeb Franklin (5-11, 265).

Looney-Thomas (20 tackles), Lee and senior Blandon Grayer (5-5, 150) return to lead the defensive secondary while Mays (25 tackles) and junior Malicah Charles (5-7, 160), who finished last season with 27 tackles, will play linebacker. Simpson is a returning starter at defensive end with Reynoso Perez, Harlan, Burks and Franklin again among the prospects to play in the defensive line.

There will be growing pains for the Bunnies this season but if the line play improves we could see them winning two or three games.

District 4

Millard West

WILDCATS

Winning a playoff game for a sixth straight season the Wildcats finished 9-2 in 2017 and now return five starters on offense and two on defense.

“We have to replace some very talented seniors and we will have new starters at the skill positions. The key to our overall depth, especially in both of our lines, will be tied to the development of our younger players,” says Kirk Peterson, a 1995 graduate of UN-Omaha who enters his 16th year as Millard West head coach. Coach Peterson led Millard West to the Class A state title in 2008 and runner-up finishes in both 2009 and 2015. “We have also made some changes to our off-season training which we believe will help us be a player during late November football.”

Millard West returns a veteran offensive line that includes senior starters Nathan Ward (6-2, 260), Cole Aniello (6-6, 300), Conner Carroll (6-2, 240) and Andrew Wollenburg (5-10, 225) along with senior tight end Jacob Harmdierks (6-2, 200), the latter also expected to be a key figure in the passing game.

Wide receivers who figure to be in the mix for playing time are senior Cole Sullivan (6-0, 165) and juniors Dalys Beanum (6-0, 165) and Kaedyn Odderman (6-2, 175). None of them has starting experience.

Battling for the starting quarterback position will be juniors Nate Glantz (6-0, 170) and Tristan Gomes (6-6, 195) with senior Jackson Wright (6-0, 190) a returning starter at running back. Adding depth at running back will be senior Noah Senden (5-9, 185) and junior Dan Sullivan (5-9, 170).

Aniello, Carroll and rising senior Matt Huser (6-5, 260) are returning starters in the defensive line with senior Braden Cundiff (6-2, 210) also expected to play a lot in the defensive front. Senior Nick Putler (5-10, 185) returns at linebacker, with senior Seth Brokaw (5-10, 195) another likely starter at that position while seniors Gabe Anderson (5-11, 165) and Matt Detlefsen (6-0, 180) will lead the defensive secondary.

It’ll look different, maybe, but the winning will be the same. Expect seven or eight regular season wins and another one or two in the playoffs.

Grand Island

ISLANDERS

Following a 14th playoff berth in 15 seasons the Islanders return five starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 6-4 team.

“I expect us to have a very solid team in 2018. We have good speed and better overall depth than we did a year ago,” says head coach Jeff Tomlin, who enters his 16th year at GISH with a career record of 159-90. “We have an excellent senior class and a junior class that complements their skills. I am concerned about the lack of experience in our secondary and at three of the four linebacker spots on defense and while we don’t have any highly rated prospects we have a number of potentially very good high school football players.”

One of those very good high school football players is returning starting quarterback Cole Evans, a 6-1, 200-pound senior all-state candidate who enjoyed a big-time 2017, passing for 1,089 yards and 12 TDs and rushing for another 538 yards and nine more scores. On the side Evans is also one of the state’s best baseball players. With him in the backfield will be senior running backs John Reilly (5-9, 160) and Timo Sikes (5-11, 180), Reilly last season rushing for 364 yards and a TD and catching 15 passes for 100 yards and a TD and Sikes who missed all but two games last season due to injury. In limited carries Sikes rushed for 101 yards and a TD. Senior Sam Sims (5-11, 220) figures to be the team’s fullback.

Senior Keyin Wentling (6-0, 150) saw a lot of varsity duty last season and will be a starter at wide receiver with senior Ben Reilly (5-10, 155) another option.

A three-year starter, senior Mateo Martinez (5-10, 260) will anchor the Islanders offensive line with seniors Eric Allen (6-3, 275) and Javier Cruz (5-10, 240) also capable returning starters. Seniors Reid Beilby (5-8, 230) and Riley Krolikowski (5-10, 240) also figure to start in the offensive line.

Sims (77 tackles) and senior Jack Wemhoff (6-0, 185), who had 50 tackles last season, lead a linebacker unit that could also include Sikes while Ben Riley (52 tackles) and Wentling (20 tackles) will be key figures in the secondary. Martinez, Krolikowski, Beilby and senior nose guard Blake Roudebush (6-1, 250), who had 20 tackles last season, will leaders in the defensive line.

Evans is also an outstanding punter, last season averaging 39.3 yards per kick.

Look for the Islanders to win six games, maybe seven, and reach the playoffs.

Lincoln East

SPARTANS

There are nine starters on offense, seven on defense and a whole mess of other players with substantial playing time returning for the Spartans, who finished 3-6 last season.

“Hopefully playing so many younger players last season will pay off with the added experience,” says head coach John Gingery, who enters his 23rd year leading the Lincoln East football program. “A strength for our team will be the large number of skilled players we have returning.”

Senior Devin Beckner (5-9, 150) returns as the team’s quarterback after last season passing for 471 yards and a TD and rushing for another 275 yards and three TDs. Several players have been part of the team’s rushing attack, among them senior Braden Sellon (6-1, 220), Blake Ingamells (5-9, 170) and Connor Riekenburg (6-1, 170) and junior Edward Lankas (5-6, 160). Last season Sellon rushed for 162 yards and a TD, Lankas 156 yards and a TD, Riekenburg 137 yards and Ingamells 134 yards.

Another player who figures to make an impact is Lincoln Lutheran senior transfer Zach Clausen (6-6, 190), who was a proven passer at the Class C level and will make a play for the start at East. Clausen is also a linebacker prospect on defense.

Seniors Cole Kliment (5-8, 140), Corey Carpenter (5-10, 155), Cole Weller (5-10, 165) and Kaleb Brady (5-10, 155) will be leading candidates at wide receiver.

Four starters return in the Lincoln East offensive line, among them seniors Joel Brown (6-2, 255), Gage Wagaman (5-10, 215) and Logan Walters (6-3, 205) and junior Joey Adkisson (6-1, 220), with senior Chris Karmazin (6-1, 185) an experienced prospect at tight end. Juniors Jett Janssen (6-4, 185), Dylan Keller (6-1, 205), Cooper Colon (5-11, 215) and Parker Volquardson (5-9, 210) will also be in the mix for playing time.

Braden Sellon (94 tackles) and Barrett Sellon (58 tackles) are returning all-conference linebackers with senior AJ Muthersbaugh (5-9, 185), who had 22 tackles last season, another veteran at the position. Senior Peyton Stoppel (6-2, 175), who had 38 tackles and two interceptions last season, and Ingamells (37 tackles, 2 INT) lead the secondary with senior Sam Vernon (6-3, 200), who had 20 tackles last season, another returning starter.

Karmazin (28 tackles, 4 TFL) will lead a defensive front that will include Adkisson and Wagaman among others.

East will play the other five Class A Lincoln teams in the first six weeks of the season. When all is said and done we see the Spartans winning our or five games this season.

Lincoln North Star

NAVIGATORS

Former Omaha Benson head coach Tony Kobza takes the reigns at North Star, returning six starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s 2-7 team.

“We return a decent core group from last year with good skill and decent size in the line,” says Coach Kobza, a 2002 graduate of UN-Lincoln. “Learning a new system will be a challenge for the kids but I have been encouraged by the excitement and effort the players and coaches are bringing to the table.”

Headlining the Navigators is senior Luke Reimer, the former Kansas eight-man star whose game made a pretty great transition to Nebraska 11-man ball; last season he rushed for 616 yards and 10 TDs and he’s drawn a bunch of Division I college recruiting interest. Adding depth to the running game is senior Wiech Nuot (5-9, 170), who last season rushed for 221 yards and two TDs, with sophomore Matthew Kopplin and senior fullback Easton Weller (5-11, 205), another returning starter, also in the picture.

Senior Tristan Stroup (6-6, 220) is a big-armed, physical quarterback who last season passed for 427 yards and two touchdowns. He will be complemented at the position by senior Gavin Leitschuck (5-10, 160), a versatile athlete who last season passed for 177 yards and rushed for 183 yards and a TD. Don’t be surprised if Leitschuck winds up at receiver some, too.

Seniors Tariq Goode (5-11, 175), Denis Francis (5-9, 165) and Peyton Meier are leading candidates at the wide receiver positions.

There are three returning senior starters in the offensive line, including guard Noah Nevitt (5-9, 200), tackle Blaine Houlden (6-0, 255) and tight end Tyrric Scott (6-4, 225), with senior Derek Webb (6-3, 290), junior Jerhett Meyers (6-2, 250) and sophomore tight end Jake Seip (6-1, 180) also expected to contribute.

A safety, Reimer (50 tackles, 5 TFL) leads a secondary that will also return Goode (31 tackles) and Francis with Waller and senior Miles Farr in the mix at linebacker. Scott (28 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 sacks) and Nevitt are returning starters in the defensive line where, Seip, Meyers and Webb will be among the candidates to play.

It might take a bit to find a groove with the new system but figure the Gators to be improved and win four games, maybe five.

Omaha Bryan

BEARS

Third-year head coach Tyler Johnson returns a tested group of veterans, including eight starters on both sides of the ball, from last year’s 2-7 team.

“We have the majority of our starters returning and we have some added confidence with some wins under our belt,” says Coach Johnson, a 2014 graduate of UN-Omaha. “We have a strong senior class that can serve as leaders in our program and our kids are hungry and excited about this season.”

Senior Jack Wiebelhaus (5-10, 165) is a three-year starter who will take over the starting quarterback duties with junior Jaylon Walker (5-11, 190) and senior Darnelle Policarpe (5-10, 185) returning starters at running back, Walker having rushed for a team-high 603 yards in 2017. Senior Antione Curtis (6-3, 190) is the team’s leading returning receiver, last season catching 15 passes for 285 yards, and junior William Grixby also returns after catching 11 passes for 210 yards and two TDs. Senior Lamondre Perkins (6-0, 180) returns at fullback.

Senior Elijah Theulen (6-3, 315) and juniors Justin Pemberton and Tavion Samuel are returning starters in the Bryan offensive line with junior Thunder Carrillo coming off a great off-season following an injury marred 2017 season.

Wiebelhaus, Curtis and Policarpe are returning starters in the defensive secondary with Perkins and senior Malik Jones returning starters at linebacker and junior Cooper Graser another prospect. Theulen and Walker are returning starters in the defensive front.

Last season the Bears snapped a 28-game losing streak and enter this season with a little pep in their step. Look for the program to take the proverbial next step and win three games, maybe four.

District 5

Creighton Prep

JUNIOR JAYS

After reaching last season’s state playoff semifinal round the Junior Jays return eight starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 9-3 squad.

“We have a lot of pieces in place to make us very competitive again in 2018,” says Prep’s second-year head coach Tim Johnk, who has won 110 games in his career and led Omaha Gross to the 2012 Class B state title. “We have a very tough schedule but we made some strides in our first year in our new system and these kids are hungry to get past the semifinals. This group could be good enough to make that step.”

Junior Reid Burke (6-1, 170) stepped into the starting role early last season and turned in a good performance, throwing for 1,058 yards and 13 TDs. He will be pushed by senior letterman George Hubner (6-0, 175).

Joining them in the backfield will be senior all-state fullback Luke Sims (6-2, 235), who last season rushed for 1,005 yards and 18 TDs, and senior running back Elisha Burts (6-0, 185), an outstanding talent who was limited to only five games last year due to injury but still rushed for 577 yards and three TDs. Senior Jackson Bartlin (5-9, 170) last season rushed for 509 yards and three TDs and junior Joe Boulay (6-0, 185) is also expected to get some carries.

The Jays have two proven playmakers at wide receiver in senior Thomas Corpuz (5-9, 170), who caught 21 passes for 272 yards and one TD, and junior Mason Armstead (6-2, 170), who caught 19 passes for 229 yards and three TDs. Speedy senior Noah Meysenberg (5-8, 160) will also be a factor in the passing game.

Leading the offensive line will be one of the best linemen in the state, senior all-stater Ryan Bena (6-3, 265), with seniors Jack Hasz (6-2, 260) and Trendell Dawkins (6-2, 285) also quality returning starters. Senior Henry Lewis (6-0, 230) and junior Max Barber (6-2, 230) are leading candidates to earn starting spots in the O-line as is junior tight end Will Manhart (6-3, 190).

Sims and Hasz return as defensive line starter and Berber and senior Quinton Harrison (6-0, 240) will also be in the D-line mix. Seniors John Bullock (6-0, 185) and Michael Sunclades (6-0, 200) return as starting linebackers where senior Bennett Janecek (6-2, 170) is also expected to play. Burts is expected to return to his role as one of the state’s top cover corners with Amrstead also playing a key role in the secondary.

Coach is right, there’s a lot of pieces to work with here. Let’s say Prep wins seven and a couple in the playoffs.

Millard South

PATRIOTS

After winning its first playoff game since 2012 Millard South returns five starters on offense and six on defense. Last season the Patriots finished the season 6-5.

“We have good depth and experience at a lot of positions but we are lacking experience at quarterback, linebacker and in the offensive line,” says head coach Andy Means, a 1982 graduate of UN-Lincoln who has won 100 career games, including the Class A state title in 2009. His Millard South teams also finished state runner-up in 2008 and 2010. “We have a lot of underclassmen who played last season but didn’t start and that could help our depth. We also face a tough schedule with eight of our nine opponents being playoff teams last season.”

One of the premier linemen in Nebraska high school football, junior Kohl Herbolsheimer (6-4, 280) is the leader of the offense line unit, one that also returns senior center Jayden Merriman (6-2, 285) and junior Jake Mayville (6-1, 250). Seniors Jack Towne (6-0, 240) and Brynden Anderson (6-1, 220) and rising sophomore Beau Wendt (6-0. 260) are leading contenders for the other positions in the line.

Senior Isaiah Harris (5-7, 160) was the team’s second leading rusher last season, finishing with 577 yards and nine TDs, and will lead a talented group of running backs that will also include senior Isaiah Jackson (5-11, 170), junior Garrett Mandolfo (5-8, 160) and rising sophomore prospect Tate Hinrichs (6-1, 180). Jackson last season rushed for 102 yards and two TDs.

The battle for the starting quarterback position will center around junior Cole Marcsisak (6-1, 170) and rising sophomore T.J. Urban (5-11, 165) and whoever emerges with the job will find a nice present under the tree thanks to the arrival of Yutan transfer Chase Perchal. Last season as a sophomore Perchal was Class C-2 all-state for the state champion Chieftains, catching 48 passes for 891 yards and 11 TDs. Junior Tyson Gerdes (5-11, 165) is a returning starter at wide receiver, last season catching 25 passes for 352 yards, and junior Spencer Wagner (5-9, 165) will also be in the mix for playing time.

Gerdes (103 tackles) is also a sensational free safety and will lead a secondary that will also include Wagner (27 tackles), Perchal (48 tackles, 3 INT). Senior Gage Thomas (6-1, 190) brings starting experience to the linebacker position and will be joined there by Hinrichs and junior Conner Braley (5-10, 185)

Herbolsheimer (58 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks) is also a dynamite defensive line with Merriman (38 tackles) another returning starter in the D-line and senior Gavin Peitzmeier (6-2, 225), who finished last season with 36 tackles, and Mayville (22 tackles) other key contributors. Senior Joe Folda (5-8, 150) will be the team’s punter and sophomore Cole Lammel (5-7, 135) the team’s place kicker.

Establishing a quarterback will be crucial and you are also going to see a lot of sophomores in key spots for the Patriots. Expect them to be better late than early, win six games in the regular season another in the playoffs.

Omaha Westside

WARRIORS

There will be a different look but a real good chance the same type of results for the Warriors in 2018, who return five starters on offense and nine on defense from last year’s 8-3 state quarterfinal team.

“We return three linemen on offense and eight starters, and 12 contributors, on defense, those will be team strengths,” says head coach Brett Froendt, a 1988 graduate of UN-Lincoln who enters his 10th year leading the Warriors program. “Returning so many DBs and linebackers will help our defensive executive and while we need to establish a quarterback we have some real good candidates to choose from.”

Senior Brett Curran (5-9, 180) has the most varsity experience of the QB candidates but it would be wise to keep an eye on emerging sophomore Cole Payton, with junior Trevor Barajas (6-0, 190) also in the mix. Senior Sam Parsonage (5-8, 160) is the team’s most proven running back, last season rushing for 347 yards and three TDs in limited carries, but expect rising sophomore Avante Dickerson (6-0, 165) to also be a playmaker on offense; he’s the fifth freshman starter in 25 years at Westside.

There is great depth in the Warriors receiving corps thanks to the return of seniors Dylan Packett (5-10, 175) and Joe Stegman (5-10, 180) and rising junior Cal Weidemann (6-1, 175). Last season Stegman caught 26 passes for 406 yards, Packett finished with 21 receptions for 386 yards and three TDs, and Weidemann had 15 receptions for 389 yards despite having his season end after game seven games due to injury.

Senior center Nolan Miller-Johnston (5-8, 180) is a tough guy who goes by the nickname Deuce and has started every game since the start of his sophomore season and he’s joined by two rising underclassmen, junior Jackson McMillan (6-3, 265) and sophomore Cade Haberman (6-3, 245). Both are college prospects with Haberman playing every snap as a freshman. Seniors Caden Schroeder (6-2, 220) and Brody Alvarez (6-2, 200) will also be in the offensive line rotation.

The team’s free safety, Curran (86 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 INT) leads a secondary that will also return Stegman (3 INT) and Dickerson, a great cover corner, with sophomore Koby Bretz (6-1, 170) another outstanding athlete who will play in the secondary. Bretz is one of the state’s premier divers during winter swim season. Senior Dan Opperman (5-10, 185), who last season racked up 68 tackles including eight for loss to go with four sacks, and Barajas (69 tackles) lead a linebacker unit that will also return Parsonage with senior Cade Jochum (6-2, 180) also expected to play. Jochum is also an outstanding punter, averaging 35 yards per.

Senior Jerry Harwood (6-2, 240), who last season finished with 45 tackles and three sacks, leads the team’s defensive line.

One of the state’s premier place kickers, senior all-state candidate Jack Bush (5-9, 160) last season converted 9-of-10 field goal attempts and was 50-of-52 on PATs. This just in, that is good.

Quarterback is a big deal so finding the right candidate has to be checked off the to-do list but you could see the Warriors winning eight again, maybe nine, and advancing a round or two in the playoffs.

Elkhorn South

STORM

Rising up to become the premier Class B program over the past three seasons - a span that yielded two state titles and a 10-win semifinal appearance - the Storm moves up to Class A, bringing back three starters on offense and two on defense.

“We are excited about the challenge of playing Class A football,” says seventh-year head coach Guy Rosenberg, a 1989 graduate of Cornell (Iowa) College who led the Storm to a 36-3 record the past three seasons. “We have some big shoes to fill but we return some talented skill players and experience in our line. Our freshmen were unbeaten last season and some sophomores will be in the line mix this season.”

It will be interesting to see how the quarterback thing plays out for the Storm. Senior Drew Reetz (5-10, 185) is an outstanding dual threat, last season rushing for 461 yards and 5 TDs and passing for another 126 yards and two TDs, and junior Elliott Brown (6-1, 170) also has promise, last season rushing for 171 yards and three TDs. You might want to remember the name Makhai Nelson-Douglas, an outstanding athlete who could wind up making varsity noise this fall.

Seniors Cole Skradis (6-2, 175) and Joseph Alsup (6-1, 165) both have starting experience at wide receiver, Skradis last season catching 11 passes for 140 yards and a TD and Alsup 10 for 111 yards. Senior Dylan Bay (6-1, 170) is a breakout prospect at the wide receiver position.

Senior Cooper Jewett (5-9, 175) is the most proven of the Elkhorn South running back prospect, last year rushing for 417 yards and six touchdowns, and senior Jason Carlos (5-10, 175) and juniors Kobe Ballard (5-9, 160) and Blaze Doxzon (5-9, 150) are also in the mix, Carlos last season catching 15 passes for 193 yards and four TDs. Another sophomore, Bo Wieseler was, along with Nelson-Douglas, named “Rising Storm” future impact players by their teammates. Stay tuned.

Junior Colin McDonald (5-11, 240) is the lone returning starter in the Elkhorn South offensive line but help is on the way in senior lettermen Michael Kelly (5-10, 240), Josh Jorgensen (6-2, 205), Noah Ethen (5-9, 195), Daniel Stinson (5-11, 200) and Tyler Salanoa (6-2, 200). Among the leaders in that group of promising sophomores are Isaac Zatechka, Teddy Prochazka, and Cooper Taylor.

Jewett (39 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 4 INT) is a ballhawk who leads a secondary that will also include Drew Reetz (20 tackles) along with prospects like Bay and juniors Kaleb Cech (6-0, 175) and Caden Ballard (6-0, 150). Paradis (35 tackles, 3 TFL) leads a linebacker unit that will include Carlos (27 tackles), senior Jackson Bertsch (5-10, 180) and junior Shea Wright (5-10, 170).

Kelly is a returning starter in the defensive line with Ethen (22 tackles), Jorgensen and Stinson among the other candidates for playing time. Again, sophomores will help in the defensive line.

We are calling for six wins by the Storm and maybe even seven with a playoff berth in the offing.

Columbus

DISCOVERERS

Moving up from Class B to Class A, again, the Discoverers return four starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 7-3 playoff team.

“We will have young men who have filled role positions the past two years on two good teams, now those kids are going to be asked to step up in a hurry and take on much more responsibility,” says Craig Williams, a 1997 graduate of Buena Vista (Iowa) University who enters his 13th year as CHS head coach. “We have some very good younger kids but they are still younger kids. We need to find a way to compete in a very tough district, so early success would be huge for this team.”

Senior Jadon Lapointe (5-11, 180) and junior Landon Thompson (6-4, 185) are the leading contenders to snap up the starting quarterback position with senior Santiago Ramirez (5-10, 175) also expected to help at the skill positions. Athletic and strong, junior Joey Braasch (6-1, 190) will take the lead in the Columbus running game, last year rushing for 229 yards and two TDs and catching 15 passes for 292 yards and two TDs, with senior Avery McMeekin (5-10, 180) a returning starter at wide receiver.

Senior Tristan Colford (6-2, 215) is a powerful blocker and leads an offensive line that will also return feisty senior starter Eddie Loredo (5-9, 225) with juniors Brandon Rienke (6-2, 235) and Marcus Randall (6-3, 190) and senior Noah Brunken (5-11, 215) also expected to fill in the blanks on the offensive line. Senior Devin Spragg (6-6, 200) and junior Nich Stoeckle (6-2, 200) are leading candidates to nail down starting jobs at tight end.

A returning all-district player, senior Carson Zwingman (6-1, 185) led the Discoverers in 2017 with 114 tackles and will be joined at that position by senior Kevin Rocha (6-1, 210) and juniors Noah Stoeckle (5-10, 185) and Cristian Dyrkopp (6-0, 185). Lapointe (22 tackles) and Thompson are returning starters in the secondary where junior Cade Fullner (5-10, 170), who last season had 22 tackles, and senior Carter Kucera (5-6, 160) will also bid for playing time.

Colford (42 tackles) also anchors the CHS defensive line with junior Kasten Grape (6-0, 200) also expected to contend for a starting spot.

Moving up a class and expecting contributions from underclassmen we see the Discoverers winning three or four games in 2018.

Omaha Northwest

HUSKIES

New head coach Chris Fant takes over a program that returns three starters on offense and two on defense after finishing last season 2-7.

“We will be starting out fresh with the direction of the program with a new offense and defense,” says Coach Fant, a graduate of UN-Kearney who previously was head coach at Omaha South. “We have capable players who can make the needed adjustments and we have built quite a bit of positive momentum in the off-season.”

There is great depth in the Northwest receiver corps as senior Jordelle Lacy, a three-year starter, returns at tight end and seniors Javon Sharrod and Blake Staton along with junior Jace Cooper return as starting wide receivers and senior Kristion Johnson is also expected to contribute at that position. Junior Rahkhiem Prince will become the team’s new starter at quarterback and senior Joe Miller will be the team’s primary running back.

Senior Evan Woods and junior De’Angelo Cooper are returning starters in the offensive line with senior Angel Foxvog, junior Pierce Johnson and sophomore Collin Jullich expected to earn starting positions.

Seniors Will Martig and Trenton Thompson and junior Adam Anding will once again be the team’s starters at linebacker with seniors Trunis Clayter and Devin Page at cornerback and senior DeMar Moore at safety.

Let’s say the Huskies get started on the right path and win three games, maybe finding a way to make it four.

District 6

Omaha Burke

BULLDOGS

There is no team in the state that has drawn more attention for 2018 than the Burke Bulldogs. Featuring two of the top college prospects in recent memory, one of the state’s leading passer and rusher among its returning starters the Bulldogs finished 9-3 last season, reaching the Class A playoff semifinals.

“We have basic goals for the upcoming season. We intend to become a better team each week and team leadership will be the key to our success,” says head coach Paul Limongi, who enters his 13th year leading the Burke program. Limongi is a 1994 graduate of Youngstown (Ohio) State University and led Burke to the Class A state playoff final in 2011.

One of the best linebackers in Nebraska prep football history, senior Nick Henrich (6-3, 215) has terrorized opponents the past two seasons, including last year’s incredible stat line - 119 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 11 sacks - and had dozens of Division I offers, before committing to the Huskers in late July. Fellow senior tight end and defensive end Chris Hickman (6-6, 210) is another premier college prospect who has many Division I offers to sift through. Last season on offense he caught 24 passes for 578 yards and eight TDs while on defense he was even better, finishing with 46 tackles, 13 of them for loss, with four sacks and four interceptions. They are truly the gold dust twins of Nebraska’s Class of 2019. (see cover)

As for the offense in the general the Bulldogs backfield also includes two premier high school talents, including senior QB Tyler Chadwick (6-0, 170) and senior running back James Burks (5-10, 170). Last season Chadwick passed for 2,250 yards and 25 TDs, completing 63% of his passes, and also rushed for 144 yards and three scores; Burks, the two-time state champion wrestler, rushed for 1,980 yards, accounting for 2,550 all-purpose yards, and scored 31 touchdowns.

Joining them in the backfield are two other capable rushers in senior Gio Mainor (5-9, 170), who rushed for 460 yards and six TDs, and junior Jaylon Roussel (6-1, 185), who gained 389 yards and scored three TDs. Now that’s quality depth.

One of the most exciting receivers in Class A, junior Zavier Watts (6-1, 185) is coming off an outstanding season when he caught 35 passes for 813 yards and nine touchdowns. He and Hickman for a great 1-2 receiving tandem. Junior Mike Payne (6-0, 170) will also be a contributor at wide receiver.

Burke returns two starters in the offensive line, seniors Dylan Sales (6-0, 225), a returning second-team all-Metro selection, and Mason Williams (6-3, 235), with other prospects including junior Jaylon Starks (6-0, 220).

Beyond the ridiculous production of Henrichs and Hickman Mainor (25 tackles) and Watts return as starters in the secondary and senior Creighton Kimnach (6-1, 200) compiled 42 tackles including three for loss as a starting linebacker. Joining Hickman in the defensive line will be junior Caleb Robinson (6-2, 265) and seniors Terrell Turner (5-11, 285) and Billy Kennedy (6-6, 200). Robinson also has Division I college potential and Turner is going to be awfully tough to move at nose guard.

It’s about as star-studded a lineup as Class A has featured in many seasons. Both lines will mature as the season progresses, a season that finds Burke the favorite to be 2018 Class A state champion.

Millard North

MUSTANGS

After an out-of-character 5-5 season the Mustangs return 15 players with starting experience.

“We will be a solid football team that has more experienced than last season. The guys are all invested in our program,” says Fred Petito, who enters his 35th year as the program’s head coach having led the Mustangs to five Class A state playoff titles and three other finals appearances, all of them since 2002.

Senior Cam Weimers (5-11, 170) will be the team’s quarterback with seniors Matt Goetzman (5-11, 175), Noah Knoell (5-9, 155) and TJ White and junior Key Wright sharing ball carrying duties and senior Tyler Ross at the fullback position.

Senior Jackson Creek (6-2, 230) leads the offensive line with junior Jarod Richards (5-11, 265) another returning starters and prospects like juniors Mias Galun-Pineda, Gumm Carter and James Kent and senior Jackson Powers ready to earn playing time in the line.

Senior Brian LaPerriere (6-3, 255) is the leader of the Mustangs defensive front, an all-Metro third-teamer in 2017, with seniors Isiaha Mitchell (6-0, 205), who had five tackle for loss and three sacks, along with senior Jack Haney and White also in the mix. Junior Tommy Roland is also expected to be a factor in the defensive line. Junior Andrew Bednar (5-9, 165), who last season totaled 47 tackles including 12 for loss, leads a linebacker group that also returns junior Kason Kelly.

Weimers (72 tackles) is another all-Metro selection who leads a secondary unit that also returns juniors Jadus Ellis (28 tackles, 14 PBU), Howard Phillips and Tyson Todd with senior Marquis Carter and sophomore Blake Glassman other prospects for playing time.

We look for Millard North to win five or six in the regular season and again be a playoff team.

Fremont

TIGERS

Last season the Tigers broke a decade long playoff drought and now return six offensive starters and eight on defense from that 5-5 team.

“We have to replace a three-year starter at quarter back and some really good wide receivers and DBs however we will be big and physical in both the offensive and defensive line,” says eighth-year head coach Seth McClain, a 1999 graduate of Peru State College.

Small but mighty senior Cody Carlson (5-6, 150) is a dynamite running back, last season rushing for 694 yards and four TDs and adding 15 catches for 103 yards. Also returning in the backfield is three-year starter Dylan Kor (6-2, 210), with last season rushed for 239 yards and five TDs and also caught 13 passes for 121 yards and three TDs. Junior tight end Carter Newill (6-0, 220) last season caught 16 passes for 127 yards and two TDs and senior Dillon Dix (6-1, 170) is another wide receiver with starting experience. Senior Tate Moeller (6-2, 200) returns at the other tight end spot.

Expected to take over the team’s starting quarterback role will be senior Brody Sintek (6-0, 160), who is as strong athlete who projects as a good dual threat, especially with all these veteran skill players surrounding him.

Fremont returns three big, physical starters in the offensive line include seniors Jackson Ritchhart (6-3, 290) and Spencer Fitz (6-1, 240) and rising junior Kade Richardson (6-4, 270). Senior Evan Glosser (6-0, 240) is also expected to contend for a starting spot in the O-line.

Kor (76 tackles, 4 TFL) and Moeller (71 tackles, 4 TFL) lead the linebacker unit with seniors Ty Sookram (6-0, 185) and Hunter Wallace (5-10, 160) also in the mix while Carlson (28 tackles), Dix and senior safety Gabe Schindler (6-2, 190), who last season had 23 tackles, lead the secondary that will also include seniors Austin Everitt (5-10, 150) and Bryan Fernandez (5-10, 170) also playing key roles.

Senior end Jake Heineman (6-4, 240) is a playmaker in the defensive line (51 tackles, 6 TFL) and leads a group that will include Glosser (35 tackles), senior Jordan Woehrer (6-8, 330), who had 26 tackles including four for loss, senior Jared Fisher (5-10, 230), Ritchhart and Fitz.

There are lots of things to like about Fremont football 2018. Get the quarterback established and this could be a six-win, playoff team.

Gretna

DRAGONS

A longtime power program in Class B, Gretna moves up to Class A returning six starters on offense and four on defense, along with a new head coach.

“I am honored to be coaching and teaching at a great school and in a great district like Gretna,” says Coach Mike Kayl, who takes over for retired HC Dave Shrader. “Our football team lost a lot of really good players last fall but the good news is many of our returning players have experience. We do need to develop depth across the board.”

One position where the Dragons are in good shape is at quarterback where senior Quinn Mason (6-2, 170) returns after a solid 2017 where he passed for 879 yards and 12 TDs and ran for another 223 yards and two TDs. Competing for time at receiver will be seniors Eli Spale (6-0, 190), Caden Opfer (5-10, 180), Carson Dudrey (5-9, 185) and Bryant Jeary (5-8, 170).

Gretna will have some quality depth at running back thanks to the return of seniors Miles Hemphill (5-9, 185), Hunter Chilton (5-10, 200) and Roger Mendoza (5-9, 185). Last season Chilton rushed for 370 yards and four TDs, Hemphill 236 yards and three TDs and Mendoza 156 yards and two TDs.

Seniors Garrett Sila (6-3, 260) and Tanner Huber (5-10, 210) will be leaders in an offensive line that also figures to include senior Daric Burghardt (5-10, 270), junior TJ Huber (5-10, 210) and senior tight ends Luke Kramer (6-4, 230) and Oman Holtan (6-1, 225).

Spale (39 tackles, 3 INT, 2 FR) and Opfer (36 tackles, 3 INT, 3 FR) will lead what should be an outstanding secondary with Jeary also expected to play. Chilton (25 tackles), Mendoza (20 tackles) and Dudrey (20 tackles) will play key roles at linebacker with senior Brad Hytrek (5-9, 185) also in the rotation.

Holtan, the Hubers, Burghardt, Kramer, and senior Bennett Lorenz (6-0, 220) will be among those expected to contribute in the defensive line rotation.

Big jump from Class B to Class A, so let’s say Gretna wins five or so and makes things interesting in another couple of games. Playoffs? It’s possible.

Papillion-LaVista

MONARCHS

Look out here. The Monarchs finished last season 3-6, sure, but they also return six starters on offense and 10 on defense.

“We have experienced players returning in all areas and we have also developed strong leadership on this team,” says head coach Randy Huebert, a 1983 graduate of UN-Lincoln who led Aurora to a pair of Class B state titles before taking over the Papio program four years ago. “We should be a force on offense and improved on defense.”

After playing as one of the better dual threat QBs in Class A, senior Conner Barnett (6-1, 180) moves to running back after last season rushing for 793 yard and nine TDs and passing for another 652 yards and seven TDs. Senior wide receiver Malique Barnes (6-0, 195) is a proven pass catcher - 35 receptions, 390 yards, 3 TDs - and will make some plays in the running game, too, after last season rushing for 168 yards and three TDs.

Seniors Tevin Curry (5-10, 275) and Robert Pentecost (6-2, 260) are three-year starters who will lead an offensive line that will also include senior Jack Patzner (6-1, 200) and junior Preston Kellogg (6-6, 300). You have to figure it’s a group that will move some people around.

Senior A.J. Dumont (6-2, 195) lead Papio with 98 tackles and will be joined at the position by junior Hunter Scruggs (6-1, 225), who had 42 tackles including four for loss, and seniors Nate Whitehill (6-2, 215), who had 44 tackles, and Tyler Smith (6-0, 185), who had 37 stops. Adding depth at linebacker will be junior Cole Whitehill (5-11, 195), who made some starts and finished with 20 tackles.

Seniors Nick Gay (5-10, 175) and Joe Hubert (5-10, 185) and junior Jake Lomontagne (5-8, 160) are returning starters in the secondary, with Gay finishing last season with 59 tackles and Hubert 39 tackles, including three for loss.

One of the most disruptive defensive linemen in Class A, senior Trevin Goodman (6-1, 215) is an all-state candidate after a brilliant 2017 that saw him pile up 66 tackles, including an astounding 26 for loss, and five sacks. Joining him in the D-line, like they need another guy, will be senior Ben Beaudin (6-1, 210) and junior Ben Haynes (6-2, 270).

No team in Class A figures to more improved than Papio. Mark the Monarchs down for six wins and a playoff berth.

Elkhorn

ANTLERS

Moving up from Class B, longtime power program Elkhorn returns four starters on offense and two on defense from last year’s 6-5 state playoff team.

“The move to Class A will be challenging but exciting,” says Elkhorn’s legendary head coach Mark Wortman, who has won 339 games and five state titles in his 38 years leading the program. “We need to develop depth at most positions but we have a good group of players coming up.”

Leading the Antlers on offense will be senior QB Isaac Hawkins (5-10, 180), who last season passed for 509 yards and six TDs and also rushed for 146 yards and seven touchdowns. Rising sophomore Aidan Young (5-10, 170) is he team’s go-to running back and last season gained 628 yards and scored seven touchdown with senior CJ Relford (6-0, 180) another proven veteran, having last season rushed for 248 yards and three TDs. Junior fullback Colin Fritz (5-10, 195), who returns after rushing for 182 yards and a score, will also be a factor in the running game. Junior Evan Johnson (5-11, 190) will also compete for running back carries.

Senior Parker Oligmueller (5-11, 160) and junior Tanner Grant (5-11, 175) will play split end for the Antlers with senior Tyler Wehling (6-1, 190) at the tight end spot.

Two starters return in the offensive line including senior center Brett Swanson (6-1, 220) and senior guard Quin Sexton (6-1, 190) with senior tackles Garth DeWolf (6-1, 220) and Tyler Renner (6-3, 240) and senior guard Bryce Istas (6-0, 210) and junior guard Kyler Beekman (6-2, 195) should round out of the offensive front.

Senior Mitch Kahre (5-11, 170) and Oligmueller are returning starters in the Elkhorn secondary with Young another option. Beekman, Fritz and senior Parker Lange (6 -1, 175) will man the linebacker spots.

Four seniors will man the defensive line including Renner and Swanson at tackle and Sexton and Tyler Wehling will play at end

Last time Elkhorn ventured into Class A the Antlers managed to perform at a playoff qualifying level. Expect the same in 2018 with five regular season wins.