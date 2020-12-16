2016: Huskerland's Super 60: Class D-1, D-2 Boys
|Name, School
|Grade
|Height
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
|
1. Hayden Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic.
|
Senior
|
6-2
|
HPR's 2016 Class D-1 POY, Miller led the Knights to their first-ever state title, averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Wins this spot by a dab.
|
2. Caleb Rihanek, Boyd County.
|
Senior
|
6-5
|
His team's never been to state, never been involved in one of those big invitational tournaments, but this kid can play. Averaged 21 points, 8.1 rebounds per game, and has a brilliant perimeter game. Not your typical 6-5 small school guy, for sure.
|
3. Lane Huebert, Heartland.
|
Junior
|
6-1
|
Was sensational as a sophomore, averaging over 18 points per game, and can play the game any way you want. Keep an eye on this guy.
|
4. Phalen Sanford, Dundy County-Stratton.
|
Junior
|
6-1
|
One of the best pure athletes in the state, all-class, Sanford is as relentless competitor, seemingly playing all five positions at once. Averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, three steals per game for 20-win state tournament team.
|
5. Logan Nordhues, Randolph.
|
Senior
|
6-4
|
Big, strong, physical, Nordhues is a dominant player in every game he plays. Averaged 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds per game.
|
6. Jayden Sheridan, Walthill.
|
Senior
|
6-0
|
Sweet shooter, great basketball IQ, fun to watch play. Averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds per game, can score from anywhere on the court.
|
7. Kobe Slaughter, GACC.
|
Senior
|
5-11
|
Outstanding long-range scorer (41% 3s) who is headed to play college ball at Briar Cliff. If you've been following along, you know the rest.
|
8. (tie) Cade Connell, South Loup.
|
Junior
|
6-1
|
Home cooking, having these two boys tie for 8th? No, not really, they are both outstanding players, who will make South Loup a serious threat to reach its first state tournament. Connell is a tough dude, averaged 18.2 points, 4 steals, 3 assists per game.
|
8. (tie) Jack Rush, South Loup.
|
Junior
|
6-4
|
Don't get many 6-4 point guards in D-1, but here's one, and he's good. Great court savvy, can score (16.1 ppg) and rebound (7.4 rpg). Not much not to like here.
|
9. Brock Miner, Elm Creek.
|
Senior
|
5-11
|
Tough, skilled, competitive, Miner last year averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, making the all-Fort Kearny Conference team. More to come.
|
10. Gentry Anderson, Arapahoe.
|
Sophomore
|
5-11
|
This is a bit of projection, but after just over a year in high school it's becoming very clear Anderson is a special athletic talent. Averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals...as a freshman. Yikes.
1. Henry Tanksley, Parkview Christian.
|
Senior
|
6-2
|
Outstanding athlete, explosive in a way you just don't find at the D-2 level. A returning all-stater who led his team to its first-ever state tournament berth, Tanksley averaged 21.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
|
2. Noah Valasek, Riverside.
|
Senior
|
5-11
|
Good as a sophomore, he really stepped his game up last season, proving to be an all-state player, averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Is out until the holidays with a broken collarbone; his return will be worth the wait.
|
3. Nosa Iyagbaye, Parkview Christian
|
Senior
|
6-8
|
Dude had 111 blocks last season, let's start there. Great wingspan makes him an nightmare around the basket, and he can also score (15.1 ppg) and rebound (13.2) just fine.
|
4. Cole Wemhoff, Humphrey St. Francis.
|
Senior
|
6-2
|
Not much finesse in Wemhoff's game, but he's murder around the basket, playing great defense while averaging 13.3 points, 8 rebounds. Returning all-stater.
|
5. Jason Line, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
|
Senior
|
6-1
|
Kid has as much basketball skill as any player on this list. Averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds per game, shoots 80% from the line.
|
6. Jason Wieseler, Wynot.
|
Senior
|
5-10
|
Another outstanding all-around athlete, Wieseler is at his best in crunch time, last season averaging 15 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4 assists, leading his team to state.
|
7. Josh Cuddy, St. Mary's.
|
Senior
|
6-1
|
Opposing defenses do what they can to stop him, but Cuddy's got game, and he averaged over 16 points per while drawing constant double-teams.
|
8. Dylan Taylor, Mead.
|
Senior
|
6-4
|
Forget the stats (11 ppg, 5 rpg), in Mead's system he's the perfect fit, a capable big man who can defend and doesn't make mistakes. It was good enough to get Mead to last year's state final, ya know?
|
9. Lance Moore, Mullen.
|
Senior
|
6-0
|
Think fast. Too late, he's gone. A state hurdles champion, Moore is lightning quick at the point, very basketball smart and can score (13 ppg) and distribute the ball (4.5 assists).
|
10. Greg Gaston, Waunta-Palisade.
|
Senior
|
6-1
|
Outstanding all-around basketball player. Can shoot, is good around the basket, can play the entire court. Averaged 17.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3 assists.