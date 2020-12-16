Class D-1 Boys Super Sixty
Name, School Grade Height @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Hayden Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic.

Senior

6-2

HPR's 2016 Class D-1 POY, Miller led the Knights to their first-ever state title, averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Wins this spot by a dab.

2. Caleb Rihanek, Boyd County.

Senior

6-5

His team's never been to state, never been involved in one of those big invitational tournaments, but this kid can play. Averaged 21 points, 8.1 rebounds per game, and has a brilliant perimeter game. Not your typical 6-5 small school guy, for sure.

3. Lane Huebert, Heartland.

Junior

6-1

Was sensational as a sophomore, averaging over 18 points per game, and can play the game any way you want. Keep an eye on this guy.

4. Phalen Sanford, Dundy County-Stratton.

Junior

6-1

One of the best pure athletes in the state, all-class, Sanford is as relentless competitor, seemingly playing all five positions at once. Averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, three steals per game for 20-win state tournament team.

5. Logan Nordhues, Randolph.

Senior

6-4

Big, strong, physical, Nordhues is a dominant player in every game he plays. Averaged 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds per game.

6. Jayden Sheridan, Walthill.

Senior

6-0

Sweet shooter, great basketball IQ, fun to watch play. Averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds per game, can score from anywhere on the court.

7. Kobe Slaughter, GACC.

Senior

5-11

Outstanding long-range scorer (41% 3s) who is headed to play college ball at Briar Cliff. If you've been following along, you know the rest.

8. (tie) Cade Connell, South Loup.

Junior

6-1

Home cooking, having these two boys tie for 8th? No, not really, they are both outstanding players, who will make South Loup a serious threat to reach its first state tournament. Connell is a tough dude, averaged 18.2 points, 4 steals, 3 assists per game.

8. (tie) Jack Rush, South Loup.

Junior

6-4

Don't get many 6-4 point guards in D-1, but here's one, and he's good. Great court savvy, can score (16.1 ppg) and rebound (7.4 rpg). Not much not to like here.

9. Brock Miner, Elm Creek.

Senior

5-11

Tough, skilled, competitive, Miner last year averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, making the all-Fort Kearny Conference team. More to come.

10. Gentry Anderson, Arapahoe.

Sophomore

5-11

This is a bit of projection, but after just over a year in high school it's becoming very clear Anderson is a special athletic talent. Averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals...as a freshman. Yikes.
Parkview Christian senior Henry Tanksley (30) is Huskerland's No. 1-ranked player in Class D-2. Last season he averaged 21 points per game, leading the Patriots to their first-ever state tournament berth.
Parkview Christian senior Henry Tanksley (30) is Huskerland's No. 1-ranked player in Class D-2. Last season he averaged 21 points per game, leading the Patriots to their first-ever state tournament berth. (Bob Jensen/Huskerland)
Class D-2 Boys Super Sixty
Name, School Grade Height @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Henry Tanksley, Parkview Christian.

Senior

6-2

Outstanding athlete, explosive in a way you just don't find at the D-2 level. A returning all-stater who led his team to its first-ever state tournament berth, Tanksley averaged 21.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

2. Noah Valasek, Riverside.

Senior

5-11

Good as a sophomore, he really stepped his game up last season, proving to be an all-state player, averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Is out until the holidays with a broken collarbone; his return will be worth the wait.

3. Nosa Iyagbaye, Parkview Christian

Senior

6-8

Dude had 111 blocks last season, let's start there. Great wingspan makes him an nightmare around the basket, and he can also score (15.1 ppg) and rebound (13.2) just fine.

4. Cole Wemhoff, Humphrey St. Francis.

Senior

6-2

Not much finesse in Wemhoff's game, but he's murder around the basket, playing great defense while averaging 13.3 points, 8 rebounds. Returning all-stater.

5. Jason Line, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

Senior

6-1

Kid has as much basketball skill as any player on this list. Averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds per game, shoots 80% from the line.

6. Jason Wieseler, Wynot.

Senior

5-10

Another outstanding all-around athlete, Wieseler is at his best in crunch time, last season averaging 15 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4 assists, leading his team to state.

7. Josh Cuddy, St. Mary's.

Senior

6-1

Opposing defenses do what they can to stop him, but Cuddy's got game, and he averaged over 16 points per while drawing constant double-teams.

8. Dylan Taylor, Mead.

Senior

6-4

Forget the stats (11 ppg, 5 rpg), in Mead's system he's the perfect fit, a capable big man who can defend and doesn't make mistakes. It was good enough to get Mead to last year's state final, ya know?

9. Lance Moore, Mullen.

Senior

6-0

Think fast. Too late, he's gone. A state hurdles champion, Moore is lightning quick at the point, very basketball smart and can score (13 ppg) and distribute the ball (4.5 assists).

10. Greg Gaston, Waunta-Palisade.

Senior

6-1

Outstanding all-around basketball player. Can shoot, is good around the basket, can play the entire court. Averaged 17.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3 assists.