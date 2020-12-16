1. Hayden Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic. Senior 6-2 HPR's 2016 Class D-1 POY, Miller led the Knights to their first-ever state title, averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Wins this spot by a dab.

2. Caleb Rihanek, Boyd County. Senior 6-5 His team's never been to state, never been involved in one of those big invitational tournaments, but this kid can play. Averaged 21 points, 8.1 rebounds per game, and has a brilliant perimeter game. Not your typical 6-5 small school guy, for sure.

3. Lane Huebert, Heartland. Junior 6-1 Was sensational as a sophomore, averaging over 18 points per game, and can play the game any way you want. Keep an eye on this guy.

4. Phalen Sanford, Dundy County-Stratton. Junior 6-1 One of the best pure athletes in the state, all-class, Sanford is as relentless competitor, seemingly playing all five positions at once. Averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, three steals per game for 20-win state tournament team.

5. Logan Nordhues, Randolph. Senior 6-4 Big, strong, physical, Nordhues is a dominant player in every game he plays. Averaged 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds per game.

6. Jayden Sheridan, Walthill. Senior 6-0 Sweet shooter, great basketball IQ, fun to watch play. Averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds per game, can score from anywhere on the court.

7. Kobe Slaughter, GACC. Senior 5-11 Outstanding long-range scorer (41% 3s) who is headed to play college ball at Briar Cliff. If you've been following along, you know the rest.

8. (tie) Cade Connell, South Loup. Junior 6-1 Home cooking, having these two boys tie for 8th? No, not really, they are both outstanding players, who will make South Loup a serious threat to reach its first state tournament. Connell is a tough dude, averaged 18.2 points, 4 steals, 3 assists per game.

8. (tie) Jack Rush, South Loup. Junior 6-4 Don't get many 6-4 point guards in D-1, but here's one, and he's good. Great court savvy, can score (16.1 ppg) and rebound (7.4 rpg). Not much not to like here.

9. Brock Miner, Elm Creek. Senior 5-11 Tough, skilled, competitive, Miner last year averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, making the all-Fort Kearny Conference team. More to come.